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Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA)

Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA)

MetaTrader 5Tester |
5 230 0
Andrey Dik
Andrey Dik

Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Implementation of the algorithm
  3. Test results


Introduction

Optimization algorithms inspired by natural phenomena continue to play an important role in solving complex optimization problems. Of particular interest are algorithms based on the behavior of social insects such as ants, bees, and aphids. We have already discussed a number of similar algorithms like ACOm and ABHA. This article presents the Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA), which mimics the unique reproductive strategy of aphids.

Aphids exhibit remarkable adaptability due to their unusual life cycle, which includes both asexual (parthenogenesis) and sexual reproduction. Under favorable conditions, aphids reproduce parthenogenetically, which allows for rapid population growth. When conditions worsen, they switch to sexual reproduction, which promotes genetic diversity and increases the chances of survival in a changing environment.

CPA mathematically simulates these biological mechanisms, creating a balance between the exploitation of found solutions (through parthenogenesis) and the exploration of new areas of the search space (through sexual reproduction). The algorithm also mimics the social behavior of aphids, organizing decisions within the colony and implementing a migration mechanism between them, which facilitates the exchange of information.

The features listed above should make CPA particularly efficient for solving multidimensional optimization problems where a balance between local and global search is required. In this article, we will examine in detail the principles of the algorithm, its mathematical model, and practical implementation. The algorithm of cyclic parthenogenesis was proposed by Ali Kaveh and Zolghadr. It was first published in 2019.


Implementation of the algorithm

Imagine you are observing a colony of aphids in your garden. These tiny creatures use two methods of reproduction and adapt to their environment very effectively. The Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA) simulates exactly this behavior to solve complex optimization problems. How it works? During the initial organization, several groups (colonies) of solutions are created, each of which contains "female" and "male" individuals.

The algorithm proposes two ways to create new solutions:
    • The first method is "Self-Replication", where the best solutions create copies of themselves with minor modifications.
    • The second method is traditional "Paired Reproduction", where two different solutions are combined to create a new one.

    Sometimes, the best solution from one colony "flies" to another. The algorithm constantly checks which solutions work best, saves the best findings, and combines successful options as the search continues. And all this in order to find the most optimal solution. The key feature of the algorithm is that it finds a balance between using already found good solutions and searching for completely new options, similar to how aphids adapt to changes in the environment.

    CPA

    Figure 1. CPA algorithm operation structure, basic equations

    Let's move on to a visual representation of the CPA algorithm, where the main elements in the illustration are colonies, pink squares indicate female individuals (solutions), blue squares indicate male individuals (solutions), and the dotted line indicates the flight path between colonies. The illustration demonstrates the structure of colonies, the mechanisms of reproduction, the flight between colonies, and the interaction of individuals within colonies. This will help to better understand the principles of the algorithm through a visual metaphor with real aphids.

    cpa algorithm diagram

    Figure 2. Aphid colonies and their interactions in the CPA algorithm

    Now that we have become a little more familiar with the algorithm's description, let's move on to writing pseudocode:

    Initialization:
    Create a population of Na individuals
    Divide the population into Nc colonies

    In each colony:
    Determine the number of female individuals (Fr * Nm)
    Determine the number of males (the rest)

    Set initial parameters:
    alpha1 (parthenogenesis ratio)
    alpha2 (mating ratio)
    Pf (flight probability)

    Main cycle (for each epoch):
    For each colony:
    For females:

    Update position using parthenogenesis:
    new_position = current_position + alpha1 * k * N(0,1) * (max_range - min_range)
    where k = (total_epochs - current_epoch) / total_epochs
    N(0,1) - normal distribution

    For males:
    Select a random female from the same colony
    Update position via pairing:
    new_position = current_position + alpha2 * random[0,1] * (female_position - current_position)

    Revision of positions:
    Update the best solution found
    Save the current positions
    Sort individuals in each colony by the value of the objective function

    Migration (with Pf probability):
    Select two random colonies
    Compare their best solutions
    Move the best solution to the worst colony
    Re-sort individuals in the colony

    Everything is ready for writing the algorithm code, let's move on. Let's write the C_AO_CPA class that inherits from the C_AO class. This class implements the entire algorithm, a brief description of its components:

    C_AO_CPA constructor:

    • Sets parameters such as population size, colony number, female ratio, flight probability, and scaling factors for parthenogenesis and mating.
    • Reserves an array of parameters and fills it with values.

