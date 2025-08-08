MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 8): Enhanced Informational Dashboard with Draggable and Minimizable Features

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 7), we developed an informational dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) to monitor multi-symbol positions and account metrics, such as "Balance", "Equity", and "Free Margin", with sortable columns and Comma Separated Values (CSV) export capabilities. In Part 8, we enhance this dashboard by adding draggable and minimizable features, interactive buttons for closing, toggling, and exporting, as well as hover effects for a more dynamic user experience. This enhancement retains real-time position tracking and a header glow effect. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a versatile, user-friendly MQL5 dashboard tailored for efficient trading oversight—let’s get started!





Understanding the Enhanced Dashboard Architecture

We're upgrading the Informational Dashboard from Part 7 by adding draggable and minimizable features, along with interactive buttons and hover effects, to make it more flexible and user-friendly for managing multiple positions. These upgrades are relevant because they will allow the dashboard to be moved anywhere on the chart, minimizing clutter during analysis, while the minimize option will save screen space, and the interactive elements will provide immediate visual feedback, improving the overall trading experience in fast-paced environments.

We will achieve this by incorporating mouse event handling for dragging and button clicks, ensuring the dashboard remains responsive and adaptable without losing its core position tracking capabilities. We will also add an icon in the header for the export feature, so it is easy to find, but still keep the keyboard key feature. We plan to maintain the sortable grid and real-time updates while adding these enhancements, creating a tool that feels intuitive and efficient for daily use. Have a look below at what we aim to achieve, and then we can proceed to the implementation!





Implementation in MQL5



To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to define the new dashboard components, typically 4 of them.

#define HEADER_PANEL_TEXT "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT" #define CLOSE_BUTTON "BUTTON_CLOSE" #define EXPORT_BUTTON "BUTTON_EXPORT" #define TOGGLE_BUTTON "BUTTON_TOGGLE"

We start by adding new defines to support the enhanced features of the informational dashboard, introducing identifiers for interactive User Interface (UI) elements. We define "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT" as "HEADER_PANEL_TEXT" for the dashboard’s title label, providing a clear visual header. The "CLOSE_BUTTON" is defined as "BUTTON_CLOSE", which creates an identifier for a button to close the dashboard, allowing us to remove it from the chart. The "EXPORT_BUTTON" is defined as "BUTTON_EXPORT" and sets up a button for triggering CSV export, enhancing data accessibility. The "TOGGLE_BUTTON" is defined as "BUTTON_TOGGLE", enabling a button to minimize or maximize the dashboard, improving screen space management.

These definitions ensure organized naming for the new interactive components, supporting the draggable and minimizable upgrades. The next thing we change is the color of the header shades by replacing them with clearly defined MQL5 constants.

struct DashboardSettings { int panel_x; int panel_y; int row_height; int font_size; string font; color bg_color; color border_color; color header_color; color text_color; color section_bg_color; int zorder_panel; int zorder_subpanel; int zorder_labels; int label_y_offset; int label_x_offset; int header_x_distances[ 9 ]; color header_shades[ 12 ]; } settings = { 20 , 20 , 24 , 11 , "Calibri Bold" , C'240,240,240' , clrBlack , C'0,50,70' , clrBlack , C'200,220,230' , 100 , 101 , 102 , 3 , 25 , { 10 , 120 , 170 , 220 , 280 , 330 , 400 , 470 , 530 }, { clrBlack , clrRed , clrBlue , clrGreen , clrMagenta , clrDarkOrchid , clrDeepPink , clrSkyBlue , clrDodgerBlue , clrDarkViolet , clrOrange , clrCrimson } };

Here, we enhance the "DashboardSettings" structure by updating the "header_shades" array to improve the header glow effect for a more visually appealing experience. Previously, "header_shades" used a mix of basic RGB colors (e.g., pure black, red, green, blue, yellow, cyan, magenta, white) for the glow cycle. We now define "header_shades" with a curated set of 12 colors: "clrBlack", "clrRed", "clrBlue", "clrGreen", "clrMagenta", "clrDarkOrchid", "clrDeepPink", "clrSkyBlue", "clrDodgerBlue", "clrDarkViolet", "clrOrange", and "clrCrimson".

This upgrade will provide a richer, more varied palette that cycles through vibrant and nuanced shades, enhancing the dashboard’s aesthetic while maintaining the glow effect’s functionality for highlighting headers. Finally, we add more global variables to help us have a dynamic dashboard, to take care of the hover and drag states.

int prev_num_symbols = 0 ; bool panel_is_visible = true ; bool panel_minimized = false ; bool panel_dragging = false ; int panel_drag_x = 0 ; int panel_drag_y = 0 ; int panel_start_x = 0 ; int panel_start_y = 0 ; int prev_mouse_state = 0 ; bool header_hovered = false ; bool toggle_hovered = false ; bool close_hovered = false ; bool export_hovered = false ; int last_mouse_x = 0 ; int last_mouse_y = 0 ; bool prev_header_hovered = false ; bool prev_toggle_hovered = false ; bool prev_close_hovered = false ; bool prev_export_hovered = false ;

Finally, we introduce additional global variables to support the enhanced interactivity and draggable features. We define "prev_num_symbols" as 0 to track the previous number of active symbols for dynamic resizing, "panel_is_visible" as true to control dashboard visibility, and "panel_minimized" as false to manage the minimized state. To enable dragging, we add "panel_dragging" as false to track drag status, "panel_drag_x" and "panel_drag_y" as 0 for mouse coordinates at drag start, and "panel_start_x" and "panel_start_y" as 0 for panel coordinates at drag start.

