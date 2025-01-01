DokümantasyonBölümler
CurveGetByIndex

Belirtilen indise karşılık gelen eğriye dönüş yapar.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // eğri indisi
   )

Parametreler

index

[in]  Eğri indisi.

Dönüş Değeri

Belirtilen indise karşılık gelen eğri.