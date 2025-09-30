MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 9): Developing a First Run User Setup Wizard for Expert Advisors with Scrollable Guide
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 8), we developed an informational dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) to monitor multi-symbol positions and account metrics. In Part 9, we create a dynamic first run wizard to orient new users the first time they run a program. First-run setup wizards are essential tools for simplifying the configuration of complex systems, such as Expert Advisors (EAs) in MetaTrader 5, guiding new users through the initial setup and providing an orientation model to ensure optimal performance. In this article, we develop an MQL5 First Run User Setup Wizard for Expert Advisors, featuring a scrollable dashboard with dynamic text, interactive buttons, and a checkbox for streamlined configuration, which will only run once when the program is first launched. We will cover the following topics:
- Understanding the Role and Value of a First Run Setup Guide for Trading Programs
- Implementation in MQL5
- Testing the Setup Wizard
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have an interactive MQL5 wizard to enhance EA initialization, ready to customize for your trading needs—let’s dive in!
Understanding the Role and Value of a First Run Setup Guide for Trading Programs
A first-run setup guide is a crucial feature for trading programs like Expert Advisors (EAs) in MetaTrader 5, providing step-by-step instructions to configure essential settings such as lot sizes, risk levels, and trading filters, helping traders avoid errors that could lead to losses, such as setting an overly large lot size that risks excessive drawdown. Let's say it is more like an orientation that introduces new users to the program schematics and capabilities. Its value lies in simplifying the onboarding process for traders of all experience levels, ensuring proper program setup from the start, and utilizing a mechanism to remember if the guide has been shown, thereby preventing unnecessary prompts during future initializations to optimize the user experience, especially for traders who repeatedly attach programs to charts.
Our approach is to design an intuitive, scrollable dashboard that displays a clear setup guide with visually distinct text (such as highlighted headings and clickable links for support), interactive buttons for user actions, and a checkbox to let traders choose whether to skip the guide in future runs. We will leverage the MQL5 global variable capability to store the user choice in a variable that saves and recalls the trading terminal build number (the software version) and operating system (OS) where the program is first run. We will create a centered interface with a header, body, and footer, incorporating dynamic text formatting for readability, scrollable content for comprehensive instructions, and adaptive sizing to fit different screen resolutions. This ensures traders can easily follow steps such as setting risk parameters or enabling AutoTrading, making the setup process seamless and efficient. We will follow the in-built structure for the 'One Click Trading' setup guide as follows.
From the image, you can see the approach we will be taking. We will be adding an optional scaled program image to distinguish it from other programs. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of what we aim to achieve.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EA Initialization Setup.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property icon "1. Forex Algo-Trader.ico" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global variables for setup | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GV_SETUP = ""; //--- Store global variable name with build and OS string g_scaled_image_resource = ""; //--- Store name of scaled image resource int g_mainX = 0; //--- Store calculated x-coordinate of main container int g_mainY = 50; //--- Set starting y-coordinate 50px below chart top int g_mainWidth = 500; //--- Set main container width int g_headerHeight = 50; //--- Set header height int g_footerHeight = 40; //--- Set footer height int g_padding = 10; //--- Set general padding int g_textPadding = 10; //--- Set text padding int g_spacing = 0; //--- Set spacing between header/body/footer int g_lineSpacing = 3; //--- Set spacing between text lines int g_minBodyHeight = 200; //--- Set minimum body height int g_maxBodyHeight = 400; //--- Set maximum body height int g_bottomMargin = 50; //--- Set bottom margin int g_displayHeight = 0; //--- Store calculated display height int g_mainHeight = 0; //--- Store calculated main container height int g_adjustedLineHeight = 0; //--- Store adjusted line height for scrolling int g_max_scroll = 0; //--- Store maximum scroll to prevent overflow bool scroll_visible = false; //--- Track scrollbar visibility bool mouse_in_body = false; //--- Track if mouse is in body int scroll_pos = 0; //--- Store current scroll position int prev_scroll_pos = -1; //--- Store previous scroll position int slider_height = 20; //--- Set default slider height bool movingStateSlider = false; //--- Track slider drag state int mlbDownX_Slider = 0; //--- Store mouse x on slider click int mlbDownY_Slider = 0; //--- Store mouse y on slider click int mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0; //--- Store slider y on click int g_total_height = 0; //--- Store total text height int g_visible_height = 0; //--- Store visible text height bool checkbox_checked = false; //--- Track checkbox state bool ok_button_hovered = false; //--- Track OK button hover bool cancel_button_hovered = false; //--- Track Cancel button hover bool checkbox_hovered = false; //--- Track checkbox hover bool header_cancel_hovered = false; //--- Track header cancel hover bool scroll_up_hovered = false; //--- Track scroll up button hover bool scroll_down_hovered = false; //--- Track scroll down button hover bool scroll_slider_hovered = false; //--- Track scroll slider hover string ea_name = "Expert Advisor Setup Wizard"; //--- Set EA name const int MAX_LINES = 100; //--- Set maximum text lines //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enum for scrollbar mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE { // Define scrollbar visibility modes SCROLL_ALWAYS, // Show scrollbar if needed SCROLL_ON_HOVER, // Show scrollbar on hover if needed SCROLL_NEVER // Never show scrollbar, wheel only }; ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE ScrollbarMode = SCROLL_ALWAYS; // Scrollbar shows when needed and remains //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scrollbar object names | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define SCROLL_LEADER "Setup_Scroll_Leader" //--- Define scroll leader name #define SCROLL_UP_REC "Setup_Scroll_Up_Rec" //--- Define scroll up rectangle name #define SCROLL_UP_LABEL "Setup_Scroll_Up_Label" //--- Define scroll up label name #define SCROLL_DOWN_REC "Setup_Scroll_Down_Rec" //--- Define scroll down rectangle name #define SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL "Setup_Scroll_Down_Label" //--- Define scroll down label name #define SCROLL_SLIDER "Setup_Scroll_Slider" //--- Define scroll slider name //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dashboard object names | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define SETUP_MAIN "Setup_MainContainer" //--- Define main container name #define SETUP_HEADER_BG "Setup_HeaderBg" //--- Define header background name #define SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE "Setup_HeaderImage" //--- Define header image name #define SETUP_HEADER_TITLE "Setup_HeaderTitle" //--- Define header title name #define SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE "Setup_HeaderSubtitle" //--- Define header subtitle name #define SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL "Setup_HeaderCancel" //--- Define header cancel button name #define SETUP_BODY_BG "Setup_BodyBg" //--- Define body background name #define SETUP_FOOTER_BG "Setup_FooterBg" //--- Define footer background name #define SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG "Setup_CheckboxBg" //--- Define checkbox background name #define SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL "Setup_CheckboxLabel" //--- Define checkbox label name #define SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT "Setup_CheckboxText" //--- Define checkbox text name #define SETUP_OK_BUTTON "Setup_OkButton" //--- Define OK button name #define SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON "Setup_CancelButton" //--- Define Cancel button name //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enhanced setup text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string setup_text = //--- Define setup guide text "\nExpert Advisor Initialization Guide\n\n" "Welcome to the Expert Advisor Setup Wizard – Your Gateway to Automated Trading in MetaTrader 5!\n\n" "Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with this comprehensive setup guide. Designed for seamless integration, this wizard ensures your EA is configured optimally for performance, risk management, and reliability across diverse market conditions.\n\n" "Key Features:\n" "- Versatile Configuration: Tailor parameters for lot sizing, magic numbers, stop losses, and take profits to suit your trading style and broker requirements.\n" "- Risk Controls: Implement drawdown limits, position sizing rules, and equity protection mechanisms to safeguard your capital.\n" "- Filter Integration: Apply time-based, spread, and news filters to avoid unfavorable trading environments and enhance entry precision.\n" "- Monitoring Tools: Access real-time panels for trade tracking, performance metrics, and alert notifications.\n" "- Backtesting Support: Optimize settings with historical data, ensuring robust strategies before live deployment.\n" "- Broker Adaptability: Supports netting and hedging modes, with customizable slippage and execution tolerances.\n\n" "Initial Setup Instructions:\n" "1. Attach the EA to a new chart of your selected symbol (e.g., EURUSD) on an appropriate timeframe (e.g., M15 for intraday strategies).\n" "2. Adjust core inputs: Define risk parameters, enable/disable filters, and set notification preferences to align with your objectives.\n" "3. Activate AutoTrading: Ensure MT5's AutoTrading is enabled, and verify EA permissions for secure operation.\n" "4. Customize Interfaces: Toggle visibility of info panels, trade managers, and alerts for an intuitive user experience.\n" "5. Validate Setup: Run a forward test on demo to confirm functionality and fine-tune based on observed behavior.\n\n" "Important Notes:\n" "- Risk Disclaimer: Automated trading carries inherent risks. Always use appropriate leverage and start with conservative settings on a demo account.\n" "- Compatibility Check: Confirm broker supports required features like hedging; monitor spreads during volatile periods.\n" "- Optimization Tips: Regularly review performance logs and adjust filters to adapt to evolving market dynamics.\n" "- Security Measures: Use unique magic numbers and enable two-factor authentication for account protection.\n" "- Legal Notice: No guarantees of profitability. Trade responsibly and consult professionals as needed.\n\n" "Contact Methods:\n" "NB:\n" "********************************************\n" " >*** FOR SUPPORT, QUERIES, OR CUSTOMIZATIONS, REACH OUT IMMEDIATELY: ***<\n" " __________________________________________\n\n" " 1. Email: mutiiriallan.forex@gmail.com (Primary Support Channel)\n" " 2. Telegram Channel: @ForexAlgo-Trader (Updates & Community)\n" " 3. Telegram Group: https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader (Direct Assistance & Discussions)\n\n" "********************************************\n\n" "Thank you for choosing our Expert Advisor solutions. Configure wisely, trade confidently, and elevate your trading journey! 🚀\n";
To set up the Wizard’s foundation, we use global variables to manage the dashboard layout. We set up coordinates ("g_mainX", "g_mainY" at 50), dimensions ("g_mainWidth" at 500, "g_headerHeight" at 50, "g_footerHeight" at 40), and padding ("g_padding", "g_textPadding" at 10). We also define spacing ("g_spacing" at 0, "g_lineSpacing" at 3), body height limits ("g_minBodyHeight" at 200, "g_maxBodyHeight" at 400), and margin ("g_bottomMargin" at 50). For scrolling, we set variables like "scroll_visible", "scroll_pos", and "slider_height" to 20. Mouse interaction states include "movingStateSlider" and "mlbDownX_Slider". We add hover flags for buttons and checkboxes. We set "ea_name" as "Expert Advisor Setup Wizard" and "MAX_LINES" at 100.
