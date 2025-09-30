MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 9): Developing a First Run User Setup Wizard for Expert Advisors with Scrollable Guide

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 8), we developed an informational dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) to monitor multi-symbol positions and account metrics. In Part 9, we create a dynamic first run wizard to orient new users the first time they run a program. First-run setup wizards are essential tools for simplifying the configuration of complex systems, such as Expert Advisors (EAs) in MetaTrader 5, guiding new users through the initial setup and providing an orientation model to ensure optimal performance. In this article, we develop an MQL5 First Run User Setup Wizard for Expert Advisors, featuring a scrollable dashboard with dynamic text, interactive buttons, and a checkbox for streamlined configuration, which will only run once when the program is first launched. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an interactive MQL5 wizard to enhance EA initialization, ready to customize for your trading needs—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Role and Value of a First Run Setup Guide for Trading Programs

A first-run setup guide is a crucial feature for trading programs like Expert Advisors (EAs) in MetaTrader 5, providing step-by-step instructions to configure essential settings such as lot sizes, risk levels, and trading filters, helping traders avoid errors that could lead to losses, such as setting an overly large lot size that risks excessive drawdown. Let's say it is more like an orientation that introduces new users to the program schematics and capabilities. Its value lies in simplifying the onboarding process for traders of all experience levels, ensuring proper program setup from the start, and utilizing a mechanism to remember if the guide has been shown, thereby preventing unnecessary prompts during future initializations to optimize the user experience, especially for traders who repeatedly attach programs to charts.

Our approach is to design an intuitive, scrollable dashboard that displays a clear setup guide with visually distinct text (such as highlighted headings and clickable links for support), interactive buttons for user actions, and a checkbox to let traders choose whether to skip the guide in future runs. We will leverage the MQL5 global variable capability to store the user choice in a variable that saves and recalls the trading terminal build number (the software version) and operating system (OS) where the program is first run. We will create a centered interface with a header, body, and footer, incorporating dynamic text formatting for readability, scrollable content for comprehensive instructions, and adaptive sizing to fit different screen resolutions. This ensures traders can easily follow steps such as setting risk parameters or enabling AutoTrading, making the setup process seamless and efficient. We will follow the in-built structure for the 'One Click Trading' setup guide as follows.

From the image, you can see the approach we will be taking. We will be adding an optional scaled program image to distinguish it from other programs. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of what we aim to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property icon "1. Forex Algo-Trader.ico" string GV_SETUP = "" ; string g_scaled_image_resource = "" ; int g_mainX = 0 ; int g_mainY = 50 ; int g_mainWidth = 500 ; int g_headerHeight = 50 ; int g_footerHeight = 40 ; int g_padding = 10 ; int g_textPadding = 10 ; int g_spacing = 0 ; int g_lineSpacing = 3 ; int g_minBodyHeight = 200 ; int g_maxBodyHeight = 400 ; int g_bottomMargin = 50 ; int g_displayHeight = 0 ; int g_mainHeight = 0 ; int g_adjustedLineHeight = 0 ; int g_max_scroll = 0 ; bool scroll_visible = false ; bool mouse_in_body = false ; int scroll_pos = 0 ; int prev_scroll_pos = - 1 ; int slider_height = 20 ; bool movingStateSlider = false ; int mlbDownX_Slider = 0 ; int mlbDownY_Slider = 0 ; int mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0 ; int g_total_height = 0 ; int g_visible_height = 0 ; bool checkbox_checked = false ; bool ok_button_hovered = false ; bool cancel_button_hovered = false ; bool checkbox_hovered = false ; bool header_cancel_hovered = false ; bool scroll_up_hovered = false ; bool scroll_down_hovered = false ; bool scroll_slider_hovered = false ; string ea_name = "Expert Advisor Setup Wizard" ; const int MAX_LINES = 100 ; enum ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE { SCROLL_ALWAYS, SCROLL_ON_HOVER, SCROLL_NEVER }; ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE ScrollbarMode = SCROLL_ALWAYS; #define SCROLL_LEADER "Setup_Scroll_Leader" #define SCROLL_UP_REC "Setup_Scroll_Up_Rec" #define SCROLL_UP_LABEL "Setup_Scroll_Up_Label" #define SCROLL_DOWN_REC "Setup_Scroll_Down_Rec" #define SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL "Setup_Scroll_Down_Label" #define SCROLL_SLIDER "Setup_Scroll_Slider" #define SETUP_MAIN "Setup_MainContainer" #define SETUP_HEADER_BG "Setup_HeaderBg" #define SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE "Setup_HeaderImage" #define SETUP_HEADER_TITLE "Setup_HeaderTitle" #define SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE "Setup_HeaderSubtitle" #define SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL "Setup_HeaderCancel" #define SETUP_BODY_BG "Setup_BodyBg" #define SETUP_FOOTER_BG "Setup_FooterBg" #define SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG "Setup_CheckboxBg" #define SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL "Setup_CheckboxLabel" #define SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT "Setup_CheckboxText" #define SETUP_OK_BUTTON "Setup_OkButton" #define SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON "Setup_CancelButton" string setup_text = "

Expert Advisor Initialization Guide



" "Welcome to the Expert Advisor Setup Wizard – Your Gateway to Automated Trading in MetaTrader 5!



" "Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with this comprehensive setup guide. Designed for seamless integration, this wizard ensures your EA is configured optimally for performance, risk management, and reliability across diverse market conditions.



" "Key Features:

" "- Versatile Configuration: Tailor parameters for lot sizing, magic numbers, stop losses, and take profits to suit your trading style and broker requirements.

" "- Risk Controls: Implement drawdown limits, position sizing rules, and equity protection mechanisms to safeguard your capital.

" "- Filter Integration: Apply time-based, spread, and news filters to avoid unfavorable trading environments and enhance entry precision.

" "- Monitoring Tools: Access real-time panels for trade tracking, performance metrics, and alert notifications.

" "- Backtesting Support: Optimize settings with historical data, ensuring robust strategies before live deployment.

" "- Broker Adaptability: Supports netting and hedging modes, with customizable slippage and execution tolerances.



" "Initial Setup Instructions:

" "1. Attach the EA to a new chart of your selected symbol (e.g., EURUSD) on an appropriate timeframe (e.g., M15 for intraday strategies).

" "2. Adjust core inputs: Define risk parameters, enable/disable filters, and set notification preferences to align with your objectives.

" "3. Activate AutoTrading: Ensure MT5's AutoTrading is enabled, and verify EA permissions for secure operation.

" "4. Customize Interfaces: Toggle visibility of info panels, trade managers, and alerts for an intuitive user experience.

" "5. Validate Setup: Run a forward test on demo to confirm functionality and fine-tune based on observed behavior.



" "Important Notes:

" "- Risk Disclaimer: Automated trading carries inherent risks. Always use appropriate leverage and start with conservative settings on a demo account.