    SetParams method sets the values of the parameters from the "params" array converting them to the appropriate types. 

    Init, Moving and Revision methods:

    • Init is intended to initialize the algorithm with specified ranges and number of epochs.
    • Moving  and  Revision — methods implement the logic of moving and revising within the algorithm.

    Class members are defined by variables to store algorithm parameters such as the number of colonies, the ratio of females to males, and parameters to control the process.

    Private members include variables to track the current epoch, the number of members in the colony, and a temporary array of agents.

    //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
// Class implementing the Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA)
// Inherited from the optimization base class
class C_AO_CPA : public C_AO
{
  public:
  C_AO_CPA (void)
  {
    ao_name = "CPA";
    ao_desc = "Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm";
    ao_link = "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/16877";

    popSize = 50;       // total population size Na

    Nc      = 10;       // number of colonies
    Fr      = 0.2;      // ratio of female individuals
    Pf      = 0.9;      // probability of flight between colonies
    alpha1  = 0.3;      // scaling factor for parthenogenesis
    alpha2  = 0.9;      // scaling factor for pairing

    ArrayResize (params, 6);

    // Setting algorithm parameters
    params [0].name = "popSize";     params [0].val = popSize;
    params [1].name = "Nc";          params [1].val = Nc;
    params [2].name = "Fr";          params [2].val = Fr;
    params [3].name = "Pf";          params [3].val = Pf;
    params [4].name = "alpha1_init"; params [4].val = alpha1;
    params [5].name = "alpha2_init"; params [5].val = alpha2;
  }

  void SetParams ()
  {
    popSize = (int)params [0].val;

    Nc      = (int)params [1].val;
    Fr      = params      [2].val;
    Pf      = params      [3].val;
    alpha1  = params      [4].val;
    alpha2  = params      [5].val;
  }

  bool Init (const double &rangeMinP  [], // minimum search range
             const double &rangeMaxP  [], // maximum search range
             const double &rangeStepP [], // search step
             const int     epochsP = 0);  // number of epochs

  void Moving   ();         // function for moving individuals
  void Revision ();         // function for reviewing and updating positions

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  int    Nc;                // number of colonies
  double Fr;                // ratio of female individuals
  double Pf;                // probability of flight between colonies

  private: //-------------------------------------------------------------------
  int    epochs;            // total number of epochs
  int    epochNow;          // current epoch
  int    Nm;                // number of individuals in each colony
  double alpha1;            // scaling factor for parthenogenesis
  double alpha2;            // scaling factor for pairing
  int    fNumber;           // number of females in the colony
  int    mNumber;           // number of males in the colony

  S_AO_Agent aT [];         // temporary colony for sorting
  void SortFromTo (S_AO_Agent &p [], S_AO_Agent &pTemp [], int from, int count); // agent sorting function
};
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

    Implementing the Init method of the C_AO_CPA class, its functionality:

    Method parameters:

    • rangeMinP, rangeMaxP, rangeStepP - arrays defining the minimum and maximum values of the range, as well as the search step.
    • epochsP — number of epochs (default 0).
    Method logic:
    • The method first calls StandardInit to perform standard initialization with the passed ranges. If initialization fails, the method returns "false".
    • Sets the number of epochs and the current epoch (epochNow).
    • Calculates the number of members in a colony (Nm) based on the population size and the number of colonies.
    • Determines the number of females (fNumber) in the colony, ensuring that it is not less than 1. The number of males (mNumber) is calculated as the difference between the total number of members and the number of females.
    • Reserves the "aT" array to store temporary colony agents.
    Return value:
    • The method returns "true" if initialization is successful.

      This method sets up the parameters and structure for the algorithm to operate on, ensuring proper initialization before it begins executing.

