DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicMarksToAxisAdd 

MarksToAxisAdd

Ajoute une marque d'échelle (ticks) sur l'axe spécifié du graphique.

bool  MarksToAxisAdd(
   const double        &marks[],        // coordonnées du tick
   const int           mark_size,       // taille du tick
   ENUM_MARK_POSITION  position,        // position du tick
   const int           dimension=0      // dimension
   )

Paramètres

&marks[]

[in]  Coordonnées du tick

mark_size

[in]  Taille du tick

position

[in]  Position du tick

dimension=0

[in]  0 – ajout sur l'axe X,

       1 – ajout sur l'axe Y

Valeur de Retour

true - en cas de succès, sinon - false.