We include "prev_mouse_state" as 0 to monitor mouse click states, and for hover effects, we define "header_hovered", "toggle_hovered", "close_hovered", and "export_hovered" as false to track hover states for the header and buttons, with "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y" as 0 to store the last mouse position, and "prev_header_hovered", "prev_toggle_hovered", "prev_close_hovered", and "prev_export_hovered" as false to detect hover state changes.

These variables will enable dynamic UI interactions like dragging, minimizing, and hover feedback. Since we now have the updated variables, let us update the functions as well to standardize object creation, since this is taking an advanced way for modularization. Let us start with the function to create a label and add a tooltip feature.

bool createLABEL( string objName, string txt, int xD, int yD, color clrTxt, int fontSize, string font, int anchor, string tooltip = "" , bool selectable = false ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to create label '" , objName, "'. Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , txt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , selectable); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , selectable); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , settings.zorder_labels); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltip == "" ? (selectable ? "Click to sort" : "Position data" ) : tooltip); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); }

For the "createLABEL" function, we improve the tooltip logic to make it more flexible and reusable for various UI elements. Previously, the tooltip was hardcoded with ObjectSetString setting OBJPROP_TOOLTIP to either "Click to sort" for selectable labels or "Position data" for non-selectable ones, limiting customization. We now modify this by adding a "tooltip" parameter with a default empty string, and use a ternary condition in "ObjectSetString" for "OBJPROP_TOOLTIP": if "tooltip" is empty, it defaults to "Click to sort" for selectable labels or "Position data" for others; otherwise, it uses the provided "tooltip" value. This change will allow specific tooltips for elements like buttons (e.g., "Minimize dashboard" or "Close dashboard") while maintaining defaults for headers and data labels, improving user guidance and interaction clarity.

Then, to standardize panel creation, we will replace the inline object creation calls in the OnInit event handler with a function for easier maintenance. Here is the logic we adopt for that.

bool createRectangle( string object_name, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, color background_color, color border_color = clrBlack ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , object_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to create Rectangle: '" , object_name, "'. Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , background_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , border_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER , settings.zorder_subpanel); return ( true ); }

Here, we just create a boolean "createRectangle" function and use a similar structure for definition as we did with the labels. This is not new to you, so we will just save time and move on to the next update, which is a minor fix in the counting functions to change the loop direction.

string countPositionsTotal( string symbol) { int totalPositions = 0 ; int count_Total_Pos = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = count_Total_Pos - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) totalPositions++; } } return IntegerToString (totalPositions); } string countPositions( string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type) { int totalPositions = 0 ; int count_Total_Pos = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = count_Total_Pos - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == pos_type && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) { totalPositions++; } } } return IntegerToString (totalPositions); } string countOrders( string symbol) { int total = 0 ; int tot = OrdersTotal (); for ( int i = tot - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && OrderSelect (ticket)) { if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) total++; } } return IntegerToString (total); } string sumPositionDouble( string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop) { double total = 0.0 ; int count_Total_Pos = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = count_Total_Pos - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) { total += PositionGetDouble (prop); } } } return DoubleToString (total, 2 ); } double sumPositionCommission( string symbol) { double total_comm = 0.0 ; int pos_total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int p = 0 ; p < pos_total; p++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (p); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) { long pos_id = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); if ( HistorySelectByPosition (pos_id)) { int deals_total = HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int d = 0 ; d < deals_total; d++) { ulong deal_ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (d); if (deal_ticket > 0 ) { total_comm += HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); } } } } } } return total_comm; } void CollectActiveSymbols() { string symbols_temp[]; int added = 0 ; int pos_total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = pos_total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber) { string sym = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); bool found = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < added; k++) { if (symbols_temp[k] == sym) { found = true ; break ; } } if (!found) { ArrayResize (symbols_temp, added + 1 ); symbols_temp[added] = sym; added++; } } } } int ord_total = OrdersTotal (); for ( int i = ord_total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && OrderSelect (ticket)) { if (MagicNumber < 0 || OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber) { string sym = OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); bool found = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < added; k++) { if (symbols_temp[k] == sym) { found = true ; break ; } } if (!found) { ArrayResize (symbols_temp, added + 1 ); symbols_temp[added] = sym; added++; } } } } ArrayResize (symbol_data, added); for ( int i = 0 ; i < added; i++) { symbol_data[i].name = symbols_temp[i]; symbol_data[i].buys = 0 ; symbol_data[i].sells = 0 ; symbol_data[i].trades = 0 ; symbol_data[i].lots = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].profit = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].pending = 0 ; symbol_data[i].swaps = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].comm = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].buys_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].sells_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].trades_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].lots_str = "0.00" ; symbol_data[i].profit_str = "0.00" ; symbol_data[i].pending_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].swaps_str = "0.00" ; symbol_data[i].comm_str = "0.00" ; } }

