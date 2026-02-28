MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 21): Adding Cyberpunk Theme to Regression Graphs
Introduction
You rely on standard regression graphs for pair analysis, but they feel static and uninspiring during extended sessions, making it hard to stay focused on correlations or spot trends amid monotonous visuals, especially in low-light environments where glare reduces readability. Basic displays lack dynamic elements to highlight key data points or maintain engagement, leading to overlooked insights in volatile markets. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders seeking to add immersive themes to graphing tools for better visualization.
In our previous article (Part 20), we created a canvas-based graphing tool in MQL5 for statistical correlation and linear regression analysis between two symbols, with draggable and resizable features. In Part 21, we enhance this tool by adding a cyberpunk theme mode featuring neon glows, animations, holographic borders, and futuristic elements. This dual-theme system includes toggling via button, dynamic backgrounds with stars, and neon visuals for immersive pair analysis. We will cover the following topics:
- Cyberpunk Theming for Enhanced Regression Visualization
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have a themed regression graph blending standard and cyberpunk styles—let’s dive in!
Cyberpunk Theming for Enhanced Regression Visualization
The cyberpunk theming enhances regression visualization by incorporating neon glows, animated pulses, holographic borders, and dynamic grids, transforming standard graphs into immersive, futuristic displays that engage us while maintaining analytical accuracy. It uses color blending, alpha compositing, and timer-based animations to create effects like glowing lines, twinkling backgrounds, and glass-morphism panels, ideal for night-mode trading or stylistic preferences.
This theme mode toggles via a button, offering dual functionality with standard views for versatile market pair analysis. We will add theme toggling with animations via timer, render cyberpunk elements like neon points and glowing borders using blending, while adapting standard functions for dual-mode compatibility. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to add new global variables and inputs to adapt to the new improvements and themes we will be adding.
Extending Inputs and Globals for Theme Management
To support the new cyberpunk features, we introduce inputs for glow control and globals for colors, flags, and animation tracking.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Canvas Graphing PART 2 - Statistical Regression (Cyberpunk).mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property description "Dual Theme Regression: Standard & Cyberpunk Modes" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "=== CYBERPUNK MODE SETTINGS ===" input double glowIntensity = 0.8; // Glow Intensity (0-1) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isCyberpunkThemeEnabled = false; // Initialize cyberpunk theme flag int themeToggleButtonX = 0; // Initialize theme button X int themeToggleButtonY = 0; // Initialize theme button Y const int THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE = 25; // Set theme toggle button size const color CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR = C'0,191,255'; // Set cyber primary color const color CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR = C'255,0,255'; // Set cyber secondary color const color CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR = C'255,50,150'; // Set cyber data points color const color CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR = C'0,150,255'; // Set cyber regression color int currentAnimationFrame = 0; // Initialize animation frame
We start by adding a new input group "=== CYBERPUNK MODE SETTINGS ===" with "glowIntensity" as a double ranging from 0 to 1, defaulting to 0.8, to control the strength of glow effects in the cyberpunk theme. Next, we declare global variables for theme management: "isCyberpunkThemeEnabled" initialized to false as a flag to toggle modes; "themeToggleButtonX" and "themeToggleButtonY" set to 0 for button positioning; a constant "THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE" at 25 pixels for its dimensions. We define cyberpunk-specific colors using the C'...' notation: "CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR" as a bright cyan C'0,191,255', "CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR" as magenta C'255,0,255', "CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR" as pink C'255,50,150', and "CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR" as blue C'0,150,255', providing vibrant, thematic palettes.
You can choose any other color complexion that is appealing to you; we just thought this was an arbitrary option for the demonstration. Finally, we initialize "currentAnimationFrame" to 0 for tracking animation progress in dynamic effects. The next thing we will do is create a helper function to blend colors smoothly in the cyberpunk mode, so we don't have a flat color.
Implementing Color Blending Utility
To enable dynamic effects like glows and gradients, we define a function for interpolating between two colors.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Blend colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color BlendColors(color color1, color color2, double ratio) { //--- Extract color1 red uchar r1 = (uchar)((color1 >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract color1 green uchar g1 = (uchar)((color1 >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract color1 blue uchar b1 = (uchar)(color1 & 0xFF); //--- Extract color2 red uchar r2 = (uchar)((color2 >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract color2 green uchar g2 = (uchar)((color2 >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract color2 blue uchar b2 = (uchar)(color2 & 0xFF); //--- Blend red uchar r = (uchar)(r1 * (1.0 - ratio) + r2 * ratio); //--- Blend green uchar g = (uchar)(g1 * (1.0 - ratio) + g2 * ratio); //--- Blend blue uchar b = (uchar)(b1 * (1.0 - ratio) + b2 * ratio); //--- Return blended color return (r << 16) | (g << 8) | b; }
Here, we implement the "BlendColors" function to create smooth color transitions for cyberpunk effects, extracting RGB components from two input colors using bit shifts, then blending each channel by weighting with (1 - ratio) for the first and ratio for the second, and recombining into a new color value for dynamic gradients or animations. Think of this like a magic mixer for colors. You give it two colors and say, "mix them this much" (ratio like 0.5 for half-half), and it makes a new color. In the cyber mode, we will use it to create smooth, glowing effects, like blending blue and pink to make purple lights. Without it, colors would be flat; with it, everything will look smoother and more professional. Next, we will add a theme toggle button in the header so that it allows us to toggle between the themes easily.
Adding Theme Toggle Button
To allow mode switching, we render a button in the header and center the regression line for balance.
