How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 3
Yeah, the ones who got burned) And the rest around us.
Half the loonies are here and I'm the first!
I was joking about the asylum, no offence meant, but there really was such a customer )))) and your method of creating an EA is funny, keep it up and then the results of the tests in a studio!
There's still a bit left - and I want to see the result myself.
does it even compile?
Does it even compile?
It's even working fine.
Well, that's good.
I might have guessed that in such a hodgepodge there would be at least a repetition of variable names
It's even working fine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KftNxzyixsk
Well, I think I've connected everything - now it works on auto.
But indicators are obligatory for advisor --
#resource "\Indicators\\\braintrend1sig.ex5"
#resource "\Indicators\\Stochastic Custom.ex5"
the advisor works on the choice of one of the indicators
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/392
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23385
I just need to tweak it.
I have not configured it yet. But it works fine
The archive contains everything I put together today to make a full-fledged advisor
The archive contains everything I put together today to make a full-fledged Expert Advisor.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10036705/eurjpy-m5-alpari-international