To strengthen the counting functions' logic, we change the loop direction from an incremental one to a decremental one, which is typically safer in MQL5, but you can choose to keep the original. However, we added ticket checks before selecting orders and positions to prevent potential errors with invalid tickets or list modifications during iterations. Since we want full dynamicity, let us move the initial dashboard creation into a function and subdivide it into two, one for maximized and the other for minimized creation.

void createFullDashboard() { CollectActiveSymbols(); int num_rows = ArraySize (symbol_data); int num_columns = ArraySize (headers); int column_width_sum = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) column_width_sum += column_widths[i]; int panel_width = MathMax (settings.header_x_distances[num_columns - 1 ] + column_widths[num_columns - 1 ], column_width_sum) + 20 + settings.label_x_offset; string panel_name = PREFIX + PANEL; createRectangle(panel_name, settings.panel_x, settings.panel_y, panel_width, (num_rows + 3 ) * settings.row_height, settings.bg_color, settings.border_color); string header_panel = PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL; createRectangle(header_panel, settings.panel_x, settings.panel_y, panel_width, settings.row_height, settings.section_bg_color, settings.border_color); createLABEL(PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "Trading Dashboard" , settings.panel_x + 10 , settings.panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, clrBlack , 14 , settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT , "Dashboard Title" ); createLABEL(PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, CharToString ( 60 ), settings.panel_x + panel_width - 90 , settings.panel_y + 12 , clrBlack , 18 , "Wingdings" , ANCHOR_CENTER , "Click to export or press 'E' key to export" , true ); createLABEL(PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), settings.panel_x + panel_width - 60 , settings.panel_y + 12 , clrBlack , 18 , "Wingdings" , ANCHOR_CENTER , "Minimize dashboard" , true ); createLABEL(PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), settings.panel_x + panel_width - 30 , settings.panel_y + 12 , clrBlack , 18 , "Webdings" , ANCHOR_CENTER , "Close dashboard" , true ); int header_y = settings.panel_y + settings.row_height + 8 + settings.label_y_offset; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) { string header_name = PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i); int header_x = settings.panel_x + settings.header_x_distances[i] + settings.label_x_offset; createLABEL(header_name, headers[i], header_x, header_y, settings.header_color, 12 , settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT , "Click to sort" , true ); } int first_row_y = header_y + settings.row_height; int symbol_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_rows; i++) { string symbol_name = PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString (i); createLABEL(symbol_name, symbol_data[i].name, symbol_x, first_row_y + i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT , "Symbol name" ); int x_offset = settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[ 0 ] + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_columns - 1 ; j++) { string data_name = PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); color initial_color = data_default_colors[j]; string initial_txt = (j <= 2 || j == 5 ) ? "0" : "0.00" ; createLABEL(data_name, initial_txt, x_offset, first_row_y + i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset, initial_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_RIGHT , "Data value" ); x_offset += column_widths[j + 1 ]; } } int footer_y = settings.panel_y + (num_rows + 3 ) * settings.row_height - settings.row_height; string footer_panel = PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL; createRectangle(footer_panel, settings.panel_x, footer_y, panel_width, settings.row_height, settings.section_bg_color, settings.border_color); int footer_text_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; createLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_TEXT, "Total:" , footer_text_x, footer_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT , "Totals" ); int x_offset = settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[ 0 ] + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_columns - 1 ; j++) { string footer_data_name = PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + IntegerToString (j); color footer_color = data_default_colors[j]; string initial_txt = (j <= 2 || j == 5 ) ? "0" : "0.00" ; createLABEL(footer_data_name, initial_txt, x_offset, footer_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, footer_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_RIGHT , "Total value" ); x_offset += column_widths[j + 1 ]; } int account_panel_y = footer_y + settings.row_height + 5 ; string account_panel_name = PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL; createRectangle(account_panel_name, settings.panel_x, account_panel_y, panel_width, settings.row_height, settings.section_bg_color, settings.border_color); int acc_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; int acc_data_offset = 160 ; int acc_spacing = (panel_width - 45 ) / ArraySize (account_items); for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (account_items); k++) { string acc_text_name = PREFIX + ACC_TEXT + IntegerToString (k); int text_x = acc_x + k * acc_spacing; createLABEL(acc_text_name, account_items[k] + ":" , text_x, account_panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT , "Account info" ); string acc_data_name = PREFIX + ACC_DATA + IntegerToString (k); int data_x = text_x + acc_data_offset; createLABEL(acc_data_name, "0.00" , data_x, account_panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_RIGHT , "Account value" ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void createMinimizedDashboard() { int num_columns = ArraySize (headers); int column_width_sum = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) column_width_sum += column_widths[i]; int panel_width = MathMax (settings.header_x_distances[num_columns - 1 ] + column_widths[num_columns - 1 ], column_width_sum) + 20 + settings.label_x_offset; createRectangle(PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, settings.panel_x, settings.panel_y, panel_width, settings.row_height, settings.section_bg_color, settings.border_color); createLABEL(PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "Trading Dashboard" , settings.panel_x + 10 , settings.panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, clrBlack , 14 , settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT , "Dashboard Title" ); createLABEL(PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, CharToString ( 60 ), settings.panel_x + panel_width - 90 , settings.panel_y + 12 , clrBlack , 18 , "Wingdings" , ANCHOR_CENTER , "Click to export or press 'E' key to export" , true ); createLABEL(PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'o' ), settings.panel_x + panel_width - 60 , settings.panel_y + 12 , clrBlack , 18 , "Wingdings" , ANCHOR_CENTER , "Maximize dashboard" , true ); createLABEL(PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), settings.panel_x + panel_width - 30 , settings.panel_y + 12 , clrBlack , 18 , "Webdings" , ANCHOR_CENTER , "Close dashboard" , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void deleteAllObjects() { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , PREFIX, - 1 , - 1 ); }

