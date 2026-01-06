Order flow footprint chart

🔥 Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite

See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA.

⭐ Why Traders Choose Our Footprint Chart

  • 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite
  • Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level
  • Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot institutional activity instantly
  • Smart Chart Analyst - Automated trade setup analysis
  • 8 Color Themes - Professional appearance, fully customizable
  • 100+ Parameters - Customize everything to your style

📊 PANEL 1: Main Footprint Chart

The heart of professional order flow trading. See exactly what's happening inside each candle:

  • Bid x Ask Volume - Left side shows sellers (bid), right side shows buyers (ask)
  • Point of Control (POC) - Golden highlight on highest volume price
  • Volume Imbalances - Automatic detection at 2x, 3x, 4x ratios with color coding
  • Delta & Cumulative Delta - Net buying vs selling pressure
  • Per-Bar Volume Profile - Visual volume distribution within each candle
  • Price Connector Line - Live connection to current market price
  • VWAP Line - Volume-weighted average price reference
  • Bold Imbalance Text - Toggle bold highlighting for imbalance cells

Imbalance Levels:

  • Level 1 (2.0x ratio) - Light color highlight
  • Level 2 (3.0x ratio) - Medium color highlight
  • Level 3 (4.0x ratio) - Strong color highlight


📋 PANEL 2: Depth of Market (DOM)

Professional Level 2 order book display with real-time flash alerts:

  • Bid Column - Pending buy orders below price (green bars)
  • Sold Column - Executed sells at each level (aggressive sellers)
  • Price Ladder - Current price highlighted in gold
  • Bought Column - Executed buys at each level (aggressive buyers)
  • Ask Column - Pending sell orders above price (red bars)
  • Delta (Δ) - Net difference at each price level
  • Total Volume - Combined volume at each level

Flash Alerts:

  • 🟢 Green Flash - New buying activity detected
  • 🔴 Red Flash - New selling activity detected



📜 PANEL 3: Time & Sales (Tape)

Real-time trade feed showing every transaction as it happens:

  • Trade Timestamp - Precise time of each execution
  • Price & Direction - Green for buys, red for sells
  • Trade Size - Volume with big order highlighting
  • Big Order Threshold - Customizable alert for institutional trades
  • Bar Totals - Running buy vs sell volume for current bar
  • RSI Integration - Optional RSI display
  • MACD Integration - Optional MACD with histogram



📈 PANEL 4: Session Volume Profile

Powerful volume-at-price analysis with multiple modes:

Profile Modes:

  • Bar Count Mode - Profile from last N bars (great for scalping)
  • Session Mode - Profile from specific start time (e.g., 09:30)
  • Daily Mode - Auto-reset at 00:00 broker time

Display Types:

  • Total Volume - Combined buy + sell
  • Delta Volume - Net buying vs selling
  • Buy Volume Only - Aggressive buyers
  • Sell Volume Only - Aggressive sellers

Key Levels:

  • 🟡 POC - Point of Control (highest volume price)
  • 🔵 VAH - Value Area High
  • 🔵 VAL - Value Area Low



🎯 PANEL 5: Signal Meter

Visual gauge aggregating multiple indicators into one clear signal:

Indicators Analyzed:

  • RSI - Overbought/oversold detection
  • MACD - Trend momentum analysis
  • MA 1 (9) - Short-term trend
  • MA 2 (21) - Medium-term trend
  • MA 3 (50) - Long-term trend
  • VWAP - Institutional price benchmark
  • Delta - Current bar pressure
  • Cumulative Delta - Session imbalance
  • Volume Ratio - vs average volume

Signal Zones:

  • 🟢 +50 to +100 - Strong Buy
  • 🟢 +25 to +50 - Buy
  • 🟡 -25 to +25 - Neutral
  • 🔴 -50 to -25 - Sell
  • 🔴 -100 to -50 - Strong Sell



🤖 PANEL 6: Chart Analyst

Intelligent automated analysis providing actionable insights:

Analysis Sections:

  • Pair Info - Symbol, timeframe, daily change %
  • Trend + ATR - Direction with volatility reading
  • Higher TF - H4 and Daily alignment
  • DOM Analysis - Order book interpretation
  • Time & Sales - Tape reading (buy vs sell %)
  • Order Flow - Delta interpretation
  • Volume - Relative to average
  • Imbalances - Count and significance
  • Key Levels - Support/resistance from POC
  • Setup Quality - Trade setup assessment
  • Advisor Summary - Overall bias (e.g., 5/6 Bullish)



