Client Terminal Properties

Information about the client terminal can be obtained by two functions: TerminalInfoInteger() and TerminalInfoString(). For parameters, these functions accept values from ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER and ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING respectively.

ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER

Identifier

Description

Type

TERMINAL_BUILD

The client terminal build number

int

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_ACCOUNT

The flag indicates the presence of MQL5.community authorization data in the terminal

bool

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_CONNECTION

Connection to MQL5.community

bool

TERMINAL_CONNECTED

Connection to a trade server

bool

TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED

Permission to use DLL

bool

TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED

Permission to trade

bool

TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED

Permission to send e-mails using SMTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings

bool

TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED

Permission to send reports using FTP-server and login, specified in the terminal settings

bool

TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED

Permission to send notifications to smartphone

bool

TERMINAL_MAXBARS

The maximal bars count on the chart

int

TERMINAL_MQID

The flag indicates the presence of MetaQuotes ID data for Push notifications

bool

TERMINAL_CODEPAGE

Number of the code page of the language installed in the client terminal

int

TERMINAL_CPU_CORES

The number of CPU cores in the system

int

TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE

Free disk space for the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal (agent), MB

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL

Physical memory in the system, MB

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL

Memory available to the process of the terminal (agent), MB

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE

Free memory of the terminal (agent) process, MB

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED

Memory used by the terminal (agent), MB

int

TERMINAL_X64

Indication of the "64-bit terminal"

bool

TERMINAL_OPENCL_SUPPORT

The version of the supported OpenCL in the format of 0x00010002 = 1.2.  "0" means that OpenCL is not supported

int

TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI

The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).

Knowing the parameter value, you can set the size of graphical objects so that they look the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics.

int

TERMINAL_SCREEN_LEFT

The left coordinate of the virtual screen. A virtual screen is a rectangle that covers all monitors. If the system has two monitors ordered from right to left, then the left coordinate of the virtual screen can be on the border of two monitors.

int

TERMINAL_SCREEN_TOP

The top coordinate of the virtual screen

int

TERMINAL_SCREEN_WIDTH

Terminal width

int

TERMINAL_SCREEN_HEIGHT

Terminal height

int

TERMINAL_LEFT

The left coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen

int

TERMINAL_TOP

The top coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen

int

TERMINAL_RIGHT

The right coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen

int

TERMINAL_BOTTOM

The bottom coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen

int

TERMINAL_PING_LAST

The last known value of a ping to a trade server in microseconds. One second comprises of one million microseconds

int

TERMINAL_VPS

Indication that the terminal is launched on the MetaTrader Virtual Hosting server (MetaTrader VPS)

bool

Key identifier

Description

 

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_LEFT

State of the "Left arrow" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_UP

State of the "Up arrow" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_RIGHT

State of the "Right arrow" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DOWN

State of the "Down arrow" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SHIFT

State of the "Shift" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CONTROL

State of the "Ctrl" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_MENU

State of the "Windows" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CAPSLOCK

State of the "CapsLock" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_NUMLOCK

State of the "NumLock" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SCRLOCK

State of the "ScrollLock" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ENTER

State of the "Enter" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_INSERT

State of the "Insert" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE

State of the "Delete" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_HOME

State of the "Home" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_END

State of the "End" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_TAB

State of the "Tab" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEUP

State of the "PageUp" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN

State of the "PageDown" key

int

TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE

State of the "Escape" key

int

Call to TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_XXX) returns the same state code of a key as the GetKeyState() function in MSDN.

 

Example of scaling factor calculation:

//--- Creating a 1.5 inch wide button on a screen
int screen_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); // Find DPI of the user monitor
int base_width = 144;                                      // The basic width in the screen points for standard monitors with DPI=96
int width      = (button_width * screen_dpi) / 96;         // Calculate the button width for the user monitor (for the specific DPI)
...
 
//--- Calculating the scaling factor as a percentage
int scale_factor=(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) * 100) / 96;
//--- Use of the scaling factor
width=(base_width * scale_factor) / 100;

In the above example, the graphical resource looks the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics. The size of control elements (buttons, dialog windows, etc.) corresponds to personalization settings.

