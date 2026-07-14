Trade Sentinel MT5
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.5
- 更新: 5 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
|TRADE SENTINEL MT5 - Everything pro trade managers have, plus multi-position management and an Equity Monitor
Everything you expect from a professional trade panel - one-click orders, risk-based lot sizing, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, breakeven, trailing and partial closes - and one thing most panels do not have: it manages many positions at once as a single basket. An integrated equity monitor comes on top, so risk control lives in the same panel you trade from.
After purchase, please contact me via private message - you will receive the full user guide and personal help with the setup.
Manual here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773646
|Full trade manager - all the essentials
One-click market and pending orders, lot size from risk (percent of balance/equity or fixed), draggable Entry/SL/TP lines with live recalculation, automatic breakeven, trailing stop, partial and bulk closes - everything you expect from a professional panel.
|Multi-position basket - what sets it apart
Group positions by symbol, magic number or hand-picked tickets and manage them as one trade: group TP and SL in money, points or percent of balance, basket breakeven, basket trailing with profit lock, optional real SL at the basket average price, one-click close for the whole group.
|Integrated equity monitor - a bonus on top
Daily and total loss limits in percent or money, early warning alerts, automatic close-all, trading lock until the next broker day, and a midnight guard that closes dangerous floating losses before the broker daily reset.
One-click trading
- Market and pending orders with one click
- Lot size from risk: percent of balance, percent of equity, or fixed
- SL and TP in points or price, RR-based take profit, live spread readout
- Money at risk and potential profit shown before you click
- Custom comment, magic number, spread and slippage guards
Chart lines
- Draggable Entry, SL and TP lines with live lot recalculation
- Drag the SL and TP of open positions directly on the chart
- Hidden (virtual) SL/TP mode and one-click hiding of all trade levels
Basket manager (multi-position)
- Scope: all trades, magic number, pair, or single tickets
- Group TP and SL in account currency, points or percent of balance
- Negative TP to cap a drawdown: close the group when the loss shrinks back to the set level
- Basket breakeven and basket trailing with percent profit lock
- Optional real SL on every member at the basket average price
Position automation
- Automatic breakeven with trigger and offset, in points or RR
- Trailing stop with start, distance and step, in points or RR
- Also manages trades opened manually or by other EAs
Close operations
- Close all, profitable, losing, buys or sells; delete pending orders
- Partial close of every position with optional automatic breakeven
Equity monitor
- Daily and total loss limits, each in percent or account currency
- Action on trigger: alert, close all, lock trading until the next broker day, or close the terminal
- Warning alert at 80 percent of each limit, once per day
- Midnight guard closes floating losses before the broker daily reset
- Live balance, equity, daily P/L and countdown to broker midnight
More
- Economic calendar news lines for the chart currencies, with importance filter
- Light and dark theme, sharp rendering on 4K monitors
- Per-symbol settings saved across restarts
|Note: the panel is a manual trading utility and does not run in the Strategy Tester. Try it on a demo account. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, indices, crypto.
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