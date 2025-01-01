DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCGraphicCurvePlot 

CurvePlot

Daha önce oluşturulmuş bir eğriyi indisine göre çizer.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // indis
   )

Parametreler

index

[in]  Eğri indisi

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'