The "ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE" enum defines scrollbar behavior ("SCROLL_ALWAYS", "SCROLL_ON_HOVER", "SCROLL_NEVER"), defaulting to "SCROLL_ALWAYS". We define constants for object names like "SETUP_MAIN", "SETUP_HEADER_BG", "SCROLL_LEADER", and others for consistent naming of dashboard and scrollbar elements. Finally, we create the "setup_text" string, a comprehensive guide with sections on features, setup instructions, notes, and contact methods formatted with headings and numbered steps, creating a system for organizing the wizard’s interface and content for user interaction. You can modify the positioning or content; we just used arbitrary values. The next thing we will need to configure is the image to be used as the header icon. You can skip this step if you don't want to have it. We will need to convert our image file to a bitmap (BMP) file. Upon conversion, the image should have properties that depict the following.
From the image, you can see that our image is a Bitmap file. You don't have to worry about the size or dimensions since we can scale in any direction we want later when needed. Remember to place the file in the same folder as the program file. What we now need to do is add the file as a resource to the program.
#resource "1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp" #define resourceImg "::1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp"
We use the "#resource" directive to include the image file named "1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp" and define a constant "resourceImg" as "::1. Forex Algo-Trader SQ.bmp" for referencing the image in the program. This will give the wizard’s dashboard a professional and branded user experience. We will now begin the creation of the interface, and we will need some helper functions. Let us define functions to create the necessary rectangle labels, texts, images, and buttons.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create rectangle label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createRecLabel(string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, color clrBg, int widthBorder, color clrBorder = clrNONE, ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType = BORDER_FLAT, ENUM_LINE_STYLE borderStyle = STYLE_SOLID, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset error code if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Create rectangle label Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create rec label! Error code = ", GetLastError()); //--- Log failure return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xS); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, yS); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrBg); //--- Set background color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE, borderType); //--- Set border type ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STYLE, borderStyle); //--- Set border style ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, widthBorder); //--- Set border width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBorder); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Disable state ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable selectability ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Disable selection return true; //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createButton(string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string txt = "", color clrTxt = clrBlack, int fontSize = 12, color clrBg = clrNONE, color clrBorder = clrNONE, string font = "Arial", ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, bool isBack = false) { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset error code if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BUTTON, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Create button Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the button! Error code = ", GetLastError()); //--- Log failure return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xS); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, yS); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, txt); //--- Set button text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrTxt); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, font); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrBg); //--- Set background color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBorder); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, isBack); //--- Set background/foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Disable state ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable selectability ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Disable selection return true; //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create text label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createLabel(string objName, int xD, int yD, string txt, color clrTxt = clrBlack, int fontSize = 12, string font = "Arial", ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER) { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset error code if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Create label Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the label! Error code = ", GetLastError()); //--- Log failure return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, txt); //--- Set label text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrTxt); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, font); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Disable state ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable selectability ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Disable selection return true; //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create bitmap label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createBitmapLabel(string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string bitmapPath, color clr, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset error code if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Create bitmap label Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create bitmap label! Error code = ", GetLastError()); //--- Log failure return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xS); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, yS); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, bitmapPath); //--- Set bitmap path ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Disable state ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable selectability ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Disable selection return true; //--- Return success }
Here, we implement the core graphical components for the interactive dashboard. First, we develop the "createRecLabel" function, which creates a rectangle label (OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) with specified coordinates, size, background color, border width, type (BORDER_FLAT), style (STYLE_SOLID), and corner (CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) using the ObjectCreate and ObjectSetInteger functions, logging errors with Print if creation fails, and setting it to non-selectable foreground. Then, we implement the "createButton" function, which creates a button (OBJ_BUTTON) with text, color, font size, font (default "Arial"), background, border, and corner, using the same format.
Next, we create the "createLabel" function, which generates a text label (OBJ_LABEL) with text, color, font size, font, corner, and anchor (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER) using similar object creation and property-setting calls, logging errors if needed. Finally, we build the "createBitmapLabel" function, which creates a bitmap label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) for images with coordinates, size, bitmap path, color, and corner, using "ObjectCreate" and setting properties to ensure non-selectable foreground display, logging any failures. This will make sure we create a system for rendering the wizard’s visual elements, such as containers, buttons, text, and images.
We can proceed to create some utility functions to help us calculate the height of the dashboard because we want to dynamically center, get the text fonts dynamically as per the screen resolution, so that some texts don't appear too small or too big on different devices, and truncate the text if it is long to avoid potential overflow.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate font size based on screen DPI | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int getFontSizeByDPI(int baseFontSize, int baseDPI = 96) { int currentDPI = (int)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); //--- Retrieve current screen DPI int scaledFontSize = (int)(baseFontSize * (double)baseDPI / currentDPI); //--- Calculate scaled font size return scaledFontSize; //--- Return scaled font size } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate dashboard dimensions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateDashboardDimensions() { long chart_width = ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width long chart_height = ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart height g_mainX = (int)((chart_width - g_mainWidth) / 2); //--- Center main container horizontally int available_height = (int)(chart_height - g_mainY - g_bottomMargin - g_headerHeight - g_footerHeight - 2 * g_spacing); //--- Calculate available height g_displayHeight = MathMin(g_maxBodyHeight, MathMax(g_minBodyHeight, available_height)); //--- Set display height g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight + 2 * g_spacing; //--- Calculate main container height } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Truncate string | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string truncateString(string valueStr, int startPos, int lengthStr = -1, int threshHold = 0, bool isEllipsis = false) { string result = valueStr; //--- Initialize result if (StringLen(valueStr) > threshHold && threshHold > 0) { //--- Check if truncation needed result = StringSubstr(valueStr, startPos, lengthStr); //--- Extract substring if (isEllipsis) result += "..."; //--- Add ellipsis if needed } return result; //--- Return truncated string }
Here, we implement utility functions to ensure adaptive sizing and text formatting. We develop the "getFontSizeByDPI" function, which retrieves the screen DPI (Dots Per Inch) using TerminalInfoInteger with TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI, calculates a scaled font size by adjusting the base font size relative to a standard DPI (96) using a simple ratio, and returns the result for consistent text display across devices.
Then, we create the "CalculateDashboardDimensions" function, which gets the chart’s width and height via ChartGetInteger with CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS and "CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS", centers the main container horizontally by setting "g_mainX" to half the difference between chart width and "g_mainWidth", computes available height by subtracting "g_mainY", "g_bottomMargin", "g_headerHeight", "g_footerHeight", and twice "g_spacing" from chart height, sets "g_displayHeight" within "g_minBodyHeight" and "g_maxBodyHeight" bounds using MathMin and MathMax, and calculates "g_mainHeight" as the sum of header, body, footer heights, and spacing.
