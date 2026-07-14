Trade Sentinel MT5

TRADE SENTINEL MT5 - Everything pro trade managers have, plus multi-position management and an Equity Monitor

Everything you expect from a professional trade panel - one-click orders, risk-based lot sizing, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, breakeven, trailing and partial closes - and one thing most panels do not have: it manages many positions at once as a single basket. An integrated equity monitor comes on top, so risk control lives in the same panel you trade from.

After purchase, please contact me via private message - you will receive the full user guide and personal help with the setup.

Manual here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773646


Full trade manager - all the essentials
One-click market and pending orders, lot size from risk (percent of balance/equity or fixed), draggable Entry/SL/TP lines with live recalculation, automatic breakeven, trailing stop, partial and bulk closes - everything you expect from a professional panel.
Multi-position basket - what sets it apart
Group positions by symbol, magic number or hand-picked tickets and manage them as one trade: group TP and SL in money, points or percent of balance, basket breakeven, basket trailing with profit lock, optional real SL at the basket average price, one-click close for the whole group.
Integrated equity monitor - a bonus on top
Daily and total loss limits in percent or money, early warning alerts, automatic close-all, trading lock until the next broker day, and a midnight guard that closes dangerous floating losses before the broker daily reset.

One-click trading

  • Market and pending orders with one click
  • Lot size from risk: percent of balance, percent of equity, or fixed
  • SL and TP in points or price, RR-based take profit, live spread readout
  • Money at risk and potential profit shown before you click
  • Custom comment, magic number, spread and slippage guards

Chart lines

  • Draggable Entry, SL and TP lines with live lot recalculation
  • Drag the SL and TP of open positions directly on the chart
  • Hidden (virtual) SL/TP mode and one-click hiding of all trade levels

Basket manager (multi-position)

  • Scope: all trades, magic number, pair, or single tickets
  • Group TP and SL in account currency, points or percent of balance
  • Negative TP to cap a drawdown: close the group when the loss shrinks back to the set level
  • Basket breakeven and basket trailing with percent profit lock
  • Optional real SL on every member at the basket average price

Position automation

  • Automatic breakeven with trigger and offset, in points or RR
  • Trailing stop with start, distance and step, in points or RR
  • Also manages trades opened manually or by other EAs

Close operations

  • Close all, profitable, losing, buys or sells; delete pending orders
  • Partial close of every position with optional automatic breakeven

Equity monitor

  • Daily and total loss limits, each in percent or account currency
  • Action on trigger: alert, close all, lock trading until the next broker day, or close the terminal
  • Warning alert at 80 percent of each limit, once per day
  • Midnight guard closes floating losses before the broker daily reset
  • Live balance, equity, daily P/L and countdown to broker midnight

