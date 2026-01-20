Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 5): WaveTrend Crossover Evolution Using Canvas for Fog Gradients, Signal Bubbles, and Risk Management

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 4), we developed a Smart WaveTrend Crossover indicator in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) utilizing dual oscillators—one for signals and one for trend filtering—to generate crossover-based buy and sell alerts with optional trend confirmation. In Part 5, we enhance the WaveTrend Crossover indicator with canvas-based drawing for fog gradient overlays, signal boxes that detect breakouts, customizable buy and sell bubbles or triangles for visual alerts, and integrated risk management through dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels. This evolution adds advanced visuals like gradient fog for market context, alongside options for trend filtering, box extensions, and calculations via candle multipliers or percentages, displayed with lines and tables. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 indicator for enhanced WaveTrend crossovers with visual and risk elements, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Enhanced Canvas-Based WaveTrend Crossover Framework with Visual and Risk Features

The enhanced canvas-based WaveTrend crossover framework builds on the core momentum oscillator by incorporating visual overlays and risk tools to provide us with a more immersive and practical trading interface. It maintains dual WaveTrend configurations—a sensitive one for detecting crossovers that signal potential entries and a slower one for filtering trends—while adding breakout detection through signal boxes that form around crossover points and close on price breaches, indicating confirmed momentum shifts. Fog gradients overlay the chart to visually represent trend strength with fading transparency, helping us gauge market context at a glance, alongside customizable signals displayed as bubbles with labels or simple triangles for clear buy and sell alerts.

In a bullish setup, a crossover upward on the signal oscillator, optionally confirmed by an uptrend on the slower oscillator, initiates a box around the bar's range; upon an upward breakout from the box, a buy signal triggers if it aligns with the box direction, with visuals emphasizing the opportunity. Conversely, in a bearish setup, a downward crossover forms a box, and a downward breakout generates a sell signal under matching conditions, allowing us to act on reversals or continuations with reduced noise. Risk management is integrated by calculating take-profit and stop-loss levels based on average candle sizes or percentage moves, displayed dynamically to aid in position sizing and exit planning. This way, we are able to tell the hit rate.

We will leverage the MQL5 Canvas library for rendering fog gradients that interpolate between bars for smooth trend visualization, track signal boxes to detect and close on breakouts with optional extensions using average candle multipliers, offer flexible signal types like labeled bubbles for enhanced readability, and compute risk levels with user-defined modes for take-profit and stop-loss, all while ensuring efficient redraws on chart changes. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To begin the enhancements implementation, we will first need to adjust the indicator's internal buffers to accommodate additional data storage for the extra features that we will be adding.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_label1 "Colored Candles" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrTeal , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Buy Signals" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrForestGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Sell Signals" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color3 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1

Here, we just increase the indicator buffers from 23 to 28 to handle the extra calculations for the added features. We have highlighted the specific changes for the lines with the changes for clarity. The next thing that we do is include the Canvas library for custom drawing on the chart. It's needed to enable advanced graphical elements like fog gradients, custom boxes, and labels, which aren't supported by standard MQL5 plotting functions, enhancing the visual representation of signals and trends. Here is the approach we used to achieve that.

#include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh>

We include the canvas library with "#include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh>", which provides classes and functions for custom graphical drawing on the chart, enabling us to render advanced visuals like fog gradients, boxes, and labels programmatically without relying on standard plot types. The next thing we will need to do is add more input parameters for more enhanced control from the interface.

input group "Signal Settings" input bool use_trend_filter = true ; enum signal_options { Triangles, Labels_Buy_Sell }; input signal_options signal_type = Labels_Buy_Sell; input color signal_buy_col = clrForestGreen ; input color signal_sell_col = clrOrangeRed ; input bool show_only_matching = true ; input bool use_box_multiplier = false ; input double box_multiplier = 1.0 ; input int base_offset = 10 ; input group "Box Settings" input color box_bull_fill = clrBlue ; input color box_bear_fill = clrGold ; input int box_fill_transp = 80 ; input group "Fog" input bool show_fog = true ; input double offset_mult = 0.7 ; input int base_transp = 80 ; input int transp_inc = 4 ; input group "Risk Management" input bool showTPSL = true ; enum tp_sl_modes { Candle_Multiplier, Percentage }; input tp_sl_modes tpSlMode = Candle_Multiplier; input int tp_sl_length = 50 ; input double tp1Multiplier = 2.0 ; input double tp2Multiplier = 3.0 ; input double tp3Multiplier = 4.0 ; input double slMultiplier = 2.0 ; input double tp1Percent = 2.0 ; input double tp2Percent = 3.0 ; input double tp3Percent = 4.0 ; input double slPercent = 1.5 ;

We continue defining user inputs in grouped sections to allow customization of advanced features. In the "Signal Settings" group, we provide a boolean input defaulting to true for applying trend filtering to box-based signals, followed by the "signal_options" enumeration with choices "Triangles" for arrow displays or "Labels_Buy_Sell" for textual bubbles, set by default to the latter to determine signal visualization type. We also include color inputs for buy and sell signals, defaulting to forest green and orange red, a boolean enabled by default to show only signals matching the box direction, another boolean disabled by default for extending boxes using average candle sizes, a double multiplier set to 1.0 for that extension, and an integer offset of 10 for positioning signals relative to candles.

Next, under the "Box Settings" group, we add color inputs for bullish and bearish box fills, defaulting to blue and gold, along with an integer for fill transparency ranging from 0 to 100, set at 80 to control the opacity of drawn boxes. For the "Fog" group, we include a boolean enabled by default to display fog overlays, a double multiplier of 0.7 to scale fog height based on average candle size, an integer base transparency of 80, and an increment of 4 for gradual transparency changes in the gradient effect. Finally, in the "Risk Management" group, we offer a boolean enabled by default to show take-profit and stop-loss levels, the "tp_sl_modes" enumeration with options "Candle_Multiplier" or "Percentage" defaulting to the former for calculation methods, an integer period of 50 for averaging candle lengths, and double values for multipliers or percentages on three take-profit levels and one stop-loss, such as 2.0 for the first take-profit multiplier and 1.5 for the stop-loss percentage, enabling us to tailor risk parameters.