Finally, we implement the "truncateString" function, which returns the input string unchanged if its length is below a threshold or zero, otherwise extracts a substring with StringSubstr from "startPos" for "lengthStr" characters, adding an ellipsis if specified, to manage text overflow. With these functions, we can begin the implementation by creating the main dashboard. We will house its logic in a function for modularization.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show the setup dashboard | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowDashboard() { checkbox_checked = false; //--- Reset checkbox state createRecLabel(SETUP_MAIN, g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_mainHeight, C'20,20,20', 1, C'40,40,40', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create main container createRecLabel(SETUP_HEADER_BG, g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_headerHeight, C'45,45,45', 1, C'60,60,60', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create header background }
We implement the "ShowDashboard" function, and first, we reset the checkbox state to false, ensuring a clean start for user interaction. Then, we call "createRecLabel" to draw the main container ("SETUP_MAIN") at coordinates "g_mainX" and "g_mainY" with dimensions "g_mainWidth" and "g_mainHeight", using a dark gray background (C'20,20,20'), a 1-pixel border (C'40,40,40'), flat border type, solid style, and top-left corner alignment.
Next, we use "createRecLabel" to create the header background ("SETUP_HEADER_BG") at the same x-coordinate and "g_mainY", spanning "g_mainWidth" and "g_headerHeight", with a slightly lighter gray background (C'45,45,45') and border (C'60,60,60'), maintaining consistent styling, rendering the foundational visual structure of the wizard’s dashboard. We now need to call this function in the OnInit event handler.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { int build = (int)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD); //--- Get terminal build number string os = TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_OS_VERSION); //--- Get operating system version StringReplace(os, " ", "_"); //--- Replace spaces with underscores StringReplace(os, ".", "_"); //--- Replace dots with underscores StringReplace(os, ",", "_"); //--- Replace commas with underscores GV_SETUP = "EA_Setup_" + IntegerToString(build) + "_" + os; //--- Set global variable name CalculateDashboardDimensions(); //--- Calculate dashboard dimensions if (!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_SETUP)) { //--- Check if global variable exists Print("Global variable '" + GV_SETUP + "' not found. Creating new one with value FALSE (0.0)."); //--- Log variable creation GlobalVariableSet(GV_SETUP, 0.0); //--- Set variable to false ShowDashboard(); //--- Display dashboard } else { //--- Variable exists double val = GlobalVariableGet(GV_SETUP); //--- Get variable value if (val == 1.0) { //--- Check if set to never show // No dashboard } else { //--- Show dashboard ShowDashboard(); //--- Display dashboard } } ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse move events ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, true); //--- Enable mouse wheel events ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable chart scrolling return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return initialization success }
We proceed to implement the initialization logic to manage the display behavior in the OnInit function, where we retrieve the MetaTrader 5 terminal build number using TerminalInfoInteger with TERMINAL_BUILD and the operating system version with TerminalInfoString using TERMINAL_OS_VERSION, replacing spaces, dots, and commas in the OS string with underscores via StringReplace to create a clean global variable name ("GV_SETUP") formatted as "EA_Setup_<build>_<OS>" You could use any other like magic number or program name and version number, it just felt genius and unique to use this combination. We call "CalculateDashboardDimensions" to set up the dashboard’s layout based on chart dimensions.
Then, we check if the global variable exists with GlobalVariableCheck; if not, we log its creation with "Print", set it to 0.0 (false) using GlobalVariableSet, and display the dashboard with "ShowDashboard". If the variable exists, we retrieve its value with GlobalVariableGet, showing the dashboard only if the value is not 1.0 (indicating the user chose not to show it again). Finally, we enable mouse move and wheel events with ChartSetInteger using CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, "CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL", and "CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL" to support interactive features, which will be helpful in the OnChartEvent event handler, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED for successful initialization. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
Since we now have a header section, let us add the image file to it. We will need to scale the image, so let's define the functions to do the heavy lifting, then we can call them to scale our image file.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scale image using bicubic interpolation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScaleImage(uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height) { uint scaled_pixels[]; //--- Declare scaled pixel array ArrayResize(scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize scaled pixel array for (int y = 0; y < new_height; y++) { //--- Iterate through new height for (int x = 0; x < new_width; x++) { //--- Iterate through new width double original_x = (double)x * original_width / new_width; //--- Calculate original x double original_y = (double)y * original_height / new_height; //--- Calculate original y uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); //--- Interpolate pixel scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; //--- Store scaled pixel } } ArrayResize(pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize original pixel array ArrayCopy(pixels, scaled_pixels); //--- Copy scaled pixels } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Perform bicubic interpolation for a single pixel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint BicubicInterpolate(uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y) { int x0 = (int)x; //--- Get integer x coordinate int y0 = (int)y; //--- Get integer y coordinate double fractional_x = x - x0; //--- Calculate fractional x double fractional_y = y - y0; //--- Calculate fractional y int x_indices[4], y_indices[4]; //--- Declare index arrays for (int i = -1; i <= 2; i++) { //--- Calculate indices x_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(x0 + i, 0), width - 1); //--- Clamp x indices y_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(y0 + i, 0), height - 1); //--- Clamp y indices } uint neighborhood_pixels[16]; //--- Declare neighborhood pixels for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) { //--- Iterate y indices for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { //--- Iterate x indices neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; //--- Store pixel } } uchar alpha_components[16], red_components[16], green_components[16], blue_components[16]; //--- Declare color components for (int i = 0; i < 16; i++) { //--- Extract components GetArgb(neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i]); //--- Get ARGB components } uchar alpha_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate alpha uchar red_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate red uchar green_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate green uchar blue_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate blue return (alpha_out << 24) | (red_out << 16) | (green_out << 8) | blue_out; //--- Combine components } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Perform bicubic interpolation for a single color component | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double BicubicInterpolateComponent(uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { double weights_x[4]; //--- Declare x weights double t = fractional_x; //--- Set x fraction weights_x[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate x weight 0 weights_x[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Calculate x weight 1 weights_x[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate x weight 2 weights_x[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Calculate x weight 3 double y_values[4]; //--- Declare y values for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) { //--- Iterate y indices y_values[j] = weights_x[0] * components[j * 4 + 0] + weights_x[1] * components[j * 4 + 1] + weights_x[2] * components[j * 4 + 2] + weights_x[3] * components[j * 4 + 3]; //--- Calculate y value } double weights_y[4]; //--- Declare y weights t = fractional_y; //--- Set y fraction weights_y[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate y weight 0 weights_y[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Calculate y weight 1 weights_y[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate y weight 2 weights_y[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Calculate y weight 3 double result = weights_y[0] * y_values[0] + weights_y[1] * y_values[1] + weights_y[2] * y_values[2] + weights_y[3] * y_values[3]; //--- Calculate final value return MathMax(0, MathMin(255, result)); //--- Clamp result to valid range } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Extract ARGB components from a pixel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetArgb(uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = (uchar)((pixel >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Extract alpha component red = (uchar)((pixel >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract red component green = (uchar)((pixel >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green component blue = (uchar)(pixel & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue component }
Here, we implement image processing functions to enhance the visual quality. First, we develop the "ScaleImage" function, which resizes an image by creating a new pixel array with ArrayResize for the target dimensions ("new_width" x "new_height"), iterating through each pixel, mapping coordinates to the original image using proportional scaling, and calling "BicubicInterpolate" to compute the interpolated pixel value, storing it in the scaled array before copying back to the original array with the ArrayCopy function.
