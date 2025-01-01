DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeCheckResultEquity 

CheckResultEquity

Gets the value of the equity field of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.

double  CheckResultEquity() const 

Return Value

The value of the equity field (equity value that will be after the execution of the trade operation) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.