We implement the "createFullDashboard", "createMinimizedDashboard", and "deleteAllObjects" functions to manage the UI supporting full and minimized views with interactive elements. In "createFullDashboard", we call "CollectActiveSymbols" to populate "symbol_data", calculate "num_rows" and "num_columns" with ArraySize, and compute "panel_width" using "column_widths" and "settings.header_x_distances". We create the main panel with "createRectangle" for "PREFIX + PANEL", header panel with "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL", and header title with "createLABEL" for "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL_TEXT" as "Trading Dashboard".

We add buttons with "createLABEL" for "PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON" (Wingdings 60), "PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON" (Wingdings 'r' for minimize), and "PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON" (Webdings 'r'), all with specific tooltips and selectable true. The choice of the icon styles depends on you. Here is a compact view of what you could use for the fonts. Just use the accurate symbol and character type.

Then, we create header labels for "headers" at calculated positions, symbol labels for "symbol_data[i].name", data labels with initial values, footer panel with "PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL", footer text "Total:", footer data labels, account panel with "PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL", and account labels for "account_items", all using "createRectangle" and "createLABEL" with appropriate coordinates and colors, followed by the ChartRedraw function.

In "createMinimizedDashboard", we create a compact UI with only the header panel using "createRectangle" for "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL", header title with "createLABEL" for "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL_TEXT", and buttons for export (Wingdings 60), toggle (Wingdings 'o' for maximize), and close (Webdings 'r'), ensuring minimal screen usage, and redraw.

The "deleteAllObjects" function removes all dashboard objects with ObjectsDeleteAll using "PREFIX" for all charts and types, ensuring a clean slate for UI updates or closure. These functions will enable a flexible dashboard with full and minimized states, supporting user interactions like dragging and toggling. We will now proceed to update the dashboard function using these dynamic functions.

