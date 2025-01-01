DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 Referansı Standard Kütüphane Bilimsel Çizelgeler CGraphic HistoryNameSize 

HistoryNameSize (Get yöntemi)

Eğri isminin yazı tipi boyutuna dönüş yapar.

int  HistoryNameSize()

Dönüş Değeri

Eğri isminin yazı tipi boyutu.

HistoryNameSize (Set yöntemi)

Eğri isminin yazı tipi boyutunu ayarlar.

void  HistoryNameSize (Set yöntemi)(
   const int  size      // ismin yazı tipi boyutu
   )

Parametreler

size

[in]  İsmin yazı tipi boyutu.