We will then extend the global buffers to include the average candle sizes, which are needed for new features like box extensions, fog height, and TP/SL calculations, which rely on volatility measures to scale visuals and levels dynamically.

double avg_candle_size[];

With that done, we will need to extend the global variables to handle canvas objects, chart properties for dynamic rendering, redraw timestamp, structs for storing box and signal data, arrays to hold them, line/table names for TP/SL, extension period, object prefix, and font size. We need these to manage custom drawings, track visible chart areas for optimization, store persistent data for boxes/signals, and handle TP/SL visuals, enabling efficient redrawing and scaling.

CCanvas obj_Canvas; int currentChartWidth = 0 ; int currentChartHeight = 0 ; int currentChartScale = 0 ; int firstVisibleBarIndex = 0 ; int visibleBarsCount = 0 ; double minPrice = 0.0 ; double maxPrice = 0.0 ; static datetime lastRedrawTime = 0 ; struct BoxInfo { datetime left_time; datetime right_time; double top; double bottom; int dir; }; BoxInfo all_boxes[]; struct SignalInfo { datetime time; int dir; }; SignalInfo all_signals[]; string slLine = "SL_Line" ; string tp1Line = "TP1_Line" ; string tp2Line = "TP2_Line" ; string tp3Line = "TP3_Line" ; string tpSlTableObjects[ 11 ]; long extendSeconds = PeriodSeconds () * 100 ; string objPrefix = "SWTC_" ; int current_font_size;

Here, we declare global variables to manage the indicator's state and custom visuals, starting with an instance of the CCanvas class named "obj_Canvas" to handle canvas-based drawing operations throughout the program. We then set up integer variables to track the current chart's width, height, scale, first visible bar index, and count of visible bars, along with double variables for the minimum and maximum prices on the visible chart area, enabling dynamic adjustments during redraws. A static datetime variable "lastRedrawTime" is initialized to zero to record the timestamp of the most recent canvas update, helping optimize redraw frequency.

We define the "BoxInfo" structure to store details for each signal box, including left and right timestamps, top and bottom prices, and a direction integer, and create an array "all_boxes" to hold multiple such structures for managing breakout boxes.

Similarly, we create the "SignalInfo" structure with fields for timestamp and direction, and an array "all_signals" to maintain a list of generated signals for display purposes. We initialize string variables for naming take-profit and stop-loss lines, such as "SL_Line" for the stop-loss, and an array "tpSlTableObjects" of size 11 to reference objects in the risk management table. A long variable "extendSeconds" is set using PeriodSeconds multiplied by 100 to define an extension period for certain visual elements. Finally, we establish a string prefix "SWTC_" for object names to avoid naming conflicts, and an integer "current_font_size" to dynamically adjust text sizes based on chart scale. We will then define some helper functions for the objects' visualization.

color DarkenColor( color c, double factor = 0.5 ) { uchar r = uchar ((c & 0xFF ) * factor); uchar g = uchar (((c >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); uchar b = uchar (((c >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); return ( color )((b << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | r); } bool drawRectangleLabel( string objectName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, color rectColor, int borderType = BORDER_FLAT , bool back = true ) { bool objectExists = ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objectName) >= 0 ); if (!objectExists) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objectName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create " , objectName); return false ; } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , rectColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , borderType); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_BACK , back); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; } bool drawLabel( string objectName, int xDistance, int yDistance, string text, color labelColor) { bool objectExists = ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objectName) >= 0 ); if (!objectExists) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objectName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create " , objectName); return false ; } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , labelColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; }

We define the "DarkenColor" function to create a darker shade of a given color by taking an input color and an optional factor defaulting to 0.5, extracting its red, green, and blue components through bitwise operations like "& 0xFF" for red, right shift by 8 and "& 0xFF" for green, and right shift by 16 and "& 0xFF" for blue, then multiplying each by the factor, casting to uchar, and recombining them into a new color value using left shifts and bitwise OR.

Next, we create the "drawRectangleLabel" function to handle drawing or updating a rectangle label on the chart, first checking if the object exists with ObjectFind and creating it via ObjectCreate with type OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL if not, logging a failure message using Print and returning false on error; otherwise, we set properties like x and y distances, sizes, color, border type defaulting to BORDER_FLAT, background flag defaulting to true, and disable selectability and selection before returning true.

Similarly, we implement the "drawLabel" function for text labels, verifying existence with "ObjectFind" and creating via "ObjectCreate" with type OBJ_LABEL if needed, printing an error and returning false if creation fails, then configuring x and y distances, text content, color, font size to 10, font to Arial, disabling background, selectability, and selection, and returning true on success. Now, in the initialization, we will need to bind the new buffer for the calculations of the new average candle sizes. Also, we will need to initialize the canvas and set the table labels.

int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Smart WaveTrend Crossover" ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW , 233 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , signal_type == Triangles); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , signal_buy_col); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 234 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , signal_type == Triangles); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , signal_sell_col); SetIndexBuffer ( 23 , avg_candle_size, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); currentChartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); currentChartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); string canvas_name = "SWTC_Canvas" ; if (!obj_Canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvas_name, 0 , 0 , currentChartWidth, currentChartHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } tpSlTableObjects[ 0 ] = objPrefix + "Table_Frame" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 1 ] = objPrefix + "Table_Level" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 2 ] = objPrefix + "Table_Price" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 3 ] = objPrefix + "Table_TP1" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 4 ] = objPrefix + "Table_TP1_Price" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 5 ] = objPrefix + "Table_TP2" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 6 ] = objPrefix + "Table_TP2_Price" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 7 ] = objPrefix + "Table_TP3" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 8 ] = objPrefix + "Table_TP3_Price" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 9 ] = objPrefix + "Table_SL" ; tpSlTableObjects[ 10 ] = objPrefix + "Table_SL_Price" ; current_font_size = 10 ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we configure additional properties for the indicator by setting its short name using IndicatorSetString, which we have changed for commonality. For the buy signals plot, we specify the arrow symbol as 233 with PlotIndexSetInteger as before, but toggle its visibility based on whether the signal type is "Triangles" since we will draw the signal bubbles differently from the canvas, and apply the user-defined buy color. Similarly, for the sell signals plot, we set the arrow to 234, control visibility the same way, and assign the sell color. We bind the average candle size buffer to index 23 as a calculation buffer to support fog and box extensions.

