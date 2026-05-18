Quant AI Agents

5
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents is a multi-agent AI trading framework that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live. 


WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL? 

Use the exact same brokers I do: IC MARKETS, IC TRADING Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed. Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. Other brokers can only achieve trading performance equivalent to 60-80%.

COMING SOON

Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me. My community of over 15,000 members on MQL5.

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $299!

After that, the price will be raised to $399.

EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased.

USER GUIDE & SETUP FOR QUANT AI AGENTS

Quant AI Agents is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a multi-agent AI trading framework that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live, fully-managed orders. Where every other EA on this market sells you ONE hard-coded strategy, Quant AI Agents ships as a strategy-engine: a verified built-in preset for XAU/USD plus a public Prompt Library of professionally written quant prompts (Donchian Turtle, Connors RSI2, IBS Equity, Turtle Soup, NR7, ACD Gold NY and more), and the ability to load your own unlimited custom strategies from a single text file. One EA — hundreds of strategies — one decision pipeline.

Under the hood, every trading decision is debated by five specialised AI agentsTechnical Analyst, Bull Analyst, Bear Analyst, Research Manager and Portfolio Manager — each with its own role, prompt, and veto power. The Bull and Bear actively argue against each other across multiple debate rounds; the Research Manager weighs the evidence; the Portfolio Manager has the final word and translates conviction into position size, stop and exit plan. This adversarial design eliminates the single-model blind spot that plagues every "ChatGPT EA" you have seen so far.

Crucially, the system remembers and learns. Every closed trade — the prompt that produced it, the agents' reasoning, the entry context and the realised P&L — is written to a per-instance memory file. Before each new analysis, agents re-read recent decisions, per-symbol reflections and global lessons learned. Losing prompts get downgraded automatically; recurring failure patterns surface as warnings to the Bear analyst. The bot literally gets sharper the longer it runs on your account.

Limited price $199 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised +$100. Final price for Quant AI Agents is $1999.

THREE CORE STRENGTHS

1. A Strategy Engine, Not a Frozen EA. Most EAs lock you into a single thesis — if the market regime changes, the EA dies with it. Quant AI Agents lets you switch strategies the way a professional trader rotates playbooks: load a mean-reversion prompt this week, swap to a breakout prompt next week, or run several presets across different charts simultaneously. The verified built-in preset is ready out-of-the-box; the public Prompt Library covers eight battle-tested quant archetypes; and the open prompt-file format means you can deploy any strategy you (or your community) can describe in plain English.

2. Five-Agent Debate Pipeline. A single AI call is a guess. Five agents arguing is a process.

  • Technical Analyst — reads the chart, indicators and price action.
  • Bull Analyst — constructs the strongest possible case to enter.
  • Bear Analyst — constructs the strongest possible case to stay out or invalidate.
  • Research Manager — arbitrates the debate, scores conviction.
  • Portfolio Manager — sizes the position, sets stops, applies risk overlays, places the order.

Configurable debate depth lets you tune speed-vs-thoroughness; in deep mode the Bull and Bear iterate multiple rounds until the Research Manager is satisfied that the case has been stress-tested.

3. Persistent Memory & Self-Reflection. After every closed trade, the system runs a reflection pass: What did the agents see? What was the outcome? Which assumption broke? Reflections are stored per-symbol and aggregated globally. On the next decision cycle, the agents read this history before opening their analysis — so a strategy that just bled on three NFP releases will see Bear weight that pattern more aggressively next time. This closes the loop between live performance and prompt selection without any human intervention.

BUILT-IN INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE RISK MANAGEMENT

The decision pipeline is wrapped in a multi-layer risk governor that runs independently of the AI — even if the agents' conviction is high, hard limits cannot be overridden:

  • Daily / weekly / monthly drawdown caps with auto-lockout on breach
  • Equity-floor protection vs initial deposit
  • Loss-streak damper that auto-shrinks risk after consecutive losses
  • Daily profit-lock to protect green days
  • Margin-level guard, aggregate-risk cap, post-loss cooldown
  • High-impact news blackout (NFP, FOMC, CPI …) with configurable currencies and importance threshold
  • Friday cut-off and Sunday open blackout to skip illiquid windows
  • Volatility-spike auto-close, time-based break-even, trailing stop, partial-close on R-multiple targets
  • Optional position averaging with hard aggregate-volume cap and group-kill drawdown

NO MARTINGALE. NO GRID. NO RECOVERY ZONES. Every position is sized from a stop distance and a risk percentage; losing trades are accepted, not doubled.