Then, we create the "BicubicInterpolate" function, which calculates a pixel’s color at non-integer coordinates ("x", "y") by selecting a 4x4 neighborhood of pixels, clamping indices with MathMin and MathMax to stay within the image bounds, extracting ARGB components with "GetArgb", interpolating each component using "BicubicInterpolateComponent", and combining them into a final pixel value with bitwise operations. Next, we implement "BicubicInterpolateComponent", which applies bicubic interpolation to a single color component by calculating cubic weights for x and y fractional coordinates, computing intermediate y-values from a 4x4 grid, and combining them with y-weights, clamping the result between 0 and 255. Finally, the "GetArgb" function extracts alpha, red, green, and blue components from a pixel using bitwise shifts and masks. This will adapt a smoothly scaling approach for our images to fit the dashboard or designated area. We can now call this function to scale our resource image and display it.
uint img_pixels[]; //--- Declare pixel array for image uint orig_width = 0, orig_height = 0; //--- Initialize image dimensions bool image_loaded = ResourceReadImage(resourceImg, img_pixels, orig_width, orig_height); //--- Load image resource if (image_loaded && orig_width > 0 && orig_height > 0) { //--- Check image load success ScaleImage(img_pixels, (int)orig_width, (int)orig_height, 40, 40); //--- Scale image to 40x40 g_scaled_image_resource = "::SetupHeaderImageScaled"; //--- Set scaled image resource name if (ResourceCreate(g_scaled_image_resource, img_pixels, 40, 40, 0, 0, 40, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create scaled resource createBitmapLabel(SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, g_mainX + 5, g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40)/2, 40, 40, g_scaled_image_resource, clrWhite, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create scaled image label } else { //--- Handle resource creation failure Print("Failed to create scaled image resource"); //--- Log failure createBitmapLabel(SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, g_mainX + 5, g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40)/2, 40, 40, resourceImg, clrWhite, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Use original image } } else { //--- Handle image load failure Print("Failed to load original image resource"); //--- Log failure createBitmapLabel(SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, g_mainX + 5, g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40)/2, 40, 40, resourceImg, clrWhite, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Use original image }
To implement the image loading and scaling logic, we declare a pixel array "img_pixels" and initialize dimensions "orig_width" and "orig_height" to zero, then load the resource image with "ResourceReadImage" using "resourceImg", checking if successful ("image_loaded" and dimensions > 0); if true, we call "ScaleImage" to resize to 40x40 pixels - which you can modify, set "g_scaled_image_resource" to "::SetupHeaderImageScaled", and create a new resource with ResourceCreate in ARGB format, followed by "createBitmapLabel" to display the scaled image at the header’s position with white color. If resource creation fails, we log the instance and fall back to the original image; if the load fails, we log and use the original "resourceImg" directly with the "createBitmapLabel" function. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
Now that we have the image file ready, we move on to implementing the other core elements as follows.
string truncated_name = truncateString(ea_name, 0, -1, 20, true); //--- Truncate EA name int titleFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(14); //--- Calculate title font size createLabel(SETUP_HEADER_TITLE, g_mainX + 5 + 40 + 5, g_mainY + 5, truncated_name, clrWhite, titleFontSize, "Arial Bold", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create title label int subtitleFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(10); //--- Calculate subtitle font size createLabel(SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE, g_mainX + 5 + 40 + 5, g_mainY + 25, "Streamlined configuration for optimal performance", C'200,200,200', subtitleFontSize, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create subtitle label int headerCancelFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(16); //--- Calculate cancel button font size createLabel(SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 25, g_mainY + 10, ShortToString(0x274C), C'150,150,150', headerCancelFontSize, "Arial Rounded MT Bold", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create header cancel button int bodyY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; //--- Calculate body y position createRecLabel(SETUP_BODY_BG, g_mainX, bodyY, g_mainWidth, g_displayHeight, C'25,25,25', 1, C'40,40,40', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create body background int footerY = bodyY + g_displayHeight + g_spacing; //--- Calculate footer y position createRecLabel(SETUP_FOOTER_BG, g_mainX, footerY, g_mainWidth, g_footerHeight, C'35,35,35', 1, C'50,50,50', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create footer background createRecLabel(SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, g_mainX + 10, footerY + (g_footerHeight - 20)/2, 20, 20, C'60,60,60', 1, C'80,80,80', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create checkbox background int checkboxLabelFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(17); //--- Calculate checkbox label font size createLabel(SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, g_mainX + 10 + 2, footerY + (g_footerHeight - 20)/2, " ", clrWhite, checkboxLabelFontSize, "Wingdings", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create checkbox label int checkboxTextFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(10); //--- Calculate checkbox text font size createLabel(SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT, g_mainX + 40, footerY + (g_footerHeight - 20)/2 + 2, "Do not show this guide again", clrWhite, checkboxTextFontSize, "Calibri Bold", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create checkbox text int buttonFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(12); //--- Calculate button font size color buttonBg = C'60,60,60'; //--- Set button background color color buttonBorder = C'80,80,80'; //--- Set button border color createButton(SETUP_OK_BUTTON, g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 170 - 10, footerY + 5, 80, 30, "OK", clrWhite, buttonFontSize, buttonBg, buttonBorder, "Arial Rounded MT Bold", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, false); //--- Create OK button createButton(SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 80 - 10, footerY + 5, 80, 30, "Cancel", clrWhite, buttonFontSize, buttonBg, buttonBorder, "Arial Rounded MT Bold", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, false); //--- Create Cancel button int textFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(10); //--- Calculate text font size for (int i = 0; i < MAX_LINES; i++) { //--- Create text line labels string lineName = "Setup_ResponseLine_" + IntegerToString(i); //--- Generate line name createLabel(lineName, 0, -100, " ", clrWhite, textFontSize, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create line label }
Here, we implement the remaining dashboard components for the Wizard to complete its user interface. We truncate the program's name to 20 characters with "truncateString" for readability and create a title label ("SETUP_HEADER_TITLE") with "createLabel" at calculated coordinates, using a DPI-adjusted font size from "getFontSizeByDPI" (base 14) and "Arial Bold". Next, we add a subtitle label ("SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE") with fixed text and a smaller DPI-adjusted font size (base 10), followed by a header cancel button ("SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL") using a Unicode cross (0x274C) in "Arial Rounded MT Bold". Here is its description.
We calculate the body’s y-position ("bodyY") and create its background ("SETUP_BODY_BG") with "createRecLabel" using a dark gray background (C'25,25,25') and border, spanning "g_mainWidth" and "g_displayHeight". Then, we compute the footer’s y-position ("footerY") and create its background ("SETUP_FOOTER_BG") with a lighter gray, followed by a checkbox background ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG") as a 20x20 square, a checkbox label ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL") with an empty Wingdings character, and its text ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT") stating "Do not show this guide again" in "Calibri Bold". We add OK and Cancel buttons ("SETUP_OK_BUTTON", "SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON") with "createButton" at DPI-adjusted font size (base 12), using consistent gray colors. Finally, we loop to create up to "MAX_LINES" text labels ("Setup_ResponseLine_") with "createLabel", initially hidden off-screen, for dynamic text display. This creates a system for rendering the wizard’s interactive and visually cohesive dashboard. We get the following outcome upon running the program.
Since we now have the dashboard with the basic elements, we need to update the display to show the wizard's designated labels. Since having rich multi-line text labels in MQL5 is not as easy as there is no direct way of achieving that, we will need to use a text wrapping approach.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get line color based on content | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color GetLineColor(string lineText) { if (StringLen(lineText) == 0 || lineText == " ") return C'25,25,25'; //--- Set invisible for empty lines if (StringFind(lineText, "mutiiriallan.forex@gmail.com") >= 0) return C'255,100,100'; //--- Set light red for email if (StringFind(lineText, "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader") >= 0) return C'150,100,200'; //--- Set light purple for group link if (StringFind(lineText, "@ForexAlgo-Trader") >= 0) return C'100,150,255'; //--- Set light blue for channel link if (StringFind(lineText, "http") >= 0 || StringFind(lineText, "t.me") >= 0) return C'100,150,255'; //--- Set light blue for general links string start3 = StringSubstr(lineText, 0, 3); //--- Get first three characters if ((start3 == "1. " || start3 == "2. " || start3 == "3. " || start3 == "4. " || start3 == "5. ") && StringFind(lineText, "Initial Setup Instructions") < 0) { //--- Check instruction lines return C'255,200,100'; //--- Set light yellow for instructions } return clrWhite; //--- Default to white } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Wrap text with colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void WrapText(const string inputText, const string font, const int fontSize, const int maxWidth, string &wrappedLines[], color &wrappedColors[], int offset = 0) { const int maxChars = 60; //--- Set maximum characters per line ArrayResize(wrappedLines, 0); //--- Clear wrapped lines array ArrayResize(wrappedColors, 0); //--- Clear wrapped colors array TextSetFont(font, fontSize); //--- Set font string paragraphs[]; //--- Declare paragraphs array int numParagraphs = StringSplit(inputText, '\n', paragraphs); //--- Split text into paragraphs for (int p = 0; p < numParagraphs; p++) { //--- Iterate through paragraphs string para = paragraphs[p]; //--- Get current paragraph color paraColor = GetLineColor(para); //--- Get paragraph color if (StringLen(para) == 0) { //--- Check empty paragraph int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = " "; //--- Add empty line ArrayResize(wrappedColors, size + 1); //--- Resize colors array wrappedColors[size] = C'25,25,25'; //--- Set invisible color continue; //--- Skip to next } string words[]; //--- Declare words array int numWords = StringSplit(para, ' ', words); //--- Split paragraph into words string currentLine = ""; //--- Initialize current line for (int w = 0; w < numWords; w++) { //--- Iterate through words string testLine = currentLine + (StringLen(currentLine) > 0 ? " " : "") + words[w]; //--- Build test line uint wid, hei; //--- Declare width and height TextGetSize(testLine, wid, hei); //--- Get test line size int textWidth = (int)wid; //--- Get text width if (textWidth + offset <= maxWidth && StringLen(testLine) <= maxChars) { //--- Check line fits currentLine = testLine; //--- Update current line } else { //--- Line exceeds limits if (StringLen(currentLine) > 0) { //--- Check non-empty line int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; //--- Add line ArrayResize(wrappedColors, size + 1); //--- Resize colors array wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; //--- Add color } currentLine = words[w]; //--- Start new line TextGetSize(currentLine, wid, hei); //--- Get new line size textWidth = (int)wid; //--- Update text width if (textWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen(currentLine) > maxChars) { //--- Check word too long string wrappedWord = ""; //--- Initialize wrapped word for (int c = 0; c < StringLen(words[w]); c++) { //--- Iterate through characters string testWord = wrappedWord + StringSubstr(words[w], c, 1); //--- Build test word TextGetSize(testWord, wid, hei); //--- Get test word size int wordWidth = (int)wid; //--- Get word width if (wordWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen(testWord) > maxChars) { //--- Check word fits if (StringLen(wrappedWord) > 0) { //--- Check non-empty word int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = wrappedWord; //--- Add wrapped word ArrayResize(wrappedColors, size + 1); //--- Resize colors array wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; //--- Add color } wrappedWord = StringSubstr(words[w], c, 1); //--- Start new word } else { //--- Word fits wrappedWord = testWord; //--- Update wrapped word } } currentLine = wrappedWord; //--- Set current line to wrapped word if (StringLen(currentLine) > 0) { //--- Check non-empty line int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; //--- Add line ArrayResize(wrappedColors, size + 1); //--- Resize colors array wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; //--- Add color } currentLine = ""; //--- Reset current line } } } if (StringLen(currentLine) > 0) { //--- Check remaining line int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; //--- Add line ArrayResize(wrappedColors, size + 1); //--- Resize colors array wrappedColors[size] = paraColor; //--- Add color } } }
Here, we implement text formatting and color-coding logic to enhance the readability of the guide. In the "GetLineColor" function, we assign colors based on content: empty lines get an invisible dark gray (C'25,25,25'), email addresses use light red (C'255,100,100'), group links use light purple (C'150,100,200'), author links and other uniform resource locator (URLs) use light blue (C'100,150,255'), instruction lines starting with "1. " to "5. " (excluding the heading) use light yellow (C'255,200,100'), and all others default to white. You can define any of your choice; we just included this to provide an insight into how rich text encoding can be achieved.