" "- Compatibility Check: Confirm broker supports required features like hedging; monitor spreads during volatile periods.

" "- Optimization Tips: Regularly review performance logs and adjust filters to adapt to evolving market dynamics.

" "- Security Measures: Use unique magic numbers and enable two-factor authentication for account protection.

" "- Legal Notice: No guarantees of profitability. Trade responsibly and consult professionals as needed.



" "Contact Methods:

" "NB:

" "********************************************

" " >*** FOR SUPPORT, QUERIES, OR CUSTOMIZATIONS, REACH OUT IMMEDIATELY: ***<

" " __________________________________________



" " 1. Email: mutiiriallan.forex@gmail.com (Primary Support Channel)

" " 2. Telegram Channel: @ForexAlgo-Trader (Updates & Community)

" " 3. Telegram Group: https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader (Direct Assistance & Discussions)



" "********************************************



" "Thank you for choosing our Expert Advisor solutions. Configure wisely, trade confidently, and elevate your trading journey! 🚀

" ;

To set up the Wizard’s foundation, we use global variables to manage the dashboard layout. We set up coordinates ("g_mainX", "g_mainY" at 50), dimensions ("g_mainWidth" at 500, "g_headerHeight" at 50, "g_footerHeight" at 40), and padding ("g_padding", "g_textPadding" at 10). We also define spacing ("g_spacing" at 0, "g_lineSpacing" at 3), body height limits ("g_minBodyHeight" at 200, "g_maxBodyHeight" at 400), and margin ("g_bottomMargin" at 50). For scrolling, we set variables like "scroll_visible", "scroll_pos", and "slider_height" to 20. Mouse interaction states include "movingStateSlider" and "mlbDownX_Slider". We add hover flags for buttons and checkboxes. We set "ea_name" as "Expert Advisor Setup Wizard" and "MAX_LINES" at 100.

The "ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE" enum defines scrollbar behavior ("SCROLL_ALWAYS", "SCROLL_ON_HOVER", "SCROLL_NEVER"), defaulting to "SCROLL_ALWAYS". We define constants for object names like "SETUP_MAIN", "SETUP_HEADER_BG", "SCROLL_LEADER", and others for consistent naming of dashboard and scrollbar elements. Finally, we create the "setup_text" string, a comprehensive guide with sections on features, setup instructions, notes, and contact methods formatted with headings and numbered steps, creating a system for organizing the wizard’s interface and content for user interaction. You can modify the positioning or content; we just used arbitrary values. The next thing we will need to configure is the image to be used as the header icon. You can skip this step if you don't want to have it. We will need to convert our image file to a bitmap (BMP) file. Upon conversion, the image should have properties that depict the following.

From the image, you can see that our image is a Bitmap file. You don't have to worry about the size or dimensions since we can scale in any direction we want later when needed. Remember to place the file in the same folder as the program file. What we now need to do is add the file as a resource to the program.

#resource "1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp" #define resourceImg "::1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp"

We use the "#resource" directive to include the image file named "1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp" and define a constant "resourceImg" as "::1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp" for referencing the image in the program. This will give the wizard’s dashboard a professional and branded user experience. We will now begin the creation of the interface, and we will need some helper functions. Let us define functions to create the necessary rectangle labels, texts, images, and buttons.

bool createRecLabel( string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, color clrBg, int widthBorder, color clrBorder = clrNONE , ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType = BORDER_FLAT , ENUM_LINE_STYLE borderStyle = STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create rec label! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , yS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrBg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , borderType); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , borderStyle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , widthBorder); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBorder); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; } bool createButton( string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string txt = "" , color clrTxt = clrBlack , int fontSize = 12 , color clrBg = clrNONE , color clrBorder = clrNONE , string font = "Arial" , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , bool isBack = false ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create the button! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , yS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , txt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrBg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBorder); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , isBack); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; } bool createLabel( string objName, int xD, int yD, string txt, color clrTxt = clrBlack , int fontSize = 12 , string font = "Arial" , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create the label! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , txt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; } bool createBitmapLabel( string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string bitmapPath, color clr, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create bitmap label! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , yS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , bitmapPath); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; }

Here, we implement the core graphical components for the interactive dashboard. First, we develop the "createRecLabel" function, which creates a rectangle label (OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) with specified coordinates, size, background color, border width, type (BORDER_FLAT), style (STYLE_SOLID), and corner (CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) using the ObjectCreate and ObjectSetInteger functions, logging errors with Print if creation fails, and setting it to non-selectable foreground. Then, we implement the "createButton" function, which creates a button (OBJ_BUTTON) with text, color, font size, font (default "Arial"), background, border, and corner, using the same format.

Next, we create the "createLabel" function, which generates a text label (OBJ_LABEL) with text, color, font size, font, corner, and anchor (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER) using similar object creation and property-setting calls, logging errors if needed. Finally, we build the "createBitmapLabel" function, which creates a bitmap label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) for images with coordinates, size, bitmap path, color, and corner, using "ObjectCreate" and setting properties to ensure non-selectable foreground display, logging any failures. This will make sure we create a system for rendering the wizard’s visual elements, such as containers, buttons, text, and images.

We can proceed to create some utility functions to help us calculate the height of the dashboard because we want to dynamically center, get the text fonts dynamically as per the screen resolution, so that some texts don't appear too small or too big on different devices, and truncate the text if it is long to avoid potential overflow.

int getFontSizeByDPI( int baseFontSize, int baseDPI = 96 ) { int currentDPI = ( int ) TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI ); int scaledFontSize = ( int )(baseFontSize * ( double )baseDPI / currentDPI); return scaledFontSize; } void CalculateDashboardDimensions() { long chart_width = ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); long chart_height = ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); g_mainX = ( int )((chart_width - g_mainWidth) / 2 ); int available_height = ( int )(chart_height - g_mainY - g_bottomMargin - g_headerHeight - g_footerHeight - 2 * g_spacing); g_displayHeight = MathMin (g_maxBodyHeight, MathMax (g_minBodyHeight, available_height)); g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight + 2 * g_spacing; } string truncateString( string valueStr, int startPos, int lengthStr = - 1 , int threshHold = 0 , bool isEllipsis = false ) { string result = valueStr; if ( StringLen (valueStr) > threshHold && threshHold > 0 ) { result = StringSubstr (valueStr, startPos, lengthStr); if (isEllipsis) result += "..." ; } return result; }

Here, we implement utility functions to ensure adaptive sizing and text formatting. We develop the "getFontSizeByDPI" function, which retrieves the screen DPI (Dots Per Inch) using TerminalInfoInteger with TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI, calculates a scaled font size by adjusting the base font size relative to a standard DPI (96) using a simple ratio, and returns the result for consistent text display across devices.

