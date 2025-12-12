Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 46): Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS)
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 45), we developed an Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected gaps with minimum size filtering, tracked states as normal/mitigated/inverted, ignored overlaps, traded inversions with fixed stop levels, trade modes, trailing stops, and visualized rectangles with labels/icons. In Part 46, we develop a Liquidity Sweep on the Break of Structure (BoS) system.
This system detects swings over a defined length, labels as swings to identify BoS (HH in uptrends, LL in downtrends), spots sweeps when price wicks beyond swings but closes inside on directional candles, trades buys on Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) sweeps in bullish BoS or sells on Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) in bearish with dynamic stop levels, maximum trades, closes opposites, and visualizes with icons/labels, rectangles, dashed lines, and arrows plus dynamic fonts. We will cover the following topics:
- Understanding the Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) Strategy
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 strategy for trading BoS liquidity sweeps with visuals and risk controls—let’s dive in!
Understanding the Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) Strategy
The Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) is a price action strategy that combines trend identification through swing points with the detection of manipulative sweeps beyond those points to capture liquidity before a reversal. We scan surrounding bars to find swing highs (higher than left/right neighbors) and lows (lower), labeling them relative to priors: HH (higher high) or LH (lower high) for highs, HL (higher low) or LL (lower low) for lows. BOS occurs on HH in uptrends (bullish continuation) or LL in downtrends (bearish), signaling structure break; a sweep happens when price wicks beyond the swing (SSL below low in uptrend, BSL above high in downtrend) but closes inside on a directional candle, indicating trap of stops before true move.
Our plan is to detect swings over input length, label HH/HL/LH/LL to set BOS trend, spot sweeps on BOS with wick beyond swing and close inside directional candle, trade buys on SSL in bullish BOS or sells on BSL in bearish with dynamic trade levels, maximum trades limit, close opposites, and visualize with icons/labels on swings, rectangles on sweeps, dashed lines on BOS breaks, arrows on entries, plus dynamic fonts on scale changes. Liquidity sweep can be on any setup; we just chose the break of structure strategy because it is straightforward, but it can be switched for any other setup, like imbalance setups. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BOS Liquidity Sweep EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTrade obj_Trade; //--- Trade object //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Input Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "EA GENERAL SETTINGS" input int SwingLength = 5; // Swing Length in Bars (left/right check) input double LotSize = 0.01; // Fixed lot size input double SL_Buffer_Pips = 10.0; // SL buffer in pips below/above sweep input double RiskRewardRatio = 2.0; // Take profit multiplier (e.g., 2:1 RR) input int MaxTrades = 1; // Max open trades input long MagicNumber = 12345; // Unique magic number input group "VISUALIZATION SETTINGS" input color clr_Bullish = clrBlue; // Bullish Color (HH/HL) input color clr_Bearish = clrRed; // Bearish Color (LL/LH) input color clr_SSL_Rect = clrLightBlue; // SSL Sweep Rectangle Color input color clr_BSL_Rect = clrLightCoral; // BSL Sweep Rectangle Color input color clr_SSL_Line = clrBlue; // SSL Sweep Line Color input color clr_BSL_Line = clrRed; // BSL Sweep Line Color input color clr_BullBOS = clrGreen; // Bullish BOS Line Color input color clr_BearBOS = clrMaroon; // Bearish BOS Line Color input int LineWidth = 2; // Line Width input bool PrintLogs = true; // Print Statements //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables Continued | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ static double current_swing_high = -1.0, current_swing_low = -1.0; //--- Current swing high and low static datetime swing_high_time = 0, swing_low_time = 0; //--- Swing high and low times int MarketTrend = 0; //--- Market trend (1: Bullish BOS, -1: Bearish BOS, 0: Neutral) int OpenTrades = 0; //--- Open trades count int current_font_size = 10; //--- Current font size int object_code = 174; //--- Wingdings arrow code for swings int buy_arrow_code = 233; //--- Wingdings up arrow for buy int sell_arrow_code = 234; //--- Wingdings down arrow for sell string ObjPrefix = "BOSLiqSweep_"; //--- Object prefix
We begin the implementation by including the trade library with "#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>", which provides the CTrade class for order and position management. We declare "obj_Trade" as a global instance of "CTrade" to handle trading operations. We group the input parameters under "EA GENERAL SETTINGS" for the properties dialog: "SwingLength" to set the number of bars for left/right swing checks, "LotSize" for fixed lots, "SL_Buffer_Pips" as a buffer below/above sweeps for stop-loss, "RiskRewardRatio" for take-profit multiples, "MaxTrades" to limit open positions, and "MagicNumber" for trade identification. Under "VISUALIZATION SETTINGS", we have colors like "clr_Bullish" for HH/HL (blue), "clr_Bearish" for LL/LH (red), "clr_SSL_Rect" for SSL rectangles (light blue), "clr_BSL_Rect" for BSL (light coral), "clr_SSL_Line" for SSL lines (blue), "clr_BSL_Line" for BSL (red), "clr_BullBOS" for bullish BOS (green), "clr_BearBOS" for bearish (maroon), "LineWidth" for line thickness, and "PrintLogs" to toggle logging.