In the "WrapText" function, we split the input text into paragraphs using StringSplit on newlines, set the font with TextSetFont, and for each paragraph, retrieve its color with "GetLineColor", adding empty paragraphs as a space with invisible color. We split paragraphs into words with "StringSplit", building lines by adding words if they fit within "maxWidth" and a 60-character limit, though the maximum limit is 63, using TextGetSize, otherwise starting a new line; for oversized words, we split character by character, adding segments to new lines if they exceed limits, ensuring each line is stored in "wrappedLines" with its color in "wrappedColors" using the ArrayResize function. With this function, we can update the display. We will ensure that logic is a function.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get text height | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int TextGetHeight(string text, string font, int fontSize) { uint wid, hei; //--- Declare width and height TextSetFont(font, fontSize); //--- Set font TextGetSize(text, wid, hei); //--- Get text size return (int)hei; //--- Return height } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if line is a heading | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsHeading(string lineText) { if (StringLen(lineText) == 0) return false; //--- Return false for empty lines if (StringGetCharacter(lineText, StringLen(lineText) - 1) == ':') return true; //--- Check for colon if (StringFind(lineText, "Expert Advisor Initialization Guide") >= 0) return true; //--- Check main heading if (StringFind(lineText, "Key Features") >= 0) return true; //--- Check features heading if (StringFind(lineText, "Initial Setup Instructions") >= 0) return true; //--- Check instructions heading if (StringFind(lineText, "Important Notes") >= 0) return true; //--- Check notes heading if (StringFind(lineText, "Contact Methods") >= 0) return true; //--- Check contact heading if (StringFind(lineText, "NB:") >= 0) return true; //--- Check NB heading return false; //--- Default to false } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update body display with scrollable text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateBodyDisplay() { int textX = g_mainX + g_padding + g_textPadding; //--- Set text x position int textY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; //--- Set text y position int fullMaxWidth = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_padding - 2 * g_textPadding; //--- Calculate max text width string font = "Arial"; //--- Set font int fontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(10); //--- Calculate font size int lineHeight = TextGetHeight("A", font, fontSize); //--- Get line height int adjustedLineHeight = lineHeight + g_lineSpacing; //--- Calculate adjusted line height g_adjustedLineHeight = adjustedLineHeight; //--- Store adjusted line height int visibleHeight = g_displayHeight; //--- Set visible height g_visible_height = visibleHeight; //--- Store visible height static string wrappedLines[]; //--- Store wrapped text lines static color wrappedColors[]; //--- Store line colors static bool wrapped = false; //--- Track if text wrapped if (!wrapped) { //--- Check if text needs wrapping WrapText(setup_text, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); //--- Wrap text wrapped = true; //--- Set wrapped flag } int numLines = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get number of lines g_total_height = numLines * adjustedLineHeight; //--- Calculate total text height bool need_scroll = g_total_height > visibleHeight; //--- Check if scrollbar needed bool should_show_scrollbar = false; //--- Initialize scrollbar visibility int reserved_width = 0; //--- Initialize reserved width if (need_scroll && ScrollbarMode != SCROLL_NEVER) { //--- Check scrollbar mode should_show_scrollbar = true; //--- Enable scrollbar reserved_width = 16; //--- Reserve scrollbar width } if (reserved_width > 0 && fullMaxWidth - reserved_width != fullMaxWidth) { //--- Check width change WrapText(setup_text, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth - reserved_width, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); //--- Rewrap text numLines = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Update line count g_total_height = numLines * adjustedLineHeight; //--- Update total height } int startLine = scroll_pos / adjustedLineHeight; //--- Calculate start line int currentY = textY; //--- Set current y position int labelIndex = 0; //--- Initialize label index for (int line = startLine; line < numLines; line++) { //--- Iterate visible lines string lineText = wrappedLines[line]; //--- Get line text if (StringLen(lineText) == 0) lineText = " "; //--- Set empty lines to space color lineColor = wrappedColors[line]; //--- Get line color if (IsHeading(lineText)) lineColor = clrBlue; //--- Set blue for headings if (currentY + adjustedLineHeight > textY + visibleHeight) break; //--- Prevent overflow string lineName = "Setup_ResponseLine_" + IntegerToString(labelIndex); //--- Generate line name if (ObjectFind(0, lineName) >= 0) { //--- Check if label exists ObjectSetString(0, lineName, OBJPROP_TEXT, lineText); //--- Set line text ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, textX); //--- Set x position ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentY); //--- Set y position ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor); //--- Set line color string lineFont = IsHeading(lineText) ? "Arial Bold" : "Arial"; //--- Set font ObjectSetString(0, lineName, OBJPROP_FONT, lineFont); //--- Set font type ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false); //--- Show label } currentY += adjustedLineHeight; //--- Increment y position labelIndex++; //--- Increment label index } for (int i = labelIndex; i < MAX_LINES; i++) { //--- Hide unused labels string lineName = "Setup_ResponseLine_" + IntegerToString(i); //--- Generate line name if (ObjectFind(0, lineName) >= 0) { //--- Check if label exists ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); //--- Hide label } } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
To implement text rendering and scrolling logic to display the guide dynamically, in the "TextGetHeight" function, we set the font and size with TextSetFont and use TextGetSize to calculate the height of a sample character, returning it for consistent line spacing. The "IsHeading" function identifies headings by checking for empty lines, colons at the end, or specific guide section titles (e.g., "Key Features"), returning true if matched. In the "UpdateBodyDisplay" function, we calculate the text area’s position ("textX", "textY") and width ("fullMaxWidth") using padding and container dimensions, set the font to Arial with a DPI-adjusted size from "getFontSizeByDPI", and compute line height with "TextGetHeight" plus "g_lineSpacing", storing it in "g_adjustedLineHeight".
We wrap the guide text with "WrapText" if not already done, calculate total text height ("g_total_height"), and determine scrollbar visibility based on "ScrollbarMode" and text overflow, reserving 16 pixels for the scrollbar if needed and rewrapping text accordingly. We compute the starting line from "scroll_pos", update visible text labels with ObjectSetString and ObjectSetInteger for position, color (blue for headings via "IsHeading"), and font, hide unused labels, and redraw the chart. When we call this function in the function to show the dashboard, we get the following outcome.