      //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
// Initialization of the algorithm with the given search parameters
bool C_AO_CPA::Init (const double &rangeMinP  [],
                     const double &rangeMaxP  [],
                     const double &rangeStepP [],
                     const int     epochsP = 0)
{
  if (!StandardInit (rangeMinP, rangeMaxP, rangeStepP)) return false;

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  epochs   = epochsP;
  epochNow = 0;
  // Calculating the colony size and the number of individuals of each gender
  Nm       = popSize / Nc;
  fNumber  = int(Nm * Fr); if (fNumber < 1) fNumber = 1;
  mNumber  = Nm - fNumber;

  ArrayResize (aT, Nm);

  return true;
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

      The Movingmethod of the C_AO_CPA class moves agents in the solution space adapting their coordinates based on certain rules and random factors. Let's take a look at it step by step:

      Epoch increase. The method starts by incrementing the current epoch (epochNow), which indicates that another step in the optimization or evolution process has been called.

      First stage (if revision is not required) - if the "revision" field is set to "false", the coordinates of each agent in the population (popSize) are initialized:

      • Each (a[i]) agent gets new coordinates in each dimension (coords) using the RNDfromCI function, which generates random values in the given range [rangeMin[c], rangeMax[c]].
      • The coordination is then modified using the SeInDiSp function, which provides a correction of the values according to the discretization step (rangeStep[c]).
      • The "revision" flag is set to "true" and the method terminates.
        Second stage (if revision is required) — if "revision" is set to "true", coordinates are adapted based on their previous coordinates and some random component:
        • The k variable is calculated as the ratio of the remaining number of epochs to the total number of epochs. This allows the agents' range of movement to be gradually narrowed as the optimization nears completion.
        • The colonies (col) and functions (fNumber) are iterated over to update the coordinates of each agent for the first fNumber agents in the colony based on their previous coordinates (cP) with the addition of a random value generated using a normal distribution (GaussDistribution). This value is scaled between rangeMin and rangeMax.
        • For the remaining agents (m from fNumber to Nm), the coordinates are also updated, but now randomly selected coordinates of one of the best agents in the same colony are used. Random values are added to the coordinates of each agent, taking into account the alpha2 parameter.
        Behavior logic:
        • The overall goal of this method is to move agents in the solution space based on their previous position and injecting an element of randomness into the exploration of the area to improve the possibility of finding a global optimum.
        • Parameters, such as alpha1 and alpha2, help control the level of adaptation and randomness.

          Thus, the Moving method in the context of the optimization algorithm is important for moving agents across the solution space, taking into account both their own previous positions and the positions of other agents.

          //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
// The main function for moving individuals in the search space
void C_AO_CPA::Moving ()
{
  epochNow++;
  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  // Initial random initialization of positions if this is the first iteration
  if (!revision)
  {
    for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++)
    {
      for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
      {
        // Generate a random position in a given range
        a [i].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]);
        a [i].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp  (a [i].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]);
      }
    }

    revision = true;
    return;
  }

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  // Calculate the search power decay rate over time
  double k    = (epochs - epochNow)/(double)epochs;
  int    ind  = 0;
  int    indF = 0;

  // Handling each colony
  for (int col = 0; col < Nc; col++)
  {
    // Updating the positions of female individuals (parthenogenesis)
    for (int f = 0; f < fNumber; f++)
    {
      ind = col * Nm + f;

      for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
      {
        // Parthenogenetic position update using normal distribution
        a [ind].c [c] = a [ind].cP [c] + alpha1 * k * u.GaussDistribution (0.0, -1.0, 1.0, 8) * (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]);
      }
    }

    // Update positions of males (mating)
    for (int m = fNumber; m < Nm; m++)
    {
      ind = col * Nm + m;

      // Select a random female for mating
      indF = u.RNDintInRange (ind, col * Nm + fNumber - 1);

      for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
      {
        // Update position based on the selected female
        a [ind].c [c] = a [ind].cP [c] + alpha2 * u.RNDprobab () * (a [indF].cP [c] - a [ind].cP [c]);
      }
    }
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

          The Revision method of the C_AO_CPA class is responsible for updating the state of agents in the population based on their values of the f function. Let's take a closer look:

          Initialization — the method starts by initializing the "ind" variable with the value of "-1", which will be used to store the index of the agent with the best value of the f function.

          Finding the best agent — in the first "for" loop, all agents in the population (popSize) are iterated over, and if the value of the f function of the current (a[i].f) agent is greater than the current fB best value, then:

          • fB is updated by a[i].f.
          • The index of the best agent is stored in the "ind" variable.
          • After the loop is completed, if an agent with a better value (ind != -1) was found, its coordinates (c) are copied into the cB array.

