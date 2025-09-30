Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 34), we developed a Trendline Breakout System in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that identified support and resistance trendlines using swing points, validated by R-squared goodness of fit, to execute breakout trades with dynamic chart visualizations. In Part 35, we create a Breaker Block Trading System that detects consolidation ranges, validates breaker blocks with swing points, and trades retests with customizable risk parameters and visual feedback. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 strategy for trading breaker block retests, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Breaker Block Strategy Framework

The breaker block strategy is a trading strategy that identifies consolidation ranges where price moves within a tight range, followed by a breakout and an impulsive move, forming order blocks that, when invalidated, become breaker blocks for potential retest trades. It capitalizes on price returning to these blocks after a significant move away, entering trades in the direction of the breakout with defined stop-loss and take-profit levels, enhanced by visual chart elements. Have a look at the different breaker blocks we could have below.

Bearish Breaker Block:

Bullish Breaker Block:

Our plan is to detect consolidation ranges by analyzing a set number of bars, identify breakouts when price exits the range, and confirm impulsive moves using a multiplier-based threshold. We will implement logic to validate breaker blocks with swing points, execute trades on retests with customizable parameters, and visualize blocks with dynamic labels and arrows, thereby creating a system for identifying and trading breaker block opportunities. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade;

We begin the implementation by including the trade library with "#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>", which provides built-in functions for managing trade operations. We then initialize the trade object "obj_Trade" using the CTrade class, allowing the Expert Advisor to execute buy and sell orders programmatically. This setup will ensure that trade execution is handled efficiently without requiring manual intervention. Then we can provide some inputs so the user can change and control the behavior from the user interface (UI).

input double tradeLotSize = 0.01 ; input bool enableTrading = true ; input bool enableTrailingStop = true ; input double trailingStopPoints = 30 ; input double minProfitToTrail = 50 ; input int uniqueMagicNumber = 12345 ; input int consolidationBars = 7 ; input double maxConsolidationSpread = 50 ; input int barsToWaitAfterBreakout = 3 ; input double impulseMultiplier = 1.0 ; input double stopLossDistance = 1500 ; input double takeProfitDistance = 1500 ; input double moveAwayDistance = 50 ; input color bullishColor = clrGreen ; input color bearishColor = clrRed ; input color labelTextColor = clrBlack ; input bool enableSwingValidation = true ; input bool showSwingPoints = true ; input color swingLabelColor = clrWhite ; input int swingFontSize = 10 ;

Here, we define input parameters to configure the program's behavior. "tradeLotSize" sets the position size, while "enableTrading" and "enableTrailingStop" control execution and trailing stops, with "trailingStopPoints" and "minProfitToTrail" refining stop logic. "uniqueMagicNumber" identifies trades, and consolidation is detected using "consolidationBars" and "maxConsolidationSpread". The rest of the inputs are self-explanatory. We have added comments to ease their understanding. Lastly, we need to define some global variables that we will use for the overall system control.

struct PriceAndIndex { double price; int index; }; PriceAndIndex rangeHighestHigh = { 0 , 0 }; PriceAndIndex rangeLowestLow = { 0 , 0 }; bool isBreakoutDetected = false ; double lastImpulseLow = 0.0 ; double lastImpulseHigh = 0.0 ; int breakoutBarNumber = - 1 ; datetime breakoutTimestamp = 0 ; string blockNames[]; datetime blockEndTimes[]; bool invalidatedStatus[]; string blockTypes[]; bool movedAwayStatus[]; bool retestedStatus[]; string blockLabels[]; datetime creationTimes[]; datetime invalidationTimes[]; double invalidationSwings[]; bool isBullishImpulse = false ; bool isBearishImpulse = false ; #define OB_Prefix "OB REC "

Here, we establish the data structures and state tracking for the system. First, we define the "PriceAndIndex" structure to hold a price value (high or low) and its corresponding bar index, enabling precise tracking of consolidation range boundaries. Then, we initialize global variables: "rangeHighestHigh" and "rangeLowestLow" as "PriceAndIndex" instances to store the highest high and lowest low of the consolidation range, "isBreakoutDetected" as false to flag breakout events, "lastImpulseLow" and "lastImpulseHigh" as 0.0 to record prices post-breakout for impulse checks, "breakoutBarNumber" as -1 and "breakoutTimestamp" as 0 to track breakout timing, and arrays "blockNames", "blockEndTimes", "invalidatedStatus", "blockTypes", "movedAwayStatus", "retestedStatus", "blockLabels", "creationTimes", "invalidationTimes", and "invalidationSwings" to manage block objects, their expiration, invalidation, types (order or breaker block, bullish or bearish), retest status, and associated swing points.

