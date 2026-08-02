Smart Gold Hunter Featured in an Independent Top 10 MQL5 EA Review for 2026

I am pleased to share a new independent YouTube review comparing and ranking ten popular Expert Advisors currently available on the MQL5 Market.

The video examines different trading robots, their strategies, risk structures, prices, customer feedback and overall value. Smart Gold Hunter was selected as one of the Expert Advisors included in this Top 10 comparison.

You can watch the complete review here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=woZipNyycvw

The Smart Gold Hunter section begins at approximately 19:07.

Smart Gold Hunter Official MQL5 Product Page:



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

Why This Review Is Important

This video was not created or controlled by me. It is an independent review from a third-party content creator who evaluated several well-known MQL5 Expert Advisors.

That makes its inclusion particularly meaningful.

Smart Gold Hunter was launched with a very clear philosophy:

No Grid

No Martingale

No Recovery System

No Hedging

Single-entry trading

Real Stop Loss on every position

Controlled risk management

Many automated systems can produce attractive historical results by increasing lot sizes, opening recovery positions or keeping losing baskets open for long periods.

Smart Gold Hunter follows a different approach. It accepts that individual trades can lose and attempts to manage each position with transparent entry, Stop Loss and trade-management rules.

More Than a Backtest

Backtests can be useful for understanding a strategy, but they are not enough on their own. Real trading introduces spread changes, commissions, slippage, execution delays and unpredictable market conditions.

For this reason, I have always tried to support Smart Gold Hunter with publicly available live trading signals.

Potential users can examine the trading history, drawdown, individual positions and general behaviour of the EA before making a decision.

The objective is not to present a perfect equity curve. The objective is to provide transparent information about how the system behaves under real market conditions.

Different Profiles for Different Trading Styles

Smart Gold Hunter includes several trading profiles designed for different objectives.

Scalper Mode

Designed for traders looking for more active XAUUSD trading and faster position management.

Prop Scalper Mode

Developed for traders who need more controlled trade behaviour for prop-firm-style conditions.

Positive RR Mode

Designed to place greater importance on positive risk-to-reward structure rather than depending only on a very high win rate.

Additional Profiles and Custom Settings

Users can select a prepared profile or adjust the available parameters according to their account size, broker conditions and risk tolerance.

No profile can guarantee profits, and the most aggressive setup is not necessarily the best setup. Proper lot sizing remains one of the most important parts of automated trading.

Risk Protection Features

Smart Gold Hunter includes several protection and management functions, including:

Stop Loss protection on every trade

Daily loss and profit controls

Spread protection

High-impact news filtering

Trading-session controls

Friday and weekend management

Trailing Stop management

Fixed-lot and risk-based position sizing

Different profiles for personal and prop-style accounts

These tools cannot eliminate trading risk, but they can help users establish clearer limits and avoid uncontrolled trading behaviour.

Broker Conditions Still Matter

XAUUSD is a fast and volatile instrument. Results can vary between brokers because of differences in:

Spread

Commission

Slippage

Execution speed

Stop levels

Contract specifications

Liquidity conditions

A stable VPS and a low-spread RAW or ECN-style account are generally preferable. Users should always begin with a conservative lot size and observe how the EA performs under their own broker conditions.

Thank You to the Reviewer and Our Users

I would like to thank the creator of the video for including Smart Gold Hunter in this detailed comparison.

I also want to thank every Smart Gold Hunter user who has shared genuine feedback, reported issues and helped me continue improving the EA.

Being included alongside other established MQL5 Expert Advisors is an encouraging milestone, but development does not stop here. My priority remains improving execution, strengthening risk controls and providing responsive support to users.

Watch the complete independent Top 10 review:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=woZipNyycvw

Smart Gold Hunter section: 19:07

Final Reminder

Smart Gold Hunter is a trading tool, not a guaranteed-income system.

Gold trading carries significant risk. Results can change according to market conditions, broker execution, settings and position size. Always use responsible risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.