Then, we continue with more global variables: static "current_swing_high" and "current_swing_low" initialized to -1.0 for tracking recent swings, static "swing_high_time" and "swing_low_time" for their timestamps, "MarketTrend" as 1 for bullish BOS, -1 for bearish, 0 for neutral, "OpenTrades" to count current positions, "current_font_size" at 10 for dynamic text, "object_code" as 174 for Wingdings swings, "buy_arrow_code" as 233 for buy arrows, "sell_arrow_code" as 234 for sell, and "ObjPrefix" as "BOSLiqSweep_" for naming objects. With that ready, we can initialize the program logic in the initialization event handler. We want to delete the objects that we create on initialization to get rid of existing clutter. We will define some helper functions first.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update font sizes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateFontSizes() { long scale = 0; //--- Init scale if (ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_SCALE, 0, scale)) { //--- Get scale current_font_size = (int)(7 + scale * 0.7); //--- Calculate font size if (current_font_size < 6) current_font_size = 6; //--- Set minimum font size if (current_font_size > 15) current_font_size = 15; //--- Set maximum font size for (int i = ObjectsTotal(0, -1, -1) - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Iterate objects reverse string name = ObjectName(0, i, -1, -1); //--- Get object name long type = ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_TYPE); //--- Get object type if (type == OBJ_TEXT) { //--- Check text type ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, current_font_size); //--- Set font size } } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete objects by prefix | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteObjectsByPrefix(string prefix) { int total = ObjectsTotal(0, 0, -1); //--- Get total objects for (int i = total - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Iterate reverse string name = ObjectName(0, i, 0, -1); //--- Get name if (StringFind(name, prefix) == 0) { //--- Check prefix ObjectDelete(0, name); //--- Delete object } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Count open trades | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CountOpenTrades() { int count = 0; //--- Init count for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Iterate reverse ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); //--- Get ticket if (PositionSelectByTicket(ticket)) { //--- Select position if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == MagicNumber) { //--- Check symbol and magic count++; //--- Increment count } } } return count; //--- Return count }
Here, we implement the "UpdateFontSizes" function to dynamically adjust the size of text objects on the chart based on the current zoom level, ensuring readability. We initialize "scale" to 0 and retrieve the chart's scale value with ChartGetInteger using CHART_SCALE. If successful, we calculate "current_font_size" as 7 plus 70% of the scale, limiting it between 6 and 15. We then loop backward through all objects on the chart with ObjectsTotal specifying -1 for all windows and types, fetching each name via ObjectName and type with ObjectGetInteger and OBJPROP_TYPE. For OBJ_TEXT objects, we update the font size using ObjectSetInteger and OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, then redraw the chart.
