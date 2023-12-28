All utilities and trading Expert Advisors from www.expforex.com
Trading Systems

All utilities and trading Expert Advisors from www.expforex.com

28 December 2023, 23:19
Vladislav Andruschenko
Vladislav Andruschenko
0
612
ExpForex Products and MetaTrader Guides

Expert Advisors, trading panels, trade copiers, risk-control utilities, and free tools for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

This page is a practical navigation guide for my main programs, product pages, demo downloads, full instructions, and video materials. Use it as a quick starting point before testing or installing any product from the MQL5 Market.


Products

All ExpForex programs

Blog

All MQL5 guides

Website

ExpForex.com


Start here: installation from MQL5 Market

You can install, purchase, update, and activate Expert Advisors directly from the MetaTrader terminal or from the MQL5 website.

MQL5 Market: How to install an EA from the terminal


Quick Navigation

Automatic trading Manual trading and control Copying, reporting, utilities
AI Sniper, TickSniper, TickHamster, THE X, xCustomEA, Averager, Swing VirtualTradePad, Assistant, CloseIfProfitorLoss, Close Minus by Plus, SafetyLock COPYLOT, Duplicator, ExtraReportPad, InfoPad, Market Time Pad, TesterPad, EA PAD PRO


Premium and Professional Products

Below are the main Expert Advisors, trading panels, trade copiers, and position-management utilities. Before using any program on a real account, test it on a demo account, study the settings, and check broker trading conditions.


1. Exp – AI Sniper

Automatic Expert Advisor

Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4

AI Sniper for MT4

Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5

AI Sniper for MT5

A smart automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, created for traders who want a structured trading robot with clear settings, documentation, and a practical testing workflow.

  • Automatic trading logic for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
  • Clear product documentation and installation workflow
  • Best tested first on demo and with conservative risk settings
Useful links
MT4 product AI Sniper for MT4
MT5 product AI Sniper for MT5
Full guide Full guide
YouTube YouTube

Video guide


2. VirtualTradePad

Professional trading panel

VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra

VirtualTradePad for MT4

VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel

VirtualTradePad for MT5

A professional chart trading cockpit for manual and semi-automatic order management. It helps open, manage, modify, and close trades directly from the chart.

  • One-click trading and chart-based order management
  • Useful for active manual traders and position control
  • Includes full guide, demo package, and practical documentation
Useful links
MT4 product VirtualTradePad for MT4
MT5 product VirtualTradePad for MT5
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide

Video guide


3. COPYLOT

Professional trade copier

Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4

COPYLOT Client MT4

Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5

COPYLOT Client MT5

A professional trade copier for copying trades between MetaTrader terminals. It is designed for multi-account operation, master/client workflows, and controlled trade synchronization.

  • Copies trades between MT4 and MT5 environments
  • Master and Client versions are available separately
  • Useful for account synchronization and multi-terminal work
Useful links
MT4 product COPYLOT Client MT4
MT5 product COPYLOT Client MT5
MT4 Master MT4 Master
MT5 Master MT5 Master
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
MQL5 guide /en/blogs/post/684303

Video guide


4. TickSniper

High-speed tick scalper

Exp TickSniper

TickSniper MT4

Exp TickSniper PRO FULL

TickSniper MT5

A tick-based scalping Expert Advisor focused on quote flow, speed, spread behavior, and broker-condition evaluation.

  • Designed around tick movement and fast market reaction
  • Requires broker-condition testing before live trading
  • Works best with careful demo testing and realistic spread conditions
Useful links
MT4 product TickSniper MT4
MT5 product TickSniper MT5
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
MQL5 guide /en/blogs/post/681147

Video guide


5. TickHamster

Automatic Expert Advisor

Exp Tick Hamster MT4

TickHamster MT4

Exp Tick Hamster MT5

TickHamster MT5

A compact automatic Expert Advisor for practical testing and simple operation. It is designed for users who prefer a clean start and a guided workflow.

  • Simple start for traders who want automatic testing
  • Clean workflow with documentation and video material
  • Demo testing is recommended before real account usage
Useful links
MT4 product TickHamster MT4
MT5 product TickHamster MT5
Download demo Download demo
Full instruction Full instruction
MQL5 guide /en/blogs/post/728161

Video guide


6. THE X

Universal Expert Advisor

Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4

THE X MT4

Exp THE X FULL

THE X MT5

A universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader based on standard indicators. It is suitable for building, testing, and optimizing indicator-based trading logic.

  • Uses standard MetaTrader indicators as trading logic components
  • Good for strategy construction, tests, and optimization
  • Documentation includes settings and testing workflow
Useful links
MT4 product THE X MT4
MT5 product THE X MT5
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
Testing and optimization Testing and optimization
Settings description Settings description

Video guide


7. xCustomEA

Expert Advisor on custom indicators

Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4

xCustomEA MT4

Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5

xCustomEA MT5

A universal trading advisor for working with custom indicators in MetaTrader. It helps build Expert Advisor logic around external/custom indicator signals.