🎨 8 Professional Color Themes

  • Default Dark - Professional dark with green/red
  • Classic - Traditional trading colors
  • Ocean - Cool blue tones
  • Forest - Natural green palette
  • Sunset - Warm orange/purple
  • Midnight - Deep blue professional
  • Monochrome - Clean grayscale
  • High Contrast - Maximum visibility

⚙️ Full Customization

  • ✅ Global background color for all panels
  • ✅ Individual panel positions (X, Y, Width, Height)
  • ✅ Toggle any panel on/off
  • ✅ Grid lines toggle and color
  • ✅ Custom imbalance ratios and minimum volume
  • ✅ Font size and style options
  • ✅ MA periods customization
  • ✅ Big order threshold settings
  • ✅ One-click reset to defaults



📋 Input Parameters Summary

Display Settings:

  • Bars to display (1-50)
  • Price precision (ticks per level)
  • Bar width and spacing
  • Font sizes

Panel Toggles:

  • Show/Hide each of 6 panels independently
  • Show/Hide grid, VWAP, price connector
  • Show/Hide volume profile per bar

Imbalance Settings:

  • Level 1 ratio (default 2.0)
  • Level 2 ratio (default 3.0)
  • Level 3 ratio (default 4.0)
  • Minimum volume threshold
  • Bold text toggle

Colors:

  • Theme selection
  • Global background override
  • Individual element colors
  • Bull/Bear colors
  • Imbalance colors (3 levels each)



💡 How to Use

  1. Install - Copy EA to Experts folder, restart MT5
  2. Attach to Chart - Drag EA onto any chart
  3. Configure Panels - Position panels to your preference
  4. Select Theme - Choose from 8 professional themes
  5. Start Trading - Use order flow insights for better entries/exits



📌 Best Practices

  • Use on liquid instruments (Forex majors, indices, gold)
  • Lower timeframes (M1-M15) show best order flow detail
  • Combine footprint imbalances with DOM for confirmation
  • Watch for POC tests as support/resistance
  • Use Chart Analyst summary for quick bias assessment
  • Monitor Time & Sales for institutional big orders



⚠️ Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)
  • Broker with tick data access
  • Minimum 4GB RAM recommended
  • Works on all timeframes and instruments



🔄 Updates & Support

  • Regular updates with new features
  • Responsive customer support
  • Detailed documentation included
  • Video tutorials available



🎯 Start Trading Like a Professional

Stop guessing where the market will go. See the actual order flow and trade with confidence alongside institutional traders.

Questions? Contact us before purchasing - we're here to help!