//--- Adjust line drawing for centering in drawRegressionPlot //--- Draw line mainCanvas.LineAA(lineStartScreenX, lineStartScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/2, lineEndScreenX, lineEndScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/2, argbLine); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw theme toggle button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawThemeToggleButton() { //--- Compute button X themeToggleButtonX = currentWidthPixels - THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE - 8; //--- Compute button Y themeToggleButtonY = (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE) / 2; //--- Declare button color color buttonColor; //--- Check cyber mode if (isCyberpunkThemeEnabled) { //--- Set cyber color buttonColor = isHoveringThemeButton ? LightenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.3) : CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR; } else { //--- Set standard color buttonColor = isHoveringThemeButton ? LightenColor(themeColor, 0.3) : themeColor; } //--- Get button ARGB uint argbButton = ColorToARGB(buttonColor, 200); //--- Get border ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(isCyberpunkThemeEnabled ? CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR : themeColor, 255); //--- Fill button mainCanvas.FillRectangle(themeToggleButtonX, themeToggleButtonY, themeToggleButtonX + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, themeToggleButtonY + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, argbButton); //--- Draw border mainCanvas.Rectangle(themeToggleButtonX, themeToggleButtonY, themeToggleButtonX + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, themeToggleButtonY + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, argbBorder); //--- Set icon font mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Black", 16); //--- Get text ARGB uint argbText = ColorToARGB(clrWhite, 255); //--- Set icon text string iconText = isCyberpunkThemeEnabled ? "◆" : "●"; //--- Draw icon mainCanvas.TextOut(themeToggleButtonX + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE/2, themeToggleButtonY + 3, iconText, argbText, TA_CENTER); }
First, we modify the 'drawRegressionPlot' function so the regression line is vertically centered. This is done by adjusting the Y positions in the loop for width. Subtract half the line width 'regressionLineWidth/2' from both the start and end screen Y positions. This ensures balanced thickness around the calculated path when drawing with 'LineAA'. Before, the thick line might look off-center, like a lopsided road. Subtracting half the width centers it perfectly. It's a small fix, but makes the line look neat and professional, like straightening a picture on the wall.
Next, we implement the 'drawThemeToggleButton' function. This function renders a toggle button in the header for switching modes. It computes its position as bottom-right with a margin and selects a color based on the theme and hover state. For dynamism, it uses 'LightenColor.' The function fills a rectangle with semi-transparent ARGB, draws a border with theme-specific color, and sets bold 'Arial Black' font. It then centers a square icon for cyberpunk or a circular icon for standard in white ARGB with the TextOut method. You could use icons from the Wingdings characters as before. However, we chose this for a simple, techy feel. Next, we render the cyberpunk visualization. Let us start with the main canvas overlay.
Rendering Cyberpunk Background and Borders
To establish the theme's foundation, we create starry gradients and animated holographic frames.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw cyberpunk background | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawCyberpunkBackground() { //--- Set top color color topColor = C'10,10,25'; //--- Set bottom color color bottomColor = C'20,5,30'; //--- Compute alpha uchar alphaChannel = (uchar)(255 * backgroundOpacityLevel); //--- Loop over rows for (int y = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y < currentHeightPixels; y++) { //--- Compute factor double factor = (double)(y - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) / (currentHeightPixels - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); //--- Blend row color color rowColor = BlendColors(topColor, bottomColor, factor); //--- Get ARGB uint argbColor = ColorToARGB(rowColor, alphaChannel); //--- Loop over columns for (int x = 0; x < currentWidthPixels; x++) { //--- Check for star if (MathRand() % 800 == 0) { //--- Compute brightness uchar brightness = (uchar)(100 + MathRand() % 155); //--- Get star color uint starColor = ColorToARGB(C'255,255,255', brightness); //--- Blend star blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, starColor); } else { //--- Blend normal blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbColor); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw holographic border | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawHolographicBorder() { //--- Compute phase double phase = (currentAnimationFrame % 360) * M_PI / 180.0; //--- Compute glow factor double glowFactor = (MathSin(phase) + 1.0) * 0.5; //--- Blend border color color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, glowFactor); //--- Loop for glow layers for (int i = 0; i < 3; i++) { //--- Compute alpha uchar alpha = (uchar)(80 * glowIntensity * (3 - i) / 3.0); //--- Get glow color uint glowColor = ColorToARGB(borderColor, alpha); //--- Draw top glow for (int x = i; x < currentWidthPixels - i; x++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, i, glowColor); } //--- Draw bottom glow for (int x = i; x < currentWidthPixels - i; x++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, currentHeightPixels - 1 - i, glowColor); } //--- Draw left glow for (int y = i; y < currentHeightPixels - i; y++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, i, y, glowColor); } //--- Draw right glow for (int y = i; y < currentHeightPixels - i; y++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, currentWidthPixels - 1 - i, y, glowColor); } } //--- Get border ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(borderColor, 255); //--- Draw outer border mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, currentWidthPixels - 1, currentHeightPixels - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw inner border mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, currentWidthPixels - 2, currentHeightPixels - 2, argbBorder); //--- Draw corner accents drawCornerAccents(borderColor); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw corner accents | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawCornerAccents(color accentColor) { //--- Get accent ARGB uint argbAccent = ColorToARGB(accentColor, 255); //--- Set accent size int accentSize = 15; //--- Loop for top-left for (int i = 0; i < 3; i++) { //--- Draw horizontal mainCanvas.Line(5, 5 + i, accentSize, 5 + i, argbAccent); //--- Draw vertical mainCanvas.Line(5 + i, 5, 5 + i, accentSize, argbAccent); } //--- Loop for top-right for (int i = 0; i < 3; i++) { //--- Draw horizontal mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - accentSize - 1, 5 + i, currentWidthPixels - 6, 5 + i, argbAccent); //--- Draw vertical mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, 5, currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, accentSize, argbAccent); } //--- Loop for bottom-left for (int i = 0; i < 3; i++) { //--- Draw horizontal mainCanvas.Line(5, currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, accentSize, currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, argbAccent); //--- Draw vertical mainCanvas.Line(5 + i, currentHeightPixels - accentSize - 1, 5 + i, currentHeightPixels - 6, argbAccent); } //--- Loop for bottom-right for (int i = 0; i < 3; i++) { //--- Draw horizontal mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - accentSize - 1, currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, currentWidthPixels - 6, currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, argbAccent); //--- Draw vertical mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, currentHeightPixels - accentSize - 1, currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, currentHeightPixels - 6, argbAccent); } }
For the cyberpunk frame, we implement the "drawCyberpunkBackground" function to create a dark, starry gradient for the cyberpunk theme, setting top as deep blue-black C'10,10,25' and bottom as purple-black C'20,5,30', computing alpha from opacity, then looping rows to blend colors with "BlendColors", and randomly adding white stars via MathRand % 800 == 0 with varying brightness, blending all with "blendPixelSet" for a cosmic effect.
