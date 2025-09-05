Timeless Charts

Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy, down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise trading experience.

  1. This application does not work / can be tested in the strategy tester. The application requires user interaction with the custom interface and historical ticks data copying, not supported by the strategy tester.
  2. This application does not support other EAs to run on his data. It's primarely inttended for manual trade and analysis.

The application bypasses native MT5 limitations and offers a powerful charting engine that delivers enhanced visuals and robust features, including:

  • Custom Ticks Aggregation Types (By Timeframe in Seconds/Minutes/Hours/Days, Ticks Count, Range Bars, Renko Bars, Line Break, Kagi and Point and Figure)

  • Volume/Order Flow Analisys Tools like Clusters/Footprints, Bar Statistics, Volume Profiles, Market Profiles, Volume Weighted Moving Averages (VWAPs)

  • Technical Indicators (ADX, ATR, ATR Stop, Bollinger Bands, Donchian Channel, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Standard Deviation, Stochastic, Volumes, Delta Volumes, Cumulative Delta Volumes, Weis Wave, HiLo Activator, etc)

  • Drawing Tools (Text/Label, Horizontal Lines, Vertical Lines, Trend Lines, Triangles, Rectangles, Fibonacci Retracement, Fibonnaci Expansion, Equidistant Channel, Fibonacci Channel, Linear Regression Channel, Standard Deviation Channel, VWAP, Profile, TPO, etc.)

  • Crosshair synchronization across the charts with same symbol / aka global crosshair

  • Drawings synchronization across the charts with same symbol / aka global drawings

  • Trading levels visualization with ability to close and / or modify order and positions

  • Quick trade panel for open positions with predefined stop loss and take profit

  • Quick placement of pending orders holding the keys SHIFT (for pending buy) and CTRL (for pending sell)

  • Market replay for training your trading skill and strategies

  • Trade simulation allows you trade on a virtual account (aka paper money account) in real time market and / or in Market Replay

      Why MT5 Volumetric Charts?

      • True timestamped bars, not tied to 1-minute charts

      • Full freedom to use non-time-based and order flow charts

      • High-performance, independent rendering engine

      • Built for precision trading, order flow analysis, and scalping

      • Ideal for traders using volume, delta, and custom bar strategies