We retrieve the current chart dimensions using ChartGetInteger for width and height to initialize the canvas properly. We define a canvas name and create a bitmap label on it via the "CreateBitmapLabel" method of the canvas object, specifying the subwindow, position, size, and color format "COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE"; if creation fails, we log an error with Print and return INIT_FAILED. We populate the table objects array with prefixed names for the risk management display elements, such as the frame, labels for levels and prices, and specific entries for take-profits and stop-loss. We initialize the font size variable to 10 for text rendering. Finally, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful setup. We get the following outcome upon initialization.

From the image, we can see that we have initialized the canvas, ready for our drawing. What we need to do next is draw the canvas objects, but to make our drawing easier and straightforward, we will define some helper functions to specifically draw the boxes and the right prices for the trade levels, which we will fill the table with.

bool drawRightPrice( string objectName, datetime lineTime, double linePrice, color lineColor, ENUM_LINE_STYLE lineStyle = STYLE_SOLID , int lineWidth = 1 ) { bool objectExists = ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objectName) >= 0 ); if (!objectExists) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objectName, OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , 0 , lineTime, linePrice)) { Print ( "Failed to create " , objectName); return false ; } } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , lineTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , linePrice); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , lineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_STYLE , lineStyle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } void UpdateFontSizes() { long scale = 0 ; if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 , scale)) { current_font_size = ( int )( 8 + scale * 1.5 ); current_font_size = MathMax ( 8 , MathMin ( 18 , current_font_size)); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } int BarWidth( int chartScale) { return ( int ) MathPow ( 2.0 , chartScale); } int ShiftToX( int bar_index) { return (firstVisibleBarIndex - bar_index) * BarWidth(currentChartScale); } int PriceToY( double price) { if (maxPrice - minPrice == 0.0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ) MathRound (currentChartHeight * (maxPrice - price) / (maxPrice - minPrice)); } void DrawBoxOnCanvas( int x_left, int y_top, int x_right, int y_bottom, color fillColor, int fillTransp) { int x1 = MathMin (x_left, x_right); int x2 = MathMax (x_left, x_right); int y1 = MathMin (y_top, y_bottom); int y2 = MathMax (y_top, y_bottom); uchar alpha_fill = ( uchar )( 255 * ( 100 - fillTransp) / 100 ); uint argb_fill = ColorToARGB (fillColor, alpha_fill); obj_Canvas.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, argb_fill); color borderColor = DarkenColor(fillColor, 0.7 ); uint argb_border = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x1, y1, x2, y1, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x1, y1 + 1 , x2, y1 + 1 , argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x1, y2, x2, y2, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x1, y2 - 1 , x2, y2 - 1 , argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x1, y1, x1, y2, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x1 + 1 , y1, x1 + 1 , y2, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x2, y1, x2, y2, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x2 - 1 , y1, x2 - 1 , y2, argb_border); }

First, we create the "drawRightPrice" function to draw or update a right-aligned price label on the chart, checking for existence with ObjectFind and creating it using ObjectCreate with type OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE if not present, logging an error via "Print" and returning false on failure; for existing objects, we adjust time and price properties, then set color, width, style defaulting to "STYLE_SOLID", font size to 10, font to "Arial", and disable background, selectability, and selection before redrawing the chart with ChartRedraw and returning true. Next, we define the "UpdateFontSizes" function to dynamically adjust text sizes by retrieving the chart scale via ChartGetInteger, computing a new font size as 8 plus 1.5 times the scale, clamping it between 8 and 18 using MathMax and MathMin, and triggering a chart redraw.

We implement the "BarWidth" function to calculate the pixel width of bars based on the chart scale, returning 2 raised to the power of the scale with MathPow cast to an integer. The "ShiftToX" function converts a bar index to an x-coordinate on the canvas by multiplying the difference from the first visible bar by the bar width. Similarly, "PriceToY" maps a price value to a y-coordinate, handling zero range by returning 0, otherwise computing the proportional position from max to min price using MathRound and scaling by chart height.

Finally, we develop the "DrawBoxOnCanvas" function to render a filled rectangle with borders on the canvas, determining min and max coordinates with "MathMin" and "MathMax", calculating fill alpha from transparency, converting colors to ARGB format using ColorToARGB, filling the area with "FillRectangle", deriving a darker border color via "DarkenColor", and drawing anti-aliased lines for outer and inner borders on all sides using "LineAA". "AA" means anti-aliased, in case you are wondering why we chose that. It helps smooth jagged, stair-stepped edges on lines. See below an image to help understand better.

From the image, you can see why we chose the anti-aliasing approach: smooth lines. We can now move on to using these functions in the indicator calculations and visualizations. First, we want the tabled trade levels remain on the chart, so we will need to make them static between calls unless explicitly changed on new signals.

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { static int last_dir = 0 ; static double last_sl = 0.0 ; static double last_tp1 = 0.0 ; static double last_tp2 = 0.0 ; static double last_tp3 = 0.0 ; static datetime last_signal_time = 0 ; if (prev_calculated == 0 ) { ArrayInitialize (avg_candle_size, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buyArrowBuf, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (sellArrowBuf, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayResize (all_boxes, 0 ); ArrayResize (all_signals, 0 ); last_dir = 0 ; last_sl = 0.0 ; last_tp1 = 0.0 ; last_tp2 = 0.0 ; last_tp3 = 0.0 ; last_signal_time = 0 ; } }