We can see we have the display ready with the text fitting perfectly in the display area. What we need to do is fetch the logic for displaying the scrollbar when needed.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create scrollbar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateScrollbar() { int bodyY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; //--- Calculate body y position int textAreaY = bodyY; //--- Set text area y int textAreaHeight = g_displayHeight; //--- Set text area height int scrollbar_x = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 16 - 1; //--- Calculate scrollbar x int scrollbar_width = 16; //--- Set scrollbar width int button_size = 16; //--- Set button size int scrollbar_y = textAreaY + 2; //--- Calculate scrollbar y int scrollbar_height = textAreaHeight - 2 - 2; //--- Calculate scrollbar height createRecLabel(SCROLL_LEADER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, scrollbar_height, C'45,45,45', 1, C'60,60,60', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create scroll leader createRecLabel(SCROLL_UP_REC, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, button_size, C'60,60,60', 1, C'60,60,60', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create scroll up rectangle int scrollUpLabelFontSize = getFontSizeByDPI(10); //--- Calculate scroll up font size createLabel(SCROLL_UP_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2, scrollbar_y - 2, CharToString(0x35), C'150,150,150', scrollUpLabelFontSize, "Webdings", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create scroll up label int down_rec_y = scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - button_size; //--- Calculate scroll down y createRecLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_REC, scrollbar_x, down_rec_y, scrollbar_width, button_size, C'60,60,60', 1, C'60,60,60', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create scroll down rectangle createLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2, down_rec_y - 2, CharToString(0x36), C'150,150,150', scrollUpLabelFontSize, "Webdings", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create scroll down label slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); //--- Calculate slider height createRecLabel(SCROLL_SLIDER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y + button_size, scrollbar_width, slider_height, C'80,80,80', 1, C'100,100,100', BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create scroll slider } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete scrollbar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteScrollbar() { string scroll_objects[] = {SCROLL_LEADER, SCROLL_UP_REC, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, SCROLL_SLIDER}; //--- Define scroll objects for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(scroll_objects); i++) { //--- Iterate through objects ObjectDelete(0, scroll_objects[i]); //--- Delete object } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate slider height | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CalculateSliderHeight() { int textAreaHeight = g_displayHeight; //--- Get text area height int scroll_area_height = textAreaHeight - 32; //--- Calculate scroll area height int slider_min_height = 20; //--- Set minimum slider height if (g_total_height <= g_visible_height) return scroll_area_height; //--- Return full height if no scroll double visible_ratio = (double)g_visible_height / g_total_height; //--- Calculate visible ratio int height = (int)MathFloor(scroll_area_height * visible_ratio); //--- Calculate slider height return MathMax(slider_min_height, height); //--- Return minimum or calculated height } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update slider position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateSliderPosition() { int bodyY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; //--- Calculate body y position int textAreaY = bodyY; //--- Set text area y int textAreaHeight = g_displayHeight; //--- Set text area height int scroll_area_height = textAreaHeight - 32; //--- Calculate scroll area height int slider_min_y = textAreaY + 16; //--- Set minimum slider y if (g_max_scroll <= 0) return; //--- Exit if no scroll double scroll_ratio = (double)scroll_pos / g_max_scroll; //--- Calculate scroll ratio int slider_max_y = slider_min_y + scroll_area_height - slider_height; //--- Calculate max slider y int new_y = slider_min_y + (int)MathRound(scroll_ratio * (slider_max_y - slider_min_y)); //--- Calculate new y ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y); //--- Set slider y position } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update scrollbar button colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateButtonColors() { int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; //--- Get max scroll color up_color = (scroll_pos == 0) ? C'80,80,80' : (scroll_up_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150'); //--- Set up button color color down_color = (scroll_pos >= max_scroll) ? C'80,80,80' : (scroll_down_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150'); //--- Set down button color ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, up_color); //--- Update up label color ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, down_color); //--- Update down label color ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, scroll_up_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60'); //--- Update up rectangle color ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, scroll_down_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60'); //--- Update down rectangle color } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll up | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScrollUp() { if (g_adjustedLineHeight > 0 && scroll_pos > 0) { //--- Check scroll possible scroll_pos = MathMax(0, scroll_pos - g_adjustedLineHeight); //--- Decrease scroll position UpdateBodyDisplay(); //--- Update body display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll down | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScrollDown() { int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; //--- Get max scroll if (g_adjustedLineHeight > 0 && scroll_pos < max_scroll) { //--- Check scroll possible scroll_pos = MathMin(max_scroll, scroll_pos + g_adjustedLineHeight); //--- Increase scroll position UpdateBodyDisplay(); //--- Update body display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } } }
To implement the scrollbar functionality to enable smooth navigation of the setup guide, we create the "CreateScrollbar" function and in it we calculate the scrollbar’s position and dimensions based on the body’s y-coordinate ("bodyY"), setting "scrollbar_x" to the right edge of the main container and using a 16-pixel width, creating a leader rectangle ("SCROLL_LEADER") with "createRecLabel" for the scrollbar track, and up/down buttons ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC") with labels ("SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") using Webdings arrows (0x35, 0x36). We call "CalculateSliderHeight" to determine the slider’s height based on the visible text ratio, creating the slider ("SCROLL_SLIDER") with "createRecLabel". The "DeleteScrollbar" function removes all scrollbar objects ("SCROLL_LEADER", etc.) using ObjectDelete and redraws the chart.
In "CalculateSliderHeight", we compute the slider height as a proportion of the display height to total text height, ensuring a minimum of 20 pixels. The "UpdateSliderPosition" function adjusts the slider’s y-position using a scroll ratio derived from "scroll_pos" and "g_max_scroll", setting it with "ObjectSetInteger". In "UpdateButtonColors", we update the up/down button colors based on scroll position and hover state for dynamic visual feedback. The "ScrollUp" and "ScrollDown" functions adjust "scroll_pos" by "g_adjustedLineHeight", clamping within bounds, and call "UpdateBodyDisplay", "UpdateSliderPosition", and "UpdateButtonColors" if the scrollbar is visible, ensuring seamless scrolling. We can now call these functions inside the display update function to add the scrollbar. Here is the approach we use to achieve that.
