Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 46): Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS)

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 45), we developed an Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected gaps with minimum size filtering, tracked states as normal/mitigated/inverted, ignored overlaps, traded inversions with fixed stop levels, trade modes, trailing stops, and visualized rectangles with labels/icons. In Part 46, we develop a Liquidity Sweep on the Break of Structure (BoS) system.

This system detects swings over a defined length, labels as swings to identify BoS (HH in uptrends, LL in downtrends), spots sweeps when price wicks beyond swings but closes inside on directional candles, trades buys on Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) sweeps in bullish BoS or sells on Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) in bearish with dynamic stop levels, maximum trades, closes opposites, and visualizes with icons/labels, rectangles, dashed lines, and arrows plus dynamic fonts. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 strategy for trading BoS liquidity sweeps with visuals and risk controls—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) Strategy

The Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) is a price action strategy that combines trend identification through swing points with the detection of manipulative sweeps beyond those points to capture liquidity before a reversal. We scan surrounding bars to find swing highs (higher than left/right neighbors) and lows (lower), labeling them relative to priors: HH (higher high) or LH (lower high) for highs, HL (higher low) or LL (lower low) for lows. BOS occurs on HH in uptrends (bullish continuation) or LL in downtrends (bearish), signaling structure break; a sweep happens when price wicks beyond the swing (SSL below low in uptrend, BSL above high in downtrend) but closes inside on a directional candle, indicating trap of stops before true move.

Our plan is to detect swings over input length, label HH/HL/LH/LL to set BOS trend, spot sweeps on BOS with wick beyond swing and close inside directional candle, trade buys on SSL in bullish BOS or sells on BSL in bearish with dynamic trade levels, maximum trades limit, close opposites, and visualize with icons/labels on swings, rectangles on sweeps, dashed lines on BOS breaks, arrows on entries, plus dynamic fonts on scale changes. Liquidity sweep can be on any setup; we just chose the break of structure strategy because it is straightforward, but it can be switched for any other setup, like imbalance setups. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input group "EA GENERAL SETTINGS" input int SwingLength = 5 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input double SL_Buffer_Pips = 10.0 ; input double RiskRewardRatio = 2.0 ; input int MaxTrades = 1 ; input long MagicNumber = 12345 ; input group "VISUALIZATION SETTINGS" input color clr_Bullish = clrBlue ; input color clr_Bearish = clrRed ; input color clr_SSL_Rect = clrLightBlue ; input color clr_BSL_Rect = clrLightCoral ; input color clr_SSL_Line = clrBlue ; input color clr_BSL_Line = clrRed ; input color clr_BullBOS = clrGreen ; input color clr_BearBOS = clrMaroon ; input int LineWidth = 2 ; input bool PrintLogs = true ; static double current_swing_high = - 1.0 , current_swing_low = - 1.0 ; static datetime swing_high_time = 0 , swing_low_time = 0 ; int MarketTrend = 0 ; int OpenTrades = 0 ; int current_font_size = 10 ; int object_code = 174 ; int buy_arrow_code = 233 ; int sell_arrow_code = 234 ; string ObjPrefix = "BOSLiqSweep_" ;

We begin the implementation by including the trade library with "#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>", which provides the CTrade class for order and position management. We declare "obj_Trade" as a global instance of "CTrade" to handle trading operations. We group the input parameters under "EA GENERAL SETTINGS" for the properties dialog: "SwingLength" to set the number of bars for left/right swing checks, "LotSize" for fixed lots, "SL_Buffer_Pips" as a buffer below/above sweeps for stop-loss, "RiskRewardRatio" for take-profit multiples, "MaxTrades" to limit open positions, and "MagicNumber" for trade identification. Under "VISUALIZATION SETTINGS", we have colors like "clr_Bullish" for HH/HL (blue), "clr_Bearish" for LL/LH (red), "clr_SSL_Rect" for SSL rectangles (light blue), "clr_BSL_Rect" for BSL (light coral), "clr_SSL_Line" for SSL lines (blue), "clr_BSL_Line" for BSL (red), "clr_BullBOS" for bullish BOS (green), "clr_BearBOS" for bearish (maroon), "LineWidth" for line thickness, and "PrintLogs" to toggle logging.

