Market Structure EA for MetaTrader 5 BACKTESTS & NEW OPTIMIZED SET FILES

MT4 Version: Market Structure Pro EA MT4

MT5 Version: Market Structure Pro EA MT5



The EA can be back tested with various different strategies with the help of different combinations of these options

Stop-Loss and Take-Profit

Single or Multiple Entry (Multiple entries is not suitable for Grid)

Entry Option

Exit Option (Not suitable for Grid, Hedge and Martingale) (Enable/Disable)

Time Filter (Enable/Disable)

Day Filter (Enable/Disable)

Breakeven (Enable/Disable)

Trailing Stop-Loss (Enable/Disable)

Daily, Weekly and Monthly Profit

Grid (Enable/Disable) with no stoploss

Hedge (Enable/Disable) with no stoploss

Martingale (Enable/Disable) with no stoploss

Higher timeframe Moving Average Trend Filter (Enable/Disable)

We have optimized our EA based on these different combinations in different timeframes (5Minute to 4 Hours) and different initial deposit starting from 500$ to 10000$ . These optimizations are mainly performed on EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD AND XAUUSD. We have run these optimizations on 4-10 years of data. You can find the optimized set files and results below.

Note: We have run the optimizations on every period calculation for faster results. In this approach calculation are perform on every candle loading. You can backtest on everytick mode, but backtest would be much slower. Optimization results may be different in different brokers. It depends on the mt5 data cache and specific broker data. Ideally mt5 has 99.99 tick quality data. For mt4 you need to purchase 99.99 quality data from specific providers. Each individual has their own preference of their settings and symbols. In case you need more optimized data you can always optimize yourself.

Warning: Each set file is specifically optimized for certain symbols and a defined account balance. The file name includes details such as the initial deposit used for testing, profit, number of trades, and drawdown. The lot size increases proportionally as the account balance grows through profits. If you plan to use multiple set files (2-3) on the same account, ensure each one has a unique magic number. Additionally, evaluate the maximum drawdown for each set file based on the portion of the account balance allocated to it.

Please note: Verify your broker's server time in the MT4/5 platform by going to View > Market Watch. These set files are optimized for OctaFX servers operating on GMT+3 (GMT+2 during winter). If your broker uses a different GMT offset, adjust the trading hours in the set files accordingly. For example, if your broker's server time is GMT+0 during summer, you must shift all trading hours back by 3 hours.

You can follow this video to learn how to optimize the EA yourself.









Download Optimized MT4 Set Files here

Download Optimized MT5 Set Files here