Next, we create "drawHolographicBorder" for animated glowing edges, calculating sine-based phase from "currentAnimationFrame" for pulsation, blending primary and secondary cyber colors for dynamic border, then layering glows with decreasing alpha in loops for top/bottom/left/right, drawing main borders with Rectangle, and calling "drawCornerAccents" for enhancements. In "drawCornerAccents", we convert accent color to ARGB, set size to 15, and loop three times to draw short horizontal and vertical lines at each corner (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right) using Line, forming bracket-like accents for a techy frame. We will now need to draw a futuristic header.
Drawing Futuristic Header
To cap the top, we render a gradient header with glowing text and animations.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw futuristic header | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawFuturisticHeader() { //--- Compute phase double phase = (currentAnimationFrame % 360) * M_PI / 180.0; //--- Compute anim factor double animFactor = (MathSin(phase) + 1.0) * 0.5; //--- Loop over header rows for (int y = 0; y < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y++) { //--- Compute grad factor double gradFactor = (double)y / HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; //--- Declare header color color headerColor; //--- Check dragging if (isDraggingCanvas) { //--- Blend dragged headerColor = BlendColors(DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.7), DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.7), gradFactor); } //--- Check hovering else if (isHoveringHeader) { //--- Blend hovered headerColor = BlendColors(DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.5), DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.5), gradFactor); } else { //--- Blend normal headerColor = BlendColors(DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.8), DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.8), gradFactor); } //--- Get header ARGB uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB(headerColor, 255); //--- Loop over columns for (int x = 0; x < currentWidthPixels; x++) { //--- Set pixel mainCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, argbHeader); } } //--- Blend border color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, animFactor); //--- Get border ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(borderColor, 255); //--- Draw outer mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, currentWidthPixels - 1, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); //--- Draw inner mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, currentWidthPixels - 2, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1, argbBorder); //--- Set title font mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Black", titleFontSize); //--- Format title string titleText = StringFormat("◆ %s vs %s - Linear Regression ◆", secondarySymbol, primarySymbol); //--- Get glow ARGB uint glowColor = ColorToARGB(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, (uchar)(120 * glowIntensity)); //--- Loop for glow Y for (int offsetY = -1; offsetY <= 1; offsetY++) { //--- Loop for glow X for (int offsetX = -1; offsetX <= 1; offsetX++) { //--- Skip center if (offsetX == 0 && offsetY == 0) continue; //--- Draw glow text mainCanvas.TextOut(currentWidthPixels / 2 + offsetX, (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2 + offsetY, titleText, glowColor, TA_CENTER); } } //--- Set text color uint textColor = ColorToARGB(C'255,105,180', 255); //--- Draw title mainCanvas.TextOut(currentWidthPixels / 2, (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2, titleText, textColor, TA_CENTER); }
Here, we implement the "drawFuturisticHeader" function to render an animated, gradient header for the cyberpunk theme, starting by calculating a phase from "currentAnimationFrame" using sine for pulsating effects, and an animation factor normalized between 0 and 1. Next, we loop over header rows to compute a vertical gradient factor, blend darkened cyber primary and secondary colors based on state (dragging, hovering, or default) with "BlendColors" and "DarkenColor", convert to ARGB, and set each pixel row-wise with PixelSet for dynamic shading.
To add borders, we blend primary and secondary colors with the animation factor, draw outer and inner rectangles using Rectangle in the blended ARGB. We set bold "Arial Black" font with FontSet, format the title with symbols and pair names using StringFormat, then create a glow effect by drawing offset texts in a 3x3 grid (skipping center) with low-opacity cyber primary ARGB, and overlay the main title in hot pink ARGB centered with the TextOut method. The next thing we will need to do is draw the cyberpunk regression plot, but first, we will need to have some helper functions for rendering the grid and the data points.
