BackgroundSub (Get yöntemi)

Alt başlığa dönüş yapar.

string  BackgroundSub()

Dönüş Değeri

Alt başlık metni.

BackgroundSub (Set yöntemi)

Alt başlık metnini ayarlar.

void  BackgroundSub (Set yöntemi)(
   const string  sub      // alt başlık metni
   )

Parametreler

sub

[in]  Alt başlık metni.