We declare static variables within the OnCalculate event handler to preserve state across recalculations, including an integer for the last signal direction, doubles for the most recent stop-loss and three take-profit levels, and a datetime for the last signal timestamp, ensuring continuity for risk management displays. When "prev_calculated" is zero, signaling the first calculation or a full reset, we extend the initialization by setting the average candle size buffer and arrow buffers to EMPTY_VALUE via ArrayInitialize, resize the boxes and signals arrays to zero with ArrayResize to clear any prior data, and reset all static variables to their initial states like zero or 0.0 for a clean start. To trigger canvas updates only when necessary, we add a redraw flag as follows.

bool new_signal_redraw = false ;

In the calculation loop, we will need to include the average candle size calculation logic to handle volatility as follows.

double sum_co = 0 ; int cnt_co = 0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < 50 ; k++) { if (i - k < 0 ) break ; sum_co += MathAbs (close[i - k] - open[i - k]); cnt_co++; } if (cnt_co > 0 ) avg_candle_size[i] = sum_co / cnt_co; else avg_candle_size[i] = MathAbs (close[i] - open[i]);

Within the loop, initialize a double sum variable to zero and an integer count to zero, then loop over the past 50 bars starting from the current index backward; for each valid bar, we add the absolute body size calculated as the difference between close and open using MathAbs to the sum and increment the count, breaking early if the index becomes negative. If the count is positive, we set the average candle size for the current bar by dividing the sum by the count; otherwise, we default it to the absolute body size of the current bar alone.

We will also need to replace the arrow placement with the box and event logic to replace immediate arrow placement with box creation on crosses, breakout detection for events, array limiting, and conditional signal handling (arrows or labels). We need this to introduce range boxes that persist until a breakout, filtering signals based on direction, and supporting alternative display types, providing more contextual trade signals.

double box_top = use_box_multiplier ? high[i] + avg_candle_size[i] * box_multiplier : high[i]; double box_bottom = use_box_multiplier ? low[i] - avg_candle_size[i] * box_multiplier : low[i]; if (signal_bull_cross[i] == 1 && (!use_trend_filter || trend_is_bull[i] == 1 )) { BoxInfo b; b.left_time = time[i]; b.right_time = 0 ; b.top = box_top; b.bottom = box_bottom; b.dir = 1 ; ArrayResize (all_boxes, ArraySize (all_boxes) + 1 ); all_boxes[ ArraySize (all_boxes) - 1 ] = b; } if (signal_bear_cross[i] == 1 && (!use_trend_filter || trend_is_bear[i] == 1 )) { BoxInfo b; b.left_time = time[i]; b.right_time = 0 ; b.top = box_top; b.bottom = box_bottom; b.dir = - 1 ; ArrayResize (all_boxes, ArraySize (all_boxes) + 1 ); all_boxes[ ArraySize (all_boxes) - 1 ] = b; } bool buy_event = false ; bool sell_event = false ; for ( int j = ArraySize (all_boxes) - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { if (all_boxes[j].right_time == 0 ) { if (close[i] > all_boxes[j].top) { if (!show_only_matching || all_boxes[j].dir == 1 ) buy_event = true ; all_boxes[j].right_time = time[i]; } if (close[i] < all_boxes[j].bottom) { if (!show_only_matching || all_boxes[j].dir == - 1 ) sell_event = true ; all_boxes[j].right_time = time[i]; } } } while ( ArraySize (all_boxes) > 500 ) { bool removed = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (all_boxes); j++) { if (all_boxes[j].right_time != 0 ) { ArrayRemove (all_boxes, j, 1 ); removed = true ; break ; } } if (!removed) break ; } if (signal_type == Triangles) { if (buy_event) { buyArrowBuf[i] = low[i] - _Point * base_offset; } if (sell_event) { sellArrowBuf[i] = high[i] + _Point * base_offset; } } else { if (buy_event) { SignalInfo s; s.time = time[i]; s.dir = 1 ; ArrayResize (all_signals, ArraySize (all_signals) + 1 ); all_signals[ ArraySize (all_signals) - 1 ] = s; new_signal_redraw = (i == rates_total - 1 ); } if (sell_event) { SignalInfo s; s.time = time[i]; s.dir = - 1 ; ArrayResize (all_signals, ArraySize (all_signals) + 1 ); all_signals[ ArraySize (all_signals) - 1 ] = s; new_signal_redraw = (i == rates_total - 1 ); } } while ( ArraySize (all_signals) > 500 ) { ArrayRemove (all_signals, 0 , 1 ); }

We determine the top and bottom boundaries for potential signal boxes by setting them to the bar's high and low, or extending them if enabled by adding or subtracting the average candle size multiplied by the box multiplier for an added buffer around the price range. When a bullish crossover is detected and meets the trend filter condition, we instantiate a "BoxInfo" structure, populate its fields with the current time as left, zero for right to mark it active, the calculated top and bottom prices, and direction as 1 for bull, then expand the "all_boxes" array using ArrayResize with ArraySize plus one, and append the new structure to the end. Likewise, for a bearish crossover under similar conditions, we create another "BoxInfo" instance, set the fields accordingly with direction as -1 for bear, resize the array, and add it.

We initialize boolean flags for buy and sell events to false, then iterate backward through the "all_boxes" array starting from the last index; for each active box where right time is zero, we check if the current close exceeds the top for an upward breakout, setting the buy event to true if it matches the direction or matching is disabled, and close the box by assigning the current time to right time. Similarly, if the close falls below the bottom for a downward breakout, we set the sell event if appropriate and close the box. To manage array size, while "all_boxes" exceeds 500 elements, we scan from the start to find and remove the first closed box with ArrayRemove, setting a flag on success and breaking if removed, or exiting the loop if no more can be cleared.