Then, we create the "CalculateDashboardDimensions" function, which gets the chart’s width and height via ChartGetInteger with CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS and "CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS", centers the main container horizontally by setting "g_mainX" to half the difference between chart width and "g_mainWidth", computes available height by subtracting "g_mainY", "g_bottomMargin", "g_headerHeight", "g_footerHeight", and twice "g_spacing" from chart height, sets "g_displayHeight" within "g_minBodyHeight" and "g_maxBodyHeight" bounds using MathMin and MathMax, and calculates "g_mainHeight" as the sum of header, body, footer heights, and spacing.

Finally, we implement the "truncateString" function, which returns the input string unchanged if its length is below a threshold or zero, otherwise extracts a substring with StringSubstr from "startPos" for "lengthStr" characters, adding an ellipsis if specified, to manage text overflow. With these functions, we can begin the implementation by creating the main dashboard. We will house its logic in a function for modularization.

void ShowDashboard() { checkbox_checked = false ; createRecLabel(SETUP_MAIN, g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_mainHeight, C'20,20,20' , 1 , C'40,40,40' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createRecLabel(SETUP_HEADER_BG, g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_headerHeight, C'45,45,45' , 1 , C'60,60,60' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); }

We implement the "ShowDashboard" function, and first, we reset the checkbox state to false, ensuring a clean start for user interaction. Then, we call "createRecLabel" to draw the main container ("SETUP_MAIN") at coordinates "g_mainX" and "g_mainY" with dimensions "g_mainWidth" and "g_mainHeight", using a dark gray background (C'20,20,20'), a 1-pixel border (C'40,40,40'), flat border type, solid style, and top-left corner alignment.

Next, we use "createRecLabel" to create the header background ("SETUP_HEADER_BG") at the same x-coordinate and "g_mainY", spanning "g_mainWidth" and "g_headerHeight", with a slightly lighter gray background (C'45,45,45') and border (C'60,60,60'), maintaining consistent styling, rendering the foundational visual structure of the wizard’s dashboard. We now need to call this function in the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit () { int build = ( int ) TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD ); string os = TerminalInfoString (TERMINAL_OS_VERSION); StringReplace (os, " " , "_" ); StringReplace (os, "." , "_" ); StringReplace (os, "," , "_" ); GV_SETUP = "EA_Setup_" + IntegerToString (build) + "_" + os; CalculateDashboardDimensions(); if (! GlobalVariableCheck (GV_SETUP)) { Print ( "Global variable '" + GV_SETUP + "' not found. Creating new one with value FALSE (0.0)." ); GlobalVariableSet (GV_SETUP, 0.0 ); ShowDashboard(); } else { double val = GlobalVariableGet (GV_SETUP); if (val == 1.0 ) { } else { ShowDashboard(); } } ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We proceed to implement the initialization logic to manage the display behavior in the OnInit function, where we retrieve the MetaTrader 5 terminal build number using TerminalInfoInteger with TERMINAL_BUILD and the operating system version with TerminalInfoString using TERMINAL_OS_VERSION, replacing spaces, dots, and commas in the OS string with underscores via StringReplace to create a clean global variable name ("GV_SETUP") formatted as "EA_Setup_<build>_<OS>" You could use any other like magic number or program name and version number, it just felt genius and unique to use this combination. We call "CalculateDashboardDimensions" to set up the dashboard’s layout based on chart dimensions.

Then, we check if the global variable exists with GlobalVariableCheck; if not, we log its creation with "Print", set it to 0.0 (false) using GlobalVariableSet, and display the dashboard with "ShowDashboard". If the variable exists, we retrieve its value with GlobalVariableGet, showing the dashboard only if the value is not 1.0 (indicating the user chose not to show it again). Finally, we enable mouse move and wheel events with ChartSetInteger using CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, "CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL", and "CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL" to support interactive features, which will be helpful in the OnChartEvent event handler, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED for successful initialization. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Since we now have a header section, let us add the image file to it. We will need to scale the image, so let's define the functions to do the heavy lifting, then we can call them to scale our image file.

void ScaleImage( uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height) { uint scaled_pixels[]; ArrayResize (scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); for ( int y = 0 ; y < new_height; y++) { for ( int x = 0 ; x < new_width; x++) { double original_x = ( double )x * original_width / new_width; double original_y = ( double )y * original_height / new_height; uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; } } ArrayResize (pixels, new_width * new_height); ArrayCopy (pixels, scaled_pixels); } uint BicubicInterpolate( uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y) { int x0 = ( int )x; int y0 = ( int )y; double fractional_x = x - x0; double fractional_y = y - y0; int x_indices[ 4 ], y_indices[ 4 ]; for ( int i = - 1 ; i <= 2 ; i++) { x_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (x0 + i, 0 ), width - 1 ); y_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (y0 + i, 0 ), height - 1 ); } uint neighborhood_pixels[ 16 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; } } uchar alpha_components[ 16 ], red_components[ 16 ], green_components[ 16 ], blue_components[ 16 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 16 ; i++) { GetArgb(neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i]); } uchar alpha_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar red_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar green_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar blue_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); return (alpha_out << 24 ) | (red_out << 16 ) | (green_out << 8 ) | blue_out; } double BicubicInterpolateComponent( uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { double weights_x[ 4 ]; double t = fractional_x; weights_x[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_x[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double y_values[ 4 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { y_values[j] = weights_x[ 0 ] * components[j * 4 + 0 ] + weights_x[ 1 ] * components[j * 4 + 1 ] + weights_x[ 2 ] * components[j * 4 + 2 ] + weights_x[ 3 ] * components[j * 4 + 3 ]; } double weights_y[ 4 ]; t = fractional_y; weights_y[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_y[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double result = weights_y[ 0 ] * y_values[ 0 ] + weights_y[ 1 ] * y_values[ 1 ] + weights_y[ 2 ] * y_values[ 2 ] + weights_y[ 3 ] * y_values[ 3 ]; return MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 255 , result)); } void GetArgb( uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = ( uchar )((pixel >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar )((pixel >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); green = ( uchar )((pixel >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); blue = ( uchar )(pixel & 0xFF ); }

Here, we implement image processing functions to enhance the visual quality. First, we develop the "ScaleImage" function, which resizes an image by creating a new pixel array with ArrayResize for the target dimensions ("new_width" x "new_height"), iterating through each pixel, mapping coordinates to the original image using proportional scaling, and calling "BicubicInterpolate" to compute the interpolated pixel value, storing it in the scaled array before copying back to the original array with the ArrayCopy function.