Drawing Cyberpunk Grid and Neon Points
To layer the plot, we add animated grids and glowing data markers.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw cyberpunk grid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawCyberpunkGrid(int startX, int startY, int width, int height) { //--- Set grid spacing int gridSpacing = 40; //--- Compute phase double phase = (currentAnimationFrame % 120) * M_PI / 60.0; //--- Compute alpha uchar gridAlpha = (uchar)(30 + 15 * MathSin(phase)); //--- Set grid color color gridColor = CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR; //--- Get grid ARGB uint argbGrid = ColorToARGB(gridColor, gridAlpha); //--- Loop vertical lines for (int x = startX; x < startX + width; x += gridSpacing) { //--- Loop over height for (int y = startY; y < startY + height; y++) { //--- Blend grid pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbGrid); } } //--- Loop horizontal lines for (int y = startY; y < startY + height; y += gridSpacing) { //--- Loop over width for (int x = startX; x < startX + width; x++) { //--- Blend grid pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbGrid); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw neon point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawNeonPoint(int centerX, int centerY, int radius, color pointColor) { //--- Loop for glow for (int glowRadius = radius + 4; glowRadius > radius; glowRadius--) { //--- Compute alpha uchar glowAlpha = (uchar)(80 * glowIntensity * (radius + 4 - glowRadius) / 4.0); //--- Get glow color uint glowColor = ColorToARGB(pointColor, glowAlpha); //--- Draw glow circle drawCirclePoint(centerX, centerY, glowRadius, glowColor); } //--- Get point ARGB uint argbPoint = ColorToARGB(pointColor, 255); //--- Draw point circle drawCirclePoint(centerX, centerY, radius, argbPoint); //--- Get center ARGB uint argbCenter = ColorToARGB(C'255,255,255', 200); //--- Draw center circle drawCirclePoint(centerX, centerY, radius - 1, argbCenter); }
We implement the "drawCyberpunkGrid" function to create an animated grid overlay for the plot area in cyberpunk mode, setting spacing to 40 pixels, computing a phase from "currentAnimationFrame" for sine-based pulsation, and varying alpha between 30 and 45 for a subtle glow. Next, we use the cyber primary color, convert to ARGB with dynamic alpha, then loop to draw vertical lines every spacing by blending full height pixels with "blendPixelSet", and horizontal lines similarly across width, adding a futuristic matrix-like background without overwhelming the data. This grid will help enhance the thematic immersion through low-opacity blending, ensuring it integrates seamlessly with other elements. You can leave it if you don't want it, though.
To add neon effects, we create the "drawNeonPoint" function for data points, looping outward from radius +4 down to radius+1 to draw concentric glow circles with decreasing alpha scaled by "glowIntensity", using "drawCirclePoint" (assuming a base circle drawer) in the point color ARGB. We then draw the core point at full radius and opacity, followed by a smaller inner circle in semi-transparent white C'255,255,255' at 200 alpha for highlight, producing a pulsing, sci-fi visualization that stands out in dark themes. Again, color selection can be modified. We just used arbitrary values for the demonstration. We can now use these helper functions to render the cyberpunk plots.
Rendering Cyberpunk Regression Plot
To display the core analysis, we adapt the plot with grids, axes, ticks, lines, and points in cyberpunk style.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw regression plot cyberpunk | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawRegressionPlotCyberpunk() { //--- Return if no data if (!dataLoadedSuccessfully) return; //--- Set plot left int plotAreaLeft = 60; //--- Set plot right int plotAreaRight = currentWidthPixels - 40; //--- Set plot top int plotAreaTop = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10; //--- Set plot bottom int plotAreaBottom = currentHeightPixels - 50; //--- Set draw left int drawAreaLeft = plotAreaLeft + plotPadding; //--- Set draw right int drawAreaRight = plotAreaRight - plotPadding; //--- Set draw top int drawAreaTop = plotAreaTop + plotPadding; //--- Set draw bottom int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotPadding; //--- Compute plot width int plotWidth = drawAreaRight - drawAreaLeft; //--- Compute plot height int plotHeight = drawAreaBottom - drawAreaTop; //--- Return if invalid if (plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0) return; //--- Init min X double minX = primaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Init max X double maxX = primaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Init min Y double minY = secondaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Init max Y double maxY = secondaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Get data points int dataPoints = ArraySize(primaryClosePrices); //--- Loop over points for (int i = 1; i < dataPoints; i++) { //--- Update min X if (primaryClosePrices[i] < minX) minX = primaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Update max X if (primaryClosePrices[i] > maxX) maxX = primaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Update min Y if (secondaryClosePrices[i] < minY) minY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Update max Y if (secondaryClosePrices[i] > maxY) maxY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; } //--- Compute range X double rangeX = maxX - minX; //--- Compute range Y double rangeY = maxY - minY; //--- Set min range X if (rangeX == 0) rangeX = 1; //--- Set min range Y if (rangeY == 0) rangeY = 1; //--- Draw grid drawCyberpunkGrid(drawAreaLeft, drawAreaTop, plotWidth, plotHeight); //--- Set axis color color axisColor = CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR; //--- Get axis ARGB uint argbAxis = ColorToARGB(axisColor, 255); //--- Get glow ARGB uint glowColor = ColorToARGB(axisColor, (uchar)(60 * glowIntensity)); //--- Loop for glow for (int g = 1; g <= 2; g++) { //--- Draw Y glow for (int y = plotAreaTop; y <= plotAreaBottom; y++) { //--- Blend left glow blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, plotAreaLeft - g - 1, y, glowColor); //--- Blend right glow blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, plotAreaLeft + g + 1, y, glowColor); } //--- Draw X glow for (int x = plotAreaLeft; x <= plotAreaRight; x++) { //--- Blend bottom glow blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, plotAreaBottom + g + 1, glowColor); //--- Blend top glow blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, plotAreaBottom - g - 1, glowColor); } } //--- Loop for thick Y-axis for (int thick = 0; thick < 2; thick++) { //--- Draw Y-axis line mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaTop, plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaBottom, argbAxis); } //--- Loop for thick X-axis for (int thick = 0; thick < 2; thick++) { //--- Draw X-axis line mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaBottom + thick, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom + thick, argbAxis); } //--- Set tick font mainCanvas.FontSet("Consolas", axisLabelFontSize); //--- Get tick label ARGB uint argbTickLabel = ColorToARGB(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 255); //--- Declare Y ticks double yTickValues[]; //--- Compute Y ticks int numYTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minY, maxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); //--- Loop over Y ticks for (int i = 0; i < numYTicks; i++) { //--- Get Y value double yValue = yTickValues[i]; //--- Skip out of range if (yValue < minY || yValue > maxY) continue; //--- Compute Y pos int yPos = drawAreaBottom - (int)((yValue - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Draw tick mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - 5, yPos, plotAreaLeft, yPos, argbAxis); //--- Format label string yLabel = formatTickLabel(yValue, rangeY); //--- Draw label mainCanvas.TextOut(plotAreaLeft - 8, yPos - axisLabelFontSize/2, yLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_RIGHT); } //--- Declare X ticks double xTickValues[]; //--- Compute X ticks int numXTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minX, maxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); //--- Loop over X ticks for (int i = 0; i < numXTicks; i++) { //--- Get X value double xValue = xTickValues[i]; //--- Skip out of range if (xValue < minX || xValue > maxX) continue; //--- Compute X pos int xPos = drawAreaLeft + (int)((xValue - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); //--- Draw tick mainCanvas.Line(xPos, plotAreaBottom, xPos, plotAreaBottom + 5, argbAxis); //--- Format label string xLabel = formatTickLabel(xValue, rangeX); //--- Draw label mainCanvas.TextOut(xPos, plotAreaBottom + 7, xLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_CENTER); } //--- Compute start Y double lineStartY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * minX; //--- Compute end Y double lineEndY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * maxX; //--- Set start screen X int lineStartScreenX = drawAreaLeft; //--- Compute start screen Y int lineStartScreenY = drawAreaBottom - (int)((lineStartY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Set end screen X int lineEndScreenX = drawAreaRight; //--- Compute end screen Y int lineEndScreenY = drawAreaBottom - (int)((lineEndY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Get line ARGB uint argbLine = ColorToARGB(CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR, 255); //--- Loop for width for (int w = 0; w < regressionLineWidth; w++) { //--- Draw line mainCanvas.LineAA(lineStartScreenX, lineStartScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/2, lineEndScreenX, lineEndScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/2, argbLine); } //--- Compute pulse phase double pulsePhase = (currentAnimationFrame % 60) * M_PI / 30.0; //--- Compute pulse factor double pulseFactor = (MathSin(pulsePhase) + 1.0) * 0.3 + 0.7; //--- Compute point size int effectivePointSize = (int)(dataPointSize * pulseFactor); //--- Loop over points for (int i = 0; i < dataPoints; i++) { //--- Compute screen X int screenX = drawAreaLeft + (int)((primaryClosePrices[i] - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); //--- Compute screen Y int screenY = drawAreaBottom - (int)((secondaryClosePrices[i] - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Draw neon point drawNeonPoint(screenX, screenY, effectivePointSize, CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR); } //--- Set axis label font mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Bold", labelFontSize); //--- Get axis label ARGB uint argbAxisLabel = ColorToARGB(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 255); //--- Set X label string xAxisLabel = "► " + primarySymbol + " (X-AXIS)"; //--- Draw X label mainCanvas.TextOut(currentWidthPixels / 2, currentHeightPixels - 20, xAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER); //--- Set Y label string yAxisLabel = "► " + secondarySymbol + " (Y-AXIS)"; //--- Set vertical angle mainCanvas.FontAngleSet(900); //--- Draw Y label mainCanvas.TextOut(12, currentHeightPixels / 2, yAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER); //--- Reset angle mainCanvas.FontAngleSet(0); }
Here, we implement the "drawRegressionPlotCyberpunk" function to visualize the regression in cyberpunk mode, first returning if no data, then setting plot and draw areas with padding, computing widths/heights, and exiting if invalid. Next, we determine min/max for X (primary) and Y (secondary) by iterating prices, adjust zero ranges to 1, call "drawCyberpunkGrid" for background grid, set axis to cyber primary ARGB, add glow layers with "blendPixelSet" around Y/X axes for depth, and draw thickened lines using Line in loops. To label, we set "Consolas" font with cyber primary ARGB, compute Y ticks, loop to draw short lines and right-aligned formatted labels via "formatTickLabel"; similarly for X with centered bottom labels.
For the line, we calculate start/end Y using regression parameters, map to screen positions, use cyber regression ARGB, and draw anti-aliased segments with LineAA centered by half-width adjustment in a loop. To enhance points, we compute a pulsing phase from "currentAnimationFrame" with sine, scale factor 0.7-1.0, loop data to position screens, and render with "drawNeonPoint" in cyber points color for animated glow. Finally, we set bold "Arial Bold" font with cyber secondary ARGB for labels, add hardcoded arrow prefixes for flair, again we used this for simplicity, center X at bottom, rotate Y to 900 with FontAngleSet for vertical, and reset angle, completing the thematic plot. On compilation, this will give us something as follows.