void UpdateDashboard() { bool needs_redraw = false ; CollectActiveSymbols(); int current_num = ArraySize (symbol_data); if (current_num != prev_num_symbols) { deleteAllObjects(); if (panel_minimized) { createMinimizedDashboard(); } else { createFullDashboard(); } prev_num_symbols = current_num; needs_redraw = true ; } if (!panel_is_visible || panel_minimized) return ; totalBuys = 0 ; totalSells = 0 ; totalTrades = 0 ; totalLots = 0.0 ; totalProfit = 0.0 ; totalPending = 0 ; totalSwap = 0.0 ; totalComm = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < current_num; i++) { string symbol = symbol_data[i].name; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 8 ; j++) { string value = "" ; color data_color = data_default_colors[j]; double dval = 0.0 ; int ival = 0 ; switch (j) { case 0 : value = countPositions(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].buys_str) { symbol_data[i].buys_str = value; symbol_data[i].buys = ival; } totalBuys += ival; break ; case 1 : value = countPositions(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].sells_str) { symbol_data[i].sells_str = value; symbol_data[i].sells = ival; } totalSells += ival; break ; case 2 : value = countPositionsTotal(symbol); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].trades_str) { symbol_data[i].trades_str = value; symbol_data[i].trades = ival; } totalTrades += ival; break ; case 3 : value = sumPositionDouble(symbol, POSITION_VOLUME ); dval = StringToDouble (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].lots_str) { symbol_data[i].lots_str = value; symbol_data[i].lots = dval; } totalLots += dval; break ; case 4 : value = sumPositionDouble(symbol, POSITION_PROFIT ); dval = StringToDouble (value); data_color = (dval > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (dval < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrGray ; if (value != symbol_data[i].profit_str) { symbol_data[i].profit_str = value; symbol_data[i].profit = dval; } totalProfit += dval; break ; case 5 : value = countOrders(symbol); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].pending_str) { symbol_data[i].pending_str = value; symbol_data[i].pending = ival; } totalPending += ival; break ; case 6 : value = sumPositionDouble(symbol, POSITION_SWAP ); dval = StringToDouble (value); data_color = (dval > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (dval < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrPurple ; if (value != symbol_data[i].swaps_str) { symbol_data[i].swaps_str = value; symbol_data[i].swaps = dval; } totalSwap += dval; break ; case 7 : dval = sumPositionCommission(symbol); value = DoubleToString (dval, 2 ); data_color = (dval > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (dval < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrBrown ; if (value != symbol_data[i].comm_str) { symbol_data[i].comm_str = value; symbol_data[i].comm = dval; } totalComm += dval; break ; } } } SortDashboard(); glow_counter += MathMax (UpdateIntervalMs, 10 ); if (glow_counter >= GLOW_INTERVAL_MS) { if (glow_direction) { glow_index++; if (glow_index >= ArraySize (settings.header_shades) - 1 ) glow_direction = false ; } else { glow_index--; if (glow_index <= 0 ) glow_direction = true ; } glow_counter = 0 ; } color header_shade = settings.header_shades[glow_index]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (headers); i++) { string header_name = PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , header_shade); needs_redraw = true ; } bool labels_updated = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < current_num; i++) { string symbol = symbol_data[i].name; string symb_name = PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString (i); string current_symb_txt = ObjectGetString ( 0 , symb_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); if (current_symb_txt != symbol) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , symb_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , symbol); labels_updated = true ; } for ( int j = 0 ; j < 8 ; j++) { string data_name = PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); string value; color data_color = data_default_colors[j]; switch (j) { case 0 : value = symbol_data[i].buys_str; data_color = clrRed ; break ; case 1 : value = symbol_data[i].sells_str; data_color = clrGreen ; break ; case 2 : value = symbol_data[i].trades_str; data_color = clrDarkGray ; break ; case 3 : value = symbol_data[i].lots_str; data_color = clrOrange ; break ; case 4 : value = symbol_data[i].profit_str; data_color = (symbol_data[i].profit > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (symbol_data[i].profit < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrGray ; break ; case 5 : value = symbol_data[i].pending_str; data_color = clrBlue ; break ; case 6 : value = symbol_data[i].swaps_str; data_color = (symbol_data[i].swaps > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (symbol_data[i].swaps < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrPurple ; break ; case 7 : value = symbol_data[i].comm_str; data_color = (symbol_data[i].comm > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (symbol_data[i].comm < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrBrown ; break ; } if (updateLABEL(data_name, value, data_color)) labels_updated = true ; } } if (labels_updated) needs_redraw = true ; string new_total_buys = IntegerToString (totalBuys); if (new_total_buys != total_buys_str) { total_buys_str = new_total_buys; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "0" , new_total_buys, clrRed )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_sells = IntegerToString (totalSells); if (new_total_sells != total_sells_str) { total_sells_str = new_total_sells; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "1" , new_total_sells, clrGreen )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_trades = IntegerToString (totalTrades); if (new_total_trades != total_trades_str) { total_trades_str = new_total_trades; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "2" , new_total_trades, clrDarkGray )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_lots = DoubleToString (totalLots, 2 ); if (new_total_lots != total_lots_str) { total_lots_str = new_total_lots; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "3" , new_total_lots, clrOrange )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_profit = DoubleToString (totalProfit, 2 ); color total_profit_color = (totalProfit > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (totalProfit < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrGray ; if (new_total_profit != total_profit_str) { total_profit_str = new_total_profit; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "4" , new_total_profit, total_profit_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_pending = IntegerToString (totalPending); if (new_total_pending != total_pending_str) { total_pending_str = new_total_pending; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "5" , new_total_pending, clrBlue )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_swap = DoubleToString (totalSwap, 2 ); color total_swap_color = (totalSwap > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (totalSwap < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrPurple ; if (new_total_swap != total_swap_str) { total_swap_str = new_total_swap; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "6" , new_total_swap, total_swap_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_comm = DoubleToString (totalComm, 2 ); color total_comm_color = (totalComm > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (totalComm < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrBrown ; if (new_total_comm != total_comm_str) { total_comm_str = new_total_comm; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "7" , new_total_comm, total_comm_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); double equity = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); double free_margin = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); string new_bal = DoubleToString (balance, 2 ); if (new_bal != acc_bal_str) { acc_bal_str = new_bal; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + ACC_DATA + "0" , new_bal, clrBlack )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_eq = DoubleToString (equity, 2 ); color eq_color = (equity > balance) ? clrGreen : (equity < balance) ? clrRed : clrBlack ; if (new_eq != acc_eq_str) { acc_eq_str = new_eq; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + ACC_DATA + "1" , new_eq, eq_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_free = DoubleToString (free_margin, 2 ); if (new_free != acc_free_str) { acc_free_str = new_free; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + ACC_DATA + "2" , new_free, clrBlack )) needs_redraw = true ; } if (needs_redraw) { ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

To the "UpdateDashboard" function, we add calls to the "CollectActiveSymbols" at the start, so we always update the totals and balance fields. Then, when the symbol count changes, we call the "deleteAllObjects" function to destroy the dashboard and recreate it via the "createFullDashboard" or "createMinimizedDashboard" function. In the data calculation loop, we added color logic for profits/swap/commission, which was previously partial. We have highlighted the areas of change for easier identification and clarity. Finally, we can now call our logic on initialization to see the milestone achievement.

int OnInit () { createFullDashboard(); prev_num_symbols = ArraySize (symbol_data); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( MathMax (UpdateIntervalMs, 10 )); UpdateDashboard(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { deleteAllObjects(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); EventKillTimer (); } void OnTimer () { if (panel_is_visible && !panel_minimized) { UpdateDashboard(); } }

Here, we implement the OnInit, "OnDeinit", and "OnTimer" event handlers to manage the lifecycle and updates of the dashboard, enabling its interactive and dynamic functionality. In the "OnInit" function, we call "createFullDashboard" to build the complete UI, set "prev_num_symbols" to the size of "symbol_data" using ArraySize to track initial symbols, enable mouse move events with ChartSetInteger setting CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE to true for dragging and hover effects, set a timer with EventSetMillisecondTimer using the maximum of "UpdateIntervalMs" and 10ms for periodic updates, and call "UpdateDashboard" to populate initial data, returning "INIT_SUCCEEDED" for successful initialization.