Then, we create the "BicubicInterpolate" function, which calculates a pixel’s color at non-integer coordinates ("x", "y") by selecting a 4x4 neighborhood of pixels, clamping indices with MathMin and MathMax to stay within the image bounds, extracting ARGB components with "GetArgb", interpolating each component using "BicubicInterpolateComponent", and combining them into a final pixel value with bitwise operations. Next, we implement "BicubicInterpolateComponent", which applies bicubic interpolation to a single color component by calculating cubic weights for x and y fractional coordinates, computing intermediate y-values from a 4x4 grid, and combining them with y-weights, clamping the result between 0 and 255. Finally, the "GetArgb" function extracts alpha, red, green, and blue components from a pixel using bitwise shifts and masks. This will adapt a smoothly scaling approach for our images to fit the dashboard or designated area. We can now call this function to scale our resource image and display it.

uint img_pixels[]; uint orig_width = 0 , orig_height = 0 ; bool image_loaded = ResourceReadImage (resourceImg, img_pixels, orig_width, orig_height); if (image_loaded && orig_width > 0 && orig_height > 0 ) { ScaleImage(img_pixels, ( int )orig_width, ( int )orig_height, 40 , 40 ); g_scaled_image_resource = "::SetupHeaderImageScaled" ; if ( ResourceCreate (g_scaled_image_resource, img_pixels, 40 , 40 , 0 , 0 , 40 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { createBitmapLabel(SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, g_mainX + 5 , g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40 )/ 2 , 40 , 40 , g_scaled_image_resource, clrWhite , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create scaled image resource" ); createBitmapLabel(SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, g_mainX + 5 , g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40 )/ 2 , 40 , 40 , resourceImg, clrWhite , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); } } else { Print ( "Failed to load original image resource" ); createBitmapLabel(SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, g_mainX + 5 , g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40 )/ 2 , 40 , 40 , resourceImg, clrWhite , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); }

To implement the image loading and scaling logic, we declare a pixel array "img_pixels" and initialize dimensions "orig_width" and "orig_height" to zero, then load the resource image with "ResourceReadImage" using "resourceImg", checking if successful ("image_loaded" and dimensions > 0); if true, we call "ScaleImage" to resize to 40x40 pixels - which you can modify, set "g_scaled_image_resource" to "::SetupHeaderImageScaled", and create a new resource with ResourceCreate in ARGB format, followed by "createBitmapLabel" to display the scaled image at the header’s position with white color. If resource creation fails, we log the instance and fall back to the original image; if the load fails, we log and use the original "resourceImg" directly with the "createBitmapLabel" function. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Now that we have the image file ready, we move on to implementing the other core elements as follows.

string truncated_name = truncateString(ea_name, 0 , - 1 , 20 , true ); int titleFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 14 ); createLabel(SETUP_HEADER_TITLE, g_mainX + 5 + 40 + 5 , g_mainY + 5 , truncated_name, clrWhite , titleFontSize, "Arial Bold" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int subtitleFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ); createLabel(SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE, g_mainX + 5 + 40 + 5 , g_mainY + 25 , "Streamlined configuration for optimal performance" , C'200,200,200' , subtitleFontSize, "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int headerCancelFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 16 ); createLabel(SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 25 , g_mainY + 10 , ShortToString ( 0x274C ), C'150,150,150' , headerCancelFontSize, "Arial Rounded MT Bold" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int bodyY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; createRecLabel(SETUP_BODY_BG, g_mainX, bodyY, g_mainWidth, g_displayHeight, C'25,25,25' , 1 , C'40,40,40' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); int footerY = bodyY + g_displayHeight + g_spacing; createRecLabel(SETUP_FOOTER_BG, g_mainX, footerY, g_mainWidth, g_footerHeight, C'35,35,35' , 1 , C'50,50,50' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createRecLabel(SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, g_mainX + 10 , footerY + (g_footerHeight - 20 )/ 2 , 20 , 20 , C'60,60,60' , 1 , C'80,80,80' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); int checkboxLabelFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 17 ); createLabel(SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, g_mainX + 10 + 2 , footerY + (g_footerHeight - 20 )/ 2 , " " , clrWhite , checkboxLabelFontSize, "Wingdings" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int checkboxTextFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ); createLabel(SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT, g_mainX + 40 , footerY + (g_footerHeight - 20 )/ 2 + 2 , "Do not show this guide again" , clrWhite , checkboxTextFontSize, "Calibri Bold" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int buttonFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 12 ); color buttonBg = C'60,60,60' ; color buttonBorder = C'80,80,80' ; createButton(SETUP_OK_BUTTON, g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 170 - 10 , footerY + 5 , 80 , 30 , "OK" , clrWhite , buttonFontSize, buttonBg, buttonBorder, "Arial Rounded MT Bold" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , false ); createButton(SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 80 - 10 , footerY + 5 , 80 , 30 , "Cancel" , clrWhite , buttonFontSize, buttonBg, buttonBorder, "Arial Rounded MT Bold" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , false ); int textFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < MAX_LINES; i++) { string lineName = "Setup_ResponseLine_" + IntegerToString (i); createLabel(lineName, 0 , - 100 , " " , clrWhite , textFontSize, "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); }

Here, we implement the remaining dashboard components for the Wizard to complete its user interface. We truncate the program's name to 20 characters with "truncateString" for readability and create a title label ("SETUP_HEADER_TITLE") with "createLabel" at calculated coordinates, using a DPI-adjusted font size from "getFontSizeByDPI" (base 14) and "Arial Bold". Next, we add a subtitle label ("SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE") with fixed text and a smaller DPI-adjusted font size (base 10), followed by a header cancel button ("SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL") using a Unicode cross (0x274C) in "Arial Rounded MT Bold". Here is its description.

We calculate the body’s y-position ("bodyY") and create its background ("SETUP_BODY_BG") with "createRecLabel" using a dark gray background (C'25,25,25') and border, spanning "g_mainWidth" and "g_displayHeight". Then, we compute the footer’s y-position ("footerY") and create its background ("SETUP_FOOTER_BG") with a lighter gray, followed by a checkbox background ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG") as a 20x20 square, a checkbox label ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL") with an empty Wingdings character, and its text ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT") stating "Do not show this guide again" in "Calibri Bold". We add OK and Cancel buttons ("SETUP_OK_BUTTON", "SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON") with "createButton" at DPI-adjusted font size (base 12), using consistent gray colors. Finally, we loop to create up to "MAX_LINES" text labels ("Setup_ResponseLine_") with "createLabel", initially hidden off-screen, for dynamic text display. This creates a system for rendering the wizard’s interactive and visually cohesive dashboard. We get the following outcome upon running the program.