SUPPORTED AI MODELS

Plug in any of the major API providers via a single API-key field — the same key powers all five agents:

  • OpenAI GPT family (GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini and newer)
  • DeepSeek (cost-efficient, all five agents on one key)
  • Anthropic Claude family
  • Google Gemini
  • Custom OpenAI-compatible endpoints (self-hosted, Azure, OpenRouter …)

You choose the model, you control the cost, you keep your key private — nothing routes through my server.

ADVANCED FEATURES

- Multi-agent debate pipeline with configurable depth (fast / standard / full)

- Public Prompt Library + unlimited custom prompts via plain-text file

- Per-instance trade memory with automatic reflection after every close

- Multi-layer hard risk governance, independent of AI conviction

- Volatility-adaptive exit engine (regime-aware trailing, Chandelier, MFE time-stop, adaptive vol-spike)

- High-impact news blackout with per-currency control

- Mass-concurrency safe — run multiple instances on the same terminal across symbols / timeframes / strategies

- Built-in trading panel with one-click manual override
The verified built-in preset has been rigorously backtested against multi-year tick history with realistic spread, slippage and commission. Live evaluation across multiple brokers and account sizes is ongoing — results will be published on the official MQL5 signal page once the supervised period is complete.
Quant AI Agents is a general-purpose multi-strategy trading framework. The verified built-in preset is tuned for XAU/USD on H4; additional public-library prompts cover XAU, major FX pairs and indices on M15 to D1.

- EA CONFIGURATION:

Symbol XAU/USD (built-in preset). Other symbols supported via custom prompts.
Timeframe H4 (recommended for built-in preset). Other timeframes supported via prompts.
Test From Multi-year tick history
Settings Default optimised parameters — load and run.
Brokers True ECN Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading
Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed. Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. Other brokers can only achieve trading performance equivalent to 60-80%.
AI Model OpenAI / DeepSeek / Claude / Gemini / Custom endpoint — one API key powers all five agents.
Minimum Deposit $500 / 0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $1000 / 0.01 lot (target ≤10% drawdown)
Advanced Features

- Five-agent debate pipeline (Technical / Bull / Bear / Research / Portfolio)

- Strategy-engine architecture: built-in preset + public Prompt Library + unlimited custom prompts

- Persistent per-instance trade memory with automatic post-trade reflection

- Multi-layer hard risk governance independent of AI conviction

- Regime-adaptive exit engine, news blackout, session & day-of-week filters

- Mass-concurrency safe across multiple charts / symbols / strategies
Security Notice:
  • I exclusively distribute EAs through MQL5.com. Any other distribution channels are unauthorized and potentially fraudulent.
  • Counterfeit versions obtained outside MQL5 will lack proper functionality, updates, and technical support.
  • Your AI provider API key stays on your terminal — the EA does not route through any third-party server.
评分 1
TradeWithBryanAndAngelo
108
TradeWithBryanAndAngelo 2026.06.07 14:52 
 

We have been using Quant for one week now and are positively surprised. This is a completely new type of EA: no hard-coded strategies, but fully driven by five AI agents. Over the past week, the EA placed five trades and is clearly still in its learning phase. In the MT5 logs, you can clearly see how the EA dynamically adapts to market conditions by adjusting TP and SL. For example, on a trade with a profit of 35 euro, the EA increased the take profit twice. On losing trades, you can see the stop loss being actively adjusted to minimize losses. Although the EA is still learning how to further optimize loss control, we are very satisfied so far. Overall, we are very happy with this new addition and look forward to Quant’s continued development.