Finally, we define "OB_Prefix" as "OB REC " for consistent naming of order block objects. Let us now define some helper functions that we will need to darken the color of invalidated order blocks and handle event handlers.

color DarkenColor( color colorValue, double factor = 0.8 ) { int red = int ((colorValue & 0xFF ) * factor); int green = int (((colorValue >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); int blue = int (((colorValue >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); return ( color )(red | (green << 8 ) | (blue << 16 )); } double high( int index) { return iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } double low( int index) { return iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } double close( int index) { return iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } datetime time( int index) { return iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(uniqueMagicNumber); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , OB_Prefix); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We continue to implement utility and lifecycle management functions for our system. First, we develop the "DarkenColor" function, which takes a color value and an optional factor (default 0.8), extracts red, green, and blue components using bitwise operations ("colorValue & 0xFF", "(colorValue >> 8) & 0xFF", "(colorValue >> 16) & 0xFF"), darkens them by multiplying with the factor, and combines them with bitwise shifts ("red | (green << 8) | (blue << 16)") to return a darkened color for visual distinction of invalidated blocks.

Then, we create accessor functions "high", "low", "close", and "time", which return the high price (iHigh), low price ("iLow"), close price ("iClose"), and timestamp (iTime) for a given bar index on the current symbol and period, simplifying price data retrieval. Next, in the OnInit function, we call "SetExpertMagicNumber" on "obj_Trade" with "uniqueMagicNumber" to tag trades for identification and return INIT_SUCCEEDED for successful initialization. Finally, in the OnDeinit function, we use ObjectsDeleteAll to remove all chart objects with "OB_Prefix" and call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart, ensuring clean resource cleanup. We can now graduate to the main OnTick event handler to implement our main control logic.

void OnTick () { static bool isNewBar = false ; int currentBarCount = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); static int previousBarCount = currentBarCount; if (previousBarCount == currentBarCount) { isNewBar = false ; } else { isNewBar = true ; previousBarCount = currentBarCount; } if (!isNewBar) return ; int startBarIndex = 1 ; int chartScale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int dynamicFontSize = 8 + (chartScale * 2 ); if (!isBreakoutDetected) { if (rangeHighestHigh.price == 0 && rangeLowestLow.price == 0 ) { bool isConsolidated = true ; for ( int i = startBarIndex; i < startBarIndex + consolidationBars - 1 ; i++) { if ( MathAbs (high(i) - high(i + 1 )) > maxConsolidationSpread * Point () || MathAbs (low(i) - low(i + 1 )) > maxConsolidationSpread * Point ()) { isConsolidated = false ; break ; } } if (isConsolidated) { rangeHighestHigh.price = high(startBarIndex); rangeHighestHigh.index = startBarIndex; for ( int i = startBarIndex + 1 ; i < startBarIndex + consolidationBars; i++) { if (high(i) > rangeHighestHigh.price) { rangeHighestHigh.price = high(i); rangeHighestHigh.index = i; } } rangeLowestLow.price = low(startBarIndex); rangeLowestLow.index = startBarIndex; for ( int i = startBarIndex + 1 ; i < startBarIndex + consolidationBars; i++) { if (low(i) < rangeLowestLow.price) { rangeLowestLow.price = low(i); rangeLowestLow.index = i; } } Print ( "Consolidation range established: Highest High = " , rangeHighestHigh.price, " at index " , rangeHighestHigh.index, " and Lowest Low = " , rangeLowestLow.price, " at index " , rangeLowestLow.index); } } else { double currentHigh = high( 1 ); double currentLow = low( 1 ); if (currentHigh <= rangeHighestHigh.price && currentLow >= rangeLowestLow.price) { Print ( "Range extended: High = " , currentHigh, ", Low = " , currentLow); } else { Print ( "No extension: Bar outside range." ); } } } }

