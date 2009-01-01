Client Terminal Properties

Information about the client terminal can be obtained by two functions: TerminalInfoInteger() and TerminalInfoString(). For parameters, these functions accept values from ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER and ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING respectively.

ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER

Identifier Description Type TERMINAL_BUILD The client terminal build number int TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_ACCOUNT The flag indicates the presence of MQL5.community authorization data in the terminal bool TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_CONNECTION Connection to MQL5.community bool TERMINAL_CONNECTED Connection to a trade server bool TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED Permission to use DLL bool TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED Permission to trade bool TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED Permission to send e-mails using SMTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings bool TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED Permission to send reports using FTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings bool TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED Permission to send notifications to smartphone bool TERMINAL_MAXBARS The maximal bars count on the chart int TERMINAL_MQID The flag indicates the presence of MetaQuotes ID data for Push notifications bool TERMINAL_CODEPAGE Number of the code page of the language installed in the client terminal int TERMINAL_CPU_CORES The number of CPU cores in the system int TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE Free disk space for the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal (agent), MB int TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL Physical memory in the system, MB int TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL Memory available to the process of the terminal (agent), MB int TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE Free memory of the terminal (agent) process, MB int TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED Memory used by the terminal (agent), MB int TERMINAL_X64 Indication of the "64-bit terminal" bool TERMINAL_OPENCL_SUPPORT The version of the supported OpenCL in the format of 0x00010002 = 1.2. "0" means that OpenCL is not supported int TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI). Knowing the parameter value, you can set the size of graphical objects so that they look the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics. int TERMINAL_SCREEN_LEFT The left coordinate of the virtual screen. A virtual screen is a rectangle that covers all monitors. If the system has two monitors ordered from right to left, then the left coordinate of the virtual screen can be on the border of two monitors. int TERMINAL_SCREEN_TOP The top coordinate of the virtual screen int TERMINAL_SCREEN_WIDTH Terminal width int TERMINAL_SCREEN_HEIGHT Terminal height int TERMINAL_LEFT The left coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen int TERMINAL_TOP The top coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen int TERMINAL_RIGHT The right coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen int TERMINAL_BOTTOM The bottom coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen int TERMINAL_PING_LAST The last known value of a ping to a trade server in microseconds. One second comprises of one million microseconds int TERMINAL_VPS Indication that the terminal is launched on the MetaTrader Virtual Hosting server (MetaTrader VPS) bool Key identifier Description TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_LEFT State of the "Left arrow" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_UP State of the "Up arrow" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_RIGHT State of the "Right arrow" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DOWN State of the "Down arrow" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SHIFT State of the "Shift" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CONTROL State of the "Ctrl" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_MENU State of the "Windows" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CAPSLOCK State of the "CapsLock" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_NUMLOCK State of the "NumLock" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SCRLOCK State of the "ScrollLock" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ENTER State of the "Enter" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_INSERT State of the "Insert" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE State of the "Delete" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_HOME State of the "Home" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_END State of the "End" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_TAB State of the "Tab" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEUP State of the "PageUp" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN State of the "PageDown" key int TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE State of the "Escape" key int

Call to TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_XXX) returns the same state code of a key as the GetKeyState() function in MSDN.

Example of scaling factor calculation:

//--- Creating a 1.5 inch wide button on a screen

int screen_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); // Find DPI of the user monitor

int base_width = 144; // The basic width in the screen points for standard monitors with DPI=96

int width = (button_width * screen_dpi) / 96; // Calculate the button width for the user monitor (for the specific DPI)

...



//--- Calculating the scaling factor as a percentage

int scale_factor=(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) * 100) / 96;

//--- Use of the scaling factor

width=(base_width * scale_factor) / 100;

In the above example, the graphical resource looks the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics. The size of control elements (buttons, dialog windows, etc.) corresponds to personalization settings.

ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_DOUBLE

Identifier Description Type TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_BALANCE Balance in MQL5.community double TERMINAL_RETRANSMISSION Percentage of resent network packets in the TCP/IP protocol for all running applications and services on the given computer. Packet loss occurs even in the fastest and correctly configured networks. In this case, there is no confirmation of packet delivery between the recipient and the sender, therefore lost packets are resent. It is not an indication of the connection quality between a particular terminal and a trade server, since the percentage is calculated for the entire network activity, including system and background activity. The TERMINAL_RETRANSMISSION value is requested from the operating system once per minute. The terminal itself does not calculate this value. double

File operations can be performed only in two directories; corresponding paths can be obtained using the request for TERMINAL_DATA_PATH and TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH properties.

ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING

Identifier Description Type TERMINAL_LANGUAGE Language of the terminal string TERMINAL_COMPANY Company name string TERMINAL_NAME Terminal name string TERMINAL_PATH Folder from which the terminal is started string TERMINAL_DATA_PATH Folder in which terminal data are stored string TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH Common path for all of the terminals installed on a computer string TERMINAL_CPU_NAME CPU name string TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE CPU architecture string TERMINAL_OS_VERSION User's OS name string TERMINAL_COLORTHEME_NAME Terminal color scheme; possible values: Light and Dark. string

For a better understanding of paths, stored in properties of TERMINAL_PATH, TERMINAL_DATA_PATH and TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH parameters, it is recommended to execute the script, which will return these values for the current copy of the client terminal, installed on your computer

Example: Script returns information about the client terminal paths

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check_TerminalPaths.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//---

Print("TERMINAL_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH));

Print("TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

Print("TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

}

As result of the script execution in the Experts Journal you will see a messages, like the following:

Get Terminal Color Scheme Information #

The terminal supports two color schemes: Light (default) and Dark. When developing custom applications with graphical user interfaces, programmers should take the current terminal color scheme into account. Visual components used in the application should be dynamically adaptable to enhance user experience and maintain visual consistency.

To support this, the language provides functions for detecting the terminal color scheme:

The TERMINAL_COLORTHEME_NAME value from the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING enumeration allows you to retrieve the name of the current color scheme using the TerminalInfoString function. Possible values: Light and Dark.

Use the THEME_COLOR_* values from the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration to retrieve the colors of specific UI elements through the TerminalInfoInteger function.