int num_visible_lines = g_visible_height / g_adjustedLineHeight; //--- Calculate visible lines g_max_scroll = MathMax(0, (numLines - num_visible_lines) * g_adjustedLineHeight); //--- Calculate max scroll bool prev_scroll_visible = scroll_visible; //--- Store previous scrollbar state scroll_visible = should_show_scrollbar; //--- Update scrollbar visibility if (scroll_visible != prev_scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar state change if (scroll_visible) { //--- Show scrollbar CreateScrollbar(); //--- Create scrollbar } else { //--- Hide scrollbar DeleteScrollbar(); //--- Delete scrollbar } } scroll_pos = MathMax(0, MathMin(scroll_pos, g_max_scroll)); //--- Clamp scroll position if (scroll_visible) { //--- Update scrollbar slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); //--- Calculate slider height ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE, slider_height); //--- Set slider height UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors }
Inside the "UpdateBodyDisplay" function, we calculate the number of visible lines by dividing "g_visible_height" by "g_adjustedLineHeight" and determine the maximum scroll distance ("g_max_scroll") as the excess text height beyond visible lines, using MathMax to avoid negative values. We store the previous scrollbar visibility state in "prev_scroll_visible", update "scroll_visible" based on whether a scrollbar is needed, and if the state changes, call "CreateScrollbar" to draw the scrollbar or "DeleteScrollbar" to remove it. We clamp "scroll_pos" between 0 and "g_max_scroll" using "MathMax" and MathMin to prevent overflow. If the scrollbar is visible, we update "slider_height" with "CalculateSliderHeight", set the slider’s height with ObjectSetInteger for "SCROLL_SLIDER", and call "UpdateSliderPosition" and "UpdateButtonColors" to refresh the scrollbar’s appearance and position. When we compile, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the dashboard elements are fully created. We now need to make sure that we discard the dashboard when we log out or deinitialize the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete the dashboard | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteDashboard() { string objects[] = { //--- Define dashboard objects SETUP_MAIN, SETUP_HEADER_BG, SETUP_HEADER_IMAGE, SETUP_HEADER_TITLE, SETUP_HEADER_SUBTITLE, SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, SETUP_BODY_BG, SETUP_FOOTER_BG, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, SCROLL_LEADER, SCROLL_UP_REC, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, SCROLL_SLIDER }; for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(objects); i++) { //--- Iterate through objects ObjectDelete(0, objects[i]); //--- Delete object } int total = ObjectsTotal(0); //--- Get total objects for (int j = total - 1; j >= 0; j--) { //--- Iterate through remaining objects string name = ObjectName(0, j); //--- Get object name if (StringFind(name, "Setup_ResponseLine_") == 0) { //--- Check for text lines ObjectDelete(0, name); //--- Delete text line } } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { DeleteDashboard(); //--- Remove dashboard objects if (StringLen(g_scaled_image_resource) > 0) { //--- Check if scaled image exists ResourceFree(g_scaled_image_resource); //--- Free scaled image resource } }
Here, we implement cleanup functionality for the Wizard to ensure proper resource management. In the "DeleteDashboard" function, we define an array of dashboard object names, including main container, header, body, footer, buttons, checkbox, and scrollbar components, and iterate through them using ObjectDelete to remove each from the chart. We then loop through all remaining chart objects with ObjectsTotal and ObjectName, deleting any text line objects starting with "Setup_ResponseLine_" using "ObjectDelete", and redraw the chart with ChartRedraw for a clean display. In the "OnDeinit" function, we call "DeleteDashboard" to remove all dashboard elements and check if a scaled image resource exists ("StringLen(g_scaled_image_resource) > 0"), freeing it with ResourceFree to release memory. We can now move on to breathing life into the dashboard. We want it so that when we click on the buttons, they do their designated calls, and hover effects to show the state of the cursor. We will need a function to do that for simplicity.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update hover effects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateHoverEffects(int mouseX, int mouseY) { int ok_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get OK button x int ok_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get OK button y int ok_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get OK button width int ok_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get OK button height bool is_ok_hovered = (mouseX >= ok_x && mouseX <= ok_x + ok_width && mouseY >= ok_y && mouseY <= ok_y + ok_height); //--- Check OK button hover if (is_ok_hovered != ok_button_hovered) { //--- Check hover state change ok_button_hovered = is_ok_hovered; //--- Update hover state color hoverBg = is_ok_hovered ? C'40,80,40' : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set hover background color hoverBorder = is_ok_hovered ? C'60,100,60' : C'80,80,80'; //--- Set hover border ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, hoverBg); //--- Update background ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_OK_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, hoverBorder); //--- Update border ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } int cancel_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get Cancel button x int cancel_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get Cancel button y int cancel_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get Cancel button width int cancel_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get Cancel button height bool is_cancel_hovered = (mouseX >= cancel_x && mouseX <= cancel_x + cancel_width && mouseY >= cancel_y && mouseY <= cancel_y + cancel_height); //--- Check Cancel button hover if (is_cancel_hovered != cancel_button_hovered) { //--- Check hover state change cancel_button_hovered = is_cancel_hovered; //--- Update hover state color hoverBg = is_cancel_hovered ? C'80,40,40' : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set hover background color hoverBorder = is_cancel_hovered ? C'100,60,60' : C'80,80,80'; //--- Set hover border ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, hoverBg); //--- Update background ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, hoverBorder); //--- Update border ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } int checkbox_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get checkbox x int checkbox_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get checkbox y int checkbox_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get checkbox width int checkbox_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get checkbox height bool is_checkbox_hovered = (mouseX >= checkbox_x && mouseX <= checkbox_x + checkbox_width && mouseY >= checkbox_y && mouseY <= checkbox_y + checkbox_height); //--- Check checkbox hover if (is_checkbox_hovered != checkbox_hovered) { //--- Check hover state change checkbox_hovered = is_checkbox_hovered; //--- Update hover state if (checkbox_checked) { //--- Check checkbox state ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_checkbox_hovered ? C'0,150,0' : C'0,128,0'); //--- Update background } else { //--- Unchecked state ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_checkbox_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60'); //--- Update background } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } int header_cancel_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get header cancel x int header_cancel_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get header cancel y int header_cancel_width = 20; //--- Set header cancel width int header_cancel_height = 20; //--- Set header cancel height bool is_header_cancel_hovered = (mouseX >= header_cancel_x && mouseX <= header_cancel_x + header_cancel_width && mouseY >= header_cancel_y && mouseY <= header_cancel_y + header_cancel_height); //--- Check header cancel hover if (is_header_cancel_hovered != header_cancel_hovered) { //--- Check hover state change header_cancel_hovered = is_header_cancel_hovered; //--- Update hover state ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, is_header_cancel_hovered ? C'255,100,100' : C'150,150,150'); //--- Update color ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible int scroll_up_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get scroll up x int scroll_up_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get scroll up y int scroll_up_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get scroll up width int scroll_up_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get scroll up height bool is_scroll_up_hovered = (mouseX >= scroll_up_x && mouseX <= scroll_up_x + scroll_up_width && mouseY >= scroll_up_y && mouseY <= scroll_up_y + scroll_up_height); //--- Check scroll up hover if (is_scroll_up_hovered != scroll_up_hovered) { //--- Check hover state change scroll_up_hovered = is_scroll_up_hovered; //--- Update hover state ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_scroll_up_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60'); //--- Update background ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, (scroll_pos == 0) ? C'80,80,80' : (is_scroll_up_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150')); //--- Update label color ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } int scroll_down_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get scroll down x int scroll_down_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get scroll down y int scroll_down_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get scroll down width int scroll_down_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get scroll down height bool is_scroll_down_hovered = (mouseX >= scroll_down_x && mouseX <= scroll_down_x + scroll_down_width && mouseY >= scroll_down_y && mouseY <= scroll_down_y + scroll_down_height); //--- Check scroll down hover if (is_scroll_down_hovered != scroll_down_hovered) { //--- Check hover state change scroll_down_hovered = is_scroll_down_hovered; //--- Update hover state ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_scroll_down_hovered ? C'70,70,70' : C'60,60,60'); //--- Update background ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, (scroll_pos >= g_max_scroll) ? C'80,80,80' : (is_scroll_down_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'150,150,150')); //--- Update label color ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } int scroll_slider_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get scroll slider x int scroll_slider_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get scroll slider y int scroll_slider_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get scroll slider width int scroll_slider_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get scroll slider height bool is_scroll_slider_hovered = (mouseX >= scroll_slider_x && mouseX <= scroll_slider_x + scroll_slider_width && mouseY >= scroll_slider_y && mouseY <= scroll_slider_y + scroll_slider_height); //--- Check scroll slider hover if (is_scroll_slider_hovered != scroll_slider_hovered) { //--- Check hover state change scroll_slider_hovered = is_scroll_slider_hovered; //--- Update hover state ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_scroll_slider_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'80,80,80'); //--- Update background ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } }
Here, we implement hover effects for the interactive elements that we have created to enhance user feedback. We create the "UpdateHoverEffects" function and in it we check mouse coordinates ("mouseX", "mouseY") against the positions and sizes of the OK button ("SETUP_OK_BUTTON"), Cancel button ("SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON"), checkbox ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG"), header cancel button ("SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL"), and scrollbar components ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_SLIDER") using ObjectGetInteger for their dimensions.
