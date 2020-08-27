How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 3

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Yeah, the ones who got burned) And the rest around us.

Half the loonies are here and I'm the first!

[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I was joking about the asylum, no offence meant, but there really was such a customer )))) and your method of creating an EA is funny, keep it up and then the results of the tests in a studio!

I would like to see the results myself.
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
There's still a bit left - and I want to see the result myself.

does it even compile?

[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Does it even compile?

It's even working fine.
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
It's even working fine.

Well, that's good.

I might have guessed that in such a hodgepodge there would be at least a repetition of variable names

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
It's even working fine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KftNxzyixsk

[Deleted]  

Well, I think I've connected everything - now it works on auto.

But indicators are obligatory for advisor --

#resource "\Indicators\\\braintrend1sig.ex5"
#resource "\Indicators\\Stochastic Custom.ex5"

the advisor works on the choice of one of the indicators

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/392

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23385

BrainTrend1Sig
BrainTrend1Sig
  • www.mql5.com
Просмотров: 3917 Рейтинг: Опубликован: 2011.07.29 17:23 Обновлен: 2016.11.22 07:33 BrainTrend1Sig - это рыночный индикатор для открытия позиций и выхода из них. Он показывает точки смены тренда цветом, когда цена достигает экстремальных значений и наступает самое удобное время для входа или выхода из рынка. В основе индикатора заложены...
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Well, I think I've connected everything - now it works on auto.

But indicators are obligatory for advisor --

#resource "\Indicators\\\braintrend1sig.ex5"
#resource "\Indicators\\Stochastic Custom.ex5"

the advisor works on the choice of one of the indicators

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/392

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23385

I just need to tweak it.

I have not configured it yet. But it works fine

[Deleted]  

ptu

The archive contains everything I put together today to make a full-fledged advisor

Files:
ASSEMBLY_CODEBASE.zip  143 kb
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
The archive contains everything I put together today to make a full-fledged Expert Advisor.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10036705/eurjpy-m5-alpari-international

График EURJPY, M5, 2019.04.15 20:01 UTC, Alpari International, MetaTrader 5, Demo
График EURJPY, M5, 2019.04.15 20:01 UTC, Alpari International, MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: EURJPY. Период графика: M5. Брокер: Alpari International. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 5. Режим торговли: Demo. Дата: 2019.04.15 20:01 UTC.
12345678910...63
New comment