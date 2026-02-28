MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 21): Adding Cyberpunk Theme to Regression Graphs

Introduction

You rely on standard regression graphs for pair analysis, but they feel static and uninspiring during extended sessions, making it hard to stay focused on correlations or spot trends amid monotonous visuals, especially in low-light environments where glare reduces readability. Basic displays lack dynamic elements to highlight key data points or maintain engagement, leading to overlooked insights in volatile markets. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders seeking to add immersive themes to graphing tools for better visualization.

In our previous article (Part 20), we created a canvas-based graphing tool in MQL5 for statistical correlation and linear regression analysis between two symbols, with draggable and resizable features. In Part 21, we enhance this tool by adding a cyberpunk theme mode featuring neon glows, animations, holographic borders, and futuristic elements. This dual-theme system includes toggling via button, dynamic backgrounds with stars, and neon visuals for immersive pair analysis. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a themed regression graph blending standard and cyberpunk styles—let’s dive in!





Cyberpunk Theming for Enhanced Regression Visualization

The cyberpunk theming enhances regression visualization by incorporating neon glows, animated pulses, holographic borders, and dynamic grids, transforming standard graphs into immersive, futuristic displays that engage us while maintaining analytical accuracy. It uses color blending, alpha compositing, and timer-based animations to create effects like glowing lines, twinkling backgrounds, and glass-morphism panels, ideal for night-mode trading or stylistic preferences.

This theme mode toggles via a button, offering dual functionality with standard views for versatile market pair analysis. We will add theme toggling with animations via timer, render cyberpunk elements like neon points and glowing borders using blending, while adapting standard functions for dual-mode compatibility. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.









Implementation in MQL5

To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to add new global variables and inputs to adapt to the new improvements and themes we will be adding.

Extending Inputs and Globals for Theme Management

To support the new cyberpunk features, we introduce inputs for glow control and globals for colors, flags, and animation tracking.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property description "Dual Theme Regression: Standard & Cyberpunk Modes" input group "=== CYBERPUNK MODE SETTINGS ===" input double glowIntensity = 0.8 ; bool isCyberpunkThemeEnabled = false ; int themeToggleButtonX = 0 ; int themeToggleButtonY = 0 ; const int THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE = 25 ; const color CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR = C'0,191,255' ; const color CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR = C'255,0,255' ; const color CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR = C'255,50,150' ; const color CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR = C'0,150,255' ; int currentAnimationFrame = 0 ;

We start by adding a new input group "=== CYBERPUNK MODE SETTINGS ===" with "glowIntensity" as a double ranging from 0 to 1, defaulting to 0.8, to control the strength of glow effects in the cyberpunk theme. Next, we declare global variables for theme management: "isCyberpunkThemeEnabled" initialized to false as a flag to toggle modes; "themeToggleButtonX" and "themeToggleButtonY" set to 0 for button positioning; a constant "THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE" at 25 pixels for its dimensions. We define cyberpunk-specific colors using the C'...' notation: "CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR" as a bright cyan C'0,191,255', "CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR" as magenta C'255,0,255', "CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR" as pink C'255,50,150', and "CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR" as blue C'0,150,255', providing vibrant, thematic palettes.

You can choose any other color complexion that is appealing to you; we just thought this was an arbitrary option for the demonstration. Finally, we initialize "currentAnimationFrame" to 0 for tracking animation progress in dynamic effects. The next thing we will do is create a helper function to blend colors smoothly in the cyberpunk mode, so we don't have a flat color.

Implementing Color Blending Utility

To enable dynamic effects like glows and gradients, we define a function for interpolating between two colors.

color BlendColors( color color1, color color2, double ratio) { uchar r1 = ( uchar )((color1 >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g1 = ( uchar )((color1 >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b1 = ( uchar )(color1 & 0xFF ); uchar r2 = ( uchar )((color2 >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g2 = ( uchar )((color2 >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b2 = ( uchar )(color2 & 0xFF ); uchar r = ( uchar )(r1 * ( 1.0 - ratio) + r2 * ratio); uchar g = ( uchar )(g1 * ( 1.0 - ratio) + g2 * ratio); uchar b = ( uchar )(b1 * ( 1.0 - ratio) + b2 * ratio); return (r << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | b; }

Here, we implement the "BlendColors" function to create smooth color transitions for cyberpunk effects, extracting RGB components from two input colors using bit shifts, then blending each channel by weighting with (1 - ratio) for the first and ratio for the second, and recombining into a new color value for dynamic gradients or animations. Think of this like a magic mixer for colors. You give it two colors and say, "mix them this much" (ratio like 0.5 for half-half), and it makes a new color. In the cyber mode, we will use it to create smooth, glowing effects, like blending blue and pink to make purple lights. Without it, colors would be flat; with it, everything will look smoother and more professional. Next, we will add a theme toggle button in the header so that it allows us to toggle between the themes easily.