We begin by defining a logic to first detect the consolidation ranges. In the OnTick function, we track new bars by comparing the current bar count from iBars with a static "previousBarCount", setting "isNewBar" to true and updating "previousBarCount" if a new bar is detected, or false to exit if not. We then retrieve the chart’s zoom scale with ChartGetInteger using CHART_SCALE and calculate a "dynamicFontSize" as 8 plus twice the scale for adaptive label sizing. If no breakout is detected ("isBreakoutDetected" is false) and no range is set ("rangeHighestHigh.price" and "rangeLowestLow.price" are 0), we check for consolidation by iterating through "consolidationBars" starting at "startBarIndex" 1, ensuring adjacent bars’ highs and lows differ by less than "maxConsolidationSpread * Point()" using MathAbs, setting "isConsolidated" to false if exceeded.

If consolidated, we set "rangeHighestHigh.price" and "rangeLowestLow.price" to the high and low of "startBarIndex" using "high" and "low", then iterate through "consolidationBars" to update them to the highest high and lowest low with their indices, logging the range with the Print function. If a range exists, we check if the current bar’s high and low ("high(1)", "low(1)") are within "rangeHighestHigh.price" and "rangeLowestLow.price", logging the extension if true, or no extension if outside. We can now use the prices to detect, visualize, and manage the order blocks before we use them for further analysis, because we need to invalidate them first before they become breaker blocks.

