MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeCheckResultRetcodeDescription 

Gets the string description of the retcode field of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.

string  ResultRetcodeDescription() const 

Return Value

The string description of the retcode field (Error code) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.