Adding Theme Toggle Button

To allow mode switching, we render a button in the header and center the regression line for balance.

mainCanvas.LineAA(lineStartScreenX, lineStartScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/ 2 , lineEndScreenX, lineEndScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/ 2 , argbLine); void drawThemeToggleButton() { themeToggleButtonX = currentWidthPixels - THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE - 8 ; themeToggleButtonY = (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE) / 2 ; color buttonColor; if (isCyberpunkThemeEnabled) { buttonColor = isHoveringThemeButton ? LightenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.3 ) : CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR; } else { buttonColor = isHoveringThemeButton ? LightenColor(themeColor, 0.3 ) : themeColor; } uint argbButton = ColorToARGB (buttonColor, 200 ); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (isCyberpunkThemeEnabled ? CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR : themeColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.FillRectangle(themeToggleButtonX, themeToggleButtonY, themeToggleButtonX + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, themeToggleButtonY + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, argbButton); mainCanvas.Rectangle(themeToggleButtonX, themeToggleButtonY, themeToggleButtonX + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, themeToggleButtonY + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE, argbBorder); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Black" , 16 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 255 ); string iconText = isCyberpunkThemeEnabled ? "◆" : "●" ; mainCanvas. TextOut (themeToggleButtonX + THEME_TOGGLE_BUTTON_SIZE/ 2 , themeToggleButtonY + 3 , iconText, argbText, TA_CENTER ); }

First, we modify the 'drawRegressionPlot' function so the regression line is vertically centered. This is done by adjusting the Y positions in the loop for width. Subtract half the line width 'regressionLineWidth/2' from both the start and end screen Y positions. This ensures balanced thickness around the calculated path when drawing with 'LineAA'. Before, the thick line might look off-center, like a lopsided road. Subtracting half the width centers it perfectly. It's a small fix, but makes the line look neat and professional, like straightening a picture on the wall.

Next, we implement the 'drawThemeToggleButton' function. This function renders a toggle button in the header for switching modes. It computes its position as bottom-right with a margin and selects a color based on the theme and hover state. For dynamism, it uses 'LightenColor.' The function fills a rectangle with semi-transparent ARGB, draws a border with theme-specific color, and sets bold 'Arial Black' font. It then centers a square icon for cyberpunk or a circular icon for standard in white ARGB with the TextOut method. You could use icons from the Wingdings characters as before. However, we chose this for a simple, techy feel. Next, we render the cyberpunk visualization. Let us start with the main canvas overlay.

Rendering Cyberpunk Background and Borders

To establish the theme's foundation, we create starry gradients and animated holographic frames.

void drawCyberpunkBackground() { color topColor = C'10,10,25' ; color bottomColor = C'20,5,30' ; uchar alphaChannel = ( uchar )( 255 * backgroundOpacityLevel); for ( int y = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y < currentHeightPixels; y++) { double factor = ( double )(y - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) / (currentHeightPixels - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); color rowColor = BlendColors(topColor, bottomColor, factor); uint argbColor = ColorToARGB (rowColor, alphaChannel); for ( int x = 0 ; x < currentWidthPixels; x++) { if ( MathRand () % 800 == 0 ) { uchar brightness = ( uchar )( 100 + MathRand () % 155 ); uint starColor = ColorToARGB ( C'255,255,255' , brightness); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, starColor); } else { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbColor); } } } } void drawHolographicBorder() { double phase = (currentAnimationFrame % 360 ) * M_PI / 180.0 ; double glowFactor = ( MathSin (phase) + 1.0 ) * 0.5 ; color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, glowFactor); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 80 * glowIntensity * ( 3 - i) / 3.0 ); uint glowColor = ColorToARGB (borderColor, alpha); for ( int x = i; x < currentWidthPixels - i; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, i, glowColor); } for ( int x = i; x < currentWidthPixels - i; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, currentHeightPixels - 1 - i, glowColor); } for ( int y = i; y < currentHeightPixels - i; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, i, y, glowColor); } for ( int y = i; y < currentHeightPixels - i; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, currentWidthPixels - 1 - i, y, glowColor); } } uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentWidthPixels - 1 , currentHeightPixels - 1 , argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentWidthPixels - 2 , currentHeightPixels - 2 , argbBorder); drawCornerAccents(borderColor); } void drawCornerAccents( color accentColor) { uint argbAccent = ColorToARGB (accentColor, 255 ); int accentSize = 15 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { mainCanvas.Line( 5 , 5 + i, accentSize, 5 + i, argbAccent); mainCanvas.Line( 5 + i, 5 , 5 + i, accentSize, argbAccent); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - accentSize - 1 , 5 + i, currentWidthPixels - 6 , 5 + i, argbAccent); mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, 5 , currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, accentSize, argbAccent); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { mainCanvas.Line( 5 , currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, accentSize, currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, argbAccent); mainCanvas.Line( 5 + i, currentHeightPixels - accentSize - 1 , 5 + i, currentHeightPixels - 6 , argbAccent); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - accentSize - 1 , currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, currentWidthPixels - 6 , currentHeightPixels - 6 - i, argbAccent); mainCanvas.Line(currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, currentHeightPixels - accentSize - 1 , currentWidthPixels - 6 - i, currentHeightPixels - 6 , argbAccent); } }

