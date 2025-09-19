PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 18
That's correct: latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings)
Just to remind that it was PriceChannel AFL scalping system.
And it is interesting situation for GBPUSD M1 for now:
Hello newdigital,
I'd like to come back at the parabolic sar indicator (color_parabolic) in MT5 you discussed a few days ago. How can I add an alert on it for the first dot in a change of trend?
Thank you.
Are you talking about this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page11 with color parabolic indicator uploaded as improved version with MTF feature? I did not remember who improved it for MTF ... Alert on close bar (one time alert)?
I just watched this system in action in volatile market condition and I want to say this this system is good for more higher timeframe than M1 for example (in case of big price movement expecting):
Chart USDCHF, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14
This is at least 10 pips in profit for now for GBPUSD:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M1, 2013.03.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
gbpusd pricechannel
and we really need some kind of 'timefilter' indicator to color the background of the chart based on trading time interval for example. If I trade since 8 am till 5 pm broker's time so it may be good to color the chart with this interval. Just an idea.
By the way - I will make 'summary comment' for this thread today so we will know about what we have to download and what we need to code or to explain. On the same way as for few other threads:
Forum / How to Start with Metatrader 5
I want to remind about the summary comments made for some good threads of the forum:
So, no need to read 20 or 50 pages of comments just to find something usefull and interesting - we can read the summary comment with links to decide and to download in very quick way.
More summary comments are comming soon.
More to follow ...
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000