More

  • Economic calendar news lines for the chart currencies, with importance filter
  • Light and dark theme, sharp rendering on 4K monitors
  • Per-symbol settings saved across restarts
Note: the panel is a manual trading utility and does not run in the Strategy Tester. Try it on a demo account. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, indices, crypto.
推荐产品
Institutional VWAP Reversal EA
Illia Hereha
专家
Harness institutional strategies with Institutional VWAP Reversal EA: Capture reversals via VWAP deviation bands, volume spikes, and 200 EMA trend filter. Targets 5% monthly profit with 5% max daily DD, including profit caps, breakeven SL, and signal reversal options—ideal for prop-trading challenges. Customize TP/SL by percentages, RR, or candles; trade with trend or both sides. Optimized for forex majors and gold, with time-restricted execution for low-risk, reliable automation in volatile mar
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
实用工具
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
Guardian EA Pro
Bui Van Nam -
实用工具
GUARDIAN EA PRO - SMART ACCOUNT PROTECTION "Don't let losses get out of control - Let Guardian protect you 24/7!"   KEY FEATURES   SMART ALERT SYSTEM Step-by-step alerts   by profit/loss percentage (5%, 10%, 15%...) Real-time notifications   via Telegram & Push Notifications Customizable intervals   between alerts   EMERGENCY PROTECTION Auto close all positions   when reaching maximum loss threshold Drawdown protection   - Prevent deep losses Trading time limits   - Safe automatic
EA Dashboard MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
实用工具
FREE 7-DAY TRIAL After your trial ends, continue using this essential trading tool for only $30 one-time payment. This utility is designed to assist traders in monitoring account status, open positions, and trading performance in real time. It provides consolidated information related to account metrics, risk exposure, and statistical performance to support trading analysis and decision-making. The product does not execute trades automatically and does not provide trading signals. It is intend
Automated Forex Trailing Stop Loss Program
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
实用工具
Metatrader5 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility : This program is designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Functionality : The program scans all open Forex currency pair trades on MetaTrader 5 and adjusts their STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on your specified input parameters. Parameters and Example : Example Trade : EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings : WhenToTrail = 20 PIPS (Pips profit amount to
Gold Grid Sentinel Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
专家
Gold Grid Sentinel Pro  is an automated trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is designed to capture trend momentum using a MACD-based entry engine paired with a structured Grid Recovery system to manage adverse price movements. Core Features & Architecture Entry Engine: Generates buy and sell signals via MACD Crossover or Line Bounce modes on closed candles to avoid repainting. Includes configurable entry filters such as Zero-Distance limits, Histogram Thresholds, and Previous Cand
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
专家
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
The safest Martin
Yong Fan
专家
The safest Martin     The safest Martin 是一个多货币 EA，采用马丁策略，以其自有的波段算法为基础，并配以控仓技巧。只有价格到达关键位后EA才会发生交易。 The safest Martin 使用即时交易 4种货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDUSD、USDCAD，GBPCAD。算法信号通过十年数据跑测验证，可以实现平稳盈利。 EA 在所有时间框架上都有效，不会丧失其盈利能力。然而，在 H4上观察到了最大效率。在此周期上的风险/盈利比最好。 建议使用账户余额在美元 10000 以上，且每一万美金的仓Lots建议0.01开始。 Lots                                   是选择固定手数后的具体数值。 H01Symbol--H05Symbol      是参与操作的7个货币对。请根据交易商特有商品表示对应改动。货币对后缀添加。
DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA
Daying Cao
专家
概述 DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA：基于贝塔分布的统计学均值回归交易系统。 通过 DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA 开启数据驱动的自动化交易。该 EA 利用贝塔分布（Beta Distribution）概率密度函数，对 MACD 市场强度进行动态建模。它能够精准识别市场统计学极端状态，自动捕捉均值回归的交易机会。内置实时可视化仪表盘并支持中英双语界面，将深奥的统计学概率转化为直观、可执行的交易信号。 核心参数说明 参数 类型 说明 LanguageSetting 枚举 界面语言选择（中文 LANG_CN / 英文 LANG_EN ）。 InpMagic 整型 EA 的幻数（Magic Number），用于识别管理订单。 InpMaxTrades 整型 每个方向允许的最大持仓数量。 InpLotSize 双精度 开仓手数大小。 InpIsDisplayCancvs 布尔值 是否在图表上开启实时统计分布监控面板。 InpIsReverseMode 布尔值 切换均值回归或顺势逻辑开关。 InpIsAlert 布尔值 是否开启声音提醒与弹窗警报。 .
Dark Gold m1 TF
Hudhaifa Mohammed Salih Abdullah Ali
专家
