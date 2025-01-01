문서화섹션
CheckResultRetcodeDescription

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 retcode 필드에 대한 문자열 설명 가져오기.

string  ResultRetcodeDescription() const 

값 반환

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 retcode 필드(오류 코드)에 대한 문자열 설명이 채워졌습니다.