Çizelgeye bir metin ekler.

Bu versiyonda X ve Y koordinatları kullanılır

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // X koordinatı
   const int     y,               // Y koordinatı
   const string  text,            // metin
   const uint    clr,             // renk
   const uint    alignment=0      // hizalama
   )

CPoint için kullanılan versiyon

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // nokta koordinatı
   const string  text,            // metin
   const uint    clr,             // renk
   const uint    alignment=0      // hizalama
   )

Parametreler

x

[in]  X koordinatı.

y

[in]  Y koordinatı.

&point

[in]  Nokta koordinatı.

text

[in]  Metin.

clr

[in]  Renk.

alignment=0

[in]  Hizalama.