if (rangeHighestHigh.price > 0 && rangeLowestLow.price > 0 ) { double currentClosePrice = close( 1 ); if (currentClosePrice > rangeHighestHigh.price) { Print ( "Upward breakout at " , currentClosePrice, " > " , rangeHighestHigh.price); isBreakoutDetected = true ; } else if (currentClosePrice < rangeLowestLow.price) { Print ( "Downward breakout at " , currentClosePrice, " < " , rangeLowestLow.price); isBreakoutDetected = true ; } } if (isBreakoutDetected) { Print ( "Breakout detected. Resetting for the next range." ); breakoutBarNumber = 1 ; breakoutTimestamp = TimeCurrent (); lastImpulseHigh = rangeHighestHigh.price; lastImpulseLow = rangeLowestLow.price; isBreakoutDetected = false ; rangeHighestHigh.price = 0 ; rangeHighestHigh.index = 0 ; rangeLowestLow.price = 0 ; rangeLowestLow.index = 0 ; } if (breakoutBarNumber >= 0 && TimeCurrent () > breakoutTimestamp + barsToWaitAfterBreakout * PeriodSeconds ()) { double impulseRange = lastImpulseHigh - lastImpulseLow; double impulseThresholdPrice = impulseRange * impulseMultiplier; isBullishImpulse = false ; isBearishImpulse = false ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= barsToWaitAfterBreakout; i++) { double closePrice = close(i); if (closePrice >= lastImpulseHigh + impulseThresholdPrice) { isBullishImpulse = true ; Print ( "Impulsive upward move: " , closePrice, " >= " , lastImpulseHigh + impulseThresholdPrice); break ; } else if (closePrice <= lastImpulseLow - impulseThresholdPrice) { isBearishImpulse = true ; Print ( "Impulsive downward move: " , closePrice, " <= " , lastImpulseLow - impulseThresholdPrice); break ; } } if (!isBullishImpulse && !isBearishImpulse) { Print ( "No impulsive movement detected." ); } bool isOrderBlockValid = isBearishImpulse || isBullishImpulse; if (isOrderBlockValid) { datetime blockStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , consolidationBars + barsToWaitAfterBreakout + 1 ); double blockTopPrice = lastImpulseHigh; int visibleBarsOnChart = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); datetime blockEndTime = blockStartTime + (visibleBarsOnChart / 1 ) * PeriodSeconds (); double blockBottomPrice = lastImpulseLow; string blockName = OB_Prefix + "(" + TimeToString (blockStartTime) + ")" ; color blockColor = isBullishImpulse ? bullishColor : bearishColor; string blockLabel = isBullishImpulse ? "Bullish Order Block" : "Bearish Order Block" ; string blockType = isBullishImpulse ? "OB-bullish" : "OB-bearish" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , blockName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , blockName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , blockStartTime, blockTopPrice, blockEndTime, blockBottomPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , blockName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , blockStartTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , blockName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , blockTopPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , blockName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , blockEndTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , blockName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , blockBottomPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , blockName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , blockName, OBJPROP_COLOR , blockColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , blockName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); datetime labelTime = blockStartTime + (blockEndTime - blockStartTime) / 2 ; double labelPrice = (blockTopPrice + blockBottomPrice) / 2 ; string labelObjectName = blockName + " Label" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , labelObjectName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , labelTime, labelPrice); ObjectSetString ( 0 , labelObjectName, OBJPROP_TEXT , blockLabel); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , labelTextColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelObjectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelObjectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); ArrayResize (blockNames, ArraySize (blockNames) + 1 ); blockNames[ ArraySize (blockNames) - 1 ] = blockName; ArrayResize (blockEndTimes, ArraySize (blockEndTimes) + 1 ); blockEndTimes[ ArraySize (blockEndTimes) - 1 ] = blockEndTime; ArrayResize (invalidatedStatus, ArraySize (invalidatedStatus) + 1 ); invalidatedStatus[ ArraySize (invalidatedStatus) - 1 ] = false ; ArrayResize (blockTypes, ArraySize (blockTypes) + 1 ); blockTypes[ ArraySize (blockTypes) - 1 ] = blockType; ArrayResize (movedAwayStatus, ArraySize (movedAwayStatus) + 1 ); movedAwayStatus[ ArraySize (movedAwayStatus) - 1 ] = false ; ArrayResize (retestedStatus, ArraySize (retestedStatus) + 1 ); retestedStatus[ ArraySize (retestedStatus) - 1 ] = false ; ArrayResize (blockLabels, ArraySize (blockLabels) + 1 ); blockLabels[ ArraySize (blockLabels) - 1 ] = labelObjectName; ArrayResize (creationTimes, ArraySize (creationTimes) + 1 ); creationTimes[ ArraySize (creationTimes) - 1 ] = time( 1 ); ArrayResize (invalidationTimes, ArraySize (invalidationTimes) + 1 ); invalidationTimes[ ArraySize (invalidationTimes) - 1 ] = 0 ; ArrayResize (invalidationSwings, ArraySize (invalidationSwings) + 1 ); invalidationSwings[ ArraySize (invalidationSwings) - 1 ] = 0.0 ; Print ( "Order Block created: " , blockName); } } breakoutBarNumber = - 1 ; breakoutTimestamp = 0 ; lastImpulseHigh = 0 ; lastImpulseLow = 0 ; isBullishImpulse = false ; isBearishImpulse = false ; }

Here, we implement the breakout detection and order block creation logic. First, we check if a consolidation range is defined ("rangeHighestHigh.price" and "rangeLowestLow.price" > 0), retrieving the current bar’s close price with "close(1)"; if it exceeds "rangeHighestHigh.price", we log an upward breakout and set "isBreakoutDetected" to true, or if below "rangeLowestLow.price", we log a downward breakout and set the flag. Then, if "isBreakoutDetected" is true, we log the breakout, set "breakoutBarNumber" to 1 and "breakoutTimestamp" to TimeCurrent, store "lastImpulseHigh" and "lastImpulseLow", and reset range variables and the breakout flag.

Next, if "breakoutBarNumber" is non-negative and the current time exceeds "breakoutTimestamp + barsToWaitAfterBreakout * PeriodSeconds", we calculate the "impulseRange" ("lastImpulseHigh - lastImpulseLow") and threshold ("impulseRange * impulseMultiplier"), checking bars within "barsToWaitAfterBreakout" for a close price exceeding "lastImpulseHigh + impulseThresholdPrice" (setting "isBullishImpulse") or below "lastImpulseLow - impulseThresholdPrice" (setting "isBearishImpulse").

