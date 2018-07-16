|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTrade_Sample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
input int days=7; //按天计算的交易历史深度
//--- 在全局范围内设置交易历史的界限
datetime start; // 缓存中交易历史的开始日期
datetime end; // 缓存中交易历史的结束日期
//--- 全局计数器
int orders; // 活跃订单数量
int positions; // 持仓数量
int deals; // 交易历史缓存中的交易数量
int history_orders; // 交易历史缓存中的订单数量
bool started=false; // 计数器相关性标识
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA交易初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
end=TimeCurrent();
start=end-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
PrintFormat("Limits of the history to be loaded: start - %s, end - %s",
TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end));
InitCounters();
//---
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 持仓、订单和交易计数器的初始化 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitCounters()
{
ResetLastError();
//--- 加载历史
bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);
if(!selected)
{
PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",
__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 获取当前值
orders=OrdersTotal();
positions=PositionsTotal();
deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
started=true;
Print("Counters of orders, positions and deals successfully initialized");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA报价函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();
else InitCounters();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 当Trade事件到达时被调用 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
{
if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();
else InitCounters();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 处理交易和历史变化的示例 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SimpleTradeProcessor()
{
end=TimeCurrent();
ResetLastError();
//--- 从指定的时间间隔下载交易历史到程序缓存
bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);
if(!selected)
{
PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",
__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 获取当前值
int curr_orders=OrdersTotal();
int curr_positions=PositionsTotal();
int curr_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
int curr_history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
//--- 检查活跃订单的数量是否发生变化
if(curr_orders!=orders)
{
//--- 活跃订单的数量已经发生变化
PrintFormat("Number of orders has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
orders,curr_orders);
//--- 更新值
orders=curr_orders;
}
//--- 持仓数量的变化
if(curr_positions!=positions)
{
//--- 持仓的数量已经发生变化
PrintFormat("Number of positions has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
positions,curr_positions);
//--- 更新值
positions=curr_positions;
}
//--- 交易历史缓存中的交易数量的变化
if(curr_deals!=deals)
{
//--- 交易历史缓存中的交易数量已经发生变化
PrintFormat("Number of deals has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
deals,curr_deals);
//--- 更新值
deals=curr_deals;
}
//--- 交易历史缓存中的历史订单数量的变化
if(curr_history_orders!=history_orders)
{
//--- 交易历史缓存中的历史订单数量已经发生变化
PrintFormat("Number of orders in history has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
history_orders,curr_history_orders);
//--- 更新值
history_orders=curr_history_orders;
}
//--- 检查是否有必要更改缓存中请求的交易历史的限制
CheckStartDateInTradeHistory();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 更改请求交易历史的开始日期 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckStartDateInTradeHistory()
{
//--- 初始时间间隔，如果我们现在开始工作
datetime curr_start=TimeCurrent()-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
//--- 确保交易历史的开始限制没有消失
//--- 预定日期超过1天
if(curr_start-start>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1))
{
//--- 修正在缓存区载入历史的开始日期
start=curr_start;
PrintFormat("New start limit of the trade history to be loaded: start => %s",
TimeToString(start));
//--- 现在重新载入更新间隔的交易历史
HistorySelect(start,end);
//--- 为进一步比较，修正历史中交易和订单的计数器
history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/* Sample output:
Limits of the history to be loaded: start - 2018.07.16 18:11, end - 2018.07.23 18:11
The counters of orders, positions and deals are successfully initialized
Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 1, current value 0
Number of positions has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
Number of deals has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
Number of orders in the history has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
*/