Then, we continue with more global variables: static "current_swing_high" and "current_swing_low" initialized to -1.0 for tracking recent swings, static "swing_high_time" and "swing_low_time" for their timestamps, "MarketTrend" as 1 for bullish BOS, -1 for bearish, 0 for neutral, "OpenTrades" to count current positions, "current_font_size" at 10 for dynamic text, "object_code" as 174 for Wingdings swings, "buy_arrow_code" as 233 for buy arrows, "sell_arrow_code" as 234 for sell, and "ObjPrefix" as "BOSLiqSweep_" for naming objects. With that ready, we can initialize the program logic in the initialization event handler. We want to delete the objects that we create on initialization to get rid of existing clutter. We will define some helper functions first.

void UpdateFontSizes() { long scale = 0 ; if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 , scale)) { current_font_size = ( int )( 7 + scale * 0.7 ); if (current_font_size < 6 ) current_font_size = 6 ; if (current_font_size > 15 ) current_font_size = 15 ; for ( int i = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , - 1 , - 1 ) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i, - 1 , - 1 ); long type = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); if (type == OBJ_TEXT ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void DeleteObjectsByPrefix( string prefix) { int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 , - 1 ); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i, 0 , - 1 ); if ( StringFind (name, prefix) == 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } } } int CountOpenTrades() { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber) { count++; } } } return count; }

Here, we implement the "UpdateFontSizes" function to dynamically adjust the size of text objects on the chart based on the current zoom level, ensuring readability. We initialize "scale" to 0 and retrieve the chart's scale value with ChartGetInteger using CHART_SCALE. If successful, we calculate "current_font_size" as 7 plus 70% of the scale, limiting it between 6 and 15. We then loop backward through all objects on the chart with ObjectsTotal specifying -1 for all windows and types, fetching each name via ObjectName and type with ObjectGetInteger and OBJPROP_TYPE. For OBJ_TEXT objects, we update the font size using ObjectSetInteger and OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, then redraw the chart.

We define the "DeleteObjectsByPrefix" function to remove all chart objects matching a given prefix, used for cleanup. We get the total objects on the main chart and all types, then loop backward: for each, we fetch the name, check if it starts with the prefix using StringFind returning 0, and delete it via ObjectDelete if matched. We create the "CountOpenTrades" function to tally current open positions belonging to this program. We initialize "count" to 0, loop backward through PositionsTotal, retrieve each ticket with PositionGetTicket, and select the position via the PositionSelectByTicket function. If it matches our symbol with PositionGetString and POSITION_SYMBOL and magic number via "PositionGetInteger" and "POSITION_MAGIC", we increment "count" before returning it. We will define some more helper functions for visualization.

void DrawSwingPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction, string label) { UpdateFontSizes(); objName = ObjPrefix + label + TimeToString (time); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { string iconName = objName + "_icon" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , iconName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Wingdings" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_TEXT , CharToString (( uchar )arrCode)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT ); string txtName = objName + "_txt" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , txtName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_TEXT , label); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawSweepRectangle( string objName, datetime time, double level, double extremum, color clr, bool is_ssl) { UpdateFontSizes(); objName = ObjPrefix + objName + TimeToString (time, TIME_SECONDS ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { double top = MathMax (level, extremum); double bottom = MathMin (level, extremum); datetime end_time = time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , time, top, end_time, bottom); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawBreakLevel( string objName, datetime time1, double price, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, int direction, string label) { UpdateFontSizes(); objName = ObjPrefix + objName + label + TimeToString (time2, TIME_SECONDS ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , time1, price, time2, price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , LineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); string txt = label + " Sweep" ; string txtName = objName + "_txt" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , txtName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time2, price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , txtName, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawEntryArrow( datetime time, double price, bool is_buy) { UpdateFontSizes(); string objName = ObjPrefix + "Entry_" + TimeToString (time, TIME_SECONDS ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { int arrCode = is_buy ? buy_arrow_code : sell_arrow_code; color arrow_color = is_buy ? clrBlue : clrRed ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Wingdings" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , current_font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , CharToString (( uchar )arrCode)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , arrow_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , is_buy ? ANCHOR_UPPER : ANCHOR_LOWER ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

First, we define the "DrawSwingPoint" function to visualize detected swing points on the chart with an icon and label. We call "UpdateFontSizes" to ensure current sizing, form a unique object name by combining "ObjPrefix", the label, and the time string. If no object exists per ObjectFind, we create a Wingdings icon as OBJ_TEXT with suffixed "_icon" at the time and price, setting font to Wingdings, size to "current_font_size", text to the character from "arrCode" via CharToString, color to "clr", and anchor as right. We then create the text label with suffixed "_txt" as another "OBJ_TEXT", using Arial font, same color and size, anchor as left, and set the text to "label". We redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function.

