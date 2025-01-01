DokümantasyonBölümler
BackgroundMain (Get yöntemi)

Çizelge başlığına dönüş yapar

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain (Set yöntemi)

Çizelge başlığının metnini ayarlar.

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // başlık metni
   )

Parametreler

main

[in]  Çizelge başlığının metni