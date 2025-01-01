ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathSequence 

MathSequence

最初の要素、最後の要素、シーケンスのステップの値に基づいてシーケンスを生成します。

実数値を扱うためのバージョン：

bool  MathSequence(
  const double  from,      // 初期値
  const double  to,        // 最終値
  const double  step,      // ステップ
  double&      result[]   // 結果の配列
  )

整数値を扱うためのバージョン：

bool  MathSequence(
  const int    from,      // 初期値
  const int    to,        // 最終値
  const int    step,      // ステップ
  int&          result[]   // 結果の配列
  )

パラメータ

from

[in] シーケンスの最初の値 

to

[in] シーケンスの最後の値 

step

[in] シーケンスのステップ 

result[]

[out] シーケンスを出力するための配列 

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。