推荐产品
EA Manage Emotion
Hua Nguyen Nguyen Tran
实用工具
EA Emotion   is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage   trading discipline and emotional control . Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency,   EA Emotion   asks a series of custom questions   right after you open a trade , such as: Did you follow your trading plan? Are you in the right mental state? Is this trade part of your set
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
实用工具
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
实用工具
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Binance History Loader
Andrey Khatimlianskii
实用工具
This script is designed to download a long history of cryptocurrency quotes from the Binance exchange. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want once to download the history of cryptocurrencies for charts analyzing, collecting statistics or testing trading robots in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, or if you need to update the history not very frequently (for example, once a day or once a week). After running the script, you will have fully featured (but not automatically updated) cryptoc
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
实用工具
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
实用工具
Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro - 高级交易管理工具 (重要提示：这是一个交易管理实用程序，而非自动交易系统。它通过智能平仓现有持仓来减少回撤；它不会开设任何新订单。) 是否正为处理回撤和手动管理复杂的对冲持仓而烦恼？ 隆重推出 Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro ，这是一款强大的智能工具，旨在 自动 查找并关闭您 MetaTrader 5 账户上现有的盈利和亏损订单组合。其主要目标是根据您设定的规则 减少回撤 并 整合利润 。由 @BKTVentures 开发。 虽然通常被称为“对冲” EA，但请注意其功能是 关闭现有的相反方向持仓 （使用盈利抵消亏损），而不是开设新的对冲交易。它会仔细扫描您的未平仓头寸（针对当前交易品种，并可选定特定的订单识别码），识别潜在的平仓机会，根据您选择的策略确定优先级，并在净利润符合您期望范围时执行平仓。 主要功能： 自动化持仓管理： 设置您的参数，让该实用程序全天候处理查找和关闭对冲持仓的复杂任务。 多种平仓策略： 选择多种方法来减少风险敞口： 标准 (1:1)： 关闭一个盈利订单以对冲一个亏损
FREE
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
实用工具
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO：您在外汇交易中的可靠伙伴！ AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 （MT4版本） 演示版本 + 详细说明 停止因为情绪而亏钱！现在是时候把风险管理交给专业算法了。 想象一下：市场突然朝着与你的仓位相反的方向急剧移动，而此时你正在睡觉、工作或陪伴家人。很常见，对吗？有了 Auto Risk Manager Pro —— 不再如此！ 优势： 革命性的风险管理方式 24/7 自动保护资金 无需您参与 —— 即使您不在电脑前 精准的获利目标 —— 在合适的时机锁定利润 严格的亏损限制 —— 避免重大损失 多货币支持 —— 适用于任何交易工具 自动关闭图表（同时卸载所有挂载的EA） 控制面板 Control Panel Settings（控制面板设置） PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray — 面板颜色 PanelX = 10 — 面板距离图表左侧的偏移 PanelY = 60 — 面板距离图表顶部的偏移 风险管理设置 Risk Management Settings（风险管理设置） Work = false/tru
UTrailingMiniMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
实用工具
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
实用工具
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
Deal Calculator
Aleksandr Puchkin
实用工具
交易计算器允许您在开始交易之前计算交易参数并获得保证金、交易量和风险的值，这使您能够在可能的损失和利润方面相当准确地评估交易。 它还显示当前工具的计算方法、盈利货币、兑换率、基础货币、资产规模、头寸量、百分比风险、止损和获利规模（以点数、货币和百分比）、止损规模比率从中受益。 交易计算器可以在两种模式下工作。 其中之一是根据给定的交易量计算每笔交易的风险百分比。 另一个是交易量的计算，这取决于给定风险占可用资金的百分比。 允许您通过显示可以用鼠标在图表周围移动的相应水平线来直观地监控在特定条件下开仓点、止损和获利的计划交易值的变化。 因此，通过将线移动到图表上的所需位置，交易参数将被实时计算和显示。 如果工具的货币与基础货币不同，例如，对于 USDJPY，利润货币为 JPY 而账户货币为美元，计算器将尝试自动获取 JPY 的转换率（如果数据不是可用，然后可以手动设置转换率）并计算，当您单击“Rate, c”时 - 它将重置为接收到的转换率值。 每行都有一个工具提示。 符号 TC-Mode — 计算模式 Profit  —   利润货币 Rate, c —   转化率（可手动输入）
LT Trail Stop with Partial Close
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
实用工具
Are you the type that likes to protect your trades by moving the stop loss to the entry point and also using trail stop? Cool! This EA will help you with that. What's more, it also partially closes the trade when the trail stop is activated. That's it! Beyond all this it shows the stop loss projection (which you can move)   and notify you when it is activated. EA can be used by configuring the default window or by using a custom window , which makes it easy to change settings. You can test
Scorpion 74 MT5
Eslam Salman
实用工具