Forex gold ea trade with high accuracy  This ea will give you a higher win rate with lower drawdown ,  Order number is 4 to 3 by month . This ea is optimized by your broker history data  So please contact me after purchase . Tf : 1m  Risk: 1000 = 0.05 lot size Ea Strategy : 1- order open : bollinger bands                        bears power  2- order close : envelopes                           bollinger bands Please send me  your review 
Advanced Multi Strategy EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Advanced Multi Strategy EA Precision. Intelligence. Control. Advanced Multi Strategy EA is a fully automated trading system designed to provide flexibility, structured decision-making, and precise control over strategy execution. It integrates Smart Money Concepts (ICT), traditional technical indicators, and adaptive market logic into a single configurable environment. Core Concept This EA uses a multi-layer analysis process before executing trades. Instead of relying on a single signal, it eva
Hector EA
Anton Shevtsov
5 (2)
专家
Hector Gold EA — MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易机器人。采用加仓量递减的网格逻辑，并按均价平掉整组订单。 LIVE SIGNAL [FxPRO] 设置与参数指南 信号使用的正是执行公开统计中所示逻辑的同一个 EA。为获得与信号尽量接近的结果，请在推荐设置下、并在零点差或低点差的 ECN/RAW 账户上运行 Hector Gold EA（FxPro、Ultima Markets、Fusion Markets、IC Markets）。在其他经纪商上表现可能不同——请先用真实 tick 数据测试。有关经纪商兼容性的问题，请在产品评论区提出。 与每次加仓都增加手数的经典马丁格尔不同，Hector Gold EA 采用手数递减的网格，并按均价平掉整组订单。算法跟踪 XAUUSD 的波动性与成交量突增，避免逆强势动能入场，并可根据您的选择启用自适应止损。 组内手数递减——风险逐步累积，而非雪崩式增加。 自适应网格间距——取决于波动性与网格深度。 可选的保护性止损，基于算法对市场的评估。 预置的经纪商方案，另加 9 个附加模块的手动调节。 要求
Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5
Wang Yu
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RS
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
专家
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
专家
仅剩 1/5 份以该价格出售 ---> 后续价格250$ //   MT4版本 Gold King AI 采用 TensorTrade 开发，这是一个专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的 robust 交易算法而设计的开源 Python 框架。 该算法在纽约交易时段运行。经过数小时的市场分析以识别潜在机会后，它会设置待执行订单，当价格触及这些水平时自动执行。这将迅速触发跟踪止盈以锁定收益。它还拥有名为“智能恢复”的第二策略，该策略在亏损交易后激活。该策略通过执行稍大订单来弥补部分损失。 请注意，神经网络将每4-5个月使用最新历史数据进行训练，以保持AI的更新。 该机器人不使用诸如马丁格尔或对冲等高风险管理方法。所有交易均由跟踪止盈和止损订单保护 功能：   符号 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 M30 最低资本 150$ 经纪商 任何，首选IC Markets 账户类型 任何，首选Raw/ECN 杠杆 1:500杠杆或更高（若杠杆低于此值请联系我) VPS 任意（若需VPS请联系我） 重要信息： 回测：回测应使用GMT+2/美国夏令时+3时区进行。建议
Strategy Attribution Matrix
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Strategy Attribution Matrix is a performance and relationship view grouped by Magic Number or comment prefix. Key functions: - Strategy-level trading results - Contribution analysis - Drawdown by strategy group - Correlation estimates between selected groups - Detailed selected-group trade view - Magic Number and comment-prefix grouping - Clear account-history scope and status The utility analyzes available account history. Correlation estimates and attribution results depend on data completen
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
专家
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
专家
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
指标
YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作
NT Trade Manager Panel
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Recovery Grid Fragmentation EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
A sophisticated recovery system designed to systematically dismantle large, losing hedged positions and "fragment" them into small, profitable exits. Unlike standard grid EAs, this system uses a Bank-per-Closure model and an Integrated Hedge Commander to ensure your account remains 100% balanced while it works to reclaim your equity. How the EA Works (The Logic) The Recovery Grid Fragmentation EA operates on three core pillars: 1. The Integrated Hedge Commander The EA continuously monitors your
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
专家
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
LG Equity Protector Pro
Gergo Peter Lazar
实用工具
Title suggestion: LG Equity Protector Pro Product category: Utilities Short description: MetaTrader 5 equity protection utility with daily, weekly, monthly and floating profit/loss limits, automatic position closing, pending order deletion, Magic Number filtering and on-chart status panel. LG Equity Protector Pro Overview LG Equity Protector Pro is a MetaTrader 5 risk management utility designed to help traders protect account equity using predefined daily, weekly, monthly and floating pro
Armani Pro Quantitative
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
专家
Armani Pro 是一套用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间框架交易系统。它分析 H4、H1 和 M15 图表上的机构市场结构。该系统使用评分机制来评估交易条件，仅当所有时间框架都满足预设标准时才会触发交易。 主要策略逻辑 该策略基于机构一致性。它识别 H4 时间框架上的主要趋势。一旦趋势确立，系统会寻找 H1 图表上的确认信号。M15 时间框架用于在特定价格行为条件满足时触发入场。这种方法确保只在多个时间框架显示一致时才进行交易。 内置功能 该系统包含一个风险管理模块，允许用户定义每笔交易的风险。它还具备资金管理工具，例如每日亏损限额和最大回撤保护。为管理持仓，系统使用基于市场波动和价格摆动点的混合式移动止损和盈亏平衡机制。 常规设置 Magic Number：该系统开仓单子的唯一标识符。 Enable Buy Trades：允许系统开立多头仓位。 Enable Sell Trades：允许系统开立空头仓位。 H4 Strict Mode：在 H4 时间框架上要求更高的评分标准来识别趋势。 评分阈值 H4 Min Score：H4 时间框架所需的最低评分。