The OnDeinit function cleans up by calling "deleteAllObjects" to remove all dashboard objects with "PREFIX", disabling mouse move events with "ChartSetInteger" setting "CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE" to false, and stopping the timer with EventKillTimer to free resources.

In the OnTimer function, we check if "panel_is_visible" is true and "panel_minimized" is false, then call "UpdateDashboard" to refresh data only when the dashboard is fully visible, ensuring efficient updates without processing in minimized or hidden states. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the new features pop up successfully. We will now move on to creating a function for updating the panel positions when we are dragging to avoid recreating the objects.

void updatePanelPositions() { int num_rows = ArraySize (symbol_data); int num_columns = ArraySize (headers); int column_width_sum = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) column_width_sum += column_widths[i]; int panel_width = MathMax (settings.header_x_distances[num_columns - 1 ] + column_widths[num_columns - 1 ], column_width_sum) + 20 + settings.label_x_offset; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x + panel_width - 90 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y + 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x + panel_width - 60 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y + 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x + panel_width - 30 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y + 12 ); if (!panel_minimized) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y); int header_y = settings.panel_y + settings.row_height + 8 + settings.label_y_offset; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) { string header_name = PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i); int header_x = settings.panel_x + settings.header_x_distances[i] + settings.label_x_offset; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , header_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , header_y); } int first_row_y = header_y + settings.row_height; int symbol_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_rows; i++) { string symbol_name = PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString (i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , symbol_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , symbol_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , symbol_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , first_row_y + i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset); int x_offset = settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[ 0 ] + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_columns - 1 ; j++) { string data_name = PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , data_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , data_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , first_row_y + i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset); x_offset += column_widths[j + 1 ]; } } int footer_y = settings.panel_y + (num_rows + 3 ) * settings.row_height - settings.row_height; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , footer_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + FOOTER_TEXT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + FOOTER_TEXT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , footer_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset); int x_offset = settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[ 0 ] + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_columns - 1 ; j++) { string footer_data_name = PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + IntegerToString (j); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_data_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_data_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , footer_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset); x_offset += column_widths[j + 1 ]; } int account_panel_y = footer_y + settings.row_height + 5 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , account_panel_y); int acc_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; int acc_data_offset = 160 ; int acc_spacing = (panel_width - 45 ) / ArraySize (account_items); for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (account_items); k++) { string acc_text_name = PREFIX + ACC_TEXT + IntegerToString (k); int text_x = acc_x + k * acc_spacing; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , acc_text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , text_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , acc_text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , account_panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset); string acc_data_name = PREFIX + ACC_DATA + IntegerToString (k); int data_x = text_x + acc_data_offset; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , acc_data_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , data_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , acc_data_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , account_panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we implement the "updatePanelPositions" function to enable the draggable feature of the enhanced dashboard, ensuring all UI elements move cohesively when the dashboard is dragged. We calculate "num_rows" and "num_columns" using "ArraySize" on "symbol_data" and "headers", and compute "panel_width" by summing "column_widths" and using MathMax with "settings.header_x_distances" plus padding. We update the header panel and buttons by setting OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" for "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL", "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL_TEXT", "PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON", "PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON", and "PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON" using ObjectSetInteger with "settings.panel_x" and "settings.panel_y" coordinates.

If "panel_minimized" is false, we update the main panel’s position with "PREFIX + PANEL", headers at "header_y" calculated from "settings.panel_y + settings.row_height + 8 + settings.label_y_offset", symbol and data labels at "first_row_y" with "symbol_x" and "x_offset" adjusted by "column_widths", footer panel and labels at "footer_y" calculated for "num_rows + 3", and account panel and labels at "account_panel_y" with "acc_x" and "acc_spacing" for alignment, all using the ObjectSetInteger function. We call ChartRedraw to refresh the display. This will ensure the entire dashboard moves seamlessly during dragging, maintaining layout integrity. We will need to define a logic to track the position of the cursor over the header or buttons for hover considerations. Here is the logic we used to implement that.

bool isCursorInHeaderOrButtons( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool in_header = (mouse_x >= header_x && mouse_x <= header_x + header_width && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height); int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int close_height = 20 ; bool in_close = (mouse_x >= close_x && mouse_x <= close_x + close_width && mouse_y >= close_y && mouse_y <= close_y + close_height); int export_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int export_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int export_width = 20 ; int export_height = 20 ; bool in_export = (mouse_x >= export_x && mouse_x <= export_x + export_width && mouse_y >= export_y && mouse_y <= export_y + export_height); int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; int toggle_height = 20 ; bool in_toggle = (mouse_x >= toggle_x && mouse_x <= toggle_x + toggle_width && mouse_y >= toggle_y && mouse_y <= toggle_y + toggle_height); return in_header || in_close || in_export || in_toggle; }

We implement the "isCursorInHeaderOrButtons" function to detect mouse cursor presence over interactive elements, enabling dragging and button interactions. We retrieve coordinates and dimensions for the header panel using ObjectGetInteger for "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL" with "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_XSIZE", and "OBJPROP_YSIZE", storing them in "header_x", "header_y", "header_width", and "header_height", and check if the cursor ("mouse_x", "mouse_y") is within the header bounds with "in_header".