Since we now have the dashboard with the basic elements, we need to update the display to show the wizard's designated labels. Since having rich multi-line text labels in MQL5 is not as easy as there is no direct way of achieving that, we will need to use a text wrapping approach.

color GetLineColor( string lineText) { if ( StringLen (lineText) == 0 || lineText == " " ) return C'25,25,25' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "mutiiriallan.forex@gmail.com" ) >= 0 ) return C'255,100,100' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" ) >= 0 ) return C'150,100,200' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "@ForexAlgo-Trader" ) >= 0 ) return C'100,150,255' ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "http" ) >= 0 || StringFind (lineText, "t.me" ) >= 0 ) return C'100,150,255' ; string start3 = StringSubstr (lineText, 0 , 3 ); if ((start3 == "1. " || start3 == "2. " || start3 == "3. " || start3 == "4. " || start3 == "5. " ) && StringFind (lineText, "Initial Setup Instructions" ) < 0 ) { return C'255,200,100' ; } return clrWhite ; } void WrapText( const string inputText, const string font, const int fontSize, const int maxWidth, string &wrappedLines[], color &wrappedColors[], int offset = 0 ) { const int maxChars = 60 ; ArrayResize (wrappedLines, 0 ); ArrayResize (wrappedColors, 0 ); TextSetFont (font, fontSize); string paragraphs[]; int numParagraphs = StringSplit (inputText, '

' , paragraphs); for ( int p = 0 ; p < numParagraphs; p++) { string para = paragraphs[p]; color paraColor = GetLineColor(para); if ( StringLen (para) == 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = " " ; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = C'25,25,25' ; continue ; } string words[]; int numWords = StringSplit (para, ' ' , words); string currentLine = "" ; for ( int w = 0 ; w < numWords; w++) { string testLine = currentLine + ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ? " " : "" ) + words[w]; uint wid, hei; TextGetSize (testLine, wid, hei); int textWidth = ( int )wid; if (textWidth + offset <= maxWidth && StringLen (testLine) <= maxChars) { currentLine = testLine; } else { if ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; } currentLine = words[w]; TextGetSize (currentLine, wid, hei); textWidth = ( int )wid; if (textWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen (currentLine) > maxChars) { string wrappedWord = "" ; for ( int c = 0 ; c < StringLen (words[w]); c++) { string testWord = wrappedWord + StringSubstr (words[w], c, 1 ); TextGetSize (testWord, wid, hei); int wordWidth = ( int )wid; if (wordWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen (testWord) > maxChars) { if ( StringLen (wrappedWord) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = wrappedWord; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; } wrappedWord = StringSubstr (words[w], c, 1 ); } else { wrappedWord = testWord; } } currentLine = wrappedWord; if ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; } currentLine = "" ; } } } if ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; ArrayResize (wrappedColors, size + 1 ); wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; } } }

Here, we implement text formatting and color-coding logic to enhance the readability of the guide. In the "GetLineColor" function, we assign colors based on content: empty lines get an invisible dark gray (C'25,25,25'), email addresses use light red (C'255,100,100'), group links use light purple (C'150,100,200'), author links and other uniform resource locator (URLs) use light blue (C'100,150,255'), instruction lines starting with "1. " to "5. " (excluding the heading) use light yellow (C'255,200,100'), and all others default to white. You can define any of your choice; we just included this to provide an insight into how rich text encoding can be achieved.

In the "WrapText" function, we split the input text into paragraphs using StringSplit on newlines, set the font with TextSetFont, and for each paragraph, retrieve its color with "GetLineColor", adding empty paragraphs as a space with invisible color. We split paragraphs into words with "StringSplit", building lines by adding words if they fit within "maxWidth" and a 60-character limit, though the maximum limit is 63, using TextGetSize, otherwise starting a new line; for oversized words, we split character by character, adding segments to new lines if they exceed limits, ensuring each line is stored in "wrappedLines" with its color in "wrappedColors" using the ArrayResize function. With this function, we can update the display. We will ensure that logic is a function.

int TextGetHeight( string text, string font, int fontSize) { uint wid, hei; TextSetFont (font, fontSize); TextGetSize (text, wid, hei); return ( int )hei; } bool IsHeading( string lineText) { if ( StringLen (lineText) == 0 ) return false ; if ( StringGetCharacter (lineText, StringLen (lineText) - 1 ) == ':' ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Expert Advisor Initialization Guide" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Key Features" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Initial Setup Instructions" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Important Notes" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "Contact Methods" ) >= 0 ) return true ; if ( StringFind (lineText, "NB:" ) >= 0 ) return true ; return false ; } void UpdateBodyDisplay() { int textX = g_mainX + g_padding + g_textPadding; int textY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; int fullMaxWidth = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_padding - 2 * g_textPadding; string font = "Arial" ; int fontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ); int lineHeight = TextGetHeight( "A" , font, fontSize); int adjustedLineHeight = lineHeight + g_lineSpacing; g_adjustedLineHeight = adjustedLineHeight; int visibleHeight = g_displayHeight; g_visible_height = visibleHeight; static string wrappedLines[]; static color wrappedColors[]; static bool wrapped = false ; if (!wrapped) { WrapText(setup_text, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); wrapped = true ; } int numLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); g_total_height = numLines * adjustedLineHeight; bool need_scroll = g_total_height > visibleHeight; bool should_show_scrollbar = false ; int reserved_width = 0 ; if (need_scroll && ScrollbarMode != SCROLL_NEVER) { should_show_scrollbar = true ; reserved_width = 16 ; } if (reserved_width > 0 && fullMaxWidth - reserved_width != fullMaxWidth) { WrapText(setup_text, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth - reserved_width, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); numLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); g_total_height = numLines * adjustedLineHeight; } int startLine = scroll_pos / adjustedLineHeight; int currentY = textY; int labelIndex = 0 ; for ( int line = startLine; line < numLines; line++) { string lineText = wrappedLines[line]; if ( StringLen (lineText) == 0 ) lineText = " " ; color lineColor = wrappedColors[line]; if (IsHeading(lineText)) lineColor = clrBlue ; if (currentY + adjustedLineHeight > textY + visibleHeight) break ; string lineName = "Setup_ResponseLine_" + IntegerToString (labelIndex); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , lineName) >= 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_TEXT , lineText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , textX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentY); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); string lineFont = IsHeading(lineText) ? "Arial Bold" : "Arial" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_FONT , lineFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , false ); } currentY += adjustedLineHeight; labelIndex++; } for ( int i = labelIndex; i < MAX_LINES; i++) { string lineName = "Setup_ResponseLine_" + IntegerToString (i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , lineName) >= 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lineName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } } ChartRedraw (); }

To implement text rendering and scrolling logic to display the guide dynamically, in the "TextGetHeight" function, we set the font and size with TextSetFont and use TextGetSize to calculate the height of a sample character, returning it for consistent line spacing. The "IsHeading" function identifies headings by checking for empty lines, colons at the end, or specific guide section titles (e.g., "Key Features"), returning true if matched. In the "UpdateBodyDisplay" function, we calculate the text area’s position ("textX", "textY") and width ("fullMaxWidth") using padding and container dimensions, set the font to Arial with a DPI-adjusted size from "getFontSizeByDPI", and compute line height with "TextGetHeight" plus "g_lineSpacing", storing it in "g_adjustedLineHeight".

