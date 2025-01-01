DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCTradeCheckResultEquity 

CheckResultEquity

Gibt den Wert des balance-Felds der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.

double  CheckResultEquity() const 

Rückgabewert

Der Wert des equity-Felds (Erwartete Equity nach der Transaktion) der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.