TRADE SENTINEL MT5 - Everything pro trade managers have, plus multi-position management and an Equity Monitor

Everything you expect from a professional trade panel - one-click orders, risk-based lot sizing, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, breakeven, trailing and partial closes - and one thing most panels do not have: it manages many positions at once as a single basket. An integrated equity monitor comes on top, so risk control lives in the same panel you trade from.

After purchase, please contact me via private message - you will receive the full user guide and personal help with the setup.

Manual here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773646





Full trade manager - all the essentials

One-click market and pending orders, lot size from risk (percent of balance/equity or fixed), draggable Entry/SL/TP lines with live recalculation, automatic breakeven, trailing stop, partial and bulk closes - everything you expect from a professional panel. Multi-position basket - what sets it apart

Group positions by symbol, magic number or hand-picked tickets and manage them as one trade: group TP and SL in money, points or percent of balance, basket breakeven, basket trailing with profit lock, optional real SL at the basket average price, one-click close for the whole group. Integrated equity monitor - a bonus on top

Daily and total loss limits in percent or money, early warning alerts, automatic close-all, trading lock until the next broker day, and a midnight guard that closes dangerous floating losses before the broker daily reset.

One-click trading

Market and pending orders with one click

Lot size from risk: percent of balance, percent of equity, or fixed

SL and TP in points or price, RR-based take profit, live spread readout

Money at risk and potential profit shown before you click

Custom comment, magic number, spread and slippage guards

Chart lines

Draggable Entry, SL and TP lines with live lot recalculation

Drag the SL and TP of open positions directly on the chart

Hidden (virtual) SL/TP mode and one-click hiding of all trade levels

Basket manager (multi-position)

Scope: all trades, magic number, pair, or single tickets

Group TP and SL in account currency, points or percent of balance

Negative TP to cap a drawdown: close the group when the loss shrinks back to the set level

Basket breakeven and basket trailing with percent profit lock

Optional real SL on every member at the basket average price

Position automation

Automatic breakeven with trigger and offset, in points or RR

Trailing stop with start, distance and step, in points or RR

Also manages trades opened manually or by other EAs

Close operations

Close all, profitable, losing, buys or sells; delete pending orders

Partial close of every position with optional automatic breakeven

Equity monitor

Daily and total loss limits, each in percent or account currency

Action on trigger: alert, close all, lock trading until the next broker day, or close the terminal

Warning alert at 80 percent of each limit, once per day

Midnight guard closes floating losses before the broker daily reset

Live balance, equity, daily P/L and countdown to broker midnight

More

Economic calendar news lines for the chart currencies, with importance filter

Light and dark theme, sharp rendering on 4K monitors

Per-symbol settings saved across restarts