If the signal type is "Triangles", on a buy event, we place the buy arrow below the low by the offset times _Point, and on a sell event above the high, similarly. Otherwise, for label types, on a buy event, we create a "SignalInfo" structure, set its time to current and direction to 1, resize "all_signals" and add it, then flag a redraw if this is the last bar; we do the equivalent for sell events with direction -1. Finally, while "all_signals" surpasses 500, we trim the oldest entry from the beginning with the "ArrayRemove" function. With these, we are all set to draw the canvas. Let us start with the fog. We will house the logic in a function for modularity.

void Redraw( int rates_total) { if (currentChartWidth <= 0 || currentChartHeight <= 0 ) return ; double h[], l[], c[], acs[], th[]; datetime t[]; if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , rates_total, h) != rates_total) return ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , rates_total, l) != rates_total) return ; if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , rates_total, c) != rates_total) return ; if ( CopyTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , rates_total, t) != rates_total) return ; ArrayCopy (acs, avg_candle_size, 0 , 0 , rates_total); ArrayCopy (th, trend_hist, 0 , 0 , rates_total); uint default_color = 0 ; obj_Canvas.Erase(default_color); current_font_size = ( int )( 10 + currentChartScale * 1.5 ); current_font_size = MathMax ( 10 , MathMin ( 24 , current_font_size)); if (show_fog) { int total = visibleBarsCount; int previousX = - 1 ; double previous_hl2 = 0.0 ; double previous_offset = 0.0 ; int previous_dir = 0 ; color previous_fog_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < total; i++) { int bar_index = firstVisibleBarIndex - i; if (bar_index < 0 || bar_index >= rates_total) continue ; int x = ShiftToX(bar_index); if (x >= currentChartWidth) continue ; int buffer_index = rates_total - 1 - bar_index; double hl2 = (h[buffer_index] + l[buffer_index]) / 2.0 ; double offset_val = acs[buffer_index] * offset_mult; int dir = th[buffer_index] >= 0 ? - 1 : 1 ; color fog_color = th[buffer_index] >= 0 ? col_up : col_dn; if (previousX != - 1 && x > previousX) { double deltaX = x - previousX; int endColumn = MathMin (x, currentChartWidth - 1 ); for ( int column = previousX + 1 ; column <= endColumn; column++) { double t_val = (column - previousX) / deltaX; double interp_hl2 = previous_hl2 + t_val * (hl2 - previous_hl2); double interp_offset = previous_offset + t_val * (offset_val - previous_offset); int interp_dir = previous_dir; color interp_fog_color = previous_fog_color; double full_offset = 6.0 * interp_offset; double edge_price = interp_hl2 + interp_dir * full_offset; int slow_y = PriceToY(interp_hl2); int fast_y = PriceToY(edge_price); int upperY = MathMin (slow_y, fast_y); int lowerY = MathMax (slow_y, fast_y); upperY = MathMax ( 0 , upperY); lowerY = MathMin (currentChartHeight - 1 , lowerY); double height_pixels = MathAbs (slow_y - fast_y); if (height_pixels == 0.0 ) continue ; double total_inc = transp_inc * 6.0 ; for ( int row = upperY; row <= lowerY; row++) { double distanceFromSlow_pixels = MathAbs (row - slow_y); double gradientFraction = distanceFromSlow_pixels / height_pixels; double transp = base_transp + total_inc * gradientFraction; if (transp > 100.0 ) transp = 100.0 ; uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * ( 100 - transp) / 100.0 ); uint argb = ColorToARGB (interp_fog_color, alpha); obj_Canvas.PixelSet(column, row, argb); } } } previousX = x; previous_hl2 = hl2; previous_offset = offset_val; previous_dir = dir; previous_fog_color = fog_color; } } obj_Canvas.Update(); }

In the "Redraw" function, we first verify if the current chart width or height is positive, returning early if either is zero or negative to avoid invalid operations. We declare local arrays for highs, lows, closes, average candle sizes, trend histograms, and times, then populate them by copying symbol data using CopyHigh, "CopyLow", "CopyClose", and CopyTime from the start to the total rates, exiting if any copy does not match the expected count. We transfer data from the average candle size and trend histogram buffers to their local arrays via ArrayCopy for use in rendering. We clear the canvas to a default color of 0 with the "Erase" method to prepare for fresh drawing. We calculate the current font size as 10 plus 1.5 times the chart scale, then clamp it between 10 and 24 using MathMax and MathMin for consistent text rendering.

If fog display is enabled, we set the loop total to the number of visible bars and initialize previous tracking variables for x-position, hl2 price, offset, direction, and color. We iterate over each visible bar from left to right: compute the bar index as first visible minus the loop counter, skipping if out of bounds or the corresponding rates index is invalid; obtain the x-coordinate with "ShiftToX" and skip if it exceeds the chart width; derive the buffer index as total rates minus one minus bar index, calculate hl2 as the midpoint of high and low, offset value as average candle size times the multiplier, direction as -1 if trend histogram is non-negative or 1 otherwise, and fog color based on the histogram sign using user-defined up or down colors.

If a previous x exists and the current x is greater, we determine the pixel delta and set the end column to the minimum of current x or chart width minus one; then loop over intermediate columns: interpolate a t factor as the relative position in the delta, linearly interpolate hl2 and offset between previous and current, retain previous direction and color; compute a full offset as 6 times the interpolated offset and derive an edge price by adding it scaled by direction to interpolated hl2; convert interpolated hl2 and edge to y-coordinates with "PriceToY"; establish upper and lower y as the min and max of those coordinates, clamping upper to at least 0 and lower to at most chart height minus one with MathMax and "MathMin"; calculate pixel height as the absolute difference in y, skipping the row loop if zero; derive total increment as transparency increment times 6.