          Copying current coordinates. The second "for" loop copies the current coordinates (c) of each agent to their previous coordinates (cP). This allows the previous state of agents to be saved for further analysis.

          Sorting agents. The third "for" loop iterates through all colonies (Nc), and for each colony the SortFromTo method is called, which sorts the agents within the colony by their values of the f function. The sorting index is calculated as (ind = col * Nm).

          Probabilistic update. The method checks if the random value generated by the u.RNDprobab() function is less than the threshold value of Pf:

          • If the condition is met, two random colony indices (indCol_1 and indCol_2) are selected, ensuring that they are not equal to each other.
          • The values of the f function of agents in these colonies are compared. If the function value in the first colony is less than in the second, the indices are swapped.
          • Then the coordinates of the first agent in the first colony are copied to the coordinates of the last agent in the second colony.
          • After this, SortFromTo is called again to update the order of agents in the second colony.

          General logic:

          The Revision method is used to update the state of agents, storing information about the best agent and providing the ability to exchange information between colonies.

          //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
// Function for revising positions and exchanging information between colonies
void C_AO_CPA::Revision ()
{
  // Find and update the best solution
  int ind = -1;

  for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++)
  {
    if (a [i].f > fB)
    {
      fB = a [i].f;
      ind = i;
    }
  }

  if (ind != -1) ArrayCopy (cB, a [ind].c, 0, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY);

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  // Save the current positions
  for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++)
  {
    ArrayCopy (a [i].cP, a [i].c, 0, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY);
  }

  // Sort individuals in each colony by the target function value
  for (int col = 0; col < Nc; col++)
  {
    ind = col * Nm;
    SortFromTo (a, aT, ind, Nm);
  }

  // Mechanism of flight (migration) between colonies
  if (u.RNDprobab () < Pf)
  {
    int indCol_1 = 0;
    int indCol_2 = 0;

    // Select two random different colonies
    indCol_1 = u.RNDminusOne (Nc);
    do indCol_2 = u.RNDminusOne (Nc);
    while (indCol_1 == indCol_2);

    // Ensure that the best solution is in the first colony 
    if (a [indCol_1 * Nm].f < a [indCol_2 * Nm].f)
    {
      int temp = indCol_1;
      indCol_1 = indCol_2;
      indCol_2 = temp;
    }

    // Copy the best solution to the worst colony
    ArrayCopy (a [indCol_2 * Nm + Nm - 1].cP, a [indCol_1 * Nm].cP, 0, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY);

    // Re-sort the colony after migration
    SortFromTo (a, aT, indCol_2 * Nm, Nm);
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

          The SortFromTo method of the C_AO_CPA class is designed to sort an array of agents based on their values of the f function. Let's take a closer look:

          Initialization of variables:

          • The method takes three parameters: p array of agents, pTemp temporary array, "from" sorting start index and "count" number of elements for sorting.
          • The variables cnt, t0 and t1 are used to track the number of exchanges and temporarily store values.
          • The ind and val arrays are created to store the indices and values of the f fitness function respectively.

          Filling arrays of indices and values. In the first "for" loop, the ind and val arrays are filled:

          • ind[i] gets the index of the agent in the source array, starting from "from".
          • val[i] gets the value of the f function for the corresponding agent.

          Sorting. The main "while" loop is executed as long as there are exchanges (i.e. cnt > 0). The inner "for" loop iterates through the val array and compares adjacent values:

          • If the current one is less than the next one (val[i] < val[i + 1]), the indices in the ind array and the values in the val array are exchanged.
          • The cnt counter is incremented to indicate that the exchange has occurred.
          • This process continues until a complete iteration is performed without exchanges.

