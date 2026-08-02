July was a slow month for AlphaEdge Smart — and that was the right call.

Gold spent most of the month chopping in a broad range around the $4,000–$4,150 zone. No clean, committed breakout, no sustained trend to ride. When the market doesn't hand you a real setup, the discipline is to wait. I'd rather post a quiet month than force trades into noise and hand back gains — capital preservation comes first.

The month in numbers:

Closed trades: 10 (well below my ~33/month average — by design, not by accident)

10 (well below my ~33/month average — by design, not by accident) Win rate: 60% (6 winners, 4 losers)

60% (6 winners, 4 losers) Net result: essentially flat — the month closed at −0.01% , effectively breakeven

essentially flat — the month closed at , effectively breakeven Largest win: +€22.62 · Largest loss: −€47.05 (29 July)

+€22.62 · −€47.05 (29 July) Max drawdown: unchanged — no new drawdown record was set

Effectively breakeven for the month. I'm showing it exactly as it happened, because that's the whole point of a verified live account. Real strategies have flat months. Anyone showing you an unbroken green staircase is selling you a chart, not a track record.

Why this doesn't worry me:

A breakout system lives and dies on volatility expansion. July's rangebound gold gave very little of it. My edge shows up when the market actually breaks and runs — and those months more than pay for the quiet ones. That's exactly why I size for the long game and never chase.

The track record still stands (verified, live, 1+ year):

Total gain: +184.48%

Max drawdown: 15.32%

Win rate: 80%

Profit factor: 2.2

Average monthly return: 4.56%

781 trades on a real EUR account

One essentially flat month (−0.01%), with drawdown nowhere near its historical limit, is exactly the kind of month a robust system is supposed to have. Nothing here changed the plan.

Looking to August: gold is coiling. A tightening range is a breakout trader's friend — compression tends to resolve into exactly the kind of expansion this strategy is built for. When it breaks, we take it with a defined SL and TP, as always.

You can follow AlphaEdge Smart with the full verified statistics on my profile. Questions about the strategy or the July numbers? Ask in the comments — I answer everyone.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading foreign exchange and gold carries substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. All figures above reflect a real, independently verified live account and may differ from an individual copier's results due to slippage, spread, and execution.