If no impulse is detected, we log it; if valid ("isBearishImpulse" or "isBullishImpulse"), we create an order block using ObjectCreate (OBJ_RECTANGLE) with "blockStartTime" from iTime, top/bottom prices from "lastImpulseHigh"/"lastImpulseLow", and end time based on "ChartGetInteger(CHART_VISIBLE_BARS)", setting properties like "OBJPROP_FILL" and "OBJPROP_COLOR" ("bullishColor" or "bearishColor"), adding a centered label with "blockLabel" via "OBJ_TEXT", and updating arrays "blockNames", "blockEndTimes", "invalidatedStatus", "blockTypes", "movedAwayStatus", "retestedStatus", "blockLabels", "creationTimes", and "invalidationSwings". Finally, we reset breakout variables. This creates a system for detecting breakouts and visualizing order blocks. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Now that we can detect the initial order blocks, let us define some logic so that when there is a respective price breakout, we mark them as invalidated, and confirm the invalidation via price action swing points. We will darken their color for distinction.

for ( int j = ArraySize (blockNames) - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { string currentBlockName = blockNames[j]; bool doesBlockExist = false ; double blockHigh = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); double blockLow = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ); datetime blockStartTime = ( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); datetime blockEndTime = ( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); color blockCurrentColor = ( color ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_COLOR ); if (time( 1 ) < blockEndTime) { doesBlockExist = true ; } if ( StringFind (blockTypes[j], "OB-" ) == 0 && !invalidatedStatus[j]) { bool invalidated = false ; string newBlockType = "" ; color invalidatedColor = clrNONE ; string newLabel = "" ; bool isForBullishBB = false ; double breakPrice = 0.0 ; int arrowCode = 0 ; int anchor = 0 ; if (blockTypes[j] == "OB-bearish" && close( 1 ) > blockHigh) { isForBullishBB = true ; breakPrice = blockHigh; arrowCode = 233 ; anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; newBlockType = "Invalidated-bearish" ; invalidatedColor = DarkenColor(bearishColor); newLabel = "Invalidated Bearish Order Block" ; } else if (blockTypes[j] == "OB-bullish" && close( 1 ) < blockLow) { isForBullishBB = false ; breakPrice = blockLow; arrowCode = 234 ; anchor = ANCHOR_TOP ; newBlockType = "Invalidated-bullish" ; invalidatedColor = DarkenColor(bullishColor); newLabel = "Invalidated Bullish Order Block" ; } else { continue ; } bool validSwingForInvalidation = true ; int swingShift = - 1 ; double swingPrice = 0.0 ; if (enableSwingValidation) { int creationShift = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , creationTimes[j], false ); if (creationShift > 1 ) { double extreme = isForBullishBB ? blockLow : blockHigh; bool isBearishOB = isForBullishBB; if (isBearishOB) { double minLow = extreme; for ( int k = creationShift - 1 ; k > 1 ; k--) { if (low(k) < minLow) { minLow = low(k); swingShift = k; } } validSwingForInvalidation = minLow < extreme; swingPrice = minLow; } else { double maxHigh = extreme; for ( int k = creationShift - 1 ; k > 1 ; k--) { if (high(k) > maxHigh) { maxHigh = high(k); swingShift = k; } } validSwingForInvalidation = maxHigh > extreme; swingPrice = maxHigh; } } else { validSwingForInvalidation = false ; } } if (validSwingForInvalidation) { invalidated = true ; } if (invalidated) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_COLOR , invalidatedColor); ObjectDelete ( 0 , blockLabels[j]); datetime labelTime = blockStartTime + (blockEndTime - blockStartTime) / 2 ; double labelPrice = (blockHigh + blockLow) / 2 ; string newLabelObjectName = currentBlockName + " Label" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , labelTime, labelPrice); ObjectSetString ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_TEXT , newLabel); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , labelTextColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); string arrowName = currentBlockName + "_break_arrow" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrowName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrowName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , time( 1 ), breakPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , arrowCode); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_COLOR , invalidatedColor); } if (enableSwingValidation && showSwingPoints && swingShift > 0 ) { string swingLabelName = currentBlockName + "_invalid_swing" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , swingLabelName) < 0 ) { datetime swingTime = time(swingShift); ObjectCreate ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , swingTime, swingPrice); string swingText = isForBullishBB ? "LL" : "HH" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , swingText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , swingLabelColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , swingFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isForBullishBB ? ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); invalidatedStatus[j] = true ; blockTypes[j] = newBlockType; movedAwayStatus[j] = false ; retestedStatus[j] = false ; blockLabels[j] = newLabelObjectName; invalidationTimes[j] = time( 1 ); invalidationSwings[j] = isForBullishBB ? high( 1 ) : low( 1 ); Print ( "Order Block invalidated: " , currentBlockName); } } if (!doesBlockExist) { ArrayRemove (blockNames, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (blockEndTimes, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (invalidatedStatus, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (blockTypes, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (movedAwayStatus, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (retestedStatus, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (blockLabels, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (creationTimes, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (invalidationTimes, j, 1 ); ArrayRemove (invalidationSwings, j, 1 ); Print ( "Removed expired block at index " , j); } }

