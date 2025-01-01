文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertOnTimerProcess 

OnTimerProcess

设置处理 OnTimer 事件的标志。

void  OnTimerProcess(
   bool     value        // 标志
   )

参数

value

[输入] 处理 OnTimer 事件的标志

返回值

无。

注释

如果标志为 true, 则 OnTimer 事件被处理, 省缺, 标志设置为 false。