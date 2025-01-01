MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresChart ConstantsPositioning Constants
Positioning Constants
Three identifiers from the ENUM_CHART_POSITION list are the possible values of the position parameter for the ChartNavigate() function.
ENUM_CHART_POSITION
|
ID
|
Description
|
CHART_BEGIN
|
Chart beginning (the oldest prices)
|
CHART_CURRENT_POS
|
Current position
|
CHART_END
|
Chart end (the latest prices)
Example:
|
long handle=ChartOpen("EURUSD",PERIOD_H12);