To implement the logic for managing and invalidating order blocks, we iterate backward through "blockNames" to process each block, retrieving its high and low prices with ObjectGetDouble and start/end times with ObjectGetInteger, marking it as existing if the current bar’s time ("time(1)") is before its end time. For valid order blocks (type starting with "OB-" and not invalidated), we check invalidation: if "OB-bearish" and the close price ("close(1)") exceeds the block’s high, we set up a bullish breaker block with an upward arrow (code 233) using "ObjectCreate" (OBJ_ARROW) and a darkened color from "DarkenColor"; if "OB-bullish" and the close is below the block’s low, we set a bearish breaker block with a downward arrow (code 234). MQL5 offers a vast list of Wingdings codes as below, so you can use them to your liking.

If "enableSwingValidation" is true, we validate the block by checking for a lower low (for bearish) or higher high (for bullish) since creation using iBarShift and "low"/"high", updating the block’s color and label with ObjectSetInteger and ObjectCreate (OBJ_TEXT) if valid. If "showSwingPoints" is enabled, we add a swing label ("LL" or "HH") with "ObjectCreate" at the swing’s time and price. If invalidated, we update block states with "invalidatedStatus", "blockTypes", and "invalidationTimes", log the invalidation, and reset retest status. If a block doesn’t exist, we use ArrayRemove to remove its states, like "invalidatedStatus", from storage arrays and log the removal, then redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function. Upon compilation, you should get something as follows.

Now that we have the second step for invalidation being complete, we can graduate to the next step, where we keep track and wait for the price to retest our invalidated order blocks and mark them as breaker blocks.

for ( int j = ArraySize (blockNames) - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { if ( StringFind (blockTypes[j], "Invalidated-" ) != 0 ) continue ; string currentBlockName = blockNames[j]; double blockHigh = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); double blockLow = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ); datetime blockStartTime = ( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); datetime blockEndTime = ( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); bool isForBullishBB = (blockTypes[j] == "Invalidated-bearish" ); datetime currentBarTime = time( 1 ); if (currentBarTime <= invalidationTimes[j]) continue ; if (!movedAwayStatus[j]) { if (isForBullishBB && close( 1 ) > blockHigh + moveAwayDistance * _Point ) { movedAwayStatus[j] = true ; Print ( "Moved away for bullish BB setup: " , currentBlockName); } else if (!isForBullishBB && close( 1 ) < blockLow - moveAwayDistance * _Point ) { movedAwayStatus[j] = true ; Print ( "Moved away for bearish BB setup: " , currentBlockName); } } if (movedAwayStatus[j] && !retestedStatus[j]) { bool retestCondition = false ; if (isForBullishBB && low( 1 ) <= blockHigh && close( 1 ) > blockHigh) { retestCondition = true ; } else if (!isForBullishBB && high( 1 ) >= blockLow && close( 1 ) < blockLow) { retestCondition = true ; } bool validSwingForRetest = true ; int swingShift = - 1 ; double swingPrice = 0.0 ; if (enableSwingValidation && retestCondition) { int invalidShift = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , invalidationTimes[j], false ); if (invalidShift > 1 ) { double extreme = invalidationSwings[j]; if (isForBullishBB) { double maxHigh = extreme; for ( int k = invalidShift - 1 ; k > 1 ; k--) { if (high(k) > maxHigh) { maxHigh = high(k); swingShift = k; } } validSwingForRetest = maxHigh > extreme; swingPrice = maxHigh; } else { double minLow = extreme; for ( int k = invalidShift - 1 ; k > 1 ; k--) { if (low(k) < minLow) { minLow = low(k); swingShift = k; } } validSwingForRetest = minLow < extreme; swingPrice = minLow; } } else { validSwingForRetest = false ; } } } }

