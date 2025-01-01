DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresChart ConstantsPositioning Constants 

Positioning Constants

Three identifiers from the ENUM_CHART_POSITION list are the possible values of the position parameter for the ChartNavigate() function.

ENUM_CHART_POSITION

ID

Description

CHART_BEGIN

Chart beginning (the oldest prices)

CHART_CURRENT_POS

Current position

CHART_END

Chart end (the latest prices)

Example:

   long handle=ChartOpen("EURUSD",PERIOD_H12);
   if(handle!=0)
     {
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_LINE);
      ResetLastError();
      bool res=ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,150);
      if(!res) Print("Navigate failed. Error = ",GetLastError());
      ChartRedraw();
     }