We wrap the guide text with "WrapText" if not already done, calculate total text height ("g_total_height"), and determine scrollbar visibility based on "ScrollbarMode" and text overflow, reserving 16 pixels for the scrollbar if needed and rewrapping text accordingly. We compute the starting line from "scroll_pos", update visible text labels with ObjectSetString and ObjectSetInteger for position, color (blue for headings via "IsHeading"), and font, hide unused labels, and redraw the chart. When we call this function in the function to show the dashboard, we get the following outcome.

We can see we have the display ready with the text fitting perfectly in the display area. What we need to do is fetch the logic for displaying the scrollbar when needed.

void CreateScrollbar() { int bodyY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; int textAreaY = bodyY; int textAreaHeight = g_displayHeight; int scrollbar_x = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 16 - 1 ; int scrollbar_width = 16 ; int button_size = 16 ; int scrollbar_y = textAreaY + 2 ; int scrollbar_height = textAreaHeight - 2 - 2 ; createRecLabel(SCROLL_LEADER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, scrollbar_height, C'45,45,45' , 1 , C'60,60,60' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createRecLabel(SCROLL_UP_REC, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, button_size, C'60,60,60' , 1 , C'60,60,60' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); int scrollUpLabelFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ); createLabel(SCROLL_UP_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2 , scrollbar_y - 2 , CharToString ( 0x35 ), C'150,150,150' , scrollUpLabelFontSize, "Webdings" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int down_rec_y = scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - button_size; createRecLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_REC, scrollbar_x, down_rec_y, scrollbar_width, button_size, C'60,60,60' , 1 , C'60,60,60' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2 , down_rec_y - 2 , CharToString ( 0x36 ), C'150,150,150' , scrollUpLabelFontSize, "Webdings" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); createRecLabel(SCROLL_SLIDER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y + button_size, scrollbar_width, slider_height, C'80,80,80' , 1 , C'100,100,100' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); } void DeleteScrollbar() { string scroll_objects[] = {SCROLL_LEADER, SCROLL_UP_REC, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, SCROLL_SLIDER}; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (scroll_objects); i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , scroll_objects[i]); } ChartRedraw (); } int CalculateSliderHeight() { int textAreaHeight = g_displayHeight; int scroll_area_height = textAreaHeight - 32 ; int slider_min_height = 20 ; if (g_total_height <= g_visible_height) return scroll_area_height; double visible_ratio = ( double )g_visible_height / g_total_height; int height = ( int ) MathFloor (scroll_area_height * visible_ratio); return MathMax (slider_min_height, height); } void UpdateSliderPosition() { int bodyY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; int textAreaY = bodyY; int textAreaHeight = g_displayHeight; int scroll_area_height = textAreaHeight - 32 ; int slider_min_y = textAreaY + 16 ; if (g_max_scroll <= 0 ) return ; double scroll_ratio = ( double )scroll_pos / g_max_scroll; int slider_max_y = slider_min_y + scroll_area_height - slider_height; int new_y = slider_min_y + ( int ) MathRound (scroll_ratio * (slider_max_y - slider_min_y)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y); } void UpdateButtonColors() { int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; color up_color = (scroll_pos == 0 ) ? C'80,80,80' : (scroll_up_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150' ); color down_color = (scroll_pos >= max_scroll) ? C'80,80,80' : (scroll_down_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , up_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , down_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , scroll_up_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , scroll_down_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60' ); } void ScrollUp() { if (g_adjustedLineHeight > 0 && scroll_pos > 0 ) { scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , scroll_pos - g_adjustedLineHeight); UpdateBodyDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } } } void ScrollDown() { int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; if (g_adjustedLineHeight > 0 && scroll_pos < max_scroll) { scroll_pos = MathMin (max_scroll, scroll_pos + g_adjustedLineHeight); UpdateBodyDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } } }

To implement the scrollbar functionality to enable smooth navigation of the setup guide, we create the "CreateScrollbar" function and in it we calculate the scrollbar’s position and dimensions based on the body’s y-coordinate ("bodyY"), setting "scrollbar_x" to the right edge of the main container and using a 16-pixel width, creating a leader rectangle ("SCROLL_LEADER") with "createRecLabel" for the scrollbar track, and up/down buttons ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC") with labels ("SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") using Webdings arrows (0x35, 0x36). We call "CalculateSliderHeight" to determine the slider’s height based on the visible text ratio, creating the slider ("SCROLL_SLIDER") with "createRecLabel". The "DeleteScrollbar" function removes all scrollbar objects ("SCROLL_LEADER", etc.) using ObjectDelete and redraws the chart.

In "CalculateSliderHeight", we compute the slider height as a proportion of the display height to total text height, ensuring a minimum of 20 pixels. The "UpdateSliderPosition" function adjusts the slider’s y-position using a scroll ratio derived from "scroll_pos" and "g_max_scroll", setting it with "ObjectSetInteger". In "UpdateButtonColors", we update the up/down button colors based on scroll position and hover state for dynamic visual feedback. The "ScrollUp" and "ScrollDown" functions adjust "scroll_pos" by "g_adjustedLineHeight", clamping within bounds, and call "UpdateBodyDisplay", "UpdateSliderPosition", and "UpdateButtonColors" if the scrollbar is visible, ensuring seamless scrolling. We can now call these functions inside the display update function to add the scrollbar. Here is the approach we use to achieve that.

int num_visible_lines = g_visible_height / g_adjustedLineHeight; g_max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , (numLines - num_visible_lines) * g_adjustedLineHeight); bool prev_scroll_visible = scroll_visible; scroll_visible = should_show_scrollbar; if (scroll_visible != prev_scroll_visible) { if (scroll_visible) { CreateScrollbar(); } else { DeleteScrollbar(); } } scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (scroll_pos, g_max_scroll)); if (scroll_visible) { slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE , slider_height); UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); }

Inside the "UpdateBodyDisplay" function, we calculate the number of visible lines by dividing "g_visible_height" by "g_adjustedLineHeight" and determine the maximum scroll distance ("g_max_scroll") as the excess text height beyond visible lines, using MathMax to avoid negative values. We store the previous scrollbar visibility state in "prev_scroll_visible", update "scroll_visible" based on whether a scrollbar is needed, and if the state changes, call "CreateScrollbar" to draw the scrollbar or "DeleteScrollbar" to remove it. We clamp "scroll_pos" between 0 and "g_max_scroll" using "MathMax" and MathMin to prevent overflow. If the scrollbar is visible, we update "slider_height" with "CalculateSliderHeight", set the slider’s height with ObjectSetInteger for "SCROLL_SLIDER", and call "UpdateSliderPosition" and "UpdateButtonColors" to refresh the scrollbar’s appearance and position. When we compile, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the dashboard elements are fully created. We now need to make sure that we discard the dashboard when we log out or deinitialize the program.