Similarly, we get coordinates for "PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON", "PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON", and "PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON" using "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, setting "close_width", "close_height", "export_width", "export_height", "toggle_width", and "toggle_height" to 20, and verify if the cursor is within each button’s bounds with "in_close", "in_export", and "in_toggle". We return true if the cursor is in the header or any button, combining conditions with the OR operator. After hover detection, we will need to update the detected header or buttons for visual feedback. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.

void updateButtonHoverStates( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int close_height = 20 ; bool is_close_hovered = (mouse_x >= close_x && mouse_x <= close_x + close_width && mouse_y >= close_y && mouse_y <= close_y + close_height); if (is_close_hovered != prev_close_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_close_hovered ? clrRed : clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_close_hovered ? clrDodgerBlue : clrNONE ); prev_close_hovered = is_close_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int export_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int export_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int export_width = 20 ; int export_height = 20 ; bool is_export_hovered = (mouse_x >= export_x && mouse_x <= export_x + export_width && mouse_y >= export_y && mouse_y <= export_y + export_height); if (is_export_hovered != prev_export_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_export_hovered ? clrOrange : clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_export_hovered ? clrDodgerBlue : clrNONE ); prev_export_hovered = is_export_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; int toggle_height = 20 ; bool is_toggle_hovered = (mouse_x >= toggle_x && mouse_x <= toggle_x + toggle_width && mouse_y >= toggle_y && mouse_y <= toggle_y + toggle_height); if (is_toggle_hovered != prev_toggle_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_toggle_hovered ? clrBlue : clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_toggle_hovered ? clrDodgerBlue : clrNONE ); prev_toggle_hovered = is_toggle_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void updateHeaderHoverState( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int close_height = 20 ; int export_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int export_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int export_width = 20 ; int export_height = 20 ; int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; int toggle_height = 20 ; bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_x && mouse_x <= header_x + header_width && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !(mouse_x >= close_x && mouse_x <= close_x + close_width && mouse_y >= close_y && mouse_y <= close_y + close_height) && !(mouse_x >= export_x && mouse_x <= export_x + export_width && mouse_y >= export_y && mouse_y <= export_y + export_height) && !(mouse_x >= toggle_x && mouse_x <= toggle_x + toggle_width && mouse_y >= toggle_y && mouse_y <= toggle_y + toggle_height)); if (is_header_hovered != prev_header_hovered && !panel_dragging) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_header_hovered ? clrRed : settings.section_bg_color); prev_header_hovered = is_header_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } updateButtonHoverStates(mouse_x, mouse_y); }

Finally, we implement the "updateButtonHoverStates" and "updateHeaderHoverState" functions to add visual feedback for user interactions, enhancing button and header responsiveness. In "updateButtonHoverStates", we check hover states for buttons by retrieving coordinates for "PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON", "PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON", and "PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON" using ObjectGetInteger with "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", setting "close_width", "close_height", "export_width", "export_height", "toggle_width", and "toggle_height" to 20.

For the close button, we set "is_close_hovered" if "mouse_x" and "mouse_y" are within its bounds, and if different from "prev_close_hovered", update "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrRed" or "clrBlack" and "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" to "clrDodgerBlue" or "clrNONE" with "ObjectSetInteger", update "prev_close_hovered", and call the ChartRedraw function. Similarly, for the export button, we set "is_export_hovered" to "clrOrange" or "clrBlack" and "clrDodgerBlue" or "clrNONE", update "prev_export_hovered", and redraw; for the toggle button, we use "clrBlue" or "clrBlack", update "prev_toggle_hovered", and redraw.