For each row from upper to lower y: compute the pixel distance from the slow y (hl2 position), derive a gradient fraction as distance over height; calculate transparency as base plus total increment times fraction, clamping to 100 maximum; convert to alpha as uchar of 255 times (100 minus transparency) over 100; obtain ARGB color with ColorToARGB using interpolated fog color and alpha; set the pixel at the column and row with the PixelSet function. We update the previous variables with current values after processing each bar. Finally, we refresh the canvas display using "Update" to apply all drawn elements. To clearly see the progress, we will call this function at the end, after major updates in the calculation event handler, to redraw using the new information.

bool hasChartChanged = false ; int newChartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int newChartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int newChartScale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int newFirstVisibleBar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int newVisibleBars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double newMinPrice = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double newMaxPrice = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if (newChartWidth != currentChartWidth || newChartHeight != currentChartHeight) { obj_Canvas.Resize(newChartWidth, newChartHeight); currentChartWidth = newChartWidth; currentChartHeight = newChartHeight; hasChartChanged = true ; } if (newChartScale != currentChartScale || newFirstVisibleBar != firstVisibleBarIndex || newVisibleBars != visibleBarsCount || newMinPrice != minPrice || newMaxPrice != maxPrice) { currentChartScale = newChartScale; firstVisibleBarIndex = newFirstVisibleBar; visibleBarsCount = newVisibleBars; minPrice = newMinPrice; maxPrice = newMaxPrice; hasChartChanged = true ; } datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent (); if (hasChartChanged || rates_total > prev_calculated || new_signal_redraw) { Redraw(rates_total); lastRedrawTime = currentTime; } ChartRedraw ( 0 );

In the OnCalculate event handler, we initialize a boolean flag to track if the chart has changed, then retrieve updated chart properties such as new width and height using ChartGetInteger with CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS and "CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS", the new scale with CHART_SCALE, first visible bar with "CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR", visible bars count with "CHART_VISIBLE_BARS", and minimum and maximum prices via ChartGetDouble using "CHART_PRICE_MIN" and CHART_PRICE_MAX. If the new width or height differs from the current values, we resize the canvas object with the "Resize" method passing in the new dimensions, update the global width and height variables, and set the change flag to true.

Likewise, if the scale, first visible bar, visible bars count, minimum price, or maximum price has changed, we refresh the corresponding global variables and set the flag to true. We obtain the current server time with TimeCurrent, then check if the flag is true, or if new bars have been added by comparing rates_total to prev_calculated, or if a new signal requires redrawing; if any condition holds, we invoke the "Redraw" function with the total rates and update the last redraw timestamp. Finally, we force a chart refresh using ChartRedraw to ensure all updates are visible. When we load it into the chart, we see the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have the fog ready set based on the candles' range. We now need to render the boxes. We will house the logic in the same redrawing function unconditionally.

for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (all_boxes); j++) { int left_bar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , all_boxes[j].left_time); int x_left = ShiftToX(left_bar); int x_right; if (all_boxes[j].right_time == 0 ) { x_right = currentChartWidth - 1 ; } else { int right_bar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , all_boxes[j].right_time); x_right = ShiftToX(right_bar); } int y_top = PriceToY(all_boxes[j].top); int y_bottom = PriceToY(all_boxes[j].bottom); color fill_col = all_boxes[j].dir == 1 ? box_bull_fill : box_bear_fill; DrawBoxOnCanvas(x_left, y_top, x_right, y_bottom, fill_col, box_fill_transp); }

To draw the boxes, we loop through each entry in the "all_boxes" array using ArraySize to determine the total count, processing from index 0 to the end. For each box, we retrieve the left bar index with iBarShift passing the symbol, period, and the box's left time to convert the timestamp to a bar position, then compute the left x-coordinate on the canvas via "ShiftToX".

We declare a variable for the right x-coordinate; if the box's right time is zero, indicating it's still active, we set the right x to the chart width minus one to extend it to the edge; otherwise, for closed boxes, we obtain the right bar index similarly with "iBarShift" and calculate its x-position using "ShiftToX". We convert the box's top and bottom prices to y-coordinates with "PriceToY", select the fill color based on the direction—using the bullish fill if direction is 1 or bearish if -1—, and invoke "DrawBoxOnCanvas" with the computed x and y positions, chosen color, and transparency to render the box visually on the canvas. We get the following outcome.

We can see the boxes are drawn perfectly. What now remains is the most crucial part, where we need to draw the signal bubbles conditionally when selected. We use the following logic to achieve that.

if (signal_type == Labels_Buy_Sell) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (all_signals); j++) { int bar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , all_signals[j].time); if (bar > firstVisibleBarIndex || bar < firstVisibleBarIndex - visibleBarsCount) continue ; int x = ShiftToX(bar); int buffer_index = rates_total - 1 - bar; double price = (all_signals[j].dir == 1 ) ? l[buffer_index] : h[buffer_index]; int y = PriceToY(price); string text = (all_signals[j].dir == 1 ) ? "BUY" : "SELL" ; color bg_col = (all_signals[j].dir == 1 ) ? signal_buy_col : signal_sell_col; color border_col = DarkenColor(bg_col, 0.5 ); color text_col = clrWhite ; obj_Canvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , ( uint )current_font_size, FW_BOLD ); int text_width = obj_Canvas.TextWidth(text); int text_height = obj_Canvas.TextHeight(text); int padding_width = 6 + current_font_size / 3 ; int padding_height = 4 + current_font_size / 4 ; int rect_width = text_width + padding_width; int rect_height = text_height + padding_height; int label_offset = base_offset + currentChartScale; int tri_base = 6 + currentChartScale * 2 ; tri_base = (tri_base / 2 ) * 2 ; int tri_height = ( int )(tri_base * 0.5 ); int x_rect = x - rect_width / 2 ; int y_rect = (all_signals[j].dir == 1 ) ? y + label_offset : y - rect_height - label_offset; uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * ( 100 - 20 ) / 100 ); uint argb_fill = ColorToARGB (bg_col, alpha); obj_Canvas.FillRectangle(x_rect, y_rect, x_rect + rect_width, y_rect + rect_height, argb_fill); uint argb_border = ColorToARGB (border_col, 255 ); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x_rect, y_rect, x_rect + rect_width, y_rect, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x_rect + rect_width, y_rect, x_rect + rect_width, y_rect + rect_height, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x_rect + rect_width, y_rect + rect_height, x_rect, y_rect + rect_height, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(x_rect, y_rect + rect_height, x_rect, y_rect, argb_border); int x_center = x_rect + rect_width / 2 ; if (all_signals[j].dir == 1 ) { int tri_left = x_center - tri_base / 2 ; int tri_right = x_center + tri_base / 2 ; int tri_tip_y = y_rect - tri_height; obj_Canvas.FillTriangle(tri_left, y_rect, tri_right, y_rect, x_center, tri_tip_y, argb_fill); obj_Canvas.LineAA(tri_left, y_rect, x_center, tri_tip_y, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(tri_right, y_rect, x_center, tri_tip_y, argb_border); } else { int tri_bottom_y = y_rect + rect_height; int tri_left = x_center - tri_base / 2 ; int tri_right = x_center + tri_base / 2 ; int tri_tip_y = tri_bottom_y + tri_height; obj_Canvas.FillTriangle(tri_left, tri_bottom_y, tri_right, tri_bottom_y, x_center, tri_tip_y, argb_fill); obj_Canvas.LineAA(tri_left, tri_bottom_y, x_center, tri_tip_y, argb_border); obj_Canvas.LineAA(tri_right, tri_bottom_y, x_center, tri_tip_y, argb_border); } int text_x = x_rect + rect_width / 2 ; int text_y = y_rect + rect_height / 2 ; uint argb_text = ColorToARGB (text_col, 255 ); obj_Canvas. TextOut (text_x, text_y, text, argb_text, TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); } }

