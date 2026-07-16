Global Investing FX Terminal in Live Use: One Month on a Small Real Account

This note follows Global Investing FX Terminal — Methodology and Multi-Factor FX Analysis in MT5: COT, CB Rates, Carry, and ESI in One Terminal. Those two publications documented what the terminal's panels measure and how the underlying signals combine. This one moves from methodology to application: a verified live account, traded over one month using the terminal for analysis and the Institutional Risk Manager for execution.

Purpose and Scope

The account below is small by design — $500, opened specifically to test how the terminal's panels translate into decisions under live market conditions and real execution costs, not to establish a performance benchmark. What follows is the account's full verified numbers, an open position examined against the panel readings that support it, and one closed loss reported with the same level of detail as the rest — a track record that only shows what worked isn't a track record.

Account and Test Parameters

Parameter Value Broker Tradeview, Ltd. Account type Real, USD, hedge Account #66677 Period covered 17 June – 16 July 2026 Initial deposit $500 (single deposit, no subsequent withdrawals) Verified report Full account history attached below (ReportHistory-66677.zip)

Figure 1. Global Investing FX Terminal, live session view during the test period — FX rates, economic calendar, open positions, CB rates & bias, COT positioning, retail sentiment, composite score, carry monitor, correlation matrix, surprise index, market sessions, currency strength, and volatility & options skew.

Headline Results

Metric Value Balance / equity $540.61 / $544.98 Net gain +8.12% Profit factor 1.11 Sharpe ratio 0.04 Recovery factor 0.62 Maximum drawdown (equity) 5.98% Total trades 221, all manually decided Execution split 121 via the Institutional Risk Manager panel, 100 entered directly through the MT5 order dialog Long / short split 193 / 28 Average trade frequency 55 trades per week

Two of these figures warrant explicit interpretation rather than being read at face value. A Sharpe ratio of 0.04 and a profit factor of 1.11 are consistent with a positive but statistically thin result over a single month of trading — the sample is too short to draw conclusions about edge, and both figures are reported here for that reason rather than omitted. A verified track record is only informative if the metrics that argue for caution are shown alongside the ones that argue for the approach.

Trade Distribution by Symbol and Direction

Figure 2. Distribution of the 221 trades across 21 symbols. Activity concentrated in GBP crosses and carry-differentiated pairs — GBPCHF, NZDJPY, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, and GBPJPY account for the largest share of trade count, consistent with the Carry Monitor and Currency Strength readings described in the prior publication for most of the test period.

Figure 3. Profit factor by symbol, ranked. GBPCAD shows the highest nominal profit factor (43.76), but this figure is built on a small number of trades and is not representative of the strategy's expectancy; it is reported here rather than omitted, with that qualification attached. GBPCHF and NZDCHF, supported by substantially larger trade counts, are the more informative data points in this distribution.

From Panel Reading to Open Position: NZD/CHF

Every trade in this account was manually decided; none was placed automatically. The distinction between the 121 trades routed through the Institutional Risk Manager panel and the 100 entered directly is one of execution tooling, not decision-making: the panel calculates lot size from a fixed risk percentage, applies an ATR-based trailing stop, and manages a scaled partial exit once a position is open, but the decision to enter — direction, timing, and whether to take the trade at all — is made by reading the chart and the terminal's panels in both cases.

A long NZD/CHF position (0.01 lots, entered at 0.47095 via the Institutional Risk Manager) remained open at the time this report was compiled, giving a live rather than retrospective case to examine. The position was opened on 15 July; the panel readings below were captured the following session and are shown as continuing context on an open position rather than as a reconstruction of the exact state at entry.

Figure 4. NZD/CHF, H4. Price trending higher against both moving averages through the period. The Carry Trade Indicator ranks NZD/CHF at a +1.08 score with a BUY classification; the embedded Currency Strength sub-panel shows NZD leading (+1.177) against a weakening CHF (-0.428). The Institutional Risk Manager panel handles position sizing (1% account risk, auto-calculated lot size) and trade management (ATR trailing, scaled partial exit) for the resulting long.