With that done, we can add the panels and legends for this cyberpunk theme.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw glass morphism stats panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawGlassMorphismStatsPanel() { //--- Set panel X int panelX = statsPanelX; //--- Set panel Y int panelY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY; //--- Set panel width int panelWidth = statsPanelWidth; //--- Set panel height int panelHeight = statsPanelHeight; //--- Compute bg color color panelBgColor = DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.85); //--- Set alpha uchar bgAlpha = 120; //--- Get panel bg ARGB uint argbPanelBg = ColorToARGB(panelBgColor, bgAlpha); //--- Loop over rows for (int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { //--- Loop over columns for (int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { //--- Blend bg pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbPanelBg); } } //--- Blend border color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.5); //--- Get border ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(borderColor, 255); //--- Get glow ARGB uint glowColor = ColorToARGB(borderColor, (uchar)(60 * glowIntensity)); //--- Loop for glow for (int g = 1; g <= 2; g++) { //--- Draw top glow for (int x = panelX - g; x <= panelX + panelWidth + g; x++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY - g, glowColor); } //--- Draw bottom glow for (int x = panelX - g; x <= panelX + panelWidth + g; x++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY + panelHeight + g, glowColor); } //--- Draw left glow for (int y = panelY - g; y <= panelY + panelHeight + g; y++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX - g, y, glowColor); } //--- Draw right glow for (int y = panelY - g; y <= panelY + panelHeight + g; y++) { //--- Blend pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX + panelWidth + g, y, glowColor); } } //--- Draw top border for (int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { //--- Blend border pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY, argbBorder); //--- Blend bottom border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY + panelHeight, argbBorder); } //--- Draw left and right borders for (int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { //--- Blend left blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX, y, argbBorder); //--- Blend right blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX + panelWidth, y, argbBorder); } //--- Set stats font mainCanvas.FontSet("Consolas", panelFontSize); //--- Get text ARGB uint argbText = ColorToARGB(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 255); //--- Set text Y int textY = panelY + 8; //--- Set line spacing int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; //--- Format equation string equationText = StringFormat("Y = %.3f + %.3f * X", regressionIntercept, regressionSlope); //--- Draw equation mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, equationText, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Update Y textY += lineSpacing; //--- Format correlation string correlationText = StringFormat("Correlation: %.4f", correlationCoefficient); //--- Draw correlation mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, correlationText, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Update Y textY += lineSpacing; //--- Format R-squared string rSquaredText = StringFormat("R-Squared: %.4f", rSquared); //--- Draw R-squared mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, rSquaredText, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Update Y textY += lineSpacing; //--- Format points string dataPointsText = StringFormat("Points: %d", ArraySize(primaryClosePrices)); //--- Draw points mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, dataPointsText, argbText, TA_LEFT); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw glass morphism legend | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawGlassMorphismLegend() { //--- Set legend X int legendX = statsPanelX; //--- Set legend Y int legendY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY + statsPanelHeight; //--- Set legend width int legendWidth = statsPanelWidth; //--- Set legend height int legendHeightThis = legendHeight; //--- Compute bg color color legendBgColor = DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.85); //--- Set alpha uchar bgAlpha = 120; //--- Get legend bg ARGB uint argbLegendBg = ColorToARGB(legendBgColor, bgAlpha); //--- Loop over rows for (int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { //--- Loop over columns for (int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { //--- Blend bg pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbLegendBg); } } //--- Blend border color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.5); //--- Get border ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(borderColor, 255); //--- Get glow ARGB uint glowColor = ColorToARGB(borderColor, (uchar)(60 * glowIntensity)); //--- Loop for glow for (int g = 1; g <= 2; g++) { //--- Draw top and bottom glow for (int x = legendX - g; x <= legendX + legendWidth + g; x++) { //--- Blend top blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY - g, glowColor); //--- Blend bottom blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis + g, glowColor); } //--- Draw left and right glow for (int y = legendY - g; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis + g; y++) { //--- Blend left blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX - g, y, glowColor); //--- Blend right blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth + g, y, glowColor); } } //--- Draw top and bottom borders for (int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { //--- Blend top blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY, argbBorder); //--- Blend bottom blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis, argbBorder); } //--- Draw left and right borders for (int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { //--- Blend left blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX, y, argbBorder); //--- Blend right blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth, y, argbBorder); } //--- Set legend font mainCanvas.FontSet("Consolas", panelFontSize); //--- Get text ARGB uint argbText = ColorToARGB(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 255); //--- Set item Y int itemY = legendY + 10; //--- Set line spacing int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; //--- Draw neon point drawNeonPoint(legendX + 12, itemY, dataPointSize, CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR); //--- Draw data label mainCanvas.TextOut(legendX + 22, itemY - 4, "Data Points", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Update Y itemY += lineSpacing; //--- Get line color uint argbLineColor = ColorToARGB(CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR, 255); //--- Loop to draw line for (int i = 0; i < 15; i++) { //--- Blend line pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY, argbLineColor); //--- Blend below pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY + 1, argbLineColor); } //--- Draw line label mainCanvas.TextOut(legendX + 27, itemY - 4, "Regression Line", argbText, TA_LEFT); }
First, we implement the "drawGlassMorphismStatsPanel" function to create a semi-transparent, glowing stats overlay for the cyberpunk theme, positioning it from inputs with an offset from the header, darkening the cyber primary color with "DarkenColor" for the background, setting a low alpha of 120, and blending the area pixel-by-pixel using "blendPixelSet" for a frosted glass effect. Next, we blend border color from cyber primary and secondary with "BlendColors", prepare ARGB, add outer glow layers by expanding loops around the panel edges with decreasing intensity, then draw top/bottom/left/right borders by blending lines. We set "Consolas" font with FontSet, use cyber primary ARGB for text, initialize Y with padding and spacing from font size, format and draw equation, correlation, R-squared, and points count with StringFormat and "TextOut" left-aligned, updating Y each line for vertical stacking.
Similarly, for "drawGlassMorphismLegend", we position below stats with matching width, darken the cyber secondary for background, blend the fill, apply an identical border blending, and glow expansion. We draw top/bottom/left/right borders, set Consolas font with cyber secondary ARGB text, draw a neon point icon at adjusted position using "drawNeonPoint" in cyber points color, add "Data Points" label, update Y; then blend a short horizontal line segment (15 pixels wide, 2 high) in cyber regression color, and label "Regression Line" for visual key. For the neon resize indicator, we use the following approach.
