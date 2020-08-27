How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 4
If he is going to leak, you need to change all the pluses to minuses in the programme and vice versa. I had one customer do this, it helped - he was finally taken to the asylum ))
I have one customer who ordered the reversibility. It's about the same as changing the minuses to the pluses.
Cool...Thanks for the work, well done and quick... why not put it in codo base... looking forward to more combinations/mixes...
First run....trnd seems to be catching solidly, but on the flat the losses....need to filter somehow...
Sweet dreams !
---
if you continue to integrate stuff at the same pace, you will help one of the authors to fail MT or even MQ :-)
Burn, you're doing great.
Sergei Kriushin told you the truth.
Combine the flat and trend EAs, waiting.
;)
Nah, reverse is fine, I'm just finishing up a panel for a friend. Do not laugh at the design and gigantic buttons, the man drinks heavily, trimmor, the buttons do not get ))
But to change the pluses for the minuses of the whole program, it's a masterpiece of thought, requiring a reward haloperidol )
What PAMMs? I don't get it, Peter is alive before he sinks))
How I collect my advisor by poking
Maybe it's better to collect stamps).