DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeCheckResultBalance 

CheckResultBalance

Gets the value of the balance field of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.

double  CheckResultBalance() const 

Return Value

The value of the balance field (balance value that will be after the execution of the trade operation) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.