In "updateHeaderHoverState", we get "header_x", "header_y", "header_width", and "header_height" for "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL", and button coordinates, checking "is_header_hovered" if the cursor is within the header but outside button bounds. If "is_header_hovered" differs from "prev_header_hovered" and "panel_dragging" is false, we update "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" of "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL" to "clrRed" or "settings.section_bg_color" with ObjectSetInteger, update "prev_header_hovered", call "ChartRedraw", and invoke "updateButtonHoverStates". These functions will provide dynamic hover effects for intuitive user interaction. To make use of the functions, we will expand the OnChartEvent function to house the visual feedback logic.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON) { Print ( "Closing the dashboard" ); PlaySound ( "alert.wav" ); panel_is_visible = false ; deleteAllObjects(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (sparam == PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON) { Print ( "Exporting dashboard to CSV" ); ExportToCSV(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (sparam == PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON) { deleteAllObjects(); panel_minimized = !panel_minimized; if (panel_minimized) { Print ( "Minimizing the dashboard" ); createMinimizedDashboard(); } else { Print ( "Maximizing the dashboard" ); createFullDashboard(); total_buys_str = "" ; total_sells_str = "" ; total_trades_str = "" ; total_lots_str = "" ; total_profit_str = "" ; total_pending_str = "" ; total_swap_str = "" ; total_comm_str = "" ; acc_bal_str = "" ; acc_eq_str = "" ; acc_free_str = "" ; UpdateDashboard(); } prev_header_hovered = false ; prev_close_hovered = false ; prev_export_hovered = false ; prev_toggle_hovered = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , settings.section_bg_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (headers); i++) { if (sparam == PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i)) { if (sort_column == i) sort_ascending = !sort_ascending; else { sort_column = i; sort_ascending = true ; } UpdateDashboard(); break ; } } } } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam == 'E' ) { ExportToCSV(); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && panel_is_visible) { int mouse_x = ( int )lparam; int mouse_y = ( int )dparam; int mouse_state = ( int )sparam; if (mouse_x == last_mouse_x && mouse_y == last_mouse_y && !panel_dragging) { return ; } last_mouse_x = mouse_x; last_mouse_y = mouse_y; updateHeaderHoverState(mouse_x, mouse_y); int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_width = 20 ; int export_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int export_width = 20 ; int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_width = 20 ; if (prev_mouse_state == 0 && mouse_state == 1 ) { if (mouse_x >= header_x && mouse_x <= header_x + header_width && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !(mouse_x >= close_x && mouse_x <= close_x + close_width) && !(mouse_x >= export_x && mouse_x <= export_x + export_width) && !(mouse_x >= toggle_x && mouse_x <= toggle_x + toggle_width)) { panel_dragging = true ; panel_drag_x = mouse_x; panel_drag_y = mouse_y; panel_start_x = header_x; panel_start_y = header_y; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrMediumBlue ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (panel_dragging && mouse_state == 1 ) { int dx = mouse_x - panel_drag_x; int dy = mouse_y - panel_drag_y; settings.panel_x = panel_start_x + dx; settings.panel_y = panel_start_y + dy; int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int num_columns = ArraySize (headers); int column_width_sum = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) column_width_sum += column_widths[i]; int panel_width = MathMax (settings.header_x_distances[num_columns - 1 ] + column_widths[num_columns - 1 ], column_width_sum) + 20 + settings.label_x_offset; int panel_height = panel_minimized ? settings.row_height : ( ArraySize (symbol_data) + 3 ) * settings.row_height; settings.panel_x = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_width - panel_width, settings.panel_x)); settings.panel_y = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_height - panel_height, settings.panel_y)); updatePanelPositions(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1 ) { if (panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false ; updateHeaderHoverState(mouse_x, mouse_y); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; } }

Here, we expand the OnChartEvent function to handle interactive events, managing clicks for closing, exporting, toggling, sorting, and mouse movements for dragging. For CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, we check if "sparam" is "PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON", logging with "Print", playing "alert.wav" with PlaySound, setting "panel_is_visible" to false, calling "deleteAllObjects", and redrawing with "ChartRedraw". If "sparam" is "PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON", we log and call "ExportToCSV".

For "PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON", we delete objects, toggle "panel_minimized", log "Minimizing" or "Maximizing" with "Print", call "createMinimizedDashboard" or "createFullDashboard", reset string variables like "total_buys_str" and "acc_bal_str", call "UpdateDashboard", reset hover states ("prev_header_hovered", "prev_close_hovered", etc.), and reset colors for "PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL", "PREFIX + CLOSE_BUTTON", "PREFIX + EXPORT_BUTTON", and "PREFIX + TOGGLE_BUTTON" using the ObjectSetInteger function. That will give you something as follows.

For header clicks, we loop through "headers", toggle "sort_ascending" if "sort_column" matches, or set new "sort_column" and "sort_ascending" to true, then call "UpdateDashboard". For CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN with 'E', we call "ExportToCSV". For CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE when "panel_is_visible", we get "mouse_x", "mouse_y", and "mouse_state", exit if unchanged and not dragging, update "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y", and call "updateHeaderHoverState".

If "prev_mouse_state" is 0 and "mouse_state" is 1, we check for draggable area clicks (excluding buttons), set "panel_dragging" to true, store coordinates, set header color to "clrMediumBlue", and disable scroll with the ChartSetInteger function. If dragging and "mouse_state" is 1, we calculate "dx" and "dy", update "settings.panel_x" and "settings.panel_y" within chart bounds, call "updatePanelPositions", and redraw. On mouse release, we stop dragging, update hover, re-enable scroll, and redraw. This enables dynamic UI interactions for a user-friendly dashboard. Upon compilation, we get the following button hover state outcome.

The outcome for a maximized and drag state is as follows.

From the image, we can see that we have added the dashboard components for the hover, drag, and minimization logic, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the Informational Dashboard in MQL5 for Part 8, adding draggable and minimizable features, interactive buttons like "CLOSE_BUTTON" and "TOGGLE_BUTTON", and hover effects to improve user experience while maintaining robust multi-symbol position and account monitoring. We’ve detailed the architecture and implementation, using functions like "createFullDashboard", "updatePanelPositions", and OnChartEvent to deliver a flexible, visually responsive tool with real-time updates and Excel CSV export. You can customize this dashboard to optimize your trading workflow, making position analysis more intuitive and efficient.