          Copying sorted values:

          • After sorting is complete, the first "for" loop copies the sorted agents from the temporary pTemp array back to the original p array, starting from the "from" index.
          • The second "for" loop updates the original p array, replacing it with the sorted values.
          //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
// Auxiliary function for sorting agents by the value of the objective function
void C_AO_CPA::SortFromTo (S_AO_Agent &p [], S_AO_Agent &pTemp [], int from, int count)
{
  int    cnt = 1;
  int    t0  = 0;
  double t1  = 0.0;
  int    ind [];
  double val [];
  ArrayResize (ind, count);
  ArrayResize (val, count);

  // Copy values for sorting
  for (int i = 0; i < count; i++)
  {
    ind [i] = i + from;
    val [i] = p [i + from].f;
  }

  // Bubble sort in descending order
  while (cnt > 0)
  {
    cnt = 0;
    for (int i = 0; i < count - 1; i++)
    {
      if (val [i] < val [i + 1])
      {
        // Exchange of indices
        t0 = ind [i + 1];
        ind [i + 1] = ind [i];
        ind [i] = t0;

        // Exchange values
        t1 = val [i + 1];
        val [i + 1] = val [i];
        val [i] = t1;

        cnt++;
      }
    }
  }

  // Apply the sorting results
  for (int i = 0;    i < count; i++)        pTemp [i] = p [ind [i]];
  for (int i = from; i < from + count; i++) p     [i] = pTemp  [i - from];
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

          After writing and thoroughly analyzing the algorithm code, we will move on to the results of testing the CPA algorithm.


          Test results

          When implementing the interesting and unique logic of the algorithm, I did not even consider that it would not make it to the top of the ranking table, and there was some disappointment when examining the results of the CPA algorithm testing in detail. Based on the testing results, the algorithm scored at most 34.76% of the maximum possible result.

          CPA|Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm|50.0|10.0|0.2|0.9|0.3|0.9|
          =============================
          5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7166412833856777
          25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.4001377868508138
          500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.25502012607456315
          =============================
          5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6217765628284961
          25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.3365148812759322
          500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.192638189788532
          =============================
          5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.34307692307692306
          25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.16769230769230772
          500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.09455384615384692
          =============================
          All score: 3.12805 (34.76%)

          The visualization demonstrates the algorithm's characteristic movement of virtual aphids in the search space. This is especially noticeable for high-dimensional problems; individual colonies and the movement of virtual creatures within them can even be identified by eye.

          Hilly

            CPA on the Hilly test function

          Forest

            CPA on the Forest test function

          Megacity

            CPA on the Megacity test function

          After testing, the CPA algorithm ranked 44th in the ranking table and entered the group of 45 best population optimization algorithms.