For the cyberpunk frame, we implement the "drawCyberpunkBackground" function to create a dark, starry gradient for the cyberpunk theme, setting top as deep blue-black C'10,10,25' and bottom as purple-black C'20,5,30', computing alpha from opacity, then looping rows to blend colors with "BlendColors", and randomly adding white stars via MathRand % 800 == 0 with varying brightness, blending all with "blendPixelSet" for a cosmic effect.

Next, we create "drawHolographicBorder" for animated glowing edges, calculating sine-based phase from "currentAnimationFrame" for pulsation, blending primary and secondary cyber colors for dynamic border, then layering glows with decreasing alpha in loops for top/bottom/left/right, drawing main borders with Rectangle, and calling "drawCornerAccents" for enhancements. In "drawCornerAccents", we convert accent color to ARGB, set size to 15, and loop three times to draw short horizontal and vertical lines at each corner (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right) using Line, forming bracket-like accents for a techy frame. We will now need to draw a futuristic header.

Drawing Futuristic Header

To cap the top, we render a gradient header with glowing text and animations.

void drawFuturisticHeader() { double phase = (currentAnimationFrame % 360 ) * M_PI / 180.0 ; double animFactor = ( MathSin (phase) + 1.0 ) * 0.5 ; for ( int y = 0 ; y < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y++) { double gradFactor = ( double )y / HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; color headerColor; if (isDraggingCanvas) { headerColor = BlendColors(DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.7 ), DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.7 ), gradFactor); } else if (isHoveringHeader) { headerColor = BlendColors(DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.5 ), DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.5 ), gradFactor); } else { headerColor = BlendColors(DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.8 ), DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.8 ), gradFactor); } uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); for ( int x = 0 ; x < currentWidthPixels; x++) { mainCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, argbHeader); } } color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, animFactor); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentWidthPixels - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentWidthPixels - 2 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1 , argbBorder); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Black" , titleFontSize); string titleText = StringFormat ( "◆ %s vs %s - Linear Regression ◆" , secondarySymbol, primarySymbol); uint glowColor = ColorToARGB (CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, ( uchar )( 120 * glowIntensity)); for ( int offsetY = - 1 ; offsetY <= 1 ; offsetY++) { for ( int offsetX = - 1 ; offsetX <= 1 ; offsetX++) { if (offsetX == 0 && offsetY == 0 ) continue ; mainCanvas. TextOut (currentWidthPixels / 2 + offsetX, (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2 + offsetY, titleText, glowColor, TA_CENTER ); } } uint textColor = ColorToARGB ( C'255,105,180' , 255 ); mainCanvas. TextOut (currentWidthPixels / 2 , (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2 , titleText, textColor, TA_CENTER ); }

Here, we implement the "drawFuturisticHeader" function to render an animated, gradient header for the cyberpunk theme, starting by calculating a phase from "currentAnimationFrame" using sine for pulsating effects, and an animation factor normalized between 0 and 1. Next, we loop over header rows to compute a vertical gradient factor, blend darkened cyber primary and secondary colors based on state (dragging, hovering, or default) with "BlendColors" and "DarkenColor", convert to ARGB, and set each pixel row-wise with PixelSet for dynamic shading.

To add borders, we blend primary and secondary colors with the animation factor, draw outer and inner rectangles using Rectangle in the blended ARGB. We set bold "Arial Black" font with FontSet, format the title with symbols and pair names using StringFormat, then create a glow effect by drawing offset texts in a 3x3 grid (skipping center) with low-opacity cyber primary ARGB, and overlay the main title in hot pink ARGB centered with the TextOut method. The next thing we will need to do is draw the cyberpunk regression plot, but first, we will need to have some helper functions for rendering the grid and the data points.

