MT5 Trading Systems
- Trading System by Xard777
- Questions from a "dummy"
- Raw Ideas
Please, I see a lot of MT4 trading systems online but I have been searching for long now whereto find MT5 trading systems. Please if anyone here know where or how I can see a collection of MT5 trading systems please advise...
What is wrong with CodeBase section?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code
- www.mql5.com
Please, I see a lot of MT4 trading systems online but I have been searching for long now whereto find MT5 trading systems. Please if anyone here know where or how I can see a collection of MT5 trading systems please advise...
This is the CodeBase for MT5 here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/mt5
- www.mql5.com
And more -
====
- How to Start with MT5, a summary !
- All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- ASCTREND SYSTEM summary(incl 2 good EAs)
- BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
- PriceChannel Parabolic system(incl 2 versions of the EA)
- Market Condition Evaluation(2 EAs were created)
- All about mql OOP
- Ichimoku
- Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
- All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
- All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
==========
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
==========
Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
- asctrend system vs braintrading system: pros and cons
- Asctrend indicator in MT5 Codebase
- trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept
- Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.
- basic trading rules for asctrend system
- detailed rules for asctrend: practical illustration of asctrend concept
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator as a standard filter for asctrend: the theory.
Manual Trading statements
- first metatrader statement for this system using just one asctrend indicator only.
- Next MT5 statement with this system (manual trading).
- Trading's continuing - one more MT5 statement.
- Next updating MT5 statement.
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe;
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
- BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
- Rules to trade manually
- How to install
- TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
- TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
- BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread
- The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
- more to follow
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
- indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
- PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
- Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
- PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition
- indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1_1 EA with updated indicator
- Fully updated EA with trading system is on this post and latest indicators to download
How to trade
- tp/sl levels and timeframes
- how to trade with explanation
- graphical illustration about where to enter and where to exit with latest version of the system
- how to use AFL Winner indicator with more explanation,
- Updated manual system with templates and indicators - this post
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #1
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #2
- optimization results for EURUSD M15
- backtesting results for EURUSD M15 with the settings #1
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- backtesting results for GBPUSD M15 with the settings #1
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
- MT5 statement is here
- Updated statement is here
- More trading updates
- Updated MT5 statement
- More updates
- 811 dollars for 3 trading days and final statement for scalping
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (77 dollars in less than 1 hour)
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (517 dollars for one day)
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
- first statement
- updated statement (257 dollars in 2 days)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
=============
Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
=============
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================
The beginning:
- Market condition indicators/tools thread
- MaksiGen Trading system (light Paramon): many variations of the system - the thread
- How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
- Market condition and EAs thread
- Trend indicators thread
- Forex Market Conditions, a graphic depiction - the thread
- Evaluation of the market condition using six SMA indicators thread
- Multi-indics indicators thread
- Candle time tools thread
================================
Market condition
- the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
- Summary about market condition theory is on this post
- Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
- trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
- AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
- AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
- AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
- good feature in Metatrader 5: moving stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
- predictions are very different thing from technical/fundamental analytsis the post with explanation
- Technical vs. Fundamental; Short-Term vs. Medium-Term vs. Long-Term; Discretionary vs. Automated - the post
- Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
================================
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
- trading examples
- template to download
- explanation how to trade and more explanation here
- how to install
- 2stochm_v4 EA is on this post.
================================
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
MaksiGen trading system
- indicator to download
- some explanation about the system in general how to use
- Trading examples with MT5 statement, more trading is here.
- Paramon trading system iis on this post; How to trade the system - manual trading with live examples - read this page.
================================
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
Scalp_net trading system
- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
================================
MTF systems
more to follow ...
================================
MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
================================
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
- The theory of the signals
- Ichimoku alert indicator with arrows
- Ichimoku alert indicator improved : warning alert mode was fixed and autosettings feature was added
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671
- 2009.10.16
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use