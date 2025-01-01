문서화섹션
시퀀스의 첫 번째 요소, 마지막 요소, 단계 값을 기준으로 일련의 값을 생성합니다.

실수 값으로 작업할 버전:

bool  MathSequence(
   const double  from,       // 초기값
   const double  to,         // 최종값
   const double  step,       // 단계
   double&       result[]    // 결과의 배열
   )

정수 값 작업용 버전:

bool  MathSequence(
   const int     from,       // 초기값
   const int     to,         // 최종값
   const int     step,       // 단계
   int&          result[]    // 결과의 배열
   )

매개변수

from

[in] 시퀀스의 첫 번째 값 

to

[in] 시퀀스의 마지막 값 

step

[in] 시퀀스의 단계. 

result[]

[out] 시퀀스를 출력할 배열. 

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.