# Higher-Lower Pending Bot - Advanced Multi-Pending Orders System ## Revolutionize Your Trading with Smart Pending Order Automation Welcome to the **Higher-Lower Pending Bot** - the most sophisticated pending order management system available on MQL5. Designed for traders who want to maximize opportunities while minimizing manual effort, this EA combines intelligent order placement with comprehensive profit tracking in one powerful package. ## What Makes Our Bot Unique? ### Smart D
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Broker Quality Analyzer
Pavel Malyshko
实用工具
Why execution quality matters more than you think You can have the best trading strategy, perfect entry points, and proper risk management. But if your broker consistently executes orders at worse prices, you lose money before the market even moves. A slippage of 0.01% seems insignificant. But over 100 trades per month, it becomes a noticeable amount. Over 1000 trades, it becomes a serious problem. Scalpers and algorithmic traders understand this well: execution quality directly affects your bot
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
实用工具
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
实用工具
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Position Close Button MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
实用工具
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unk
Xzoneia Telegram To MT5 Trader
Jonathan James Finley
实用工具
Key Features (Visual Block/Badges): Instant Telegram-to-MT5 Trade Execution Copy signals to MT5 in real time—no missed trades, no lag. Session-Aware: Only Trade When You Want Fully customizable trading hours and session filters (trade 24/7, or only during your best hours). Smart Multi-TP & SL Management Supports up to 5 Take Profits, advanced SL logic, and dynamic SL moves after each TP hit. Break-Even & Trailing Stop Engine Protect profits with automatic break-even and trailing stops
Smart RSI Filter
Nancy Rad
实用工具
大家好 在人们眼中，投资被认为是一件困难且有风险的事情。 但如果你通过获取知识和技能进行投资，市场永远不会伤害你。 资本市场的过滤写作是该领域专业人士为提高生产力和节省时间而采取的行动之一。 由于大量符号的活动，存储的信息和数据量非常大。 活跃在这个市场的人们有时需要一系列信息，由于事情的敏感性，他们应该尽快获得。 这些信息通常可以帮助他们预测市场的未来，并且非常重要。 通过我们的命令写入 Fitler 将找到符合请求条件的共享！ 过滤我们选择的功能将搜索所有可交易股票并显示合适的股票。 资本市场上的每个人都有特定的交易策略，通过过滤很容易按照策略进行； 之后，他可以看到他的策略在不同时间范围内的结果。 过滤的优点 1-高速：每个股的信息都会根据您选择的特点，在最快的时间内提供给您。 2- 各种各样的功能和命令：您可以按照您想要的任何方式对共享进行分类和查看。 此过滤器检查所有市场观察交易品种、具有以下 5 个条件之一的 RSI 指标，并显示适用所选条件的交易品种：    1- 从第一个指定数字开始划线    2- 从下面第一个指定数字开始划线    3- 大于第一个指定
Copier MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
实用工具
複製器 MT5 是安裝在一台計算機或 VPS 服務器上的多個 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 和 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 帳戶之間交易的最快和最可靠的複制器。交易從MASTER賬戶複製到SLAVE賬戶，複​​製是由於通過文本文件交換信息，速度小於0.5秒，參數可配置。交易複製器高精度控制MASTER賬戶的所有變化，調整SL和TP水平，支持部分和完全關閉訂單，修改掛單等。 複印機在同一台計算機上的終端之間工作，而不是通過互聯網！要在 MT4 和 MT5 終端之間複製交易，您需要購買兩個版本的產品。 MT4產品版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45791 這個交易複印機可以做什麼： 將交易從一個帳戶複製到多個或從多個帳戶複製到一個； 複製市價單和掛單，可配置； 根據幻數或符號複製交易； 更改交易代碼，例如，在 GBPUSD 對上打開交易，而不是 EURUSD 對； 反向複製交易，例如，打開一個賣出訂單，而不是買入； 增加或減少複製交易量； 與 MASTER 賬戶完全或部分同步交易； 支持部分平倉和改
Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
实用工具
English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
Order Selective Delete MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
实用工具
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
实用工具
该工具可以帮助你一键平仓所有持仓订单，只需要点击“Close all”.如果你只想平仓盈利中的订单时，就点击“Close profitable"按钮，点击之后，所有浮盈中的订单都会被全部平掉；如果你只想平仓浮亏中的订单，就点击“Close losable”按钮，点击之后，所有浮亏中的订单就会被全部平掉。 该工具经过一年的真实测试，一键平仓功能非常完善，平仓及时，延迟范围较小，当然，延迟和你所处的地区以及网络环境也有关系，这一点还请注意。 在历史数据的回测过程中，该工具表现更加完美，100张订单全部平仓完成最多只需要0.495秒。在真实交易过程中，本人最多持仓订单数量只有26笔，全部平仓完成的时间是1.28秒。
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
实用工具
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Tick Data Quality Analyzer
Timothy Youngblood
实用工具
MT5 TICK DATA QUALITY ANALYZER   Professional tick data quality analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 traders and developers Price: $69 USD (Launch Special $69 - Regular $99) Product Type: Expert Advisor / Utility Platform: MetaTrader 5 License: Lifetime, 5 Activations INTELLIGENT BACKTEST RECOMMENDATIONS  Automated Backtest Mode Selection - Tells you EXACTLY which tick data format to use in Strategy Tester Optimal Time Period Detection - Automatically identifies the BEST historical range for backtes
