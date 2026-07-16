How to Trade High-Impact News with Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5

Trading the Market When Volatility Matters Most

High-impact economic news releases such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), Federal Reserve (FOMC) announcements, and PPI often create some of the strongest price movements in the Forex and Gold markets.

While these events offer trading opportunities, they also present significant challenges:

Rapid price movement

Widening spreads

Increased slippage

Emotional decision-making

Delayed manual execution

Many traders struggle to enter at the right moment because the market can move within milliseconds after the news is released.

Why Pending Orders?

Instead of chasing the market after the announcement, pending orders allow traders to prepare in advance.

A Buy Stop order is placed above the current price, while a Sell Stop order is placed below it. When the market breaks in either direction, the appropriate order is activated automatically.

This approach helps traders:

Prepare before the event

Remove emotional decision-making

Execute trades automatically

Capture momentum after major announcements

Major News Events Suitable for This Strategy

The strategy is designed around scheduled high-impact economic releases, including:

Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Producer Price Index (PPI)

FOMC Interest Rate Decisions

Employment Change

Unemployment Rate

Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE)

These events frequently produce strong directional moves that are suitable for breakout strategies.

How News Spike Auto Pro EA Works

News Spike Auto Pro EA automates the pending-order news trading process.

Main features include:

Automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement

MQL5 Economic Calendar integration

Manual event list support

CSV event support for Strategy Tester

Automatic pending-order cancellation after the event

Spread filter

Break-even protection

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex preset configurations

Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts

The EA is designed to reduce manual intervention while allowing traders to customize trading parameters according to their preferred risk level.

Forex and Gold Presets

The EA includes optimized presets for different market conditions.

USD News Preset

Designed for major USD economic releases on Forex pairs such as:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

Gold (XAUUSD) Preset

Gold often reacts differently to economic news because of its higher volatility.

The Gold preset uses wider pending-order distances together with adjusted Stop Loss and Take Profit values to better suit XAUUSD market behavior.

Risk Management

No trading strategy can guarantee profits.

Before using any automated strategy:

Test the EA on a demo account.

Choose appropriate lot sizes.

Understand the risks associated with high-volatility trading.

Use proper money management.

Final Thoughts

Economic news releases can create significant market opportunities, but they also require speed, discipline, and consistency.

Automating the order placement process can help traders execute their strategy more consistently while reducing the impact of emotions during fast-moving market conditions.

News Spike Auto Pro EA was developed to simplify this process by combining scheduled news-event handling with configurable pending-order management and risk-control features.

Thank you for reading, and I wish you successful trading.