First, we check if the signal type is "Labels_Buy_Sell" to render textual bubbles, then loop through each entry in the "all_signals" array using ArraySize for the count. For each signal, we convert its timestamp to a bar index with iBarShift passing the symbol and period, skipping the iteration if the bar is outside the visible range by comparing to the first visible index and the visible bars count. We compute the x-coordinate using "ShiftToX", derive the buffer index as total rates minus one minus the bar, set the reference price to the low for buy signals (direction 1) or high for sells, and convert that price to y with "PriceToY". We determine the label text as "BUY" or "SELL" based on direction, select the background color from user inputs accordingly, derive a border color by darkening the background with "DarkenColor" at 0.5 factor, and set text color to white.

We configure the canvas font via "FontSet" to "Arial Bold" with the current font size and bold flag, measure the text dimensions using "TextWidth" and "TextHeight", calculate padding for width and height based on font size, and derive rectangle dimensions by adding padding to text sizes. We set a label offset combining base offset and chart scale, compute a triangle base as 6 plus twice the scale, and ensure it's even by integer division and multiplication, then set triangle height to half the base cast to int. We center the rectangle x by subtracting half its width from the signal x, position y offset above or below based on direction, calculate a fill alpha as uchar of 255 times (100 minus 20) over 100 for 80% opacity, obtain ARGB fill color with ColorToARGB, and fill the rectangle area using FillRectangle. We get ARGB for the border, then draw anti-aliased lines with LineAA for the top, right, bottom, and left edges of the rectangle.

For buy signals, we calculate triangle points with left and right offset from the center by half the base below the rectangle, tip y above by the height, fill the triangle using FillTriangle with the ARGB fill, and draw the slanted sides with "LineAA". This is now not new to you. You understand why we chose this and not the standard one. For sell signals, we position the triangle points with the bottom at the rectangle's bottom, left, and right similarly, tip below by height, fill it, and draw the slants. Finally, we center the text x and y within the rectangle, convert the text color to ARGB, and output the text with TextOut using center and vertical center alignment flags. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can see we now have the signals in bubbles. What we now need to do is compute the stop-loss and take-profit levels.

if (showTPSL && (buy_event || sell_event) && i == rates_total - 1 ) { int lastSignal = buy_event ? 1 : - 1 ; double lastClose = close[i]; double sum_range = 0 ; int cnt_range = 0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < tp_sl_length; k++) { if (i - k < 0 ) break ; sum_range += high[i - k] - low[i - k]; cnt_range++; } double avgRange = (cnt_range > 0 ) ? sum_range / cnt_range : 0 ; double sl_val = (lastSignal == 1 ) ? (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose - avgRange * slMultiplier : lastClose * ( 1 - slPercent / 100 )) : (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose + avgRange * slMultiplier : lastClose * ( 1 + slPercent / 100 )); double tp1_val = (lastSignal == 1 ) ? (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose + avgRange * tp1Multiplier : lastClose * ( 1 + tp1Percent / 100 )) : (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose - avgRange * tp1Multiplier : lastClose * ( 1 - tp1Percent / 100 )); double tp2_val = (lastSignal == 1 ) ? (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose + avgRange * tp2Multiplier : lastClose * ( 1 + tp2Percent / 100 )) : (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose - avgRange * tp2Multiplier : lastClose * ( 1 - tp2Percent / 100 )); double tp3_val = (lastSignal == 1 ) ? (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose + avgRange * tp3Multiplier : lastClose * ( 1 + tp3Percent / 100 )) : (tpSlMode == Candle_Multiplier ? lastClose - avgRange * tp3Multiplier : lastClose * ( 1 - tp3Percent / 100 )); last_dir = lastSignal; last_sl = sl_val; last_tp1 = tp1_val; last_tp2 = tp2_val; last_tp3 = tp3_val; last_signal_time = time[i]; new_signal_redraw = true ; } if (i == rates_total - 1 ) { static bool last_buy = false ; static bool last_sell = false ; if (buy_event && !last_buy) { Alert ( "WaveTrend BUY " + _Symbol + " @" + DoubleToString (close[i], _Digits )); last_buy = true ; new_signal_redraw = true ; } else last_buy = buy_event; if (sell_event && !last_sell) { Alert ( "WaveTrend SELL " + _Symbol + " @" + DoubleToString (close[i], _Digits )); last_sell = true ; new_signal_redraw = true ; } else last_sell = sell_event; }

Here, we check if take-profit and stop-loss display is enabled, a buy or sell event has occurred, and we're processing the last bar in the rates; if so, we determine the signal direction as 1 for buy or -1 for sell, capture the current close price, then initialize a sum and count to zero and loop over the past bars up to the tp_sl_length, skipping invalid indices, accumulating the high-low range in the sum and incrementing the count.

We compute the average range by dividing the sum by the count if positive, defaulting to zero otherwise. Depending on the signal direction and the selected "tpSlMode" from the "Candle_Multiplier" or "Percentage" enumeration, we calculate the stop-loss value: for buys in multiplier mode as close minus average range times slMultiplier, or in percentage as close times (1 minus slPercent over 100), and inversely for sells adding or multiplying (1 plus slPercent over 100). We perform similar conditional calculations for the three take-profit values, using the respective multipliers or percentages, adjusting addition or subtraction based on direction.

