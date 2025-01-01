DokümantasyonBölümler
CurveRemoveByName

Belirtilen isimli eğriyi siler.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // eğri ismi
   )

Parametreler

name

[in]  Silinecek eğrinin ismi.

Dönüş Değeri

true — başarılı, aksi durumda — false.