How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough)

A surprising number of "this EA does not work" complaints have nothing to do with the strategy inside the robot. The EA was attached to the wrong chart, auto trading was disabled, or it went straight onto a real account after ten minutes of curiosity. The installation and testing routine matters as much as the code.

Here is the routine we recommend for any MetaTrader EA, free or paid. We will use our own free robot, Wonder 8 (also available for MT4), as the running example, because you can repeat every step at zero cost.

Step 1: download from the Market, inside the terminal

Open the Market tab in your MetaTrader terminal, find the product, and press Download (for a free EA) while logged in with your MQL5 account. The platform installs the file in the correct folder for you. Manual copying of files from random sources is where many problems, and many fake versions, come from. After the download, the EA appears in the Navigator window under Expert Advisors, sometimes after a terminal restart.

Step 2: open the exact chart the EA was built for

Every serious EA is designed for one symbol and one timeframe. Wonder 8 trades a breakout logic on USDJPY H1, so the chart must be USDJPY and the period must be H1. Attaching an EA to a different symbol or timeframe does not make it "adapt": it makes it trade a market it was never tested on, or not trade at all. Check the product page of any EA you install and match the chart exactly.

Step 3: attach the EA and enable algorithmic trading

Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart. In the dialog that opens, make sure automated trading is allowed for this EA, then confirm. There is also a global switch: the Algo Trading (MT5) or AutoTrading (MT4) button in the toolbar must be active. This double switch confuses many first-time users: both the global button and the per-EA permission must be on.

Step 4: verify that the EA is actually alive

Do not assume, verify. On MT4 you should see a smiley face in the top right corner of the chart; a sad or neutral face means trading is not allowed. On MT5, check that the EA name in the corner has no error mark. Then open the Experts and Journal tabs at the bottom of the terminal: a healthy EA writes an initialization message and no red errors. If you see errors about trading being disabled, go back to step 3.

Step 5: run the Strategy Tester before anything else

Before the EA touches even a demo account, run it in the built-in Strategy Tester on the correct symbol and timeframe, over several years of history. You are not trying to reproduce the seller's exact numbers (data and spread differ between brokers). You are checking behavior: does it open a reasonable number of trades, does every position carry a stop loss and take profit, do losing periods stay within what the product page describes. Any backtest figures you produce are backtests: past performance does not guarantee future results.

Step 6: demo account, and give it real time

Next, attach the EA to a demo account and let it run for at least a few weeks. A demo forward test shows you things a backtest cannot: how the EA handles your broker's live spread, requotes, and news periods. Resist the urge to judge it after three trades; a handful of trades is noise, in both directions.

Step 7: real money is the last step, not the first

Only after the tester and the demo period both look consistent with what the seller documented should real funds be considered, and then with the smallest size available. Wonder 8 works with a fixed 0.01 lot precisely so that this first real step stays small. No EA, ours included, removes the risk of loss.

The short version

Download inside the terminal, from the Market.

Right symbol, right timeframe (for Wonder 8: USDJPY H1).

Both auto trading switches on.

Smiley or clean log confirmed, not assumed.

Strategy Tester first, then weeks on demo, real account last and small.

If you want to practice this routine today, Wonder 8 is free, so the whole exercise costs you nothing but attention. Any results you see in testing are backtest or demo results, and past performance does not guarantee future results.