Figure 5. NZD/CHF pair detail. CB Rates & Bias shows a structural divergence — RBNZ at 2.73% with a Hike bias and 90% market-implied probability of a move at the 1 September meeting, against SNB on hold at 0.00%. COT shows Leveraged Funds net short NZD at -64.1% (-27,675 contracts), a positioning extreme in the terminology of the Methodology publication's Section 2; the AI Market Signal panel frames a hawkish RBNZ delivery as a plausible trigger for a short-covering unwind. The Composite Score (NZD +0.4 / CHF -0.1) and swap-implied carry (NZD long +1.08 / CHF short -6.10) both favor the long side, modestly.

Figure 6. Currency Strength Indicator (D1), showing the multi-week backdrop behind the trade. GBP and USD lead the board over the period, while CHF sits near the bottom alongside NOK. NZD (+0.7%) holds a consistent lead over CHF (-1.6%) across this longer window — directionally consistent with the embedded Currency Strength reading in Figure 5, though the two panels use different lookback periods and their magnitudes are not directly comparable.

Figure 7. CB Rates & Bias across all eight G10 central banks for context. NZD is the only currency in the table currently carrying a Hike bias with a probability above 65%, which is what distinguishes this pair's rate-divergence signal from the rest of the board.

Figure 8. Supporting news, FXStreet — same-day coverage of RBNZ's hawkish stance supporting the Kiwi.

Figure 9. Supporting news, RTT News — same-day coverage of RBNZ rate-hike speculation. Both Figures 8–9 are consistent with the RBNZ-hawkish, NZD-strength narrative reflected in the CB Rates, COT, and Currency Strength readings above.

Not every panel points the same direction with equal force — the Economic Surprise Index (NZD +0.4 / CHF +0.3) is close to flat between the two currencies and does not meaningfully differentiate them, and retail sentiment on this specific pair is a neutral 50/50 split rather than a contrarian extreme. The thesis here rests on rate-path divergence and a crowded institutional short in NZD, not on unanimous confluence across every panel — which is consistent with the Methodology publication's Section 1: signals are read together, and a position can be well-supported without every panel pointing the same way.

A Closed Loss

Not every entry in this account worked. On 19 June, a GBP/CHF buy-stop order (routed through the Institutional Risk Manager) filled at 1.06456 on a breakout above short-term resistance. Price reversed within the same minute, and the stop-loss — set at 1.06140 — executed with slippage at 1.06115 one second after the position opened, for a realised loss of $4.24: a false breakout, and one that no panel reading would reliably have flagged in advance.

No panel snapshot showing COT, CB Rates, or other fundamental readings was saved at the moment this trade was taken, so no such context is claimed here. The chart capture below is a retrospective view of the same trade, pulled directly from the terminal's own trade history overlay, confirming the exact fill, stop level, and realised result recorded in the account history.

This is included deliberately. A verified account report that shows only supporting examples is not a representative account report.

Figure 10. GBP/CHF, H4 — the same losing entry, viewed from the terminal's trade history overlay. Autotrade #47241826 closed at 1.06115 for a realised loss of $4.24, confirming the account record above.

Limitations

The figures above should be read with the following constraints in mind.

One month is an insufficient sample for evaluating edge. The Sharpe ratio (0.04) and profit factor (1.11) reflect this directly and are not intended to be read as a projection of expected forward performance.

Trade frequency does not indicate automation. Fifty-five trades per week is a high cadence for a fully discretionary approach; it reflects the speed the risk panel adds to execution, not a reduction in the manual analysis behind each entry.

Per-symbol profit factor is unreliable at low trade counts. The GBPCAD figure in Figure 3 is the clearest example in this dataset and should not be generalised.

An open position's floating result is not a closed outcome. The NZD/CHF case above was profitable at the time this report was compiled; that does not establish it as a closed, realised result, and its outcome may differ by the time the position is closed.

Past results do not project future performance. This applies to this account, and to any other account or verified report referenced in this series.

This post describes a specific account's trading activity over a specific period. Nothing in it constitutes investment advice or a recommendation to take any position in any currency or instrument.

Closing Notes

This post documents one account's use of the terminal's analytical panels over one month, with the verified numbers, an open position, and a closed loss all reported on the same basis. The intent, as with the two prior publications, is to show how the terminal is used in practice rather than to describe it in the abstract.

Institutional Risk Manager: mql5.com/en/market/product/180324

Web terminal: globalinvesting.github.io

Methodology: Global Investing FX Terminal — Methodology

MQL5 profile: mql5.com/en/users/santiagopla