To implement the retest detection logic for invalidated breaker blocks, we iterate backward through "blockNames" for blocks with "Invalidated-" in "blockTypes", retrieving high and low prices with ObjectGetDouble and start/end times with ObjectGetInteger, checking if the block is a bullish breaker block ("Invalidated-bearish"). If the current bar’s time ("time(1)") is not after "invalidationTimes", we skip to the next block. For blocks not yet moved away ("movedAwayStatus" false), we check if the close price ("close(1)") exceeds "blockHigh + moveAwayDistance * _Point" for bullish or falls below "blockLow - moveAwayDistance * _Point" for bearish, setting "movedAwayStatus" to true.

For blocks that have moved away but not retested ("retestedStatus" false), we set a bullish retest if "low(1)" reaches "blockHigh" and "close(1)" is above, or a bearish retest if "high(1)" reaches "blockLow" and "close(1)" is below. If "enableSwingValidation" and a retest condition are met, we validate swings using iBarShift to get the invalidation bar, checking for a higher high ("high") for bullish or lower low ("low") for bearish since invalidation, setting "validSwingForRetest" and "swingPrice" accordingly, creating a system for identifying valid retest opportunities after price movement. We can track the retests, mark the blocks as breaker blocks, change their color for distinction, and open positions. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

if (retestCondition && validSwingForRetest) { if (enableTrading) { double entryPrice = 0.0 ; double stopLossPrice = 0.0 ; double takeProfitPrice = 0.0 ; if (isForBullishBB) { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); stopLossPrice = entryPrice - stopLossDistance * _Point ; takeProfitPrice = entryPrice + takeProfitDistance * _Point ; obj_Trade.Buy(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLossPrice, takeProfitPrice); Print ( "Buy trade on bullish BB retest: " , currentBlockName); } else { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); stopLossPrice = entryPrice + stopLossDistance * _Point ; takeProfitPrice = entryPrice - takeProfitDistance * _Point ; obj_Trade.Sell(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLossPrice, takeProfitPrice); Print ( "Sell trade on bearish BB retest: " , currentBlockName); } } color bbColor = isForBullishBB ? clrBlueViolet : clrOrange ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , currentBlockName, OBJPROP_COLOR , bbColor); ObjectDelete ( 0 , blockLabels[j]); string newLabel = isForBullishBB ? "Bullish Breaker Block" : "Bearish Breaker Block" ; datetime labelTime = blockStartTime + (blockEndTime - blockStartTime) / 2 ; double labelPrice = (blockHigh + blockLow) / 2 ; string newLabelObjectName = currentBlockName + " Label" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , labelTime, labelPrice); ObjectSetString ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_TEXT , newLabel); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , labelTextColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , newLabelObjectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); if (enableSwingValidation && showSwingPoints && swingShift > 0 ) { string swingLabelName = currentBlockName + "_retest_swing" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , swingLabelName) < 0 ) { datetime swingTime = time(swingShift); ObjectCreate ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , swingTime, swingPrice); string swingText = isForBullishBB ? "HH" : "LL" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , swingText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , swingLabelColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , swingFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , swingLabelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isForBullishBB ? ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); blockTypes[j] = isForBullishBB ? "BB-bullish" : "BB-bearish" ; retestedStatus[j] = true ; blockLabels[j] = newLabelObjectName; Print ( "Converted to " , newLabel, ": " , currentBlockName); }

