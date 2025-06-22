HINN MagicEntry Extra

4.64
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management!
Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart!

Key features:

- Market, limit, and pending orders
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Automatic spread and commission accounting
- Unlimited partitial take-profits 
- Breakeven and trailing stop-loss functions
- Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface
- Session and strong algorithmic level visualization
- Works with any assets and account types

Join the ALGOFLOW channel to stay updated and get access to the developers' chat.

评分 14
sasho_bg3
25
sasho_bg3 2025.12.20 03:45 
 

Отличная программа. Я очень доволен покупкой. Очень быстрое открытие и закрытие позиций, автоматический расчёт объёма для входа. Настоятельно рекомендую всем, кто торгует на MT5.

Yerish Dima
23
Yerish Dima 2025.12.15 18:59 
 

как решить проблему- Почему я не могу открыть позицию. пару дней назад все работало. проблему решил) спасибо все супер )))

DiMa150281
19
DiMa150281 2025.12.01 09:32 
 

Отличный советник. Очень экономит время при входе в позицию. Трейлингом, фиксацией частями не пользуюсь, но для тех, кто использует это в своей торговой стратегии приятное дополнение. Всем рекомендую!

筛选:
Vladimir Sheriagin
127
Vladimir Sheriagin 2025.12.23 13:27 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.12.23 13:55
Благодарю за фидбек!
sasho_bg3
25
sasho_bg3 2025.12.20 03:45 
 

Отличная программа. Я очень доволен покупкой. Очень быстрое открытие и закрытие позиций, автоматический расчёт объёма для входа. Настоятельно рекомендую всем, кто торгует на MT5.

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.12.20 13:26
Благодарю за фидбек!
Yerish Dima
23
Yerish Dima 2025.12.15 18:59 
 

как решить проблему- Почему я не могу открыть позицию. пару дней назад все работало. проблему решил) спасибо все супер )))

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.12.15 19:04
В 100 случаях из 100 проблема не в советнике.
Поддержка организована в Дискорде (https://discord.gg/2Ed7SdEHb4) и Телеграме (https://t.me/+ubl25rbuTYg4MTEy), присылайте туда либо в личные сообщения тут на mql лог из вкладки эксперты если что-то не получается, разберемся!
DiMa150281
19
DiMa150281 2025.12.01 09:32 
 

Отличный советник. Очень экономит время при входе в позицию. Трейлингом, фиксацией частями не пользуюсь, но для тех, кто использует это в своей торговой стратегии приятное дополнение. Всем рекомендую!

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.12.01 10:34
Благодарю за фидбек!
Приятного пользования!
Voron163
19
Voron163 2025.12.01 09:32 
 

Не понятно почему много черных окон на МТ5 при включенном советнике, и они не убираются

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.12.01 10:34
Спасибо за фидбек!
Закройте график и откройте новый чтобы избавиться от этих рудиментов! Этот нюанс действительно временно проявляется, будет выловлен и устранен в ближайших апдейтах! Если заметите еще какие-либо кейсы некорректной работы - можете сообщить о них в Дискорд (https://discord.gg/2Ed7SdEHb4) или Телеграм (https://t.me/+ubl25rbuTYg4MTEy) для получения более оперативных ответов!
Николай Гричановский
33
Николай Гричановский 2025.11.07 14:41 
 

Можете сделать для MT4

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.11.10 12:56
Благодарю за фидбек!
В обозримом будущем релиза для MT4 не планируется.
Novikov70
19
Novikov70 2025.09.03 23:50 
 

Подскажите пожалуйста как изменить время в советнике ничего не получается , и бывает что выставляешь стоп и тейк , а оно просто не срабатывает , не пойму что делать ?

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.09.05 06:13
Советник сам синхронизирует время с Нью-Йорком, время менять не надо, просто добавьте необходимые ресурсы в список разрешенных в настройках терминала - показывал как это сделать в видео(11:30) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoEhRfD-VBI
Стоплосс и финальный тейк всегда хранятся на стороне брокера, их выполнение не зависит от советника. Но промежуточные тейки и прочие уровни - хранятся на стороне клиента (в Вашем терминале на Вашем ПК), то есть для того чтобы они срабатывали - ПК должен быть включен, должен не спать/не быть в режиме гибернации и должен иметь доступ к интернету.
Поддержка этого адвайзера организована в Дискорде (https://discord.gg/2Ed7SdEHb4) и Телеграме (https://t.me/+ubl25rbuTYg4MTEy), присылайте туда либо в личные сообщения тут на mql лог из вкладки эксперты если что-то не получается, разберемся!
Pavel Sharihin
23
Pavel Sharihin 2025.08.25 16:31 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.08.26 13:54
Благодарю за фидбек!
Gurgen Manukian
520
Gurgen Manukian 2025.08.05 10:49 
 

Спасибо за прекрасный инструмент! Пользуюсь с удовольствием! Очень комфортно управлять ордерами!

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.08.05 10:52
Благодарю за фидбек!
canyon12345
19
canyon12345 2025.07.31 13:12 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.07.31 13:19
Судя по описанию, скорей всего либо выключен алготрейдинг на стороне клиента(его надо включать в двух местах, либо адвайзеры отключены брокером - так бывает, иногда решается через обращение в саппорт брокера).
Поддержка этого адвайзера организована в Дискорде (https://discord.gg/2Ed7SdEHb4) и Телеграме (https://t.me/+ubl25rbuTYg4MTEy), присылайте туда либо в личные сообщения тут на mql лог из вкладки эксперты, разберемся!
Ksenia Heels
24
Ksenia Heels 2025.07.26 15:05 
 

Потрясающий помощник, значительно облегчает процесс торговли, сокращает время на расчёт рисков и не отвлекает на лишние действия. До этого была бесплатная версия, нисколько не жалею, что приобрела вариант EXTRA, благодарю разработчика, инструмент стоит того, чтобы за него заплатить и отблагодарить создателя! + всегда есть поддержка в тг канале, если возникают тех сложности или вопросы, Georg на связи. Рекомендую!

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.07.26 16:38
Благодарю за фидбек!
Kapkan321
19
Kapkan321 2025.07.26 13:50 
 

лучший ассистент, спасибо

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.07.26 16:38
Благодарю за фидбек!
Dawood Rahimy
21
Dawood Rahimy 2025.07.26 12:02 
 

It works not in real account

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.07.26 13:13
This Advisor has no restrictions and works on all types of accounts. If it doesn't work with your broker, the limitations come from the broker, not the expert advisor.
vermichelll
47
vermichelll 2025.07.09 18:02 
 

Хороший советник! Для меня решает две основных задачи: 1. Контроль рисков и правильный расчет лотности на различных инструментах 2. Визуализация сделки (RR, SL, TP) чем пользуемся в TradingView, но не было доступно в MetaTrader’е. Помимо всего прочего, промежуточные тейки, трейлинг, безубыток и др. Рекомендую!

ALGOFLOW OÜ
16247
来自开发人员的回复 Georg Vahi 2025.07.09 18:17
Благодарю за фидбек!
