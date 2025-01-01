문서화섹션
CheckResultBalance

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형 밸런스 필드 값을 가져오기.

double  CheckResultBalance() const 

값 반환

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 균형 필드 값(거래 작업 실행 후 발생할 밸런스 값)입니다.