Finally, we implement the trading and visualization logic for retested breaker blocks. If a retest is confirmed ("retestCondition" and "validSwingForRetest" are true) and trading is enabled ("enableTrading"), we execute trades: for a bullish breaker block ("isForBullishBB"), we set the entry at the ask price using SymbolInfoDouble, calculate stop loss ("stopLossDistance * _Point" below entry) and take profit ("takeProfitDistance * _Point" above entry), and execute a buy with "obj_Trade.Buy"; for bearish, we use the bid price, set stop loss above and take profit below, and execute a sell with "obj_Trade.Sell", logging accordingly.

Then, we update the block’s appearance by setting its color to clrBlueViolet for bullish or "clrOrange" for bearish with ObjectSetInteger, delete the old label with ObjectDelete, and create a new OBJ_TEXT label ("Bullish Breaker Block" or "Bearish Breaker Block") at the block’s midpoint using "ObjectCreate" with "labelTextColor" and "dynamicFontSize". If "enableSwingValidation" and "showSwingPoints" are true with a valid "swingShift", we add a swing label ("HH" for bullish, "LL" for bearish) at the swing’s time and price using ObjectCreate with "swingLabelColor" and "swingFontSize". Finally, we update "blockTypes" to "BB-bullish" or "BB-bearish", set "retestedStatus" to true, update "blockLabels", log the conversion, and redraw the chart. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we can detect, visualize, and trade the breaker blocks accordingly. What we now need to do is add a trailing stop logic to maximize profits, and all will be done. We define a function for that to modularize the code.

void applyTrailingStop( double trailingPoints, CTrade &trade_object, int magicNo = 0 ) { double buyStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); double sellStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && (magicNo == 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNo)) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && buyStopLoss > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) && (buyStopLoss > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) || PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) == 0 )) { trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, buyStopLoss, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && sellStopLoss < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) && (sellStopLoss < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) || PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) == 0 )) { trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, sellStopLoss, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } } } } void OnTick () { if (enableTrailingStop) { applyTrailingStop(trailingStopPoints, obj_Trade, uniqueMagicNumber); } }

Here, we implement the trailing stop functionality and integrate it into the event-driven logic. First, we develop the "applyTrailingStop" function, which calculates a buy stop loss as the current bid price (SymbolInfoDouble with SYMBOL_BID) minus "trailingPoints * _Point" and a sell stop loss as the ask price ("SYMBOL_ASK") plus "trailingPoints * _Point", both normalized with NormalizeDouble to the symbol’s digits. We iterate backward through open positions using PositionsTotal, retrieving each position’s ticket with PositionGetTicket" and verifying it matches the symbol and "magicNo" (if non-zero) with the PositionGetString and "PositionGetInteger" functions.

For buy positions (POSITION_TYPE_BUY), we check if "buyStopLoss" is above the open price ("PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)") and higher than the current stop loss or unset, updating it with "trade_object.PositionModify"; for sell positions, we ensure "sellStopLoss" is below the open price and lower than the current stop loss or unset, updating similarly. Then, in the OnTick function, we check if "enableTrailingStop" is true and call "applyTrailingStop" with "trailingStopPoints", "obj_Trade", and "uniqueMagicNumber" to manage open positions on every tick. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the trailing stop is fully enabled when the price goes in our favour. Here is a unified test for both bearish and bullish breaker blocks.

From the visualization, we can see that the program identifies and verifies all the entry conditions, and if validated, opens the respective position with the respective entry parameters, hence achieving our objective. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve created a breaker blocks trading system in MQL5 for identifying consolidation ranges, validating breaker blocks with swing points, and executing retest trades with customizable risk parameters and trailing stops. The system visualizes order and breaker blocks with dynamic labels and arrows, enhancing trade decision clarity.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

With this breaker block strategy, you’re equipped to capture price retest opportunities, ready for further refinement in your trading journey. Happy trading!