Drawing Cyberpunk Grid and Neon Points

To layer the plot, we add animated grids and glowing data markers.

void drawCyberpunkGrid( int startX, int startY, int width, int height) { int gridSpacing = 40 ; double phase = (currentAnimationFrame % 120 ) * M_PI / 60.0 ; uchar gridAlpha = ( uchar )( 30 + 15 * MathSin (phase)); color gridColor = CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR; uint argbGrid = ColorToARGB (gridColor, gridAlpha); for ( int x = startX; x < startX + width; x += gridSpacing) { for ( int y = startY; y < startY + height; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbGrid); } } for ( int y = startY; y < startY + height; y += gridSpacing) { for ( int x = startX; x < startX + width; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbGrid); } } } void drawNeonPoint( int centerX, int centerY, int radius, color pointColor) { for ( int glowRadius = radius + 4 ; glowRadius > radius; glowRadius--) { uchar glowAlpha = ( uchar )( 80 * glowIntensity * (radius + 4 - glowRadius) / 4.0 ); uint glowColor = ColorToARGB (pointColor, glowAlpha); drawCirclePoint(centerX, centerY, glowRadius, glowColor); } uint argbPoint = ColorToARGB (pointColor, 255 ); drawCirclePoint(centerX, centerY, radius, argbPoint); uint argbCenter = ColorToARGB ( C'255,255,255' , 200 ); drawCirclePoint(centerX, centerY, radius - 1 , argbCenter); }

We implement the "drawCyberpunkGrid" function to create an animated grid overlay for the plot area in cyberpunk mode, setting spacing to 40 pixels, computing a phase from "currentAnimationFrame" for sine-based pulsation, and varying alpha between 30 and 45 for a subtle glow. Next, we use the cyber primary color, convert to ARGB with dynamic alpha, then loop to draw vertical lines every spacing by blending full height pixels with "blendPixelSet", and horizontal lines similarly across width, adding a futuristic matrix-like background without overwhelming the data. This grid will help enhance the thematic immersion through low-opacity blending, ensuring it integrates seamlessly with other elements. You can leave it if you don't want it, though.

To add neon effects, we create the "drawNeonPoint" function for data points, looping outward from radius +4 down to radius+1 to draw concentric glow circles with decreasing alpha scaled by "glowIntensity", using "drawCirclePoint" (assuming a base circle drawer) in the point color ARGB. We then draw the core point at full radius and opacity, followed by a smaller inner circle in semi-transparent white C'255,255,255' at 200 alpha for highlight, producing a pulsing, sci-fi visualization that stands out in dark themes. Again, color selection can be modified. We just used arbitrary values for the demonstration. We can now use these helper functions to render the cyberpunk plots.

Rendering Cyberpunk Regression Plot

To display the core analysis, we adapt the plot with grids, axes, ticks, lines, and points in cyberpunk style.