Then, we implement the "DrawSweepRectangle" function to draw a filled rectangle highlighting the sweep area without internal text to avoid clutter. We call "UpdateFontSizes", form the name with "ObjPrefix" and the time seconds string. If no object, we calculate top as max of level and extremum, bottom as min, end time as time plus one bar period, create OBJ_RECTANGLE spanning time at top to end at bottom, set color to "clr", back true, fill true, solid style, and redraw the chart. We create the "DrawBreakLevel" function to mark BOS breaks with a horizontal dashed line and text. We call "UpdateFontSizes", form name with "ObjPrefix", label, and time 2 seconds string. If no object, we create OBJ_TREND from time1 at price to time 2 at price (horizontal), set color to "clr", width to "LineWidth", style to dash, no right ray. We add text as "OBJ_TEXT" at time 2 and price with suffixed "_txt", color to "clr", size to "current_font_size", anchor as right-upper if direction positive or right-lower if negative, text

Finally, we define the "DrawEntryArrow" function to place a Wingdings arrow indicating trade entries. We call "UpdateFontSizes", form name with "ObjPrefix + "Entry_" + time seconds string". If no object, we select "arrCode" as "buy_arrow_code" for buys or "sell_arrow_code" for sells, color as blue for buys or red for sells, create "OBJ_TEXT" at time and price, set font to "Wingdings", size to "current_font_size", text to the character from "arrCode", color, anchor as upper for buys or lower for sells, and redraw the chart. We can now continue with the initialization to do the cleanup and verification of the input variables.

int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (SwingLength < 1 || LotSize <= 0 || SL_Buffer_Pips < 0 || RiskRewardRatio < 1.0 || MaxTrades < 1 ) { Print ( "Invalid input parameters." ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } DeleteObjectsByPrefix(ObjPrefix); UpdateFontSizes(); Print ( "EA Initialized Successfully." ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteObjectsByPrefix(ObjPrefix); Print ( "EA Deinitialized." ); }

In the OnInit event handler, which executes when the program is attached to a chart or loaded, we set the input "MagicNumber" on "obj_Trade" using "SetExpertMagicNumber" to identify our trades. We then validate key inputs: if "SwingLength" is less than 1, "LotSize" is non-positive, "SL_Buffer_Pips" is negative, "RiskRewardRatio" is below 1.0, or "MaxTrades" is less than 1, we log "Invalid input parameters" with Print and return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT. Otherwise, we call "DeleteObjectsByPrefix" to clear existing visuals, "UpdateFontSizes" to set initial text sizing, log "EA Initialized Successfully", and return INIT_SUCCEEDED. In the OnDeinit event handler, called when the program is removed or the terminal closes, we invoke "DeleteObjectsByPrefix" to remove all chart objects matching our prefix, ensuring a clean exit without leftover visuals. We can now continue with the next logic in the OnTick event handler to do all the heavy lifting. We will begin with the detection of swings and breaks.

