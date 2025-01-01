DokümantasyonBölümler
BackgroundSubSize (Get yöntemi)

Alt başlığın yazı tipi boyutuna dönüş yapar

int BackgroundSubSize()

Alt başlık boyutunu ayarlar.

void  BackgroundSubSize(
   const int  size       // alt başlığın yazı tipi boyutu
   )

Parametreler

size

[in]  Alt başlığın yazı tipi boyutu

 