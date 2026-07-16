How to Trade High-Impact News with Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5

Trading the Market When Volatility Matters Most
High-impact economic news releases such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), Federal Reserve (FOMC) announcements, and PPI often create some of the strongest price movements in the Forex and Gold markets.
While these events offer trading opportunities, they also present significant challenges:
- Rapid price movement
- Widening spreads
- Increased slippage
- Emotional decision-making
- Delayed manual execution
Many traders struggle to enter at the right moment because the market can move within milliseconds after the news is released.
Why Pending Orders?
Instead of chasing the market after the announcement, pending orders allow traders to prepare in advance.
A Buy Stop order is placed above the current price, while a Sell Stop order is placed below it. When the market breaks in either direction, the appropriate order is activated automatically.
This approach helps traders:
- Prepare before the event
- Remove emotional decision-making
- Execute trades automatically
- Capture momentum after major announcements
Major News Events Suitable for This Strategy
The strategy is designed around scheduled high-impact economic releases, including:
- Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)
- Producer Price Index (PPI)
- FOMC Interest Rate Decisions
- Employment Change
- Unemployment Rate
- Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE)
These events frequently produce strong directional moves that are suitable for breakout strategies.
How News Spike Auto Pro EA Works
News Spike Auto Pro EA automates the pending-order news trading process.
Main features include:
- Automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement
- MQL5 Economic Calendar integration
- Manual event list support
- CSV event support for Strategy Tester
- Automatic pending-order cancellation after the event
- Spread filter
- Break-even protection
- Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex preset configurations
- Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts
The EA is designed to reduce manual intervention while allowing traders to customize trading parameters according to their preferred risk level.
Forex and Gold Presets
The EA includes optimized presets for different market conditions.
USD News Preset
Designed for major USD economic releases on Forex pairs such as:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- USDCHF
- USDCAD
- AUDUSD
- NZDUSD
Gold (XAUUSD) Preset
Gold often reacts differently to economic news because of its higher volatility.
The Gold preset uses wider pending-order distances together with adjusted Stop Loss and Take Profit values to better suit XAUUSD market behavior.
Risk Management
No trading strategy can guarantee profits.
Before using any automated strategy:
- Test the EA on a demo account.
- Choose appropriate lot sizes.
- Understand the risks associated with high-volatility trading.
- Use proper money management.
Final Thoughts
Economic news releases can create significant market opportunities, but they also require speed, discipline, and consistency.
Automating the order placement process can help traders execute their strategy more consistently while reducing the impact of emotions during fast-moving market conditions.
News Spike Auto Pro EA was developed to simplify this process by combining scheduled news-event handling with configurable pending-order management and risk-control features.
Thank you for reading, and I wish you successful trading.