文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathSequence 

MathSequence

生成一个基于以下值的序列值：第一元素，最后元素，序列步骤。

处理真实值的版本：

bool  MathSequence(
   const double  from,       // 初始值
   const double  to,         // 最后值
   const double  step,       // 步骤
   double&       result[]    // 结果数组
   )

处理整型值的版本：

bool  MathSequence(
   const int     from,       // 初始值
   const int     to,         // 最后值
   const int     step,       // 步骤
   int&          result[]    // 结果数组
   )

参数

from

[in] 序列的第一个值 

to

[in] 序列的最后值 

step

[in] 序列的步骤。 

result[]

[out] 输出序列数组。 

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。