We define the "DeleteObjectsByPrefix" function to remove all chart objects matching a given prefix, used for cleanup. We get the total objects on the main chart and all types, then loop backward: for each, we fetch the name, check if it starts with the prefix using StringFind returning 0, and delete it via ObjectDelete if matched. We create the "CountOpenTrades" function to tally current open positions belonging to this program. We initialize "count" to 0, loop backward through PositionsTotal, retrieve each ticket with PositionGetTicket, and select the position via the PositionSelectByTicket function. If it matches our symbol with PositionGetString and POSITION_SYMBOL and magic number via "PositionGetInteger" and "POSITION_MAGIC", we increment "count" before returning it. We will define some more helper functions for visualization.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw swing point with label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawSwingPoint(string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction, string label) { UpdateFontSizes(); //--- Update font sizes objName = ObjPrefix + label + TimeToString(time); //--- Set obj name if (ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Check no object string iconName = objName + "_icon"; //--- Icon name ObjectCreate(0, iconName, OBJ_TEXT, 0, time, price); //--- Create icon ObjectSetString(0, iconName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Wingdings"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, iconName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, current_font_size); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, iconName, OBJPROP_TEXT, CharToString((uchar)arrCode)); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, iconName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, iconName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_RIGHT); //--- Set anchor string txtName = objName + "_txt"; //--- Text name ObjectCreate(0, txtName, OBJ_TEXT, 0, time, price); //--- Create text ObjectSetString(0, txtName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, txtName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, txtName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, current_font_size); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, txtName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetString(0, txtName, OBJPROP_TEXT, label); //--- Set text } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw sweep rectangle (no text) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawSweepRectangle(string objName, datetime time, double level, double extremum, color clr, bool is_ssl) { UpdateFontSizes(); //--- Update font sizes objName = ObjPrefix + objName + TimeToString(time, TIME_SECONDS); //--- Set obj name if (ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Check no object double top = MathMax(level, extremum); //--- Calc top double bottom = MathMin(level, extremum); //--- Calc bottom datetime end_time = time + PeriodSeconds(_Period); //--- Calc end time ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, time, top, end_time, bottom); //--- Create rectangle ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, true); //--- Set back ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FILL, true); //--- Set fill ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style // No text inside rectangle to reduce clutter } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw horizontal dashed break level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawBreakLevel(string objName, datetime time1, double price, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, int direction, string label) { UpdateFontSizes(); //--- Update font sizes objName = ObjPrefix + objName + label + TimeToString(time2, TIME_SECONDS); //--- Set obj name if (ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Check no object ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_TREND, 0, time1, price, time2, price); //--- Create trend line ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, LineWidth); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH); //--- Set style ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false); //--- Set no ray right string txt = label + " Sweep"; //--- Set text string txtName = objName + "_txt"; //--- Text name ObjectCreate(0, txtName, OBJ_TEXT, 0, time2, price); //--- Create text ObjectSetInteger(0, txtName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, txtName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, current_font_size); //--- Set font size if (direction > 0) { //--- Check positive ObjectSetInteger(0, txtName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetString(0, txtName, OBJPROP_TEXT, " " + txt); //--- Set text } else { //--- Negative ObjectSetInteger(0, txtName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetString(0, txtName, OBJPROP_TEXT, " " + txt); //--- Set text } } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw entry arrow with Wingdings | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawEntryArrow(datetime time, double price, bool is_buy) { UpdateFontSizes(); //--- Update font sizes string objName = ObjPrefix + "Entry_" + TimeToString(time, TIME_SECONDS); //--- Set obj name if (ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Check no object int arrCode = is_buy ? buy_arrow_code : sell_arrow_code; //--- Set arrow code color arrow_color = is_buy ? clrBlue : clrRed; //--- Set color ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_TEXT, 0, time, price); //--- Create text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Wingdings"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, current_font_size); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, CharToString((uchar)arrCode)); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, arrow_color); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, is_buy ? ANCHOR_UPPER : ANCHOR_LOWER); //--- Set anchor } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
First, we define the "DrawSwingPoint" function to visualize detected swing points on the chart with an icon and label. We call "UpdateFontSizes" to ensure current sizing, form a unique object name by combining "ObjPrefix", the label, and the time string. If no object exists per ObjectFind, we create a Wingdings icon as OBJ_TEXT with suffixed "_icon" at the time and price, setting font to Wingdings, size to "current_font_size", text to the character from "arrCode" via CharToString, color to "clr", and anchor as right. We then create the text label with suffixed "_txt" as another "OBJ_TEXT", using Arial font, same color and size, anchor as left, and set the text to "label". We redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function.