          # AO Description Hilly Hilly final Forest Forest final Megacity (discrete) Megacity final Final result % of MAX
          10 p (5 F) 50 p (25 F) 1000 p (500 F) 10 p (5 F) 50 p (25 F) 1000 p (500 F) 10 p (5 F) 50 p (25 F) 1000 p (500 F)
          1 ANS across neighbourhood search 0.94948 0.84776 0.43857 2.23581 1.00000 0.92334 0.39988 2.32323 0.70923 0.63477 0.23091 1.57491 6.134 68.15
          2 CLA code lock algorithm (joo) 0.95345 0.87107 0.37590 2.20042 0.98942 0.91709 0.31642 2.22294 0.79692 0.69385 0.19303 1.68380 6.107 67.86
          3 AMOm animal migration ptimization M 0.90358 0.84317 0.46284 2.20959 0.99001 0.92436 0.46598 2.38034 0.56769 0.59132 0.23773 1.39675 5.987 66.52
          4 (P+O)ES (P+O) evolution strategies 0.92256 0.88101 0.40021 2.20379 0.97750 0.87490 0.31945 2.17185 0.67385 0.62985 0.18634 1.49003 5.866 65.17
          5 CTA comet tail algorithm (joo) 0.95346 0.86319 0.27770 2.09435 0.99794 0.85740 0.33949 2.19484 0.88769 0.56431 0.10512 1.55712 5.846 64.96
          6 SDSm stochastic diffusion search M 0.93066 0.85445 0.39476 2.17988 0.99983 0.89244 0.19619 2.08846 0.72333 0.61100 0.10670 1.44103 5.709 63.44
          7 AAm archery algorithm M 0.91744 0.70876 0.42160 2.04780 0.92527 0.75802 0.35328 2.03657 0.67385 0.55200 0.23738 1.46323 5.548 61.64
          8 ESG evolution of social groups (joo) 0.99906 0.79654 0.35056 2.14616 1.00000 0.82863 0.13102 1.95965 0.82333 0.55300 0.04725 1.42358 5.529 61.44
          9 SIA simulated isotropic annealing (joo) 0.95784 0.84264 0.41465 2.21513 0.98239 0.79586 0.20507 1.98332 0.68667 0.49300 0.09053 1.27020 5.469 60.76
          10 ACS artificial cooperative search 0.75547 0.74744 0.30407 1.80698 1.00000 0.88861 0.22413 2.11274 0.69077 0.48185 0.13322 1.30583 5.226 58.06
          11 BHAm black hole algorithm M 0.75236 0.76675 0.34583 1.86493 0.93593 0.80152 0.27177 2.00923 0.65077 0.51646 0.15472 1.32195 5.196 57.73
          12 ASO anarchy society optimization 0.84872 0.74646 0.31465 1.90983 0.96148 0.79150 0.23803 1.99101 0.57077 0.54062 0.16614 1.27752 5.178 57.54
          13 AOSm atomic orbital search M 0.80232 0.70449 0.31021 1.81702 0.85660 0.69451 0.21996 1.77107 0.74615 0.52862 0.14358 1.41835 5.006 55.63
          14 TSEA turtle shell evolution algorithm (joo) 0.96798 0.64480 0.29672 1.90949 0.99449 0.61981 0.22708 1.84139 0.69077 0.42646 0.13598 1.25322 5.004 55.60
          15 DE differential evolution 0.95044 0.61674 0.30308 1.87026 0.95317 0.78896 0.16652 1.90865 0.78667 0.36033 0.02953 1.17653 4.955 55.06
          16 CRO chemical reaction optimization 0.94629 0.66112 0.29853 1.90593 0.87906 0.58422 0.21146 1.67473 0.75846 0.42646 0.12686 1.31178 4.892 54.36
          17 BSA bird swarm algorithm 0.89306 0.64900 0.26250 1.80455 0.92420 0.71121 0.24939 1.88479 0.69385 0.32615 0.10012 1.12012 4.809 53.44
          18 HS harmony search 0.86509 0.68782 0.32527 1.87818 0.99999 0.68002 0.09590 1.77592 0.62000 0.42267 0.05458 1.09725 4.751 52.79
          19 SSG saplings sowing and growing 0.77839 0.64925 0.39543 1.82308 0.85973 0.62467 0.17429 1.65869 0.64667 0.44133 0.10598 1.19398 4.676 51.95
          20 BCOm bacterial chemotaxis optimization M 0.75953 0.62268 0.31483 1.69704 0.89378 0.61339 0.22542 1.73259 0.65385 0.42092 0.14435 1.21912 4.649 51.65
          21 ABO african buffalo optimization 0.83337 0.62247 0.29964 1.75548 0.92170 0.58618 0.19723 1.70511 0.61000 0.43154 0.13225 1.17378 4.634 51.49
          22 (PO)ES (PO) evolution strategies 0.79025 0.62647 0.42935 1.84606 0.87616 0.60943 0.19591 1.68151 0.59000 0.37933 0.11322 1.08255 4.610 51.22
