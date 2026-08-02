Swaps Indicator 1.0 for MetaTrader 4 — Complete User Manual

1. What the Indicator Does

Swaps Indicator is a display-only MetaTrader 4 indicator that shows the broker's current long and short swap values for several instruments in one separate chart window.

It is useful when you want to compare overnight holding costs without opening the symbol specification dialog for every instrument. The indicator does not open, modify, or close orders, and it does not predict future swap charges.

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2. Important Interpretation Rules

The displayed values come directly from the connected broker through the MetaTrader symbol properties SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG and SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT .

Keep these points in mind:

swap values can differ between brokers and account types;

the unit and calculation method depend on the broker's symbol specification;

the indicator shows the current long and short values, not the broker's rollover calendar or future rates;

triple-swap days and holiday adjustments are not calculated or forecast by the indicator;

a positive value is displayed with positiveSwapColor , while a negative value is displayed with negativeSwapColor ;

the values refresh when MetaTrader processes a new calculation event, normally when a new tick reaches the chart.

Always confirm the broker's current contract specification before making a trading decision based on swap costs.

3. Installation

Install Swaps Indicator from MQL5 Market in MetaTrader 4. Open any chart in the terminal. In Navigator → Indicators, locate Swaps Indicator. Drag it onto the chart or double-click its name. Configure the required instruments, colors, and layout in the Inputs tab. Click OK.

The table appears in a separate indicator window. The chart symbol and timeframe do not restrict the list shown by the indicator.

4. Choosing Which Instruments to Display

Use SymbolsToMonitor to select one of the three user-facing modes.

Select instruments from Market Watch

This mode displays the instruments currently selected in Market Watch.

Use it when you want the table to follow a compact working list. To add or remove instruments, open Market Watch, right-click inside it, and use Symbols or Hide. Reattach or refresh the indicator after making major list changes if the table does not immediately update as expected.

Select all instruments

This mode asks MetaTrader for all instruments known to the terminal.

The resulting list may be large. Increase the indicator-window height or adjust the row and column spacing when labels extend beyond the visible area.

Select selected instruments

This mode uses the comma-separated list in manualSymbols .

The default value is:

AUDUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,NZDUSD,EURJPY,EURCHF,EURGBP

Enter broker symbols exactly as they appear in Market Watch and separate them with commas. Do not add spaces around the commas. If the broker uses suffixes or prefixes, include them, for example:

EURUSD.a,GBPUSD.a,USDJPY.a

An unknown or incorrectly typed symbol may return an unavailable or zero value because the indicator reads the exact symbol name supplied to MetaTrader.

5. Input Parameters

The labels below match the names shown by this version of the indicator.

Instrument selection

Input Description SymbolsToMonitor Chooses Select instruments from Market Watch, Select all instruments, or Select selected instruments. manualSymbols Comma-separated symbol list used by Select selected instruments. Use exact broker symbol names without spaces around commas.

Colors and number formatting

Input Description headerColor Color of the Symbol, long-swap, and short-swap column headings. symbolNameColor Color of instrument names. positiveSwapColor Color used when a swap value is zero or positive. negativeSwapColor Color used when a swap value is negative. swapDigits Number of decimal places shown for long and short swap values. fontSize Font size used for headings, symbol names, and values.

Table layout

All distance values are screen distances used to position text labels in the indicator window.

Input Description distanceBetweenStrings Vertical spacing between consecutive instrument rows. distanceBetweenRows Horizontal spacing between groups of instruments. distanceFromHeader Vertical distance from the headings to the first instrument row. distanceFromLeftBorder Horizontal starting position of the first symbol column. distanceFromFirstColumn Horizontal offset from a symbol name to its long-swap value. distanceFromSecondColumn Horizontal offset from a symbol name to its short-swap value. symbolsInARow Number of instruments placed vertically in one group before a new group starts to the right.

For example, with symbolsInARow = 6 , instruments 1–6 form the first vertical group, instruments 7–12 form the next group to the right, and so on.

Column names

Input Description swapLongColumnName Text shown above the long-swap values. The default is Swap Long. swapShortColumnName Text shown above the short-swap values. The default is Swap Short.

Changing the column names affects only the visible headings. It does not change the values or their meaning.

6. Practical Configurations

Compact major-FX table

SymbolsToMonitor : Select selected instruments

manualSymbols : EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,AUDUSD

symbolsInARow : 6

swapDigits : 2

This produces one compact vertical group with the six selected instruments.

Follow the current Market Watch list

SymbolsToMonitor : Select instruments from Market Watch

keep only the instruments you actively monitor visible in Market Watch;

reduce fontSize or increase distanceBetweenRows if the table becomes crowded.

Large multi-asset list

use Select all instruments only when the complete terminal list is genuinely required;

only when the complete terminal list is genuinely required; increase distanceBetweenRows when columns overlap;

increase the indicator-window height if the final rows are not visible;

reduce symbolsInARow to create shorter vertical groups, or increase it to use fewer horizontal groups.

7. Troubleshooting

A symbol is missing or shows an unexpected zero

Confirm that the symbol exists in the connected broker terminal. Check the exact spelling, capitalization, prefix, and suffix in manualSymbols . Add the symbol to Market Watch so MetaTrader can load its specification. Confirm that the terminal is connected to the broker. Open the broker's symbol specification and check whether swap data is provided for that instrument.

Labels overlap

Increase distanceBetweenRows , distanceFromFirstColumn , or distanceFromSecondColumn . You can also reduce fontSize or change symbolsInARow .

The final rows or columns are outside the visible area

Resize the indicator window, reduce the symbol list, or adjust symbolsInARow and the spacing inputs.

Values do not refresh immediately

The indicator recalculates when the chart receives a calculation event, normally a new tick. Check the terminal connection and wait for a new quote, or change the chart timeframe to force a refresh.

The colors are hard to read

Choose headerColor , symbolNameColor , positiveSwapColor , and negativeSwapColor that contrast with the indicator-window background.

8. Frequently Asked Questions

Does the indicator trade automatically?

No. It creates chart labels and displays symbol swap properties only. It does not send, modify, or close orders.

Are the displayed values universal?

No. They come from the currently connected broker and can vary by broker, symbol, account type, and time.

Does a positive value guarantee a credit?

No. The final charge or credit depends on the broker's contract specification, calculation mode, rollover schedule, position size, and applicable trading day.

Can I use broker-specific symbol suffixes?

Yes. Enter the complete symbol name exactly as the broker shows it, such as EURUSD.a or mEURUSD .

Can I rename the long and short columns?

Yes. Use swapLongColumnName and swapShortColumnName . This changes only the heading text.

Why does the indicator appear in a separate window?

This version is designed as a table-style dashboard and declares a separate indicator window so that the swap table does not cover the main price chart.

9. Final Checklist