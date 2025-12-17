Ghost Trader Pro

Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5

👻 Hide your Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker

⚡ Advanced manual trade control

🛡 Built for precision scalpers & professional traders

Ghost Trader Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for professional manual traders who want full control, speed, and privacy.

This tool creates a stealth execution layer between your strategy and the market, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit remain invisible to the broker.

Only the entry price is visible — all exit logic is handled internally by the EA.

🚀 Strategic Advantages

Stealth Execution (Virtual SL/TP)

Operate using virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The broker sees only the entry price, helping protect trades from stop-hunting and volatility spikes.

Operate using virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The broker sees only the entry price, helping protect trades from stop-hunting and volatility spikes.

Rapid Reversal Logic (Auto-Flip)

Designed for precision scalping. Instantly close an opposite position and open a new directional trade with a single click.

Designed for precision scalping. Instantly close an opposite position and open a new directional trade with a single click.

Flexible Risk Modes

Seamlessly switch between: • Hedging Mode – Safe mode allowing concurrent Buy & Sell positions • Auto-Flip Mode – Aggressive mode for instant directional switching

Seamlessly switch between:

Algorithmic Trailing Stop

Protect unrealized gains using a virtual trailing stop that operates silently in the background without revealing exit levels.

Protect unrealized gains using a that operates silently in the background without revealing exit levels.

Pro-Grade Interface

Minimalist, dark-themed dashboard engineered for speed, clarity, and reduced visual fatigue during extended trading sessions.

🛠 Operational Guide

Attach Ghost Trader Pro to any chart Define risk parameters (Lot Size, Virtual SL / TP) directly on the panel Select operation mode: • Hedging Mode (Safe)

(Safe) • Auto-Flip Mode (Aggressive) Execute trades via the integrated dashboard

Optimized for XAUUSD, US30, and major FX pairs.

⚙️ Technical Specifications (Inputs)

Default Lot Size – Pre-set trade volume for rapid execution

– Pre-set trade volume for rapid execution Ghost SL (Points) – Distance for the virtual Stop Loss (example: 300 points)

– Distance for the virtual Stop Loss (example: 300 points) Ghost TP (Points) – Distance for the virtual Take Profit

– Distance for the virtual Take Profit Trail Step (Points) – Threshold to activate the virtual trailing stop logic

👤 Who Should Use This Tool?

✔ Manual scalpers and day traders

✔ Traders concerned about broker stop-hunting

✔ Users trading volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Traders who want fast execution & discretion

Not recommended for:

• Fully automated strategy users

• Traders who cannot keep MT5 running continuously

⚠️ Important Technical Requirement

Because all Ghost (virtual) levels are managed internally by the Expert Advisor, the MetaTrader 5 terminal must remain active and connected to the broker server at all times.

Closing MT5 or losing connection may result in unmanaged positions.

👨‍💻 Developer Information

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)

Professional Trading Solutions

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and professional trading utilities.