Then, we implement the "DrawSweepRectangle" function to draw a filled rectangle highlighting the sweep area without internal text to avoid clutter. We call "UpdateFontSizes", form the name with "ObjPrefix" and the time seconds string. If no object, we calculate top as max of level and extremum, bottom as min, end time as time plus one bar period, create OBJ_RECTANGLE spanning time at top to end at bottom, set color to "clr", back true, fill true, solid style, and redraw the chart. We create the "DrawBreakLevel" function to mark BOS breaks with a horizontal dashed line and text. We call "UpdateFontSizes", form name with "ObjPrefix", label, and time 2 seconds string. If no object, we create OBJ_TREND from time1 at price to time 2 at price (horizontal), set color to "clr", width to "LineWidth", style to dash, no right ray. We add text as "OBJ_TEXT" at time 2 and price with suffixed "_txt", color to "clr", size to "current_font_size", anchor as right-upper if direction positive or right-lower if negative, text
Finally, we define the "DrawEntryArrow" function to place a Wingdings arrow indicating trade entries. We call "UpdateFontSizes", form name with "ObjPrefix + "Entry_" + time seconds string". If no object, we select "arrCode" as "buy_arrow_code" for buys or "sell_arrow_code" for sells, color as blue for buys or red for sells, create "OBJ_TEXT" at time and price, set font to "Wingdings", size to "current_font_size", text to the character from "arrCode", color, anchor as upper for buys or lower for sells, and redraw the chart. We can now continue with the initialization to do the cleanup and verification of the input variables.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); //--- Set magic number for trade object if (SwingLength < 1 || LotSize <= 0 || SL_Buffer_Pips < 0 || RiskRewardRatio < 1.0 || MaxTrades < 1) { //--- Check invalid inputs Print("Invalid input parameters."); //--- Log invalid parameters return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); //--- Return incorrect parameters } DeleteObjectsByPrefix(ObjPrefix); //--- Delete objects by prefix UpdateFontSizes(); //--- Update font sizes Print("EA Initialized Successfully."); //--- Log initialization success return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { DeleteObjectsByPrefix(ObjPrefix); //--- Delete objects by prefix Print("EA Deinitialized."); //--- Log deinitialization }
In the OnInit event handler, which executes when the program is attached to a chart or loaded, we set the input "MagicNumber" on "obj_Trade" using "SetExpertMagicNumber" to identify our trades. We then validate key inputs: if "SwingLength" is less than 1, "LotSize" is non-positive, "SL_Buffer_Pips" is negative, "RiskRewardRatio" is below 1.0, or "MaxTrades" is less than 1, we log "Invalid input parameters" with Print and return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT. Otherwise, we call "DeleteObjectsByPrefix" to clear existing visuals, "UpdateFontSizes" to set initial text sizing, log "EA Initialized Successfully", and return INIT_SUCCEEDED. In the OnDeinit event handler, called when the program is removed or the terminal closes, we invoke "DeleteObjectsByPrefix" to remove all chart objects matching our prefix, ensuring a clean exit without leftover visuals. We can now continue with the next logic in the OnTick event handler to do all the heavy lifting. We will begin with the detection of swings and breaks.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Detect swings and BOS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DetectSwingsAndBOS() { int curr_bar = SwingLength; //--- Set current bar bool isSwingHigh = true, isSwingLow = true; //--- Init swing flags for (int j = 1; j <= SwingLength; j++) { //--- Iterate length int right_index = curr_bar - j; //--- Calc right index (newer) int left_index = curr_bar + j; //--- Calc left index (older) if (iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar) <= iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, right_index) || iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar) < iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, left_index)) { //--- Check not high isSwingHigh = false; //--- Set not high } if (iLow(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar) >= iLow(_Symbol, _Period, right_index) || iLow(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar) > iLow(_Symbol, _Period, left_index)) { //--- Check not low isSwingLow = false; //--- Set not low } } if (isSwingHigh) { //--- Check swing high double new_high = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar); //--- Get new high string label = "H"; //--- Init label color clr = clr_Bullish; //--- Set color if (current_swing_high > 0) { //--- Check existing high if (new_high > current_swing_high) { //--- Check higher label = "HH"; //--- Set HH MarketTrend = 1; //--- Set bullish trend if (PrintLogs) Print("Bullish BOS Detected"); //--- Log bullish BOS datetime break_time = FindBreakTime(swing_high_time, current_swing_high, true); //--- Find break time if (break_time > 0) DrawBreakLevel("Bull_BOS_", swing_high_time, current_swing_high, break_time, current_swing_high, clr_BullBOS, -1, "Bullish BOS"); //--- Draw BOS } else { //--- Lower label = "LH"; //--- Set LH clr = clr_Bearish; //--- Set bearish color } } if (PrintLogs) Print("SWING HIGH @ BAR INDEX ", curr_bar, " of High: ", new_high, " Label: ", label); //--- Log high DrawSwingPoint(TimeToString(iTime(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar)), iTime(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar), new_high, object_code, clr, -1, label); //--- Draw high point current_swing_high = new_high; //--- Update high swing_high_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar); //--- Update high time } if (isSwingLow) { //--- Check swing low double new_low = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar); //--- Get new low string label = "L"; //--- Init label color clr = clr_Bearish; //--- Set color if (current_swing_low > 0) { //--- Check existing low if (new_low < current_swing_low) { //--- Check lower label = "LL"; //--- Set LL MarketTrend = -1; //--- Set bearish trend if (PrintLogs) Print("Bearish BOS Detected"); //--- Log bearish BOS datetime break_time = FindBreakTime(swing_low_time, current_swing_low, false); //--- Find break time if (break_time > 0) DrawBreakLevel("Bear_BOS_", swing_low_time, current_swing_low, break_time, current_swing_low, clr_BearBOS, 1, "Bearish BOS"); //--- Draw BOS } else { //--- Higher label = "HL"; //--- Set HL clr = clr_Bullish; //--- Set bullish color } } if (PrintLogs) Print("SWING LOW @ BAR INDEX ", curr_bar, " of Low: ", new_low, " Label: ", label); //--- Log low DrawSwingPoint(TimeToString(iTime(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar)), iTime(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar), new_low, object_code, clr, 1, label); //--- Draw low point current_swing_low = new_low; //--- Update low swing_low_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, curr_bar); //--- Update low time } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Find break candle time (based on close) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime FindBreakTime(datetime prev_time, double prev_level, bool is_high_break) { int prev_shift = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, prev_time); //--- Get prev shift if (prev_shift < 0) return 0; //--- Return invalid for (int i = prev_shift - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Iterate reverse if (is_high_break) { //--- Check high break if (iClose(_Symbol, _Period, i) > prev_level) return iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Return time if break } else { //--- Low break if (iClose(_Symbol, _Period, i) < prev_level) return iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Return time if break } } return 0; //--- Return no break }
To house the detection logic, we define the "DetectSwingsAndBOS" function to identify swing points and detect breaks of structure on each new bar, updating trend direction and visuals accordingly. We set "curr_bar" to "SwingLength" as the target bar for scanning, initialize "isSwingHigh" and "isSwingLow" to true. We then loop from 1 to "SwingLength": for each j, we calculate "right_index" as "curr_bar - j" (newer bars) and "left_index" as "curr_bar + j" (older bars), checking if the current bar's high is not strictly higher than both right and left highs — if any condition fails, we set "isSwingHigh" false; similarly for lows, setting "isSwingLow" false if not strictly lower.