ShadowsTrader EA
Cristian Sevastian
专家
销售有限。 仅售 10 份，售价 249.99 --> 下一个价格 349.99 ShadowTrader EA 是一个完整的自动交易机器人，它是根据外汇交易中的最佳策略之一设计和创建的。 所有交易均受止损保护。 用户可以使用固定手数或自动手数资金管理或每笔交易的资金风险（例如：每笔交易承担 100.00 美元或 25.00 美元的风险） 为什么使用此 EA： 使用此 EA 可以控制风险。 高回收率，高利润率在测试中表现出来 智能条目计算 EA 甚至可以在 150 美元的账户上运行     账户监控链接：点击这里 信息： 工作符号 USDJPY M5 设置在评论区 设置： ==== 一般输入 ==== Magic Number：帮助EA识别自己订单的数字 手数模式：根据“固定手数/基于余额的手数/余额的风险百分比”选择手数模式 FixedLot/Balance/Risk % ：根据“Lot Mode”中的选择输入 Stop loss in % of the Range (0=off) : 止损百分比范围。 追踪止损：根据您是否希望追踪止损处于活动状态，选择“真/
ScalperGun
Mikhail Nazarenko
指标
Scalper gun  - главное оружие для торговли скальпингом и свингом, с визуализацией и алертом точек входа. Индикатор работает как в трендовых, так и в нетрендовых рыночных условиях. Подходит начинающим и опытным трейдерам.  SCALPER GUN превосходит по скорости, качеству визуализации и точности входа популярные топовые индикаторы этого сайта!!! Перед покупкой скачайте демо Scalper gun и сравните с аналогичными индикаторами для скальпинга в тестере MT4. Особенности Это готовая торговая система с визу
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
Ruslan Jakishev
实用工具
SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5   There is also version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this ex
TradebyTime Manager
Wartono
实用工具
TradeByTime Manager is a tool to trade based on time. It is semi auto trading. Trader define entry and exit time and EA will manage the rest. Helpful for trader who is usually trading with time range such as trading signal with entry and exit based on time or trading with news event time. Or trader who is familiar with trading binary option, this is another 'sense' of it. Only this is for trading on regular chart. 1. TakeProfit and Stoploss 2. Double time based :  Local and Server 3. Time counte
Anchor Pro Funded Guard and Trade Manager
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
实用工具
Anchor Pro: Funded Guard & Trade Manager Stop Blowing Your Funded Accounts. Trade Visually. Protect Your Capital. Anchor Pro is not just a trade manager—it is a complete Funded Account Guardian and Visual Trading Suite . Designed specifically for traders taking Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.), it combines institutional-grade risk protection with a revolutionary "Draw-to-Trade" engine. Whether you are trying to pass a challenge or keep your funded account safe, Anchor Pro locks in
该产品的买家也购买
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
实用工具
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – 实时加密货币行情与订单簿集成 概述 Crypto Ticks 可将主要加密货币交易所的实时逐笔数据和订单簿深度直接传输至 MetaTrader 5。专为需要精准行情的高频交易者与算法策略开发者设计。 支持的交易所 Binance：现货（图表窗口订单簿深度）和期货（支持多品种订单簿） KuCoin：现货和期货（支持图表订单簿） Bybit：期货和反向期货 XT.com：现货和期货 主要功能 WebSocket 实时逐笔数据流 支持 Binance 数据流：@trade、@ticker、@bookTicker、@aggTrade 使用交易所 API 获取完整 OHLCV 历史数据 订单簿深度可视化（买一/卖一+深度） 自动重连机制确保稳定数据流 定时替换数据提高K线准确性 MT5 重启时自动补全历史数据 与 Strategy Tester 兼容（基于逐笔数据） 完全兼容 VPS，无需外部 DLL 附加信息 适合需要高精度数据的高频与算法交易者 适合策略开发与逐笔回测 重要提示 MT5 的 Strategy Tester
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
实用工具
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
实用工具
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
实用工具
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
实用工具
币安 MT5 交易工具 1. 本产品包含通过 WebSocket 获取的实时图表、历史图表， 并在 MT5 终端重启时自动更新，确保运行流畅，无需人工干预，让您在币安交易时体验流畅无阻。 现货和期货均可交易、实时图表和历史数据 图表功能： 1. 通过 WebSocket (WSS) 获取实时 OHLC 图表 2. 通过 API 更新历史记录 3. 每次打开 MT5 时自动更新图表历史记录 4. 支持从 M1 到 MN1 的所有时间范围 5. 可用数据：开盘价、最低价、收盘价、实际交易量和即时成交量 6. 您可以使用策略测试器，通过您的专家顾问对加密货币数据进行任何策略的回测 图表和历史记录使用说明： 1. 将 URL 添加到 MT5 选项 2. 在任何图表上加载实用程序，并选择“模式”为“实时”，然后选择交易所（例如币安现货），并在首次运行时将“创建交易品种”设置为“真”，以便创建交易品种。 3. 所有交易品种创建完成后，右键退出 EA，选择“Utility Crypto charts”（实用程序加密货币图表），然后点击“Remove”（移除）。重启 MT5（重要提示） 4
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
实用工具
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
实用工具
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
作者的更多信息
Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
Abdul Jalil
指标
PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional ac
筛选:
无评论
回复评论