          23 TSm tabu search M 0.87795 0.61431 0.29104 1.78330 0.92885 0.51844 0.19054 1.63783 0.61077 0.38215 0.12157 1.11449 4.536 50.40
          24 BSO brain storm optimization 0.93736 0.57616 0.29688 1.81041 0.93131 0.55866 0.23537 1.72534 0.55231 0.29077 0.11914 0.96222 4.498 49.98
          25 WOAm wale optimization algorithm M 0.84521 0.56298 0.26263 1.67081 0.93100 0.52278 0.16365 1.61743 0.66308 0.41138 0.11357 1.18803 4.476 49.74
          26 AEFA artificial electric field algorithm 0.87700 0.61753 0.25235 1.74688 0.92729 0.72698 0.18064 1.83490 0.66615 0.11631 0.09508 0.87754 4.459 49.55
          27 AEO artificial ecosystem-based optimization algorithm 0.91380 0.46713 0.26470 1.64563 0.90223 0.43705 0.21400 1.55327 0.66154 0.30800 0.28563 1.25517 4.454 49.49
          28 ACOm ant colony optimization M 0.88190 0.66127 0.30377 1.84693 0.85873 0.58680 0.15051 1.59604 0.59667 0.37333 0.02472 0.99472 4.438 49.31
          29 BFO-GA bacterial foraging optimization - ga 0.89150 0.55111 0.31529 1.75790 0.96982 0.39612 0.06305 1.42899 0.72667 0.27500 0.03525 1.03692 4.224 46.93
          30 SOA simple optimization algorithm 0.91520 0.46976 0.27089 1.65585 0.89675 0.37401 0.16984 1.44060 0.69538 0.28031 0.10852 1.08422 4.181 46.45
          31 ABHA artificial bee hive algorithm 0.84131 0.54227 0.26304 1.64663 0.87858 0.47779 0.17181 1.52818 0.50923 0.33877 0.10397 0.95197 4.127 45.85
          32 ACMO atmospheric cloud model optimization 0.90321 0.48546 0.30403 1.69270 0.80268 0.37857 0.19178 1.37303 0.62308 0.24400 0.10795 0.97503 4.041 44.90
          33 ADAMm adaptive moment estimation M 0.88635 0.44766 0.26613 1.60014 0.84497 0.38493 0.16889 1.39880 0.66154 0.27046 0.10594 1.03794 4.037 44.85
          34 ATAm artificial tribe algorithm M 0.71771 0.55304 0.25235 1.52310 0.82491 0.55904 0.20473 1.58867 0.44000 0.18615 0.09411 0.72026 3.832 42.58
          35 ASHA artificial showering algorithm 0.89686 0.40433 0.25617 1.55737 0.80360 0.35526 0.19160 1.35046 0.47692 0.18123 0.09774 0.75589 3.664 40.71
          36 ASBO adaptive social behavior optimization 0.76331 0.49253 0.32619 1.58202 0.79546 0.40035 0.26097 1.45677 0.26462 0.17169 0.18200 0.61831 3.657 40.63
          37 MEC mind evolutionary computation 0.69533 0.53376 0.32661 1.55569 0.72464 0.33036 0.07198 1.12698 0.52500 0.22000 0.04198 0.78698 3.470 38.55
          38 IWO invasive weed optimization 0.72679 0.52256 0.33123 1.58058 0.70756 0.33955 0.07484 1.12196 0.42333 0.23067 0.04617 0.70017 3.403 37.81
          39 Micro-AIS micro artificial immune system 0.79547 0.51922 0.30861 1.62330 0.72956 0.36879 0.09398 1.19233 0.37667 0.15867 0.02802 0.56335 3.379 37.54
          40 COAm cuckoo optimization algorithm M 0.75820 0.48652 0.31369 1.55841 0.74054 0.28051 0.05599 1.07704 0.50500 0.17467 0.03380 0.71347 3.349 37.21
          41 SDOm spiral dynamics optimization M 0.74601 0.44623 0.29687 1.48912 0.70204 0.34678 0.10944 1.15826 0.42833 0.16767 0.03663 0.63263 3.280 36.44
          42 NMm Nelder-Mead method M 0.73807 0.50598 0.31342 1.55747 0.63674 0.28302 0.08221 1.00197 0.44667 0.18667 0.04028 0.67362 3.233 35.92
          43 BBBC big bang-big crunch algorithm 0.60531 0.45250 0.31255 1.37036 0.52323 0.35426 0.20417 1.08166 0.39769 0.19431 0.11286 0.70486 3.157 35.08
          44 CPA cyclic parthenogenesis algorithm 0.71664 0.40014 0.25502 1.37180 0.62178 0.33651 0.19264 1.15093 0.34308 0.16769 0.09455 0.60532 3.128 34.76
          45 FAm firefly algorithm M 0.58634 0.47228 0.32276 1.38138 0.68467 0.37439 0.10908 1.16814 0.28667 0.16467 0.04722 0.49855 3.048 33.87
          RW random walk 0.48754 0.32159 0.25781 1.06694 0.37554 0.21944 0.15877 0.75375 0.27969 0.14917 0.09847 0.52734 2.348 26.09