We update the static last direction, stop-loss, take-profits, and signal time with these values, and set the redraw flag to true for refreshing visuals. Additionally, if it's the last bar, we use static booleans to track previous buy and sell states; for a new buy event not previously flagged, we trigger an Alert with a message concatenating "WaveTrend BUY", the symbol, "@", and the close price formatted to the symbol's digits via DoubleToString, set the last buy to true, and enable redraw; otherwise, update the last buy flag. We handle sell events analogously with an alert for "WaveTrend SELL", updating the last sell flag and setting redraw if new. This will give us the alerts when there is a signal, as shown below.

To visualize the levels on the chart, we adopt the following logic.

if (showTPSL) { if (last_dir == 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , slLine); ObjectDelete ( 0 , tp1Line); ObjectDelete ( 0 , tp2Line); ObjectDelete ( 0 , tp3Line); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (tpSlTableObjects); i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , tpSlTableObjects[i]); } } else { datetime extension_time = last_signal_time; color tp_color = (last_dir == 1 ) ? col_up : col_dn; color sl_color = (last_dir == 1 ) ? col_dn : col_up; drawRightPrice(slLine, extension_time, last_sl, sl_color, STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); drawRightPrice(tp1Line, extension_time, last_tp1, tp_color, STYLE_SOLID , 1 ); drawRightPrice(tp2Line, extension_time, last_tp2, tp_color, STYLE_SOLID , 1 ); drawRightPrice(tp3Line, extension_time, last_tp3, tp_color, STYLE_SOLID , 1 ); currentChartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); drawRectangleLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 0 ], currentChartWidth - 150 , 20 , 120 , 120 , clrGray , BORDER_FLAT , true ); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 1 ], currentChartWidth - 140 , 30 , "Level" , clrBlack ); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 2 ], currentChartWidth - 80 , 30 , "Price" , clrBlack ); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 3 ], currentChartWidth - 140 , 50 , "TP1" , tp_color); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 4 ], currentChartWidth - 80 , 50 , DoubleToString (last_tp1, _Digits ), tp_color); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 5 ], currentChartWidth - 140 , 70 , "TP2" , tp_color); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 6 ], currentChartWidth - 80 , 70 , DoubleToString (last_tp2, _Digits ), tp_color); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 7 ], currentChartWidth - 140 , 90 , "TP3" , tp_color); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 8 ], currentChartWidth - 80 , 90 , DoubleToString (last_tp3, _Digits ), tp_color); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 9 ], currentChartWidth - 140 , 110 , "SL" , sl_color); drawLabel(tpSlTableObjects[ 10 ], currentChartWidth - 80 , 110 , DoubleToString (last_sl, _Digits ), sl_color); } }

We check if the take-profit and stop-loss display is enabled; if so, and the last direction is zero, indicating no active signal, we remove all associated objects by calling ObjectDelete on the stop-loss and take-profit lines, then loop through the table objects array using ArraySize to delete each one individually. Otherwise, for an active direction, we set an extension time to the last signal timestamp, select take-profit color as the up color for buys or down for sells, and stop-loss color as the opposite; we then invoke "drawRightPrice" to render the stop-loss line with solid style and width 2, and each take-profit line with solid style and width 1, all at the extension time with their respective prices and colors.

We refresh the current chart width via ChartGetInteger with CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, draw the table frame using "drawRectangleLabel" positioned 150 pixels from the right edge at y 20 with size 120 by 120, gray color, flat border, and background enabled; then place labels with "drawLabel" for headers "Level" and "Price" in black, and for each take-profit and stop-loss with their labels like "TP1" and formatted prices using DoubleToString with the symbol's digits, colored accordingly, at specific offsets from the right edge. You can adjust this per your preferences. Upon compilation, we now get the rendered levels.

We can see the levels are completely rendered in the canvas when allowed. What now remains is taking care of the chart changes so it seamlessly updates as the user changes the chart. We will use the OnChartEvent event handler to detect the chart changes.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { Redraw( Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )); UpdateFontSizes(); } }

In the OnChartEvent event handler, we process incoming parameters, including the event id, a long value, a double value, and a string, to detect and react to user interactions with the chart. If the ID equals CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE, signifying adjustments such as zooming, panning, or resizing, we trigger a refresh by calling the "Redraw" function with the total bar count retrieved via "Bars" using the current symbol and timeframe, and also execute "UpdateFontSizes" to recalibrate text elements for optimal visibility. Additionally, we will need to delete the chart objects when we remove the indicator from the chart.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { obj_Canvas.Destroy(); ArrayResize (all_boxes, 0 ); ArrayResize (all_signals, 0 ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , slLine); ObjectDelete ( 0 , tp1Line); ObjectDelete ( 0 , tp2Line); ObjectDelete ( 0 , tp3Line); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (tpSlTableObjects); i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , tpSlTableObjects[i]); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we clean up resources upon indicator removal by first destroying the canvas object with its Destroy method to release graphical elements. We resize the "all_boxes" and "all_signals" arrays to zero using ArrayResize to clear stored data and free memory. We remove the stop-loss and take-profit lines by calling ObjectDelete on each named line object. We then loop through the table objects array based on its size from ArraySize, deleting each one with "ObjectDelete" to eliminate the risk management display. Finally, we invoke ChartRedraw to refresh the chart and reflect all deletions. With all that done, we have achieved our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the WaveTrend Crossover indicator in MQL5 with canvas-based drawing for fog gradient overlays, signal boxes that detect breakouts, customizable buy and sell bubbles or triangles for visual alerts, and integrated risk management through dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels. This upgrade incorporates advanced visuals like gradient fog for market context, alongside options for trend filtering, box extensions, and calculations via candle multipliers or percentages, displayed with lines and tables. This configuration provides us with immersive tools for momentum shifts, trend analysis, and risk assessment. With this enhanced WaveTrend crossover indicator, you’re equipped to leverage visual and risk features for better trading insights, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!