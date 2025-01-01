文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradeCheckResultRetcodeDescription 

CheckResultRetcodeDescription

获取检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 retcode 字段值的字符串描述。

string  ResultRetcodeDescription() const 

返回值

检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 retcode 字段 (错误代码) 值的字符串描述。