 

ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_DOUBLE

Identifier

Description

Type

TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_BALANCE

Balance in MQL5.community

double

TERMINAL_RETRANSMISSION

Percentage of resent network packets in the TCP/IP protocol for all running applications and services on the given computer. Packet loss occurs even in the fastest and correctly configured networks. In this case, there is no confirmation of packet delivery between the recipient and the sender, therefore lost packets are resent.

 

It is not an indication of the connection quality between a particular terminal and a trade server, since the percentage is calculated for the entire network activity, including system and background activity.

 

The TERMINAL_RETRANSMISSION value is requested from the operating system once per minute. The terminal itself does not calculate this value.

double

 

File operations can be performed only in two directories; corresponding paths can be obtained using the request for TERMINAL_DATA_PATH and TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH properties.

ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING

Identifier

Description

Type

TERMINAL_LANGUAGE

Language of the terminal

string

TERMINAL_COMPANY

Company name

string

TERMINAL_NAME

Terminal name

string

TERMINAL_PATH

Folder from which the terminal is started

string

TERMINAL_DATA_PATH

Folder in which terminal data are stored

string

TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH

Common path for all of the terminals installed on a computer

string

TERMINAL_CPU_NAME

CPU name

string

TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE

CPU architecture

string

TERMINAL_OS_VERSION

User's OS name

string

TERMINAL_COLORTHEME_NAME

Terminal color scheme; possible values: Light and Dark.

string

For a better understanding of paths, stored in properties of TERMINAL_PATH, TERMINAL_DATA_PATH and TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH parameters, it is recommended to execute the script, which will return these values for the current copy of the client terminal, installed on your computer

Example: Script returns information about the client terminal paths

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Check_TerminalPaths.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   Print("TERMINAL_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH));
   Print("TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
   Print("TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
  }

As result of the script execution in the Experts Journal you will see a messages, like the following:

Getting data on a working folder of the terminal

 

 

Get Terminal Color Scheme Information #

The terminal supports two color schemes: Light (default) and Dark. When developing custom applications with graphical user interfaces, programmers should take the current terminal color scheme into account. Visual components used in the application should be dynamically adaptable to enhance user experience and maintain visual consistency.

To support this, the language provides functions for detecting the terminal color scheme:

 