If "isSwingHigh" remains true, we capture the high into "new_high", initialize the label as "H", and color as "clr_Bullish". If a prior "current_swing_high" exists, we compare: if higher, label "HH", set "MarketTrend" to 1 (bullish), log "Bullish BOS Detected" if "PrintLogs" true, find the break time with "FindBreakTime" using "swing_high_time", "current_swing_high", and true for high break, and if valid, call "DrawBreakLevel" with prefix "Bull_BOS_", times, level, "clr_BullBOS", direction -1, and text "Bullish BOS".
If lower, label "LH" and color "clr_Bearish". We log the swing if "PrintLogs", call "DrawSwingPoint" with time string, time, price, "object_code", color, direction -1, label, update "current_swing_high" and "swing_high_time". We mirror for swing low. We implement the "FindBreakTime" function to locate the first bar closing beyond a prior swing level. We get the shift of "prev_time" with "iBarShift", and return 0 if invalid. We loop backward from prev_shift -1 to 0: for high breaks, if close exceeds "prev_level", return that bar's time with iTime; for low breaks, if close is below. Return 0 if no break is found. We now use this function to make the detection per bar by calling it as below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { static bool isNewBar = false; //--- New bar flag int currBars = iBars(_Symbol, _Period); //--- Get current bars static int prevBars = currBars; //--- Previous bars if (prevBars == currBars) { //--- Check same bars isNewBar = false; //--- Set not new bar } else if (prevBars != currBars) { //--- Check new bars isNewBar = true; //--- Set new bar prevBars = currBars; //--- Update previous bars } if (!isNewBar) return; //--- Return if not new bar OpenTrades = CountOpenTrades(); //--- Count open trades if (OpenTrades >= MaxTrades) return; //--- Return if max trades reached DetectSwingsAndBOS(); //--- Detect swings and BOS }
Here, in the OnTick event handler, which runs on every price tick to manage the core logic, we use a static "isNewBar" flag and "prevBars" to detect bar changes: we fetch the total bars with iBars into "currBars", compare to "prevBars" — if unchanged, set "isNewBar" false; if increased, set true and update "prevBars". If not a new bar, we return early. Otherwise, we update "OpenTrades" by calling "CountOpenTrades", and if at or above "MaxTrades", return to prevent new entries. We then invoke "DetectSwingsAndBOS" to scan for swings and structure breaks. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
Bearish Sweep Setup:
Bullish Sweep Setup:
With the detection done, we now need to trade on the liquidity sweeps. We will house the logic in a function for modularity.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Detect and trade sweep on BOS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DetectAndTradeSweepOnBOS() { if (MarketTrend == 0) return; //--- Return if neutral double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); //--- Get bid double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); //--- Get ask // Bullish BOS + SSL Sweep for Buy if (MarketTrend == 1 && current_swing_low > 0.0 && iLow(_Symbol, _Period, 1) < current_swing_low && iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1) > current_swing_low && iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1) > iOpen(_Symbol, _Period, 1)) { //--- Check bullish sweep if (PrintLogs) Print("Bullish BOS + SSL Sweep Detected"); //--- Log sweep double sweep_low = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get sweep low datetime sweep_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get sweep time DrawSweepRectangle("SSL_Rect_", sweep_time, current_swing_low, sweep_low, clr_SSL_Rect, true); //--- Draw SSL rect DrawBreakLevel("SSL_Line_", swing_low_time, current_swing_low, sweep_time, current_swing_low, clr_SSL_Line, 1, "SSL"); //--- Draw SSL line CloseOpposite(true); //--- Close opposite double sl = NormalizeDouble(sweep_low - SL_Buffer_Pips * _Point, _Digits); //--- Calc SL double entry = ask; //--- Set entry double risk = entry - sl; //--- Calc risk double tp = NormalizeDouble(entry + risk * RiskRewardRatio, _Digits); //--- Calc TP obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol, entry, sl, tp, "BOS SSL Buy"); //--- Open buy if (obj_Trade.ResultRetcode() == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE) { //--- Check success DrawEntryArrow(sweep_time, iLow(_Symbol,_Period, 1), true); //--- Draw buy arrow MarketTrend = 0; //--- Reset trend } else Print("Buy order failed: ", obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); //--- Log failure } // Bearish BOS + BSL Sweep for Sell if (MarketTrend == -1 && current_swing_high > 0.0 && iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 1) > current_swing_high && iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1) < current_swing_high && iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1) < iOpen(_Symbol, _Period, 1)) { //--- Check bearish sweep if (PrintLogs) Print("Bearish BOS + BSL Sweep Detected"); //--- Log sweep double sweep_high = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get sweep high datetime sweep_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get sweep time DrawSweepRectangle("BSL_Rect_", sweep_time, current_swing_high, sweep_high, clr_BSL_Rect, false); //--- Draw BSL rect DrawBreakLevel("BSL_Line_", swing_high_time, current_swing_high, sweep_time, current_swing_high, clr_BSL_Line, -1, "BSL"); //--- Draw BSL line CloseOpposite(false); //--- Close opposite double sl = NormalizeDouble(sweep_high + SL_Buffer_Pips * _Point, _Digits); //--- Calc SL double entry = bid; //--- Set entry double risk = sl - entry; //--- Calc risk double tp = NormalizeDouble(entry - risk * RiskRewardRatio, _Digits); //--- Calc TP obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol, entry, sl, tp, "BOS BSL Sell"); //--- Open sell if (obj_Trade.ResultRetcode() == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE) { //--- Check success DrawEntryArrow(sweep_time, iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,1), false); //--- Draw sell arrow MarketTrend = 0; //--- Reset trend } else Print("Sell order failed: ", obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); //--- Log failure } }
Here, we define the "DetectAndTradeSweepOnBOS" function to identify liquidity sweeps following a break of structure and execute trades accordingly, while updating visuals and managing existing positions. We first return early if "MarketTrend" is 0, indicating neutral conditions with no active BOS. We retrieve the current bid and ask prices using SymbolInfoDouble with SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK. For a bullish BOS ("MarketTrend == 1") with a valid "current_swing_low" above 0.0, we check for an SSL sweep: if the previous bar's low ("iLow" at shift 1) dipped below "current_swing_low" but its close ("iClose" at 1) ended above it and above the open (iOpen at 1), confirming a bullish candle that trapped shorts. If detected, we log "Bullish BOS + SSL Sweep Detected" if "PrintLogs" is true, capture the sweep low and time with iLow and "iTime" at shift 1, call "DrawSweepRectangle" with prefix "SSL_Rect_", time, "current_swing_low", sweep low, "clr_SSL_Rect", and true for SSL.
We mirror the logic for bearish BOS ("MarketTrend == -1") with a valid "current_swing_high": check if the previous high exceeded "current_swing_high" but closed below it and below the open, confirming a bearish candle. If so, log "Bearish BOS + BSL Sweep Detected", capture sweep high and time, draw rectangle with "BSL_Rect_", "clr_BSL_Rect", false for BSL, and break level with "BSL_Line_", "clr_BSL_Line", direction -1, label "BSL". Call "CloseOpposite" with false to close buys, set stop-loss above sweep high plus buffer, entry as bid, risk as stop-loss minus entry, take-profit as entry minus risk times ratio, open sell with "obj_Trade.Sell" and comment "BOS BSL Sell". On success, draw an arrow with false for sell, reset the trend; log failure if not. With that done, we just call the function on the tick function, and we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we detect, trade, and manage the liquidity sweep setups, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Backtesting
After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.
Backtest graph:
Backtest report:
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve developed a Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) system in MQL5. It detects swings over the input length and labels swing points to set the trend. It spots sweeps when there is a wick beyond a swing and a close inside the directional candle. The system trades buy on Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) in bullish BOS, or sells on Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) in bearish. It uses dynamic trade levels, a maximum trades limit, and closes opposites. Visualization includes icons for swings, dashed lines for breaks, filled rectangles for sweeps, arrows for entries, and adaptive font sizes when scaling.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.
With this Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure strategy, you can detect manipulative wicks after BOS. You’re equipped to trade reversal setups, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
