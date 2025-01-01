DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCGraphicUpdate 

Update

Uygulanmış değişimleri görüntüler.

void  Update(
   const bool  redraw=true      // bayrak
   )

Parametreler

redraw=true

[in]  Bayrak değeri

 