For each element, we detect hover by verifying if the mouse is within its bounds, updating respective hover states ("ok_button_hovered", "cancel_button_hovered", etc.) if changed, and adjust colors with ObjectSetInteger: OK button uses green shades (C'40,80,40'), Cancel button uses red shades (C'80,40,40'), checkbox uses green when checked (C'0,150,0') or gray (C'70,70,70'), header cancel shifts to bright red (C'255,100,100'), and scrollbar buttons/slider use varying grays (C'70,70,70' or C'100,100,100') based on hover and scroll position ("scroll_pos"). All these colors can be modified as per your liking. We just used arbitrary values again to gain an edge over visual feedback. We redraw the chart with ChartRedraw after each update. We now need to just implement this in the OnChartEvent event handler, which takes care of all chart events, but in our case, we are interested in the mouse movement and click events.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int mouseX = (int)lparam; //--- Get mouse x coordinate int mouseY = (int)dparam; //--- Get mouse y coordinate int body_inner_y = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_spacing; //--- Calculate body y position int textAreaEventY = body_inner_y; //--- Set text area y position int textAreaEventH = g_displayHeight; //--- Set text area height int bodyX = g_mainX + g_padding + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate body x position int bodyW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_padding - 2 * g_textPadding - (scroll_visible ? 16 : 0); //--- Calculate body width if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle object click events if (sparam == SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL || sparam == SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON) { //--- Check cancel button click GlobalVariableSet(GV_SETUP, 0.0); //--- Set global variable to false DeleteDashboard(); //--- Remove dashboard from chart } else if (sparam == SETUP_OK_BUTTON) { //--- Check OK button click double new_val = checkbox_checked ? 1.0 : 0.0; //--- Set global variable based on checkbox GlobalVariableSet(GV_SETUP, new_val); //--- Update global variable DeleteDashboard(); //--- Remove dashboard from chart } else if (sparam == SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG || sparam == SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT || sparam == SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL) { //--- Check checkbox click checkbox_checked = !checkbox_checked; //--- Toggle checkbox state string check_text = checkbox_checked ? CharToString(252) : " "; //--- Set checkbox symbol ObjectSetString(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT, check_text); //--- Update checkbox label text color text_color = checkbox_checked ? C'173,216,230' : clrWhite; //--- Set text color based on state ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT, OBJPROP_COLOR, text_color); //--- Update checkbox text color if (checkbox_checked) { //--- Check if checkbox is selected ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'0,128,0'); //--- Set checked background color ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWhite); //--- Set checked label color } else { //--- Handle unchecked state ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'60,60,60'); //--- Set unchecked background color ObjectSetInteger(0, SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWhite); //--- Set unchecked label color } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart to reflect changes } else if (sparam == SCROLL_UP_REC || sparam == SCROLL_UP_LABEL) { //--- Check scroll up click ScrollUp(); //--- Execute scroll up action } else if (sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_REC || sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL) { //--- Check scroll down click ScrollDown(); //--- Execute scroll down action } } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Handle mouse move events int MouseState = (int)sparam; //--- Get mouse state bool is_in = (mouseX >= bodyX && mouseX <= bodyX + bodyW && mouseY >= textAreaEventY && mouseY <= textAreaEventY + textAreaEventH); //--- Check if mouse is in body mouse_in_body = is_in; //--- Update mouse in body status UpdateHoverEffects(mouseX, mouseY); //--- Update hover effects for elements static int prevMouseState = 0; //--- Store previous mouse state if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && scroll_visible) { //--- Check for slider drag start int xd_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get slider x position int yd_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get slider y position int xs_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get slider width int ys_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get slider height if (mouseX >= xd_slider && mouseX <= xd_slider + xs_slider && mouseY >= yd_slider && mouseY <= yd_slider + ys_slider) { //--- Check if mouse is over slider movingStateSlider = true; //--- Set slider drag state mlbDownX_Slider = mouseX; //--- Store mouse x position mlbDownY_Slider = mouseY; //--- Store mouse y position mlbDown_YD_Slider = yd_slider; //--- Store slider y position ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'100,100,100'); //--- Set drag color ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling } } if (movingStateSlider) { //--- Handle slider dragging int delta_y = mouseY - mlbDownY_Slider; //--- Calculate y displacement int new_y = mlbDown_YD_Slider + delta_y; //--- Calculate new slider y position int textAreaY_local = body_inner_y; //--- Set text area y position int textAreaHeight_local = g_displayHeight; //--- Set text area height int scroll_area_y_min = textAreaY_local + 16; //--- Set minimum slider y int scroll_area_y_max = textAreaY_local + textAreaHeight_local - 16 - slider_height; //--- Set maximum slider y new_y = MathMax(scroll_area_y_min, MathMin(new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); //--- Clamp new y position ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y); //--- Update slider y position int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; //--- Get maximum scroll double scroll_ratio = (double)(new_y - scroll_area_y_min) / (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min); //--- Calculate scroll ratio int new_scroll_pos = (int)MathRound(scroll_ratio * max_scroll); //--- Calculate new scroll position if (new_scroll_pos != scroll_pos) { //--- Check if scroll position changed scroll_pos = new_scroll_pos; //--- Update scroll position UpdateBodyDisplay(); //--- Update body text display } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (MouseState == 0) { //--- Handle mouse release if (movingStateSlider) { //--- Check if slider was being dragged movingStateSlider = false; //--- Reset drag state int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; //--- Get maximum scroll int textAreaY_local = body_inner_y; //--- Set text area y position int textAreaHeight_local = g_displayHeight; //--- Set text area height int scroll_area_y_min_local = textAreaY_local + 16; //--- Set minimum slider y int scroll_area_y_max_local = textAreaY_local + textAreaHeight_local - 16 - slider_height; //--- Set maximum slider y int current_slider_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get current slider y double scroll_ratio = (double)(current_slider_y - scroll_area_y_min_local) / (scroll_area_y_max_local - scroll_area_y_min_local); //--- Calculate scroll ratio int temp_scroll = (int)MathRound(scroll_ratio * max_scroll); //--- Calculate temporary scroll if (g_adjustedLineHeight > 0) { //--- Check if line height valid int snapped_line = (int)MathRound((double)temp_scroll / g_adjustedLineHeight); //--- Calculate snapped line scroll_pos = MathMax(0, MathMin(snapped_line * g_adjustedLineHeight, max_scroll)); //--- Snap to nearest line } else { //--- No valid line height scroll_pos = temp_scroll; //--- Use temporary scroll } UpdateBodyDisplay(); //--- Update body text display UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, scroll_slider_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : C'80,80,80'); //--- Reset slider color ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Re-enable chart scrolling } } prevMouseState = MouseState; //--- Update previous mouse state } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) { //--- Handle mouse wheel events int wheel_delta = (int)sparam; //--- Get wheel delta bool in_body = (mouseX >= bodyX && mouseX <= bodyX + bodyW && mouseY >= textAreaEventY && mouseY <= textAreaEventY + textAreaEventH); //--- Check if mouse in body if (in_body && g_total_height > g_visible_height && g_adjustedLineHeight > 0) { //--- Check scroll conditions int direction = (wheel_delta > 0) ? -1 : 1; //--- Determine scroll direction int notches = MathAbs(wheel_delta) / 120; //--- Calculate scroll notches int scroll_amount = g_adjustedLineHeight * direction * notches; //--- Calculate scroll amount scroll_pos += scroll_amount; //--- Update scroll position int max_scroll = g_max_scroll; //--- Get maximum scroll scroll_pos = MathMax(0, MathMin(scroll_pos, max_scroll)); //--- Clamp scroll position UpdateBodyDisplay(); //--- Update body text display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check if scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } }
Finally, in the OnChartEvent function, we handle click events (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) by checking the clicked object ("sparam"): if it’s the header cancel ("SETUP_HEADER_CANCEL") or Cancel button ("SETUP_CANCEL_BUTTON"), we set the global variable "GV_SETUP" to 0.0 with GlobalVariableSet and remove the dashboard with "DeleteDashboard"; if it’s the OK button ("SETUP_OK_BUTTON"), we set "GV_SETUP" to 1.0 if the checkbox is checked ("checkbox_checked") or 0.0 otherwise, then remove the dashboard; if it’s the checkbox components ("SETUP_CHECKBOX_BG", "SETUP_CHECKBOX_TEXT", "SETUP_CHECKBOX_LABEL"), we toggle "checkbox_checked", update the checkbox label to a checkmark (Unicode 252) or space with ObjectSetString, set the text color to light blue (C'173,216,230') or white with ObjectSetInteger, and adjust the checkbox background to green (C'0,128,0') or gray (C'60,60,60'). MQL5 provides a detailed list of the Wingdings font characters, and that is what we used. You can use any of your choice or a different approach. Here is a visualization of the possible MQL5 Wingdings characters you can use.
For scroll up ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_UP_LABEL") or down ("SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") clicks, we call "ScrollUp" or "ScrollDown". For mouse move events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE), we calculate the body area, update "mouse_in_body", and call "UpdateHoverEffects" with "mouseX" and "mouseY"; we detect slider drag start ("MouseState" 1) by checking if the mouse is over "SCROLL_SLIDER", setting "movingStateSlider" and storing mouse positions, and during drag, adjust the slider’s y-position with ObjectSetInteger, update "scroll_pos" based on the scroll ratio, and refresh the display with "UpdateBodyDisplay". On mouse release ("MouseState" 0), we snap "scroll_pos" to the nearest line, reset the slider state, and re-enable chart scrolling with the ChartSetInteger function. For mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL), we adjust "scroll_pos" based on wheel direction and notches, clamp it within "g_max_scroll", and update the display and scrollbar. When we compile, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the dashboard is now fully functional and interactive. When we click on the okay button, we should get a global variable set. To access the global variable, you need to click on "Tools" then "Global Variables" or simply press F3 on your keyboard. Here is a complete visualization.
From the images, we can see that we have correctly set up the wizard with all the objectives achieved. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Testing the Setup Wizard
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve developed a first-run user setup Wizard for Expert Advisors in MQL5, creating an interactive dashboard with a scrollable guide, dynamic text formatting, and user controls like buttons and a checkbox to streamline program configuration in MetaTrader 5. The tool enhances trader onboarding by providing clear instructions and a mechanism to skip future displays, ensuring efficient setup and adaptability across screen settings. It equips you to simplify program initialization by providing custom one-time user insights, ready for further customization in your trading toolkit. Happy trading!
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