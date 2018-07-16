//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property version "1.00"



input int days=7; //按天计算的交易历史深度

//--- 在全局范围内设置交易历史的界限

datetime start; // 缓存中交易历史的开始日期

datetime end; // 缓存中交易历史的结束日期

//--- 全局计数器

int orders; // 活跃订单数量

int positions; // 持仓数量

int deals; // 交易历史缓存中的交易数量

int history_orders; // 交易历史缓存中的订单数量

bool started=false; // 计数器相关性标识



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//---

end=TimeCurrent();

start=end-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);

PrintFormat("Limits of the history to be loaded: start - %s, end - %s",

TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end));

InitCounters();

//---

return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 持仓、订单和交易计数器的初始化 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void InitCounters()

{

ResetLastError();

//--- 加载历史

bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);

if(!selected)

{

PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",

__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 获取当前值

orders=OrdersTotal();

positions=PositionsTotal();

deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();

started=true;

Print("Counters of orders, positions and deals successfully initialized");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA报价函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();

else InitCounters();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 当Trade事件到达时被调用 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTrade()

{

if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();

else InitCounters();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 处理交易和历史变化的示例 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SimpleTradeProcessor()

{

end=TimeCurrent();

ResetLastError();

//--- 从指定的时间间隔下载交易历史到程序缓存

bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);

if(!selected)

{

PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",

__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 获取当前值

int curr_orders=OrdersTotal();

int curr_positions=PositionsTotal();

int curr_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

int curr_history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();

//--- 检查活跃订单的数量是否发生变化

if(curr_orders!=orders)

{

//--- 活跃订单的数量已经发生变化

PrintFormat("Number of orders has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

orders,curr_orders);

//--- 更新值

orders=curr_orders;

}

//--- 持仓数量的变化

if(curr_positions!=positions)

{

//--- 持仓的数量已经发生变化

PrintFormat("Number of positions has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

positions,curr_positions);

//--- 更新值

positions=curr_positions;

}

//--- 交易历史缓存中的交易数量的变化

if(curr_deals!=deals)

{

//--- 交易历史缓存中的交易数量已经发生变化

PrintFormat("Number of deals has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

deals,curr_deals);

//--- 更新值

deals=curr_deals;

}

//--- 交易历史缓存中的历史订单数量的变化

if(curr_history_orders!=history_orders)

{

//--- 交易历史缓存中的历史订单数量已经发生变化

PrintFormat("Number of orders in history has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

history_orders,curr_history_orders);

//--- 更新值

history_orders=curr_history_orders;

}

//--- 检查是否有必要更改缓存中请求的交易历史的限制

CheckStartDateInTradeHistory();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 更改请求交易历史的开始日期 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckStartDateInTradeHistory()

{

//--- 初始时间间隔，如果我们现在开始工作

datetime curr_start=TimeCurrent()-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);

//--- 确保交易历史的开始限制没有消失

//--- 预定日期超过1天

if(curr_start-start>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1))

{

//--- 修正在缓存区载入历史的开始日期

start=curr_start;

PrintFormat("New start limit of the trade history to be loaded: start => %s",

TimeToString(start));

//--- 现在重新载入更新间隔的交易历史

HistorySelect(start,end);

//--- 为进一步比较，修正历史中交易和订单的计数器

history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();

deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

/* Sample output:

Limits of the history to be loaded: start - 2018.07.16 18:11, end - 2018.07.23 18:11

The counters of orders, positions and deals are successfully initialized

Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 1, current value 0

Number of positions has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

Number of deals has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

Number of orders in the history has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

*/