void drawRegressionPlotCyberpunk() { if (!dataLoadedSuccessfully) return ; int plotAreaLeft = 60 ; int plotAreaRight = currentWidthPixels - 40 ; int plotAreaTop = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 ; int plotAreaBottom = currentHeightPixels - 50 ; int drawAreaLeft = plotAreaLeft + plotPadding; int drawAreaRight = plotAreaRight - plotPadding; int drawAreaTop = plotAreaTop + plotPadding; int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotPadding; int plotWidth = drawAreaRight - drawAreaLeft; int plotHeight = drawAreaBottom - drawAreaTop; if (plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0 ) return ; double minX = primaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; double maxX = primaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; double minY = secondaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; double maxY = secondaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; int dataPoints = ArraySize (primaryClosePrices); for ( int i = 1 ; i < dataPoints; i++) { if (primaryClosePrices[i] < minX) minX = primaryClosePrices[i]; if (primaryClosePrices[i] > maxX) maxX = primaryClosePrices[i]; if (secondaryClosePrices[i] < minY) minY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; if (secondaryClosePrices[i] > maxY) maxY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; } double rangeX = maxX - minX; double rangeY = maxY - minY; if (rangeX == 0 ) rangeX = 1 ; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; drawCyberpunkGrid(drawAreaLeft, drawAreaTop, plotWidth, plotHeight); color axisColor = CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR; uint argbAxis = ColorToARGB (axisColor, 255 ); uint glowColor = ColorToARGB (axisColor, ( uchar )( 60 * glowIntensity)); for ( int g = 1 ; g <= 2 ; g++) { for ( int y = plotAreaTop; y <= plotAreaBottom; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, plotAreaLeft - g - 1 , y, glowColor); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, plotAreaLeft + g + 1 , y, glowColor); } for ( int x = plotAreaLeft; x <= plotAreaRight; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, plotAreaBottom + g + 1 , glowColor); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, plotAreaBottom - g - 1 , glowColor); } } for ( int thick = 0 ; thick < 2 ; thick++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaTop, plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaBottom, argbAxis); } for ( int thick = 0 ; thick < 2 ; thick++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaBottom + thick, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom + thick, argbAxis); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Consolas" , axisLabelFontSize); uint argbTickLabel = ColorToARGB (CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 255 ); double yTickValues[]; int numYTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minY, maxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numYTicks; i++) { double yValue = yTickValues[i]; if (yValue < minY || yValue > maxY) continue ; int yPos = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((yValue - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - 5 , yPos, plotAreaLeft, yPos, argbAxis); string yLabel = formatTickLabel(yValue, rangeY); mainCanvas. TextOut (plotAreaLeft - 8 , yPos - axisLabelFontSize/ 2 , yLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_RIGHT ); } double xTickValues[]; int numXTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minX, maxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numXTicks; i++) { double xValue = xTickValues[i]; if (xValue < minX || xValue > maxX) continue ; int xPos = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((xValue - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); mainCanvas.Line(xPos, plotAreaBottom, xPos, plotAreaBottom + 5 , argbAxis); string xLabel = formatTickLabel(xValue, rangeX); mainCanvas. TextOut (xPos, plotAreaBottom + 7 , xLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_CENTER ); } double lineStartY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * minX; double lineEndY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * maxX; int lineStartScreenX = drawAreaLeft; int lineStartScreenY = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((lineStartY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); int lineEndScreenX = drawAreaRight; int lineEndScreenY = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((lineEndY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); uint argbLine = ColorToARGB (CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR, 255 ); for ( int w = 0 ; w < regressionLineWidth; w++) { mainCanvas.LineAA(lineStartScreenX, lineStartScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/ 2 , lineEndScreenX, lineEndScreenY + w - regressionLineWidth/ 2 , argbLine); } double pulsePhase = (currentAnimationFrame % 60 ) * M_PI / 30.0 ; double pulseFactor = ( MathSin (pulsePhase) + 1.0 ) * 0.3 + 0.7 ; int effectivePointSize = ( int )(dataPointSize * pulseFactor); for ( int i = 0 ; i < dataPoints; i++) { int screenX = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((primaryClosePrices[i] - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); int screenY = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((secondaryClosePrices[i] - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); drawNeonPoint(screenX, screenY, effectivePointSize, CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , labelFontSize); uint argbAxisLabel = ColorToARGB (CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 255 ); string xAxisLabel = "► " + primarySymbol + " (X-AXIS)" ; mainCanvas. TextOut (currentWidthPixels / 2 , currentHeightPixels - 20 , xAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); string yAxisLabel = "► " + secondarySymbol + " (Y-AXIS)" ; mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 900 ); mainCanvas. TextOut ( 12 , currentHeightPixels / 2 , yAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 0 ); }

Here, we implement the "drawRegressionPlotCyberpunk" function to visualize the regression in cyberpunk mode, first returning if no data, then setting plot and draw areas with padding, computing widths/heights, and exiting if invalid. Next, we determine min/max for X (primary) and Y (secondary) by iterating prices, adjust zero ranges to 1, call "drawCyberpunkGrid" for background grid, set axis to cyber primary ARGB, add glow layers with "blendPixelSet" around Y/X axes for depth, and draw thickened lines using Line in loops. To label, we set "Consolas" font with cyber primary ARGB, compute Y ticks, loop to draw short lines and right-aligned formatted labels via "formatTickLabel"; similarly for X with centered bottom labels.

For the line, we calculate start/end Y using regression parameters, map to screen positions, use cyber regression ARGB, and draw anti-aliased segments with LineAA centered by half-width adjustment in a loop. To enhance points, we compute a pulsing phase from "currentAnimationFrame" with sine, scale factor 0.7-1.0, loop data to position screens, and render with "drawNeonPoint" in cyber points color for animated glow. Finally, we set bold "Arial Bold" font with cyber secondary ARGB for labels, add hardcoded arrow prefixes for flair, again we used this for simplicity, center X at bottom, rotate Y to 900 with FontAngleSet for vertical, and reset angle, completing the thematic plot. On compilation, this will give us something as follows.