void DeleteDashboard() { string objects[] = { SETUP_MAIN, SETUP_HEADER_BG, SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, SETUP_HEADER_TITLE, SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE, SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, SETUP_BODY_BG, SETUP_FOOTER_BG, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, SCROLL_LEADER, SCROLL_UP_REC, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, SCROLL_SLIDER }; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (objects); i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , objects[i]); } int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int j = total - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , j); if ( StringFind (name, "Setup_ResponseLine_" ) == 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } } ChartRedraw (); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteDashboard(); if ( StringLen (g_scaled_image_resource) > 0 ) { ResourceFree (g_scaled_image_resource); } }

Here, we implement cleanup functionality for the Wizard to ensure proper resource management. In the "DeleteDashboard" function, we define an array of dashboard object names, including main container, header, body, footer, buttons, checkbox, and scrollbar components, and iterate through them using ObjectDelete to remove each from the chart. We then loop through all remaining chart objects with ObjectsTotal and ObjectName, deleting any text line objects starting with "Setup_ResponseLine_" using "ObjectDelete", and redraw the chart with ChartRedraw for a clean display. In the "OnDeinit" function, we call "DeleteDashboard" to remove all dashboard elements and check if a scaled image resource exists ("StringLen(g_scaled_image_resource) > 0"), freeing it with ResourceFree to release memory. We can now move on to breathing life into the dashboard. We want it so that when we click on the buttons, they do their designated calls, and hover effects to show the state of the cursor. We will need a function to do that for simplicity.

void UpdateHoverEffects( int mouseX, int mouseY) { int ok_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int ok_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int ok_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int ok_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_ok_hovered = (mouseX >= ok_x && mouseX <= ok_x + ok_width && mouseY >= ok_y && mouseY <= ok_y + ok_height); if (is_ok_hovered != ok_button_hovered) { ok_button_hovered = is_ok_hovered; color hoverBg = is_ok_hovered ? C'40,80,40' : C'60,60,60' ; color hoverBorder = is_ok_hovered ? C'60,100,60' : C'80,80,80' ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , hoverBg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , hoverBorder); ChartRedraw (); } int cancel_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int cancel_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int cancel_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int cancel_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_cancel_hovered = (mouseX >= cancel_x && mouseX <= cancel_x + cancel_width && mouseY >= cancel_y && mouseY <= cancel_y + cancel_height); if (is_cancel_hovered != cancel_button_hovered) { cancel_button_hovered = is_cancel_hovered; color hoverBg = is_cancel_hovered ? C'80,40,40' : C'60,60,60' ; color hoverBorder = is_cancel_hovered ? C'100,60,60' : C'80,80,80' ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , hoverBg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , hoverBorder); ChartRedraw (); } int checkbox_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int checkbox_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int checkbox_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int checkbox_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_checkbox_hovered = (mouseX >= checkbox_x && mouseX <= checkbox_x + checkbox_width && mouseY >= checkbox_y && mouseY <= checkbox_y + checkbox_height); if (is_checkbox_hovered != checkbox_hovered) { checkbox_hovered = is_checkbox_hovered; if (checkbox_checked) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_checkbox_hovered ? C'0,150,0' : C'0,128,0' ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_checkbox_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60' ); } ChartRedraw (); } int header_cancel_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_cancel_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_cancel_width = 20 ; int header_cancel_height = 20 ; bool is_header_cancel_hovered = (mouseX >= header_cancel_x && mouseX <= header_cancel_x + header_cancel_width && mouseY >= header_cancel_y && mouseY <= header_cancel_y + header_cancel_height); if (is_header_cancel_hovered != header_cancel_hovered) { header_cancel_hovered = is_header_cancel_hovered; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_header_cancel_hovered ? C'255,100,100' : C'150,150,150' ); ChartRedraw (); } if (scroll_visible) { int scroll_up_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int scroll_up_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int scroll_up_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int scroll_up_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_scroll_up_hovered = (mouseX >= scroll_up_x && mouseX <= scroll_up_x + scroll_up_width && mouseY >= scroll_up_y && mouseY <= scroll_up_y + scroll_up_height); if (is_scroll_up_hovered != scroll_up_hovered) { scroll_up_hovered = is_scroll_up_hovered; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_scroll_up_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , (scroll_pos == 0 ) ? C'80,80,80' : (is_scroll_up_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150' )); ChartRedraw (); } int scroll_down_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int scroll_down_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int scroll_down_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int scroll_down_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_scroll_down_hovered = (mouseX >= scroll_down_x && mouseX <= scroll_down_x + scroll_down_width && mouseY >= scroll_down_y && mouseY <= scroll_down_y + scroll_down_height); if (is_scroll_down_hovered != scroll_down_hovered) { scroll_down_hovered = is_scroll_down_hovered; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_scroll_down_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , (scroll_pos >= g_max_scroll) ? C'80,80,80' : (is_scroll_down_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150' )); ChartRedraw (); } int scroll_slider_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int scroll_slider_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int scroll_slider_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int scroll_slider_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_scroll_slider_hovered = (mouseX >= scroll_slider_x && mouseX <= scroll_slider_x + scroll_slider_width && mouseY >= scroll_slider_y && mouseY <= scroll_slider_y + scroll_slider_height); if (is_scroll_slider_hovered != scroll_slider_hovered) { scroll_slider_hovered = is_scroll_slider_hovered; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_scroll_slider_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'80,80,80' ); ChartRedraw (); } } }

Here, we implement hover effects for the interactive elements that we have created to enhance user feedback. We create the "UpdateHoverEffects" function and in it we check mouse coordinates ("mouseX", "mouseY") against the positions and sizes of the OK button ("SETUP_OK_BUTTON"), Cancel button ("SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON"), checkbox ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG"), header cancel button ("SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL"), and scrollbar components ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_SLIDER") using ObjectGetInteger for their dimensions.