void DetectSwingsAndBOS() { int curr_bar = SwingLength; bool isSwingHigh = true , isSwingLow = true ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= SwingLength; j++) { int right_index = curr_bar - j; int left_index = curr_bar + j; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar) <= iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , right_index) || iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar) < iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , left_index)) { isSwingHigh = false ; } if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar) >= iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , right_index) || iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar) > iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , left_index)) { isSwingLow = false ; } } if (isSwingHigh) { double new_high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar); string label = "H" ; color clr = clr_Bullish; if (current_swing_high > 0 ) { if (new_high > current_swing_high) { label = "HH" ; MarketTrend = 1 ; if (PrintLogs) Print ( "Bullish BOS Detected" ); datetime break_time = FindBreakTime(swing_high_time, current_swing_high, true ); if (break_time > 0 ) DrawBreakLevel( "Bull_BOS_" , swing_high_time, current_swing_high, break_time, current_swing_high, clr_BullBOS, - 1 , "Bullish BOS" ); } else { label = "LH" ; clr = clr_Bearish; } } if (PrintLogs) Print ( "SWING HIGH @ BAR INDEX " , curr_bar, " of High: " , new_high, " Label: " , label); DrawSwingPoint( TimeToString ( iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar)), iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar), new_high, object_code, clr, - 1 , label); current_swing_high = new_high; swing_high_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar); } if (isSwingLow) { double new_low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar); string label = "L" ; color clr = clr_Bearish; if (current_swing_low > 0 ) { if (new_low < current_swing_low) { label = "LL" ; MarketTrend = - 1 ; if (PrintLogs) Print ( "Bearish BOS Detected" ); datetime break_time = FindBreakTime(swing_low_time, current_swing_low, false ); if (break_time > 0 ) DrawBreakLevel( "Bear_BOS_" , swing_low_time, current_swing_low, break_time, current_swing_low, clr_BearBOS, 1 , "Bearish BOS" ); } else { label = "HL" ; clr = clr_Bullish; } } if (PrintLogs) Print ( "SWING LOW @ BAR INDEX " , curr_bar, " of Low: " , new_low, " Label: " , label); DrawSwingPoint( TimeToString ( iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar)), iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar), new_low, object_code, clr, 1 , label); current_swing_low = new_low; swing_low_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , curr_bar); } } datetime FindBreakTime( datetime prev_time, double prev_level, bool is_high_break) { int prev_shift = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , prev_time); if (prev_shift < 0 ) return 0 ; for ( int i = prev_shift - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (is_high_break) { if ( iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , i) > prev_level) return iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); } else { if ( iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , i) < prev_level) return iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); } } return 0 ; }

To house the detection logic, we define the "DetectSwingsAndBOS" function to identify swing points and detect breaks of structure on each new bar, updating trend direction and visuals accordingly. We set "curr_bar" to "SwingLength" as the target bar for scanning, initialize "isSwingHigh" and "isSwingLow" to true. We then loop from 1 to "SwingLength": for each j, we calculate "right_index" as "curr_bar - j" (newer bars) and "left_index" as "curr_bar + j" (older bars), checking if the current bar's high is not strictly higher than both right and left highs — if any condition fails, we set "isSwingHigh" false; similarly for lows, setting "isSwingLow" false if not strictly lower.

If "isSwingHigh" remains true, we capture the high into "new_high", initialize the label as "H", and color as "clr_Bullish". If a prior "current_swing_high" exists, we compare: if higher, label "HH", set "MarketTrend" to 1 (bullish), log "Bullish BOS Detected" if "PrintLogs" true, find the break time with "FindBreakTime" using "swing_high_time", "current_swing_high", and true for high break, and if valid, call "DrawBreakLevel" with prefix "Bull_BOS_", times, level, "clr_BullBOS", direction -1, and text "Bullish BOS".

If lower, label "LH" and color "clr_Bearish". We log the swing if "PrintLogs", call "DrawSwingPoint" with time string, time, price, "object_code", color, direction -1, label, update "current_swing_high" and "swing_high_time". We mirror for swing low. We implement the "FindBreakTime" function to locate the first bar closing beyond a prior swing level. We get the shift of "prev_time" with "iBarShift", and return 0 if invalid. We loop backward from prev_shift -1 to 0: for high breaks, if close exceeds "prev_level", return that bar's time with iTime; for low breaks, if close is below. Return 0 if no break is found. We now use this function to make the detection per bar by calling it as below.

void OnTick () { static bool isNewBar = false ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); static int prevBars = currBars; if (prevBars == currBars) { isNewBar = false ; } else if (prevBars != currBars) { isNewBar = true ; prevBars = currBars; } if (!isNewBar) return ; OpenTrades = CountOpenTrades(); if (OpenTrades >= MaxTrades) return ; DetectSwingsAndBOS(); }

Here, in the OnTick event handler, which runs on every price tick to manage the core logic, we use a static "isNewBar" flag and "prevBars" to detect bar changes: we fetch the total bars with iBars into "currBars", compare to "prevBars" — if unchanged, set "isNewBar" false; if increased, set true and update "prevBars". If not a new bar, we return early. Otherwise, we update "OpenTrades" by calling "CountOpenTrades", and if at or above "MaxTrades", return to prevent new entries. We then invoke "DetectSwingsAndBOS" to scan for swings and structure breaks. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Bearish Sweep Setup:

Bullish Sweep Setup:

With the detection done, we now need to trade on the liquidity sweeps. We will house the logic in a function for modularity.