Identifier

Description

Property type

THEME_COLOR_WINDOW

Window background

color

THEME_COLOR_WINDOWTEXT

Text in the window

color

THEME_COLOR_BTNTEXT

Button text

color

THEME_COLOR_GRAYTEXT

Inactive (disabled) text

color

THEME_COLOR_INFOTEXT

Tooltip text

color

THEME_COLOR_INFOBK

Tooltip background

color

THEME_COLOR_3DFACE

Front face of 3D elements

color

THEME_COLOR_3DLIGHT

Light side of 3D elements

color

THEME_COLOR_3DSHADOW

Shadow side of 3D elements

color

THEME_COLOR_3DDKSHADOW

Dark shadow of 3D elements

color

THEME_COLOR_3DHILIGHT

Highlight of 3D elements

color

THEME_COLOR_HIGHLIGHT

Background of selected elements

color

THEME_COLOR_HIGHLIGHTTEXT

Text of selected elements

color

THEME_COLOR_BTNFACE

Button front face

color

THEME_COLOR_BTNHILIGHT

Button highlight

color

THEME_COLOR_BTNSHADOW

Button shadow

color

THEME_COLOR_MENU

Menu background

color

THEME_COLOR_MENUBAR

Menu bar background

color

THEME_COLOR_MENUTEXT

Menu text

color

THEME_COLOR_MENUHILIGHT

Highlight of selected menu item

color

THEME_COLOR_ACTIVECAPTION

Active window title

color

THEME_COLOR_INACTIVECAPTION

Inactive window title

color

THEME_COLOR_GRADIENTINACTIVECAPTION

Gradient of inactive window title

color

THEME_COLOR_CAPTIONTEXT

Window title text

color

THEME_COLOR_INACTIVECAPTIONTEXT

Inactive window title text

color

THEME_COLOR_HOTTEXT

Hyperlinks or active elements

color

THEME_COLOR_NONE

Color not selected

color

THEME_COLOR_SEPARATOR

Separator

color

THEME_COLOR_SCROLLBACK

Scrollbar

color

THEME_COLOR_LINE1

Background color of odd rows in the Journal

color

THEME_COLOR_LINE2

Background color of even rows in the Journal

color

THEME_COLOR_GRID

Grid color in the Journal

color

THEME_COLOR_SUMMARY

Background color of summary row in the Journal

color

THEME_COLOR_ERROR

Error message text color

color

THEME_COLOR_INVALID

Invalid value text color

color

THEME_COLOR_NEGATIVE

Negative value color

color

THEME_COLOR_POSITIVE

Positive value color

color

THEME_COLOR_LINK

Link color

color

THEME_COLOR_LINKHOVER

Link hover color

color

THEME_COLOR_LINKTESTER

Link color from cached results of previous testing/optimization runs

color

THEME_COLOR_TEXTUP

"Button released" state

color

THEME_COLOR_TEXTDOWN

"Button pressed" state

color

THEME_COLOR_BACKUP

Color of "BUY" and "SELL" buttons in "One Click Trading" when the quote increases

color

THEME_COLOR_BACKDOWN

Color of "BUY" and "SELL" buttons in "One Click Trading" when the quote decreases

color

THEME_COLOR_CLOSE

"Close" operation button color

color

THEME_COLOR_BUY

"BUY" operation button color

color

THEME_COLOR_SELL

"SELL" operation button color

color

THEME_COLOR_DEPOSIT

"Deposit" button color

color

THEME_COLOR_WITHDRAWAL

"Withdrawal" button color

color

THEME_COLOR_BID

Bid line color

color

THEME_COLOR_ASK

Ask line color

color

THEME_COLOR_STOPS

Stop line color

color

THEME_COLOR_STOPS_RED

StopLoss value highlight when profit is negative (Trade tab)

color

THEME_COLOR_STOPS_GREEN

StopLoss value highlight when profit is positive (Trade tab)

color

THEME_COLOR_CONFIRM

"Accept" button color in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_REQUOTE

"Requote" button color in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_REJECT

"Reject" button color in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_NOTIFICATION

Color of a change notification from the server in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_RATING

Rating bar color in the learning system

color

THEME_COLOR_BOOK_BUY

Background color of buy levels in the Depth of Market

color

THEME_COLOR_BOOK_SELL

Background color of sell levels in the Depth of Market

color

THEME_COLOR_BOOK_LAST

Color of the last trade in the Depth of Market

color

THEME_COLOR_BOOK_STOP

StopLoss level color in the Depth of Market

color

THEME_COLOR_BOOK_SPREAD

Background color of levels within the spread in the Depth of Market

color

THEME_COLOR_TICKS_BID

Bid line color on the tick chart in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_TICKS_ASK

Ask line color on the tick chart in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_TICKS_LAST

Last line color on the tick chart in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_TICKS_CROSS

Crosshair color on the tick chart in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_TICKS_SL

StopLoss line color on the tick chart in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_TICKS_TP

TakeProfit line color on the tick chart in the order submission window

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_START

"Start" button color in testing/optimization

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_STOP

"Stop" button color in testing/optimization

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_START_FRAME

Border color of the "Start" button in testing/optimization

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_STOP_FRAME

Border color of the "Stop" button in testing/optimization

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_PROGRESS

Progress bar color in testing/optimization

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_BALANCE

Balance line color in the Strategy Tester

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_EQUITY

Equity line color in the Strategy Tester

color

THEME_COLOR_TESTER_MARGIN

Deposit Load graph color in the Strategy Tester

color

THEME_COLOR_PROFILER_CALL

Color of the code line with a call during Profiling

color

THEME_COLOR_PROFILER_CALLSEL

Selected code line color with a call during Profiling

color

THEME_COLOR_PROFILER_LINE

Line color in the Profiler Journal

color

THEME_COLOR_PROFILER_LINESEL

Selected line color in the Profiler Journal

color

 

 