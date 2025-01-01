DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirtilen çizelge eksenine ölçek işareti (tik) ekler.

bool  MarksToAxisAdd(
   const double        &marks[],        // tik koordinatları
   const int           mark_size,       // tik genişliği
   ENUM_MARK_POSITION  position,        // tik konumu
   const int           dimension=0      // boyut
   )

Parametreler

&marks[]

[in]  Tik koordinatları

mark_size

[in]  Tik genişliği

position

[in]  Tik konumu

dimension=0

[in]  0 — X ksenine eklenir,

       1 — Y eksenine eklenir

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'