void DetectAndTradeSweepOnBOS() { if (MarketTrend == 0 ) return ; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); if (MarketTrend == 1 && current_swing_low > 0.0 && iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) < current_swing_low && iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) > current_swing_low && iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) > iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 )) { if (PrintLogs) Print ( "Bullish BOS + SSL Sweep Detected" ); double sweep_low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); datetime sweep_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); DrawSweepRectangle( "SSL_Rect_" , sweep_time, current_swing_low, sweep_low, clr_SSL_Rect, true ); DrawBreakLevel( "SSL_Line_" , swing_low_time, current_swing_low, sweep_time, current_swing_low, clr_SSL_Line, 1 , "SSL" ); CloseOpposite( true ); double sl = NormalizeDouble (sweep_low - SL_Buffer_Pips * _Point , _Digits ); double entry = ask; double risk = entry - sl; double tp = NormalizeDouble (entry + risk * RiskRewardRatio, _Digits ); obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entry, sl, tp, "BOS SSL Buy" ); if (obj_Trade.ResultRetcode() == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) { DrawEntryArrow(sweep_time, iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ), true ); MarketTrend = 0 ; } else Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } if (MarketTrend == - 1 && current_swing_high > 0.0 && iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) > current_swing_high && iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) < current_swing_high && iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) < iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 )) { if (PrintLogs) Print ( "Bearish BOS + BSL Sweep Detected" ); double sweep_high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); datetime sweep_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); DrawSweepRectangle( "BSL_Rect_" , sweep_time, current_swing_high, sweep_high, clr_BSL_Rect, false ); DrawBreakLevel( "BSL_Line_" , swing_high_time, current_swing_high, sweep_time, current_swing_high, clr_BSL_Line, - 1 , "BSL" ); CloseOpposite( false ); double sl = NormalizeDouble (sweep_high + SL_Buffer_Pips * _Point , _Digits ); double entry = bid; double risk = sl - entry; double tp = NormalizeDouble (entry - risk * RiskRewardRatio, _Digits ); obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entry, sl, tp, "BOS BSL Sell" ); if (obj_Trade.ResultRetcode() == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) { DrawEntryArrow(sweep_time, iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ), false ); MarketTrend = 0 ; } else Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } }

Here, we define the "DetectAndTradeSweepOnBOS" function to identify liquidity sweeps following a break of structure and execute trades accordingly, while updating visuals and managing existing positions. We first return early if "MarketTrend" is 0, indicating neutral conditions with no active BOS. We retrieve the current bid and ask prices using SymbolInfoDouble with SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK. For a bullish BOS ("MarketTrend == 1") with a valid "current_swing_low" above 0.0, we check for an SSL sweep: if the previous bar's low ("iLow" at shift 1) dipped below "current_swing_low" but its close ("iClose" at 1) ended above it and above the open (iOpen at 1), confirming a bullish candle that trapped shorts. If detected, we log "Bullish BOS + SSL Sweep Detected" if "PrintLogs" is true, capture the sweep low and time with iLow and "iTime" at shift 1, call "DrawSweepRectangle" with prefix "SSL_Rect_", time, "current_swing_low", sweep low, "clr_SSL_Rect", and true for SSL.

We mirror the logic for bearish BOS ("MarketTrend == -1") with a valid "current_swing_high": check if the previous high exceeded "current_swing_high" but closed below it and below the open, confirming a bearish candle. If so, log "Bearish BOS + BSL Sweep Detected", capture sweep high and time, draw rectangle with "BSL_Rect_", "clr_BSL_Rect", false for BSL, and break level with "BSL_Line_", "clr_BSL_Line", direction -1, label "BSL". Call "CloseOpposite" with false to close buys, set stop-loss above sweep high plus buffer, entry as bid, risk as stop-loss minus entry, take-profit as entry minus risk times ratio, open sell with "obj_Trade.Sell" and comment "BOS BSL Sell". On success, draw an arrow with false for sell, reset the trend; log failure if not. With that done, we just call the function on the tick function, and we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we detect, trade, and manage the liquidity sweep setups, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) system in MQL5. It detects swings over the input length and labels swing points to set the trend. It spots sweeps when there is a wick beyond a swing and a close inside the directional candle. The system trades buy on Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) in bullish BOS, or sells on Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) in bearish. It uses dynamic trade levels, a maximum trades limit, and closes opposites. Visualization includes icons for swings, dashed lines for breaks, filled rectangles for sweeps, arrows for entries, and adaptive font sizes when scaling.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

With this Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure strategy, you can detect manipulative wicks after BOS. You’re equipped to trade reversal setups, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!