Drawing Neon Resize Indicator
To guide resizing, we render highlighted grips with glows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw neon resize indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawNeonResizeIndicator() { //--- Blend indicator color color indicatorColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.5); //--- Get indicator ARGB uint argbIndicator = ColorToARGB(indicatorColor, 200); //--- Get glow ARGB uint glowColor = ColorToARGB(indicatorColor, (uchar)(100 * glowIntensity)); //--- Check corner if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { //--- Compute corner X int cornerX = currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize; //--- Compute corner Y int cornerY = currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize; //--- Loop for glow for (int g = 1; g <= 3; g++) { //--- Loop Y glow for (int y = cornerY - g; y < currentHeightPixels + g; y++) { //--- Loop X glow for (int x = cornerX - g; x < currentWidthPixels + g; x++) { //--- Blend glow blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, glowColor); } } } //--- Fill corner mainCanvas.FillRectangle(cornerX, cornerY, currentWidthPixels - 1, currentHeightPixels - 1, argbIndicator); //--- Set line color uint lineColor = ColorToARGB(C'255,255,255', 255); //--- Loop for lines for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { //--- Compute offset int offset = i * 3; //--- Draw diagonal mainCanvas.Line(cornerX + offset, currentHeightPixels - 1, currentWidthPixels - 1, cornerY + offset, lineColor); } } //--- Check right if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE) { //--- Compute indicator Y int indicatorY = currentHeightPixels / 2 - 15; //--- Loop for glow for (int g = 1; g <= 3; g++) { //--- Fill glow mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentWidthPixels - 3 - g, indicatorY - g, currentWidthPixels - 1 + g, indicatorY + 30 + g, glowColor); } //--- Fill indicator mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentWidthPixels - 3, indicatorY, currentWidthPixels - 1, indicatorY + 30, argbIndicator); } //--- Check bottom if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE) { //--- Compute indicator X int indicatorX = currentWidthPixels / 2 - 15; //--- Loop for glow for (int g = 1; g <= 3; g++) { //--- Fill glow mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorX - g, currentHeightPixels - 3 - g, indicatorX + 30 + g, currentHeightPixels - 1 + g, glowColor); } //--- Fill indicator mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorX, currentHeightPixels - 3, indicatorX + 30, currentHeightPixels - 1, argbIndicator); } }
We implement the "drawNeonResizeIndicator" function to provide visual cues for resizing in cyberpunk mode, starting by blending cyber primary and secondary colors with "BlendColors" for the indicator, converting to ARGB at 200 alpha, and preparing a glow variant at 100 times intensity scaled alpha. For corner resize (hover or active), we compute bottom-right position from grip size, add multi-layer glow by looping to fill expanded areas around the corner with "blendPixelSet", then fill the grip square using FillRectangle, and draw four offset diagonal lines in full white ARGB with "Line" for a striped effect.
Next, for the right edge, we center a vertical indicator Y, apply a glow by filling slightly widened and offset rectangles in loops, followed by the main fill. Similarly, for the bottom edge, center horizontal indicator X, add glow fills, and complete with the primary indicator rectangle. This neon styling with glows will enhance interactivity, making resize areas pop in the dark cyberpunk theme through layered blending for depth. We can now consistently call and create our plots using the following logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render visualization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void renderVisualization() { //--- Check cyberpunk mode if (isCyberpunkThemeEnabled) { //--- Render cyberpunk renderCyberpunkTheme(); } else { //--- Render standard renderStandardTheme(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render standard theme | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void renderStandardTheme() { //--- Erase canvas mainCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Check background fill if (enableBackgroundFill) { //--- Draw gradient drawGradientBackground(); } //--- Draw border drawCanvasBorder(); //--- Draw header drawHeaderBar(); //--- Draw toggle button drawThemeToggleButton(); //--- Draw plot drawRegressionPlot(); //--- Check show stats if (showStatistics) { //--- Draw stats panel drawStatisticsPanel(); //--- Draw legend drawLegend(); } //--- Check resize hover if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) { //--- Draw indicator drawResizeIndicator(); } //--- Update canvas mainCanvas.Update(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render cyberpunk theme | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void renderCyberpunkTheme() { //--- Erase canvas mainCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Draw cyber background drawCyberpunkBackground(); //--- Draw holographic border drawHolographicBorder(); //--- Draw futuristic header drawFuturisticHeader(); //--- Draw toggle button drawThemeToggleButton(); //--- Draw cyber plot drawRegressionPlotCyberpunk(); //--- Check show stats if (showStatistics) { //--- Draw glass stats drawGlassMorphismStatsPanel(); //--- Draw glass legend drawGlassMorphismLegend(); } //--- Check resize hover if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) { //--- Draw neon indicator drawNeonResizeIndicator(); } //--- Update canvas mainCanvas.Update(); }
Here, we implement the "renderVisualization" function to conditionally render the graph based on the theme mode, checking "isCyberpunkThemeEnabled" to call "renderCyberpunkTheme" for futuristic effects or "renderStandardTheme" for classic display, allowing seamless switching without redundant code. In "renderStandardTheme", we erase the canvas with Erase, optionally draw a gradient background if enabled, add borders, header bar, theme toggle button, the main regression plot, and if "showStatistics" is true, include stats panel and legend; if hovering, resize and enable, add indicator, then update with the Update method.
Similarly, "renderCyberpunkTheme" erases, draws a cyber background, holographic border, futuristic header, toggle button, cyber plot, glass-morphism stats and legend if shown, and neon resize indicator if applicable, followed by update, ensuring thematic consistency through specialized functions. This will now render the visualization conditionally, based on the selected theme, but we will need to set a timer for animations. Animations rely on a timer setup to refresh frames periodically, keeping effects fluid in cyberpunk mode.
Setting Up Timer for Animations
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Render visualization renderVisualization(); //--- Enable mouse events ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Redraw chart ChartRedraw(); //--- Set timer for animations EventSetMillisecondTimer(50); //--- Return success return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialize expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Kill timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Destroy canvas mainCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Redraw chart ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Check cyberpunk enabled if (isCyberpunkThemeEnabled) { //--- Increment frame currentAnimationFrame++; //--- Reset frame if (currentAnimationFrame > 360) currentAnimationFrame = 0; //--- Render renderVisualization(); //--- Redraw chart ChartRedraw(); } }
We begin in the OnInit event handler by extending prior logic to include animation support, calling "renderVisualization" for initial display, enabling mouse move events, redrawing the chart, and setting a 50-millisecond timer using EventSetMillisecondTimer to drive periodic updates, before returning INIT_SUCCEEDED. Next, in OnDeinit, we kill the timer with EventKillTimer to stop animations, destroy the canvas, and redraw the chart for cleanup.
