PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 18

New comment
 
newdigital:

That's correct: latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings) 

Just to remind that it was PriceChannel AFL scalping system.

 

And it is interesting situation for GBPUSD M1 for now:

  • level for buy stop is 1.5052
  • level for sell stop is 1.5025
 

Hello newdigital,

I'd like to come back at the parabolic sar indicator (color_parabolic) in MT5 you discussed a few days ago. How can I add an alert on it for the first dot in a change of trend? 

Thank you. 

Parabolic SAR
Parabolic SAR
  • votes: 7
  • 2010.01.26
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
The Parabolic SAR Indicator was developed for analyzing the trending markets.
 
Are you talking about this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page11 with color parabolic indicator uploaded as improved version with MTF feature? I did not remember who improved it for MTF ... Alert on close bar (one time alert)?
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system
  • www.mql5.com
So I decided to create some simple trading system with re-enter based on indicator's arrow on the chart.
 
newdigital:
Are you talking about this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page11 with color parabolic indicator uploaded as improved version with MTF feature? I did not remember who improved it for MTF ... Alert on close bar (one time alert)?
Yes, that is the page I refer to. How to add an alert (sound, pop-up window with details) on the 1st trend change for close bar. Can this also be done for open bar, which is interesting for longer time window? Thank you.
 
Yes, I understand. I will try to ask someone.
 

I just watched this system in action in volatile market condition and I want to say this this system is good for more higher timeframe than M1 for example (in case of big price movement expecting):

Chart USDCHF, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14

Chart USDCHF, M30, 2013.03.14, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
 

This is at least 10 pips in profit for now for GBPUSD:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, M1, 2013.03.22

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

gbpusd pricechannel

GBPUSD, M1, 2013.03.22, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

 

and we really need some kind of 'timefilter' indicator to color the background of the chart based on trading time interval for example. If I trade since 8 am till 5 pm broker's time so it may be good to color the chart with this interval. Just an idea. 

 

By the way - I will make 'summary comment' for this thread today so we will know about what we have to download and what we need to code or to explain. On the same way as for few other threads:

Forum / How to Start with Metatrader 5

I want to remind about the summary comments made for some good threads of the forum:

So, no need to read 20 or 50 pages of comments just to find something usefull and interesting - we can read the summary comment with links to decide and to download in very quick way.

More summary comments are comming soon.

More to follow ... 

 

 

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

 
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

1...111213141516171819202122232425...33
New comment