With that done, we can add the panels and legends for this cyberpunk theme.

void drawGlassMorphismStatsPanel() { int panelX = statsPanelX; int panelY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY; int panelWidth = statsPanelWidth; int panelHeight = statsPanelHeight; color panelBgColor = DarkenColor(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.85 ); uchar bgAlpha = 120 ; uint argbPanelBg = ColorToARGB (panelBgColor, bgAlpha); for ( int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { for ( int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbPanelBg); } } color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.5 ); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); uint glowColor = ColorToARGB (borderColor, ( uchar )( 60 * glowIntensity)); for ( int g = 1 ; g <= 2 ; g++) { for ( int x = panelX - g; x <= panelX + panelWidth + g; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY - g, glowColor); } for ( int x = panelX - g; x <= panelX + panelWidth + g; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY + panelHeight + g, glowColor); } for ( int y = panelY - g; y <= panelY + panelHeight + g; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX - g, y, glowColor); } for ( int y = panelY - g; y <= panelY + panelHeight + g; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX + panelWidth + g, y, glowColor); } } for ( int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY, argbBorder); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY + panelHeight, argbBorder); } for ( int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX, y, argbBorder); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX + panelWidth, y, argbBorder); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Consolas" , panelFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 255 ); int textY = panelY + 8 ; int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; string equationText = StringFormat ( "Y = %.3f + %.3f * X" , regressionIntercept, regressionSlope); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, equationText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); textY += lineSpacing; string correlationText = StringFormat ( "Correlation: %.4f" , correlationCoefficient); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, correlationText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); textY += lineSpacing; string rSquaredText = StringFormat ( "R-Squared: %.4f" , rSquared); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, rSquaredText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); textY += lineSpacing; string dataPointsText = StringFormat ( "Points: %d" , ArraySize (primaryClosePrices)); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, dataPointsText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); } void drawGlassMorphismLegend() { int legendX = statsPanelX; int legendY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY + statsPanelHeight; int legendWidth = statsPanelWidth; int legendHeightThis = legendHeight; color legendBgColor = DarkenColor(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.85 ); uchar bgAlpha = 120 ; uint argbLegendBg = ColorToARGB (legendBgColor, bgAlpha); for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbLegendBg); } } color borderColor = BlendColors(CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, 0.5 ); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); uint glowColor = ColorToARGB (borderColor, ( uchar )( 60 * glowIntensity)); for ( int g = 1 ; g <= 2 ; g++) { for ( int x = legendX - g; x <= legendX + legendWidth + g; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY - g, glowColor); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis + g, glowColor); } for ( int y = legendY - g; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis + g; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX - g, y, glowColor); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth + g, y, glowColor); } } for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY, argbBorder); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis, argbBorder); } for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX, y, argbBorder); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth, y, argbBorder); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Consolas" , panelFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 255 ); int itemY = legendY + 10 ; int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; drawNeonPoint(legendX + 12 , itemY, dataPointSize, CYBER_DATA_POINTS_COLOR); mainCanvas. TextOut (legendX + 22 , itemY - 4 , "Data Points" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); itemY += lineSpacing; uint argbLineColor = ColorToARGB (CYBER_REGRESSION_COLOR, 255 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 15 ; i++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY, argbLineColor); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY + 1 , argbLineColor); } mainCanvas. TextOut (legendX + 27 , itemY - 4 , "Regression Line" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); }

First, we implement the "drawGlassMorphismStatsPanel" function to create a semi-transparent, glowing stats overlay for the cyberpunk theme, positioning it from inputs with an offset from the header, darkening the cyber primary color with "DarkenColor" for the background, setting a low alpha of 120, and blending the area pixel-by-pixel using "blendPixelSet" for a frosted glass effect. Next, we blend border color from cyber primary and secondary with "BlendColors", prepare ARGB, add outer glow layers by expanding loops around the panel edges with decreasing intensity, then draw top/bottom/left/right borders by blending lines. We set "Consolas" font with FontSet, use cyber primary ARGB for text, initialize Y with padding and spacing from font size, format and draw equation, correlation, R-squared, and points count with StringFormat and "TextOut" left-aligned, updating Y each line for vertical stacking.

Similarly, for "drawGlassMorphismLegend", we position below stats with matching width, darken the cyber secondary for background, blend the fill, apply an identical border blending, and glow expansion. We draw top/bottom/left/right borders, set Consolas font with cyber secondary ARGB text, draw a neon point icon at adjusted position using "drawNeonPoint" in cyber points color, add "Data Points" label, update Y; then blend a short horizontal line segment (15 pixels wide, 2 high) in cyber regression color, and label "Regression Line" for visual key. For the neon resize indicator, we use the following approach.