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Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Easy Order Watcher
PT KARSA REKA CIPTA
实用工具
Easy Order Watcher — 智能交易监控与通知助手 无论身在何处，都能实时掌控交易动态。 Easy Order Watcher 是一款轻量级且功能强大的智能交易顾问（EA），可以实时监控您账户中的持仓交易，并在达到指定的盈亏水平时 立即发送通知 。这些通知基于您自定义的盈亏阈值，并附带当前 保证金水平 和 本地时区格式的时间戳 。 无论您是否在电脑前，或是否管理多笔交易，该工具都能以精准的方式根据您的策略发送关键提醒，帮助您及时做出决策。 版本 v1.10 新增功能： 自定义本地时区支持 支持设置时区偏移（±小时），通知时间与您本地时间同步，避免混淆。 自定义盈亏提醒阈值 可自由设置盈利或亏损的触发间隔（例如每+50美元利润，或每-100美元亏损），不再受限于固定值。 核心功能亮点： 盈亏转正提醒 ：交易从亏损转为盈利时立即通知。 自定义利润阶段提醒 ：每当交易达到您设定的盈利间隔，即刻发送通知。 自定义亏损阶段提醒 ：当亏损达到您设定的阈值时及时告警。 时间戳格式通知 ：每条通知都附带 HH:MM:SS AM/PM
GU Liquidity Sniper
Wootthipong Chaiyaphum
专家
Apex Reversal — M1 Precision Reversal Scalper Apex Reversal is a precision intraday scalper that trades reversals at Double Top and Double Bottom turning points on the 1-minute chart. Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for price to fail twice at the same level, confirms the rejection candle, and enters with a tight, structure-based stop and a fixed 2:1 reward target. Every trade is filtered by an event-based BOS / CHoCH market-structure engine on a higher timeframe, so the robot only takes re
Evo Max
Joseph Saeidian
指标
Combination of years of experience!  Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : T rend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator Time Frame M1 only. GOLD The multi-timeframe RSI confluence  system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you. Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows. Why traders love it Multi-timeframe
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5 (3)
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
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4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
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Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
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1 (1)
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实用工具
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Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
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Hao Zhang
实用工具
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实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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实用工具
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Harold Alonso Hernandez
实用工具
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Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
实用工具
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Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
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Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
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Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
实用工具
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Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
实用工具
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
实用工具
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
实用工具
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News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
实用工具
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Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
实用工具
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
实用工具
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
实用工具
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
实用工具
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
实用工具
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Ho Tuan Thang
4.46 (13)
专家
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99! After that, the price will be raised to $200. EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers - REAL SI
Advanced Hedge MT4
Ho Tuan Thang
4.64 (45)
专家
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Advanced AI Scalper MT4
Ho Tuan Thang
4.93 (14)
专家
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. Forex EA Trading Channel:  Update the latest news from me The results of back testing Advanced AI Scalper in MT4 will not reflect the full capabilities of the EA. Because MT4 only allows back testing 1 currency pair at a time but this is one chart set up - trade all major pairs. Don't just back testing only 1
Quantum HFT Prop Firm
Ho Tuan Thang
4.92 (113)
专家
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99! After that, the price will be raised to $199. HFT  Propfirm Challenge Performance Monitor Account Number: 44787199 Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04 Password: quantum123 You will get BONUS  worth $399 after you pass the HFT Prop Firm challenge round Quantum HFT Prop Firm is the EA is designed to pass the competition of HFT Prop Firms.  Please be aware that this Expert Advisor (EA) should not be used with a real account. Its sole purpose is to assist in passing
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TradeWithBryanAndAngelo
108
TradeWithBryanAndAngelo 2026.06.07 14:52 
 

We have been using Quant for one week now and are positively surprised. This is a completely new type of EA: no hard-coded strategies, but fully driven by five AI agents. Over the past week, the EA placed five trades and is clearly still in its learning phase. In the MT5 logs, you can clearly see how the EA dynamically adapts to market conditions by adjusting TP and SL. For example, on a trade with a profit of 35 euro, the EA increased the take profit twice. On losing trades, you can see the stop loss being actively adjusted to minimize losses. Although the EA is still learning how to further optimize loss control, we are very satisfied so far. Overall, we are very happy with this new addition and look forward to Quant’s continued development.

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