For each element, we detect hover by verifying if the mouse is within its bounds, updating respective hover states ("ok_button_hovered", "cancel_button_hovered", etc.) if changed, and adjust colors with ObjectSetInteger: OK button uses green shades (C'40,80,40'), Cancel button uses red shades (C'80,40,40'), checkbox uses green when checked (C'0,150,0') or gray (C'70,70,70'), header cancel shifts to bright red (C'255,100,100'), and scrollbar buttons/slider use varying grays (C'70,70,70' or C'100,100,100') based on hover and scroll position ("scroll_pos"). All these colors can be modified as per your liking. We just used arbitrary values again to gain an edge over visual feedback. We redraw the chart with ChartRedraw after each update. We now need to just implement this in the OnChartEvent event handler, which takes care of all chart events, but in our case, we are interested in the mouse movement and click events.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; int body_inner_y = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; int textAreaEventY = body_inner_y; int textAreaEventH = g_displayHeight; int bodyX = g_mainX + g_padding + g_textPadding; int bodyW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_padding - 2 * g_textPadding - (scroll_visible ? 16 : 0 ); if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL || sparam == SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON) { GlobalVariableSet (GV_SETUP, 0.0 ); DeleteDashboard(); } else if (sparam == SETUP_OK_BUTTON) { double new_val = checkbox_checked ? 1.0 : 0.0 ; GlobalVariableSet (GV_SETUP, new_val); DeleteDashboard(); } else if (sparam == SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG || sparam == SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT || sparam == SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL) { checkbox_checked = !checkbox_checked; string check_text = checkbox_checked ? CharToString ( 252 ) : " " ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT , check_text); color text_color = checkbox_checked ? C'173,216,230' : clrWhite ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT, OBJPROP_COLOR , text_color); if (checkbox_checked) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'0,128,0' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'60,60,60' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); } ChartRedraw (); } else if (sparam == SCROLL_UP_REC || sparam == SCROLL_UP_LABEL) { ScrollUp(); } else if (sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_REC || sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL) { ScrollDown(); } } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int MouseState = ( int )sparam; bool is_in = (mouseX >= bodyX && mouseX <= bodyX + bodyW && mouseY >= textAreaEventY && mouseY <= textAreaEventY + textAreaEventH); mouse_in_body = is_in; UpdateHoverEffects(mouseX, mouseY); static int prevMouseState = 0 ; if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && scroll_visible) { int xd_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int yd_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int xs_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int ys_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (mouseX >= xd_slider && mouseX <= xd_slider + xs_slider && mouseY >= yd_slider && mouseY <= yd_slider + ys_slider) { movingStateSlider = true ; mlbDownX_Slider = mouseX; mlbDownY_Slider = mouseY; mlbDown_YD_Slider = yd_slider; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'100,100,100' ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (movingStateSlider) { int delta_y = mouseY - mlbDownY_Slider; int new_y = mlbDown_YD_Slider + delta_y; int textAreaY_local = body_inner_y; int textAreaHeight_local = g_displayHeight; int scroll_area_y_min = textAreaY_local + 16 ; int scroll_area_y_max = textAreaY_local + textAreaHeight_local - 16 - slider_height; new_y = MathMax (scroll_area_y_min, MathMin (new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y); int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; double scroll_ratio = ( double )(new_y - scroll_area_y_min) / (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min); int new_scroll_pos = ( int ) MathRound (scroll_ratio * max_scroll); if (new_scroll_pos != scroll_pos) { scroll_pos = new_scroll_pos; UpdateBodyDisplay(); } ChartRedraw (); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { if (movingStateSlider) { movingStateSlider = false ; int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; int textAreaY_local = body_inner_y; int textAreaHeight_local = g_displayHeight; int scroll_area_y_min_local = textAreaY_local + 16 ; int scroll_area_y_max_local = textAreaY_local + textAreaHeight_local - 16 - slider_height; int current_slider_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); double scroll_ratio = ( double )(current_slider_y - scroll_area_y_min_local) / (scroll_area_y_max_local - scroll_area_y_min_local); int temp_scroll = ( int ) MathRound (scroll_ratio * max_scroll); if (g_adjustedLineHeight > 0 ) { int snapped_line = ( int ) MathRound (( double )temp_scroll / g_adjustedLineHeight); scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (snapped_line * g_adjustedLineHeight, max_scroll)); } else { scroll_pos = temp_scroll; } UpdateBodyDisplay(); UpdateSliderPosition(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , scroll_slider_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'80,80,80' ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } prevMouseState = MouseState; } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { int wheel_delta = ( int )sparam; bool in_body = (mouseX >= bodyX && mouseX <= bodyX + bodyW && mouseY >= textAreaEventY && mouseY <= textAreaEventY + textAreaEventH); if (in_body && g_total_height > g_visible_height && g_adjustedLineHeight > 0 ) { int direction = (wheel_delta > 0 ) ? - 1 : 1 ; int notches = MathAbs (wheel_delta) / 120 ; int scroll_amount = g_adjustedLineHeight * direction * notches; scroll_pos += scroll_amount; int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (scroll_pos, max_scroll)); UpdateBodyDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } ChartRedraw (); } } }

Finally, in the OnChartEvent function, we handle click events (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) by checking the clicked object ("sparam"): if it’s the header cancel ("SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL") or Cancel button ("SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON"), we set the global variable "GV_SETUP" to 0.0 with GlobalVariableSet and remove the dashboard with "DeleteDashboard"; if it’s the OK button ("SETUP_OK_BUTTON"), we set "GV_SETUP" to 1.0 if the checkbox is checked ("checkbox_checked") or 0.0 otherwise, then remove the dashboard; if it’s the checkbox components ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG", "SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT", "SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL"), we toggle "checkbox_checked", update the checkbox label to a checkmark (Unicode 252) or space with ObjectSetString, set the text color to light blue (C'173,216,230') or white with ObjectSetInteger, and adjust the checkbox background to green (C'0,128,0') or gray (C'60,60,60'). MQL5 provides a detailed list of the Wingdings font characters, and that is what we used. You can use any of your choice or a different approach. Here is a visualization of the possible MQL5 Wingdings characters you can use.

For scroll up ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_UP_LABEL") or down ("SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") clicks, we call "ScrollUp" or "ScrollDown". For mouse move events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE), we calculate the body area, update "mouse_in_body", and call "UpdateHoverEffects" with "mouseX" and "mouseY"; we detect slider drag start ("MouseState" 1) by checking if the mouse is over "SCROLL_SLIDER", setting "movingStateSlider" and storing mouse positions, and during drag, adjust the slider’s y-position with ObjectSetInteger, update "scroll_pos" based on the scroll ratio, and refresh the display with "UpdateBodyDisplay". On mouse release ("MouseState" 0), we snap "scroll_pos" to the nearest line, reset the slider state, and re-enable chart scrolling with the ChartSetInteger function. For mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL), we adjust "scroll_pos" based on wheel direction and notches, clamp it within "g_max_scroll", and update the display and scrollbar. When we compile, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the dashboard is now fully functional and interactive. When we click on the okay button, we should get a global variable set. To access the global variable, you need to click on "Tools" then "Global Variables" or simply press F3 on your keyboard. Here is a complete visualization.

From the images, we can see that we have correctly set up the wizard with all the objectives achieved. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Testing the Setup Wizard

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a first-run user setup Wizard for Expert Advisors in MQL5, creating an interactive dashboard with a scrollable guide, dynamic text formatting, and user controls like buttons and a checkbox to streamline program configuration in MetaTrader 5. The tool enhances trader onboarding by providing clear instructions and a mechanism to skip future displays, ensuring efficient setup and adaptability across screen settings. It equips you to simplify program initialization by providing custom one-time user insights, ready for further customization in your trading toolkit. Happy trading!