Drawing Neon Resize Indicator

To guide resizing, we render highlighted grips with glows.

void drawNeonResizeIndicator() { color indicatorColor = BlendColors(CYBER_PRIMARY_COLOR, CYBER_SECONDARY_COLOR, 0.5 ); uint argbIndicator = ColorToARGB (indicatorColor, 200 ); uint glowColor = ColorToARGB (indicatorColor, ( uchar )( 100 * glowIntensity)); if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { int cornerX = currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize; int cornerY = currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize; for ( int g = 1 ; g <= 3 ; g++) { for ( int y = cornerY - g; y < currentHeightPixels + g; y++) { for ( int x = cornerX - g; x < currentWidthPixels + g; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, glowColor); } } } mainCanvas.FillRectangle(cornerX, cornerY, currentWidthPixels - 1 , currentHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); uint lineColor = ColorToARGB ( C'255,255,255' , 255 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { int offset = i * 3 ; mainCanvas.Line(cornerX + offset, currentHeightPixels - 1 , currentWidthPixels - 1 , cornerY + offset, lineColor); } } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE) { int indicatorY = currentHeightPixels / 2 - 15 ; for ( int g = 1 ; g <= 3 ; g++) { mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentWidthPixels - 3 - g, indicatorY - g, currentWidthPixels - 1 + g, indicatorY + 30 + g, glowColor); } mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentWidthPixels - 3 , indicatorY, currentWidthPixels - 1 , indicatorY + 30 , argbIndicator); } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE) { int indicatorX = currentWidthPixels / 2 - 15 ; for ( int g = 1 ; g <= 3 ; g++) { mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorX - g, currentHeightPixels - 3 - g, indicatorX + 30 + g, currentHeightPixels - 1 + g, glowColor); } mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorX, currentHeightPixels - 3 , indicatorX + 30 , currentHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); } }

We implement the "drawNeonResizeIndicator" function to provide visual cues for resizing in cyberpunk mode, starting by blending cyber primary and secondary colors with "BlendColors" for the indicator, converting to ARGB at 200 alpha, and preparing a glow variant at 100 times intensity scaled alpha. For corner resize (hover or active), we compute bottom-right position from grip size, add multi-layer glow by looping to fill expanded areas around the corner with "blendPixelSet", then fill the grip square using FillRectangle, and draw four offset diagonal lines in full white ARGB with "Line" for a striped effect.

Next, for the right edge, we center a vertical indicator Y, apply a glow by filling slightly widened and offset rectangles in loops, followed by the main fill. Similarly, for the bottom edge, center horizontal indicator X, add glow fills, and complete with the primary indicator rectangle. This neon styling with glows will enhance interactivity, making resize areas pop in the dark cyberpunk theme through layered blending for depth. We can now consistently call and create our plots using the following logic.

void renderVisualization() { if (isCyberpunkThemeEnabled) { renderCyberpunkTheme(); } else { renderStandardTheme(); } } void renderStandardTheme() { mainCanvas.Erase( 0 ); if (enableBackgroundFill) { drawGradientBackground(); } drawCanvasBorder(); drawHeaderBar(); drawThemeToggleButton(); drawRegressionPlot(); if (showStatistics) { drawStatisticsPanel(); drawLegend(); } if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) { drawResizeIndicator(); } mainCanvas.Update(); } void renderCyberpunkTheme() { mainCanvas.Erase( 0 ); drawCyberpunkBackground(); drawHolographicBorder(); drawFuturisticHeader(); drawThemeToggleButton(); drawRegressionPlotCyberpunk(); if (showStatistics) { drawGlassMorphismStatsPanel(); drawGlassMorphismLegend(); } if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) { drawNeonResizeIndicator(); } mainCanvas.Update(); }

Here, we implement the "renderVisualization" function to conditionally render the graph based on the theme mode, checking "isCyberpunkThemeEnabled" to call "renderCyberpunkTheme" for futuristic effects or "renderStandardTheme" for classic display, allowing seamless switching without redundant code. In "renderStandardTheme", we erase the canvas with Erase, optionally draw a gradient background if enabled, add borders, header bar, theme toggle button, the main regression plot, and if "showStatistics" is true, include stats panel and legend; if hovering, resize and enable, add indicator, then update with the Update method.

Similarly, "renderCyberpunkTheme" erases, draws a cyber background, holographic border, futuristic header, toggle button, cyber plot, glass-morphism stats and legend if shown, and neon resize indicator if applicable, followed by update, ensuring thematic consistency through specialized functions. This will now render the visualization conditionally, based on the selected theme, but we will need to set a timer for animations. Animations rely on a timer setup to refresh frames periodically, keeping effects fluid in cyberpunk mode.

Setting Up Timer for Animations

int OnInit () { renderVisualization(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw (); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 50 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); mainCanvas.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); } void OnTimer () { if (isCyberpunkThemeEnabled) { currentAnimationFrame++; if (currentAnimationFrame > 360 ) currentAnimationFrame = 0 ; renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } }

We begin in the OnInit event handler by extending prior logic to include animation support, calling "renderVisualization" for initial display, enabling mouse move events, redrawing the chart, and setting a 50-millisecond timer using EventSetMillisecondTimer to drive periodic updates, before returning INIT_SUCCEEDED. Next, in OnDeinit, we kill the timer with EventKillTimer to stop animations, destroy the canvas, and redraw the chart for cleanup.