          Summary

          Work on the implementation and testing of the CPA algorithm allowed us to make interesting observations and conclusions. The algorithm is a population-based optimization method based on aphid behavior, and while the idea itself appears promising, test results show relatively low performance compared to other population-based algorithms.

          The main idea of the algorithm is to use two types of reproduction (with and without mating) and to divide the population into colonies with the possibility of migration between them. The biological metaphor here is quite elegant: aphids actually use both parthenogenesis and sexual reproduction, adapting to environmental conditions. However, the mathematical implementation of these concepts turned out to be not as effective as desired.

          The algorithm's weaknesses manifest themselves in several aspects. Firstly, dividing individuals in a population into females and males does not provide sufficient diversity and quality of solutions. Secondly, division into colonies, although intended to facilitate exploration of different regions of the search space, in practice often leads to premature convergence to local optima. The efficiency of the intercolony flight mechanism that should counteract this effect turned out to be low.

          Tuning the algorithm parameters is also a non-trivial task. Parameters, such as colony size (Nm), proportion of females (Fr), flight probability (Pf) and scaling factors (alpha1, alpha2), significantly affect the performance of the algorithm and finding their optimal values is difficult. Attempts to improve the algorithm by introducing adaptive parameters resulted in some improvements, but failed to significantly increase its efficiency. This suggests that the problem may be more fundamental and related to the structure of the algorithm itself.

          However, working on this algorithm was useful in several ways. Firstly, it provided good experience in analyzing and implementing a bioinspired algorithm. Secondly, the process of debugging and optimization helped to better understand the importance of the balance between exploration of the search space and exploitation of the found solutions in metaheuristic algorithms. Third, this is a good example of how a beautiful biological analogy does not always translate into an effective optimization algorithm. 

          In conclusion, it is worth noting that even the least successful algorithms contribute to the development of the field of metaheuristic optimization by providing new ideas and approaches that can be used in the development of more efficient methods. Despite its limitations, CPA demonstrates an interesting approach to balancing between different solution search strategies and can serve as a starting point for further research in this direction.

          Tab

          Figure 3. Color gradation of algorithms according to the corresponding tests

          Chart

          Figure 4. Histogram of algorithm testing results (scale from 0 to 100, the higher the better, where 100 is the maximum possible theoretical result, in the archive there is a script for calculating the rating table)

          CPA pros and cons:

          Pros:

          1. Interesting idea.
          2. Quite a simple implementation.
          3. Works well on large-scale problems.

          Disadvantages:

          1. Many external parameters.
          2. Low speed and convergence accuracy.

          The article is accompanied by an archive with the current versions of the algorithm codes. The author of the article is not responsible for the absolute accuracy in the description of canonical algorithms. Changes have been made to many of them to improve search capabilities. The conclusions and judgments presented in the articles are based on the results of the experiments.

          Programs used in the article

          # Name Type Description
          1 #C_AO.mqh
          		 Include
          		 Parent class of population optimization algorithms
          2 #C_AO_enum.mqh
          		 Include
          		 Enumeration of population optimization algorithms
          3 TestFunctions.mqh
          		 Include
          		 Library of test functions
          4
          		 TestStandFunctions.mqh
          		 Include
          		 Test stand function library
          5
          		 Utilities.mqh
          		 Include
          		 Library of auxiliary functions
          6
          		 CalculationTestResults.mqh
          		 Include
          		 Script for calculating results in the comparison table
          7
          		 Testing AOs.mq5
          		 Script The unified test stand for all population optimization algorithms
          8
          		 Simple use of population optimization algorithms.mq5
          		 Script
          		 A simple example of using population optimization algorithms without visualization
          9
          		 Test_AO_CPA.mq5
          		 Script CPA test stand

          Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
          Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/16877

          Attached files |
          Download ZIP
          CPA.zip (153.67 KB)

          Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

          This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

          Andrey Dik
          Andrey Dik
          I WILL CONSIDER PROPOSALS FOR THE PUBLICATION OF A BOOK (TEXTBOOK) ON OPTIMIZATION ALGORITHMS.
          A group for communication on optimization and free product testing://t.me/+vazsAAcney4zYmZi
          Attention! My Telegram doppelgangers have appeared, my real nickname is @JQS_aka_Joo
          My github with optimization algorithms: https://github.com/JQSakaJoo/Population-optimization-algorithms-MQL5
          All my publications: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joo/publications
          I have been developing systems based on machine learning technologies since 2007 and in the field of artificial
          intelligence, optimization and forecasting.

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