To handle animations, we implement the OnTimer event, checking if cyberpunk mode is enabled, incrementing "currentAnimationFrame" and resetting at 360 for looping, then re-rendering the visualization with "renderVisualization" and redrawing the chart to apply frame-based changes like pulses or glows. Just that. Finally, recall that we added an extra button in the header that we need to recognize on hover. We will extend its logic to include it in the chart event handler.
Handling Theme Toggle in Events
To respond to clicks, we extend the event handler for button detection.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle chart event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Check mouse move if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Set mouse X int mouseX = (int)lparam; //--- Set mouse Y int mouseY = (int)dparam; //--- Set mouse state int mouseState = (int)sparam; //--- Store prev canvas hover bool previousHoverState = isHoveringCanvas; //--- Store prev header hover bool previousHeaderHoverState = isHoveringHeader; //--- Store prev resize hover bool previousResizeHoverState = isHoveringResizeZone; //--- Store prev theme hover bool previousThemeButtonHover = isHoveringThemeButton; //--- Update canvas hover isHoveringCanvas = (mouseX >= currentPositionX && mouseX <= currentPositionX + currentWidthPixels && mouseY >= currentPositionY && mouseY <= currentPositionY + currentHeightPixels); //--- Update header hover isHoveringHeader = isMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseX, mouseY); //--- Update theme hover isHoveringThemeButton = isMouseOverThemeButton(mouseX, mouseY); //--- Update resize hover isHoveringResizeZone = isMouseInResizeZone(mouseX, mouseY, hoverResizeMode); //--- Check if redraw needed bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != isHoveringResizeZone || previousThemeButtonHover != isHoveringThemeButton); //--- Check button press if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 0) { //--- Check theme button if (isHoveringThemeButton) { //--- Toggle theme isCyberpunkThemeEnabled = !isCyberpunkThemeEnabled; //--- Render renderVisualization(); //--- Redraw chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Check drag start else if (enableDragging && isHoveringHeader && !isHoveringResizeZone) { //--- Set dragging isDraggingCanvas = true; //--- Set start X dragStartX = mouseX; //--- Set start Y dragStartY = mouseY; //--- Set canvas X canvasStartX = currentPositionX; //--- Set canvas Y canvasStartY = currentPositionY; //--- Disable scroll ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Set redraw needRedraw = true; } //--- Check resize start else if (isHoveringResizeZone) { //--- Set resizing isResizingCanvas = true; //--- Set active mode activeResizeMode = hoverResizeMode; //--- Set start X resizeStartX = mouseX; //--- Set start Y resizeStartY = mouseY; //--- Set initial width resizeInitialWidth = currentWidthPixels; //--- Set initial height resizeInitialHeight = currentHeightPixels; //--- Disable scroll ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Set redraw needRedraw = true; } } //--- Check drag else if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 1) { //--- Handle drag if (isDraggingCanvas) { //--- Handle drag handleCanvasDrag(mouseX, mouseY); } //--- Handle resize else if (isResizingCanvas) { //--- Handle resize handleCanvasResize(mouseX, mouseY); } } //--- Check button release else if (mouseState == 0 && previousMouseButtonState == 1) { //--- Check active if (isDraggingCanvas || isResizingCanvas) { //--- Reset dragging isDraggingCanvas = false; //--- Reset resizing isResizingCanvas = false; //--- Reset mode activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; //--- Enable scroll ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Set redraw needRedraw = true; } } //--- Check redraw if (needRedraw) { //--- Render renderVisualization(); //--- Redraw chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Update last X lastMouseX = mouseX; //--- Update last Y lastMouseY = mouseY; //--- Update prev state previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } }
To handle the theme button toggle, we extend the OnChartEvent handler to incorporate it alongside existing interactions, starting by checking for CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, extracting mouse coordinates and state, storing previous hovers including the new theme button, and updating flags for canvas, header with "isMouseOverHeaderBar", theme button via "isMouseOverThemeButton", and resize zone using "isMouseInResizeZone", then determining if redraw is needed from any hover change.
On mouse down (state 1, prev 0), we first check if hovering the theme button and toggle "isCyberpunkThemeEnabled", re-render with "renderVisualization", and redraw the chart; otherwise, handle dragging if enabled and hovering header without resize by setting flags, capturing starts, disabling scroll, flagging redraw; or initiate resizing if in zone by setting mode, initials, and disabling scroll. While held (state 1, prev 1), we call "handleCanvasDrag" for dragging or "handleCanvasResize" for resizing. On release (state 0, prev 1), reset flags and mode, enable scroll, flag redraw. If redraw needed, invoke the "renderVisualization" and ChartRedraw functions. Finally, update the last mouse positions and the previous state for continuity. We have highlighted the specific changes for clarity. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we have enhanced the regression plot by adding a cyberpunk theme, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
During testing, theme toggles switched modes instantly without lag, neon glows highlighted data points for clearer outlier detection, and animations pulsed in sync with frame updates maintaining smooth performance.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the regression graphing tool in MQL5 by adding a cyberpunk theme mode with neon glows, animations, and holographic effects for immersive visualization. We integrated theme toggling, dynamic backgrounds with stars, glowing borders, and neon points/lines, while maintaining standard mode compatibility. This dual-theme system elevates pair analysis with futuristic aesthetics, supporting real-time updates and interactions for engaging trading insights. After the article, you will be able to:
- Toggle themes on charts for adapted visibility in different lighting
- Use neon points to spot correlation deviations quickly
- Apply pulsing lines as visual cues for slope strength in pair trades
In the preceding parts, we will explore the graphing of statistical distribution models and plotting them via bar graphs. Keep tuned!
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