To handle animations, we implement the OnTimer event, checking if cyberpunk mode is enabled, incrementing "currentAnimationFrame" and resetting at 360 for looping, then re-rendering the visualization with "renderVisualization" and redrawing the chart to apply frame-based changes like pulses or glows. Just that. Finally, recall that we added an extra button in the header that we need to recognize on hover. We will extend its logic to include it in the chart event handler.

Handling Theme Toggle in Events

To respond to clicks, we extend the event handler for button detection.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; int mouseState = ( int )sparam; bool previousHoverState = isHoveringCanvas; bool previousHeaderHoverState = isHoveringHeader; bool previousResizeHoverState = isHoveringResizeZone; bool previousThemeButtonHover = isHoveringThemeButton; isHoveringCanvas = (mouseX >= currentPositionX && mouseX <= currentPositionX + currentWidthPixels && mouseY >= currentPositionY && mouseY <= currentPositionY + currentHeightPixels); isHoveringHeader = isMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseX, mouseY); isHoveringThemeButton = isMouseOverThemeButton(mouseX, mouseY); isHoveringResizeZone = isMouseInResizeZone(mouseX, mouseY, hoverResizeMode); bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != isHoveringResizeZone || previousThemeButtonHover != isHoveringThemeButton); if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { if (isHoveringThemeButton) { isCyberpunkThemeEnabled = !isCyberpunkThemeEnabled; renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } else if (enableDragging && isHoveringHeader && !isHoveringResizeZone) { isDraggingCanvas = true ; dragStartX = mouseX; dragStartY = mouseY; canvasStartX = currentPositionX; canvasStartY = currentPositionY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } else if (isHoveringResizeZone) { isResizingCanvas = true ; activeResizeMode = hoverResizeMode; resizeStartX = mouseX; resizeStartY = mouseY; resizeInitialWidth = currentWidthPixels; resizeInitialHeight = currentHeightPixels; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } } else if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas) { handleCanvasDrag(mouseX, mouseY); } else if (isResizingCanvas) { handleCanvasResize(mouseX, mouseY); } } else if (mouseState == 0 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas || isResizingCanvas) { isDraggingCanvas = false ; isResizingCanvas = false ; activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); needRedraw = true ; } } if (needRedraw) { renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } lastMouseX = mouseX; lastMouseY = mouseY; previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } }

To handle the theme button toggle, we extend the OnChartEvent handler to incorporate it alongside existing interactions, starting by checking for CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, extracting mouse coordinates and state, storing previous hovers including the new theme button, and updating flags for canvas, header with "isMouseOverHeaderBar", theme button via "isMouseOverThemeButton", and resize zone using "isMouseInResizeZone", then determining if redraw is needed from any hover change.

On mouse down (state 1, prev 0), we first check if hovering the theme button and toggle "isCyberpunkThemeEnabled", re-render with "renderVisualization", and redraw the chart; otherwise, handle dragging if enabled and hovering header without resize by setting flags, capturing starts, disabling scroll, flagging redraw; or initiate resizing if in zone by setting mode, initials, and disabling scroll. While held (state 1, prev 1), we call "handleCanvasDrag" for dragging or "handleCanvasResize" for resizing. On release (state 0, prev 1), reset flags and mode, enable scroll, flag redraw. If redraw needed, invoke the "renderVisualization" and ChartRedraw functions. Finally, update the last mouse positions and the previous state for continuity. We have highlighted the specific changes for clarity. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.





From the visualization, we can see that we have enhanced the regression plot by adding a cyberpunk theme, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.







During testing, theme toggles switched modes instantly without lag, neon glows highlighted data points for clearer outlier detection, and animations pulsed in sync with frame updates maintaining smooth performance.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the regression graphing tool in MQL5 by adding a cyberpunk theme mode with neon glows, animations, and holographic effects for immersive visualization. We integrated theme toggling, dynamic backgrounds with stars, glowing borders, and neon points/lines, while maintaining standard mode compatibility. This dual-theme system elevates pair analysis with futuristic aesthetics, supporting real-time updates and interactions for engaging trading insights. After the article, you will be able to:

Toggle themes on charts for adapted visibility in different lighting

Use neon points to spot correlation deviations quickly

Apply pulsing lines as visual cues for slope strength in pair trades

In the preceding parts, we will explore the graphing of statistical distribution models and plotting them via bar graphs. Keep tuned!