US Volatility Prop Trader
Thanaris Pornpattanajamsai
专家
US Volatility Prop Trader is a semi-automatic trading system designed for traders who want to trade US market volatility with controlled risk and a structured execution plan. The system is suitable for personal trading accounts and prop firm evaluation accounts. It helps traders manage entries, multiple positions, basket profit targets, stop-loss levels, and overall exposure from a clear on-chart control panel. The EA does not replace the trader’s decision. The user remains in control and choose
EA Close position at server time
Abdullah Kamauseng
实用工具
This EA help traders close their open positions at a specific MT5 server time before news or before ending of H4 timeframe of the morning New York session to protect their profit or prevent from unexpected loss. The default setting is 19:30 (HH:MM) and you can adjust as require to fit trading strategies. It very user friendly where contain only single input parameter to specify a time that position will be closed.  
AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
实用工具
This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
实用工具
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro 是一款功能强大的多合一交易助手，旨在简化风险管理、手数计算以及直接在图表上执行交易。 该工具帮助交易者控制风险、计算精确的交易手数，并通过智能功能自动管理交易，例如 保本 (Break-Even)、部分平仓以及每日盈利/亏损保护 。 非常适合 外汇交易者、Prop Firm 交易者以及注重风险管理的交易者 ，让您在 MetaTrader 5 中拥有简洁高效的交易体验。 默认设置： 每日利润目标： 开始余额的 2% 每日最大亏损： 开始余额的 1% 主要功能 手数计算器 LotCalculatorPro 可根据以下参数自动计算正确的交易手数： 入场价格 (Entry Price) 止损 (Stop Loss) 风险金额（USD） 这确保每一笔交易都拥有 一致且严格的风险管理 。 图表交互式交易 通过 可拖动的图表线 可视化设置交易级别： 入场线 (Entry Line) 止损线 (Stop Loss Line) 止盈线 (Take Profit Line) 当您移动这些线时
VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock MT5
Tomas Vitkovic
实用工具
VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock EA for MT5 Advanced Equity Protection & Drawdown Management System VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock is a professional risk management Expert Advisor designed to protect trading accounts, funded accounts, and proprietary trading challenges from excessive drawdown. Unlike traditional drawdown protection systems that calculate risk from the initial account balance, this EA uses a dynamic High Watermark (HWM) model that continuously protects both your original capita
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
作者的更多信息
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
MT4 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (1)
实用工具
使用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我获取试用版并查看演示频道！ 我们在用户友好的功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造了独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 跟单友好信号，甚至可以绕过其他 EA 无法处理的 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表快照和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动手。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册！ 主要功能和优势  全面的交易数据 决定每条消息中显示的内容：从点数、入场价、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和盈亏比。为您的关注者提供完全透明度。 发送新订单、更新止损/止盈、从设置中自定义盈亏平衡，发送 100% 跟单友好的部分平仓  超精美图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。完美构建每次更新的信任度和清晰度。 选择图表模板、自定义交易颜色、决定缩放级别  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单、部分平
Trade Guardian Pro
Inakis Srl
实用工具
TRADE GUARDIAN PRO -  Loss protection for any account: your own, funded or under evaluation - with ready-made PROP Firms presets Trade Guardian Pro watches your account and closes everything before your loss limit is reached. It works on any MetaTrader 5 account - a personal broker account, a funded account or an evaluation - and it also supervises trades opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. Daily and total loss, profit target, minimum trading days and risk alerts are all in one chart d
筛选:
Andi Chandra Wijaya
1385
Andi Chandra Wijaya 2026.08.05 12:35 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Femke
251
Femke 2026.08.04 08:47 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

RITESH SURYAWANSHI
28
RITESH SURYAWANSHI 2026.08.02 05:57 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

James
44
James 2026.07.28 10:26 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mauro Guizzardi
20
Mauro Guizzardi 2026.07.21 20:04 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Traderhub
356
Traderhub 2026.07.21 17:00 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

GamerX3561
77
GamerX3561 2026.07.21 16:42 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Daniele Bonann
347
Daniele Bonann 2026.07.21 15:45 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

X_Plug
14
X_Plug 2026.07.19 14:26 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Eros De Grande
45
Eros De Grande 2026.07.19 10:59 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论