  • Works with custom indicators and external signal logic
  • Useful for traders who already have indicator-based systems
  • Requires correct indicator setup and careful Strategy Tester validation
Useful links
MT4 product xCustomEA MT4
MT5 product xCustomEA MT5
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
Testing and optimization Testing and optimization
Settings description Settings description

Video guide


8. Duplicator

Trade duplication utility

Exp4 Duplicator

Duplicator MT4

Exp5 Duplicator

Duplicator MT5

A utility that repeats trades a preset number of times on your account. It is useful when you need controlled duplication of positions, orders, and trading signals.

  • Repeats trades according to the selected configuration
  • Useful for duplicating positions/orders inside a controlled setup
  • Requires responsible lot and risk configuration
Useful links
MT4 product Duplicator MT4
MT5 product Duplicator MT5
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
MQL5 guide /en/blogs/post/688869

Video guide


9. Averager

Averaging and position-series manager

Exp Averager

Averager MT4

Averager FULL

Averager MT5

A position-management Expert Advisor for opening additional positions with the trend or against the trend, with basket management and trailing control.

  • Can open additional positions with or against market movement
  • Designed for basket-level position management
  • Requires conservative settings, demo testing, and clear risk limits
Useful links
MT4 product Averager MT4
MT5 product Averager MT5
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
MQL5 guide /en/blogs/post/727611

Video guide


10. CloseIfProfitorLoss

Profit and loss control utility

CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing

CLP MT4

Profit or Loss Pad

CLP MT5

A utility for closing positions based on total profit or total loss, including profit trailing and account-level position control.

  • Monitors total floating profit or loss
  • Can close trades according to predefined money/risk rules
  • Useful as an additional account-control layer
Useful links
MT4 product CLP MT4
MT5 product CLP MT5
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
MQL5 guide /en/blogs/post/689523

Video guide


11. SafetyLock PRO

Protective lock / hedge utility

Exp SafetyLock PRO

SafetyLock PRO MT4

A protective utility for MetaTrader 4 that can place opposite safety orders to help manage sudden market movement against an existing position.

  • Creates protective logic around already opened positions
  • Built for MetaTrader 4
  • Should be used only after understanding lock/hedge behavior and broker rules
Useful links
MT4 product SafetyLock PRO MT4
Download DEMO + PDF Download DEMO + PDF
Full guide Full guide
MQL5 guide /en/blogs/post/727614

Video guide


Free and Additional Tools

These tools are useful for trade management, reporting, visual testing, market time monitoring, and building your own Expert Advisor interfaces.


Assistant

Automatic Real/Virtual Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and breakeven management.

Exp Assistant 4

Assistant MT4

Exp Assistant 5

Assistant MT5
MT4 /en/market/product/14623
MT5 /en/market/product/4477
Guide Open instruction

Video guide


TesterPad

Simulator and trainer for the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester

TesterPad MT4

Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester

TesterPad MT5
MT4 /en/market/product/25962
MT5 /en/market/product/25963
Guide Open instruction

Video guide


ExtraReportPad

Professional trading account report and analysis utility.

Ind4 Extra Report Pad

ExtraReportPad MT4

Ind5 Extra Report Pad

ExtraReportPad MT5
MT4 /en/market/product/15056
MT5 /en/market/product/36730
Guide Open instruction

Video guide


Close Minus by Plus

Closes unprofitable positions by finding and closing profitable positions.

Exp4 Close Minus by Plus

Close Minus by Plus MT4

Exp5 Close Minus by Plus for MT5

Close Minus by Plus MT5
MT4 /en/market/product/2825
MT5 /en/market/product/66394
Guide Open instruction

Video guide


Market Time Pad

Displays the current time of the main world markets and the current trading session.

Ind4 Market Time Pad

Market Time Pad MT4

Market Time Pad

Market Time Pad MT5
MT4 /en/market/product/5980
MT5 /en/market/product/423

Video guide


EA PAD PRO

Library for adding an information panel to your own Expert Advisor.

Lib4 EAPadPRO for MT4

EA PAD PRO MT4

Lib5 EAPadPRO for MT5

EA PAD PRO MT5
MT4 /en/market/product/30735
MT5 /en/market/product/30733
Guide Open instruction

Video guide


Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, stocks, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves risk. Expert Advisors, utilities, and panels are tools for automation and management; they do not guarantee profit and cannot remove market risk.

Always test any Expert Advisor on a demo account first. Use conservative lot sizes, check broker conditions, and avoid aggressive settings if you do not fully understand the strategy logic.


Support and questions

Please write all questions about my programs in the Comments section on the product page you purchased.

Reviews are for rating the product. Comments are for support, logs, settings, screenshots, and technical questions.

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